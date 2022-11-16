Insight
Cabinet too lean for effectiveness
Let’s not confuse efficiency with effectiveness. What do I mean? Have you ever wondered why certain vehicles have one-litre engines and some are powered by 6.3 litre, V8 engines?
It’s because the objectives are different. The one-litre engine is centred around efficiency (getting to point B with the least amount of fuel), whilst the 6.3-litre engine is all about power and getting from point A to point B as fast as possible (effectiveness). See the difference?
Now, here is my question: what is the objective of a lean RFP cabinet? Is it all about saving money or achieving and reaching goals (effectiveness)? Whilst you scratch your head to seek an answer, allow me to ask you two interesting questions.
Which organ is the most important in a human body? Secondly, which vegetable has the highest nutritional value/content?
Now, let’s talk about the new appointments. I witnessed major flaws with the structure of the new cabinet based on how most of the ministries have been combined.
In my opinion, I think the cabinet has been trimmed a bit too lean for effectiveness. Look, it’s like trying to run fast in very tight jeans. In short, this cabinet should be nick-named potsotso or ’muso oa potsotso. It’s too tight for comfort.
Here is my point. The cabinet ministers/portfolios should have been reduced to 20 instead of a lean team of 15 ministers.
This should have been done based on the most pressing matters on the ground. For instance, a ministry such as police and public safety should have been retained and strengthened.
Secondly, I strongly advocate for a Ministry of Environment, Water and Forestry. Whether we like it or not, climate change is a reality. This Ministry would be highly relevant due to the rampant threat to wetlands and an ever-growing scarcity of water.
I believe that the next Russia and Ukraine war will be between South Africa and Lesotho and the fight will be over water. Not now, but sometime in the future when I’m 60-years-old.
Remember that Namibia has already been to Lesotho (recently) to voice its concern on the diminishing flow of water in the Senqu River. Senqu is not as strong as it used to be and this has to worry us.
Thirdly, the Ministry of Sports should have been combined with Tourism because there are very strong synergies. I wrote this piece in preparation to run the Soweto marathon. The marathon always brings massive economic spin-offs to businesses in Soweto.
Fourthly, Ntate Matekane should’ve placed a strong emphasis on the Ministry of Social Development and Social Security. Jesus! As I mentioned in one piece sometime last year, I once had a conversation with Ntate Robert Likhang on the level of poverty, desperation and malnutrition in Lesotho. A huge percentage of the population faces poor nutrition/malnutrition.
This reminds me of an incident that happened when my brother Tumisang was ordained a Catholic priest, sometime last year. The whole village was there to witness the ordination in Mazenod. Le bo Ntate Molumo (Sound) ba le teng.
During the celebrations, I decided to walk to my car to grab some presents. As I was walking, I saw an old man and greeted him. “Lumela Ntate Moholo.” The old man replied back and said, “Sho da Makos. A ko mphe ponto da ntoana.” I looked back in amusement, in my mind thinking, “Why is this grandfather speaking like this.”
As I looked closely, I realised that, this was a guy I grew up with. “Hee banna, haeka ke Stoko motho eo.” Yes, he was a bit older but damn, that guy looked so old.
Unfortunately this is the story of our lives. Anywhere you go or anytime you watch LTV news, you are bound to see impoverished people ka litjale thekeng and these people need urgent salvation, more especially, the hungry kids.
It’s time we implement a social security grant but this can be achieved at the back-bone of a fun named Loti Development Fund. I’ll elaborate more on how it can be implemented.
So, the point I’m trying to make here is that we need a strong Ministry of Social Development. It should be combined with women’s affairs because of the scourge of GBV and towards children.
Possibly throw in youth development here and there. There are strong synergies in those elements. Hon Moorosi would be highly suitable for this portfolio.
Point number five: If there’s a ministry that needs to be implemented ‘by fire, by force’ is a ministry named Economic Development, Planning and Monitoring. Look, this has to be one of our star ministries and I had hoped that Dr Matlanyane would take over this important portfolio.
On hindsight, I think Dr Matlanyane would be better suited at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She looks like a ‘Diplomat’ and someone that would represent the country extremely well internationally.
Ka nnete I strongly disagree with the appointment of my good friend Lejone Mpotjoane (Ntate Minister Mpotjoane) at Foreign Affairs and disagree with the appointment of Dr Matlanyane at Finance. Let me tell you why,
Let’s talk about Hon Mpotjoane. Yes, it’s good to empower young people but I disagree with this appointment. As a relatively young person, Lejone has been thrown into the deep-end even before he could learn how to swim.
Foreign Affairs is a very, very, very serious portfolio and needs people who have been in the game before. Hence the suggestion of Dr Matlanyane.
You know, I found the appointment surprising because Lejone is passionate about corporate governance. I mean, you can have a conversation with Lejone at any given moment and he’ll start talking passionately about corporate governance.
This man should’ve been deployed to the Ministry of Trade and start enforcing compliance when it comes to the Companies Act. Look, our companies run amok. Ke ha tali.
Our parastatals and public entities never publish financial results. When was the last time LEC and WASCO published their financial results? Yet they ask for tariff increases from consumers on a yearly basis. What happened to transparency to consumers?
Now, in my view the finance portfolio should’ve been headed by Hon Mohlomi Moleko. As I said about two weeks ago, we need a person from a finance background at the Ministry of Finance, instead of an economist.
We need a number cruncher. We need someone that understands the basics of debit and credit, in order to clean the rot in our ministries.
Lastly, I think Hon Moteane, should’ve been deployed to the Ministry of Local Government and Hon Lephema deployed to Mineral Resources and Energy.
We are at a juncture where Local Government needs to be re-imagined. Our urban-planning is nothing but, ‘ess, eich, eye, tea’. Ntate Moteane would come in handy to clean the mess in the planning department at MCC.
We also need to establish fully-fledged municipalities in Maputsoe, Butha-Buthe, Mokhotlong and Mafeteng. I’ll elaborate why next time.
Lastly, this piece was intended to delve deeper in the Ministry of Health. No, Hon Mochoborane is completely misplaced there.
He should’ve gone to Trans-Comms (Transport and Communications) because performed exceptionally well during his stint at Communications. The Transport (Roads) portfolio just needs an aggressive person like Hon Mochoboroane. A pusher!
The Ministry of Health should’ve been named, Ministry of Health and Nutrition and focus on our biggest challenge: Nutrition.
‘Mako Bohloa
Big steps for women
The 11th parliament will see a high number of women MPs than the previous parliaments, with Honourable Nthomeng Majara as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice and Mrs Tšepang Tšita ‘Matlhohonolofatso Mosena as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.
This is the first time in history that Lesotho has a woman Deputy Prime Minister. Now we do believe this is a new era and along with it comes great changes that shall benefit the people. We also have Honourable Retšelisitsoe Matlanyane who is the Minister of Finance and Honourable Nthati Moorosi as the Minister of Information, Communication, Science & Technology, Arts and Culture.
For a very long time a lot of people have been fighting for gender equality and the dream is finally coming to reality. Some women have been labelled feminists for trying to voice out their opinions about equality but I always make it a point to not put labels on people who perceive things differently from how I do. I believe that is the right thing to do, for every one of us.
Yes we have also had Nthoi Motsamai who preceded Teboho Kolane as the first female Speaker of the National Assembly and held office from 1999 to 2012 but this is something we never imagined could actually happen in Lesotho.
You see Lesotho is a patriarchal country. Politics in the motherland is by and large a male thing but at least we now seem to be getting prepared for a new era and a new way of doing things in Lesotho. Since independence in 1966 we have had minimal representation of women until now.
Cultural norms in Lesotho have, for decades, systematically left out women from participating in a lot of things in this country including sustaining its economy. The issues of land have also not been working in favour of women for a very long time but Lesotho is currently working to ensure that women have the same land rights as men.
As a cultural norm, back in the days, women were not allowed to inherit land or any property after their husband’s death but the Inheritance Act is being revised that will allow for women to have tenure in any of their late partners property without having to consult their marital families.
This shall give equal land rights to anyone irrespective of their gender. I see the days of patriarchy fading with all these new developments taking place in our country. It’s high time both genders are allowed to sit at the same table and share ideas and opinions without the other being derided for being born female and the other feeling entitled to everything.
Due to economic hardships, many men back in the days would migrate to South Africa to fend for themselves leaving their women behind and this wielded them power as head of households and they had to control their households and make financial decisions. This was not because women never felt the same weight men felt but because their capabilities to “hustle” were undermined.
Years later, we see the very same men who doubted women’s strength to work hard sharing duties in SA mines with the very same women they would leave behind to worry about families. This did not only end there.
Women have grown tired of reserving certain fields for men and we see them today diving deep in politics too and writing history.
I came across an interesting post on social media over the weekend but it was not a fight inciting post (because any politically related question lately starts a fight) and the person was wondering if women still lack somewhere in terms of excellence since there are only three women ministers in a total of 15 ministers. There are a number of possibilities to this question.
It could be because not all of them are capable (but how they managed to score votes that put them in parliament would be a difficult question for them to answer). It could be that women are too cynical to participate in politics because they are a male dominated field and a very dangerous game to take part in.
It could also be because we doubt women can do half the job men in politics do, half of it is to lie and snip what belongs to the electorates though but that is not where my point is.
But what could be the most possible cause is that sometimes we are our own worst enemies. Sometimes we lack aptitude and think with our heart and not our mind. We are not the forgiving kind and can block opportunities because we do not get along with so and so who is at the receiving end of what we want to achieve.
Power intoxicates us and boosts our egos so much that we think by holding a certain high position we own the world and everyone that walks on it. Power should not turn us into maniacs but should humble us, teach us humanity and not overwhelm us with pride.
The high numbers of women who are part of this parliament should not make us forget that we still have to work on ourselves so that people can start giving us the benefit of the doubt and believe in us. These high numbers should not grow our egos and heads.
It should teach us humanity and inspire us to work hard to be accepted for the strengths we possess and the hard work we are capable to put in everything we do to change our lives and those of the people around us, change how people perceive women and start seeing them as women who can contribute towards building communities, states and the world.
Bokang Masasa
Literature by writer-fighters
There are some Africans who participated directly in the fight against apartheid and colonialism in Africa but have remained quiet and have gone to the grave with their special experiences.
But there are a few nationalists and combatants who went on to remember to write works of fiction about that crucial struggle, albeit using the cover of fictional characters.
There are many such writer-fighters in Africa, in countries such as South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Angola and Mozambique, where the struggle was bitter, complex and long drawn. Names such as Alex La Guma and Thomas Sukutai Bvuma (otherwise called Carlos Chombo) are very outstanding.
Alex Laguma’s novel, In the Fog of the Season’s End, is one of those novels that clearly explore the development and gradual evolution of the modes of fighting against the apartheid regime of South Africa, a struggle which culminated into the onset of democracy in 1994.
The novel indicates that the struggle against apartheid evolved over many years. It moved from being an underground mobilisation activity that used pamphlets and leaflets then mutating to one of open mass demonstrations and finally developing into being an armed struggle.
In this foundational anti-apartheid novel, Beukes and Isaac Tekwani start as pamphleteer nationalists. They move around incognito, spreading messages that teach people on the ills of apartheid.
They are silent preachers and teachers. Later on, these two characters and others spread messages that instigate people into open demonstrations. They become instructors and front runners.
Beukes has grown in this underground work. He is the link between the leaders who form the vanguard behind the scenes and the ordinary cadres of the revolution.
His underground movements are reminiscent of those of the early day Nelson Mandela who went round the communities organising disobedience campaigns and could go as far as Tanzania.
Beukes is described poetically:“Carrying the case, now lightened of most of its contents, Beukes stepped off the pavement and crossed the dark street.
In spite of fatigue he moved with the caution of someone grown used to hiding, to evading open spaces; the caution of someone who knew that a man alone in a street was as conspicuous as a pyramid, but that in a crowd one could become anonymous, a voice in a massed choir….”
He is a selfless fellow who has decided to set aside his private life in order to fight the system of apartheid just like what Alex La Guma and others did in real life until it was not possible to stay in South Africa.
The other very clear thing in this novel is the existence of white people as a class in apartheid South Africa thereby making it easy to target them.
This is possible because South Africa had and still has a huge white population as compared to the rest of Africa. Apartheid is designed in such a way that the whites own the capital muscle and all the other races provide merely the labour.
The non-whites such as the Africans and the coloured start to see themselves as a force that should fight against white people.
As a result, the derogatory terms and attitudes against white people are abundant in this novel.
That is the reason why the Muslim lady who is making the clothes on her machine openly declares to Beukes that she has a separate high price for whites.
In this novel, as in Gorky’s Mother, the oppressed class wakes up to the realisation that South Africa is industrial and that they relate with the system through their own labour. They can also fight the system both as non-whites and as workers.
This is possible because South Africa of this novel is highly industrialised and in such spaces, working class consciousness is possible. Elias Tekwani and the other black people leave their villages to go tothe cities to sell their labour.
Only at that stage do they become part of the politicised working class of South Africa who fight the whites who own the means of production.
As soon as Tekwani’s mother dies, it is said that Tekwani’s links with the countryside were broken and that through coming to the city, the individual, “more than ever, he had to be truly a man.”
Man is defined by labour in this novel and the fight against apartheid becomes a labour issue too.
Elias and Beukes contrast sharply with the baby minder in the early part of the novel. The good looking non-white baby minder who has been working for the white system for a long time without being conscious that while black is a class, white necessarily becomes the opposing class. She is covered by what Marxist thinkers call rural idiocy.
This novel is clearly informed by Marxism which appears to insist that revolutions may not really develop if people remain in the peasantry class.
The baby minder continues to be a peasant even when she is now in the city.
She is not fully aware that she is oppressed and unhappy. Therefore she is unable to identify the enemy and fight it.
Soon, people organise a strike by moving towards a police station and burning their pass books in front of the police.
Soon the police open fire and many demonstrators scatter and hordes of people are killed, almost alluding to the Sharpeville Massacre.
In Marxist terms, the strike represents the people’s refusal to be oppressed and exploited. Soon after you see people going further to organise a guerilla movement across the borders in the north of South Africa.
The people are moving upwards in history as the theorist and revolutionary Amilcar Cabral suggests.
In the Fog of the season’s End which was first published in 1972, is a much laid back novel whose plot does not hurry at all.
It describes people and places visually as in film. The intentions of the characters are not known until at the opportune moment. But what is clear here is that apartheid was fought by ordinary people who risked their lives in doing so.
The war is fought within their homes and public places through defying and sabotaging the system until a time when it is possible to go abroad and take up arms.
Alex La Guma was a South African novelist, leader of the South African Coloured People’s Organisation and a defendant in the Treason Trial, whose works helped characterise the movement against the apartheid era in South Africa.
The South African government banned his writings and in 1966, he and his family moved to London, where he lived in exile until 1979. He eventually died in Cuba in 1985.
He was a long time member of the African National Congress (ANC). His first novel, A Walk in the Night, was first published in 1962 and immediately banned in South Africa.
In Zimbabwe, Thomas Sukutai Bvuma’s historical novel published in 2021 is a participant’s expose of the intricacies of the fight against white settler minority rule in Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe.
In that novel, young Masara Musamba of Sakubva, Umtali, Rhodesia, is involved in the war of liberation that gave birth to Zimbabwe as a ZANLA fighter. This is his story told under his war name – Nyika Yababa, or simply Yababa.
He quickly joins the war after beating up his white boss who had beaten him for a flimsy reason at a fruit canning factory where the boy is working temporarily while waiting to go and enroll at the prestigious University of Rhodesia.
It is a serious crime in Rhodesia for a black man to beat up a white man, for whatever reason. You would rather run before the police catch you.
So Masara abandons his job, his pay and his very beautiful girl friend, Wadiwa, and rashly clambers up the mountains on the eastern side of Umtali, crossing the border to join the guerrillas across in Mozambique by first getting to Chibawawa refugee camp in September 1976.
Masara had met some ZANLA guerillas before in his own Mutambara communal lands and had always had a romantic view of the war of liberation and the guerrillas.
He had always hoped to join the liberators one day. This historical novel is renowned Zimbabwean poet, Thomas Bvuma’s first long prose offering.
But who is Thomas Sukutai Bvuma in Zimbabwean literature? Initially, using the pen-name Carlos Chombo, Thomas Bvuma wrote the well known poem, “Real Poetry” at the height of the war in the late 1970’s.
“Real Poetry” eventually got more “visible” publication in the Zimunya-Kadhani edited post-war collection called And NOW the Poets Speak (1981). Musaemura Zimunya and Mudereri Kadhani set out to bring together poems which reflected on the Zimbabwe revolution then.
Bvuma’s “Real Poetry” defines struggle as people’s real poetry. Very reminiscent in content and form to Jorge Rebelo’s poem called “Poem,” “Real Poetry” quickly became a classic of sorts.
Zimunya and Kadhani could not “resist using (the poem) as a choric prelude to this selection.” They wrote somewhere that they also “found (in this poem) the power of the intellect, control of rhythm and style well combined and married to idea, action and reaction” and that through it, one recalls the more prominent Angolan war poet, Agostinho Neto himself.”
Zimunya and Kadhani also used a section of the poem on the blurb of the cream coloured And Now The poets Speak as the theme poem and the poem went viral.
Thomas Bvuma, like Alexander Kanengoni and Freedom Nyamubaya, wrote poems at the war front in between battles either as a pastime or a means to reflect on the war he was participating in.
He is still writing and publishing poetry long after the war of liberation and some of his key pieces constantly jog one’s mind. More of Thomas Bvuma’s poems were later published in Every Stone
That Turns (1999) almost two decades later! They are arranged in a way that sets out to capture the changing times from war to independence.
But his latest work, the historical novel called The Chosen Generation, appears to give the more elaborate materials that inform the turmoil and thought that one finds in the poem “Real Poem” and the collection of poems called “Every Stone that Turns.”
This novel fits in and tucks in real critical geographical and historical factors that have been glossed over by many writers of Zimbabwean war fiction and even those in war history.
Through this novel, places critical for training and refugees like Chimoio, including its attack by Rhodesians on 23 November 1977, Chibawawa, Tembwe and others are brought to life from the point of view of a recruit and soon to be a trained cadre. There are no sacred cows in this narrative.
The story is written from a rather laid back point of view of an ex-combatant now sitting in his house in poverty stricken post-war Chitungwiza township of the economically tumultuous 2008.
He is searching his place in all the tricky things that have happened and sometimes he thinks that his generation is not chosen but cursed. But he insists that he wants to judge them fairly.
The narratives move gradually, with ease, finding facts and fallacies, even fitting the 1970’s within the context of the world’s rebellious youths of the hippies, rock music and many other things.
The story takes you to places and decisions made outside Rhodesia and the war front. The war in Rhodesia is part of the world events and that is the strongest theory propounded by this book.
In chapters 10 to 13, which are very critical, the writer recreates Chimoio as it was in the context of the war against Ian Smith.
He goes for geographic space within historic and social context. You begin to read into the détente period, Zanla conscription methods as from 1976, the rise and fall of the Vashandi ideology, love affairs, betrayals, Zipa, Zanla-Zipra relations, the battle of Mavhonde, Tongogara, Herbert Chitepo, Robert Mugabe, Rex Nhongo and the attacks and counter attacks between and amongst people and systems.
This book is a must read for all people with a genuine interest in the emerging perspectives on Zimbabwe’s difficult war of Independence and how much it is a prelude to what took place within Zimbabwe soon after.
These two books by combatants and participants, demonstrate that writing or story telling becomes an extra front through which a war against apartheid and settler rule could be fought.
Memory Chirere
Prison narratives
Prison literature by political prisoners and detainees has become something we read and re-read. We try to get into the shoes of the prisoner, sometimes with little success. We come away from it, however, quite convinced that human beings in dire circumstances, survive through not giving up hope.
Ngugi WaThiongo is best known for his first novel Weep Not, Child. His other novels; The River Between, A Grain of Wheat and Petals of Blood, confirmed his stature as one of the major African writers of our time. However, his detention without trial in 1977, probably followed the Limuru production of his and Ngugi WaMirii’s Gikuyu play, published in English as I Will Marry When I Want, has left many shaking their heads.
In Detained: A Writer’s Prison Diary, Ngugi describes his times at Kamiti Maximum Prison in Kenya, the purposeful degradation and humiliation of the political detainees, the neglect and casual cruelty that undermined their health, the debilitating tension and tedium that marked each day in prison. In a series of reflections he is able to consider his own writings, the nature of imprisonment and the way forward for the people of Kenya.
This very elaborate testimony by Ngugi, is confined to the periods between 31 December 1977 and 12 December 1978, during his incarceration. It is divided into two main sections; his experiences and thoughts in prison and his letters from prison.
In the second section Ngugi includes another detainee, Mr A Matheenge to show that disease was used as a means of torture. The third section which is about the prison aftermaths contains narratives, letters and documents showing the collusion between the government and university authorities to deny Ngugi employment at the university where he worked before his arrest.
Ngugi says in the preface to this book: “I have, therefore, tried to discuss this issue not as a personal experience between me and a few individuals, but as a social, political and historical phenomenon. I have tried to see it in the context of the historical attempts, from the colonial times to the present, by a foreign imperialist bourgeoisie, in alliance with its local Kenyan representatives, to turn Kenyans into slaves and of the historical struggles of the Kenyan people against economic, political and cultural slavery.”
Much earlier in the memoir, Ngugi boldly declares that being at Kamiti helped him to realise that “the prison system is a repressive weapon in the hands of the ruling minorities determined to ensure maximum security for its class dictatorship over the rest of the population.”
Ngugi soon realises that at Kamiritu virtually all the political detainees are writers or composers. He looks around and sees that he is in the midst of Wasonga Sijeyo a writer of various forms of history, Koigi wa Wamwere who writes essays on politics and culture and various novels, Giceru wa Njau a Swahili novelist, Thairu wa Mutiga a poet, Simba Ongongi a composer and many others.
In a section of Detained, Ngugi demonstrates a battle of wits between himself and some of the prison warders who often come across him writing at night on toilet paper and the narrative could be both casual and natural:
“Professor… why are you not in bed?” the warder asks. To that, Ngugi experienced some relief. Ngugi answers back, teasingly, “I am writing to Jomo Kenyatta (then President of Kenya) in his capacity as an ex detainee.” But the warder is quick to say, “His (Kenyatta’s) case was different.” And Ngugi asks to know why the warder thinks Kenyatta’s case was different. The warder shoots back, “His (Kenyatta’s case) was a colonial affair.” To that the wily Ngugi answers, “And this, a neo colonial affair? What is the difference?” The warder pretends to be ignorant and says to Ngugi,
“A colonial affair…now we are independent…that is the difference.” Then Ngugi is quick to complete the circle for himself and the friendly warder, “A colonial affair…in an independent country eh?
The British jailed an innocent Kenyatta. Thus Kenyatta learnt to jail innocent Kenyans. Is that the difference?” Both Ngugi and the warder laugh.
Ngugi immediately remembers the prison notes of Wole Soyinka called The Man Died in which Soyinka aptly comments that no matter how cunning a prisoner is, the humanitarian act of courage among his gaolers has a role in his survival.
Ngugi sees that the witty warder is a good illustration of the truth of that observation. Apparently during this period, Ngugi is writing parts of a novel on toilet paper
. This is how the first draft of Devil on the Cross, which came out in 1981, was conceived and written. Ngugi had actually learnt that Kwame Nkrumah, the first African President of Ghana had also written one of his books while still at James Fort Prison.
While he is at Kamiti, Ngugi reflects on his own children and their names. He looks at the photograph of his daughter, Njooki. The name means she who comes back from the dead; or Aiyerubo, meaning she who defines heaven and hell.
There is also the other child, Wamuingi which means she who belongs to the people. Wamuingi was born on 15 May 1978, five months after Ngugi’s abduction and subsequent incarceration. When her photograph arrives in Kamiti Prison, Thairu waMuthiga had nicknamed the baby Kaana ka Boothia, meaning a post office baby.
Ngugi’s Detained: A Writer’s prison Diary is a journey in to the history of imperialism and neocolonialism. In it Ngugi makes great contributions to literary and political theory in Africa.
Jack Mapanje, probably the most well known Malawian poet to date had a brush with the government of President Kamuzu Banda in Malawi.
It was a collection of his satiric poems in Of Chameleons and Gods that landed Jack Mapanje in prison. Although the book was initially released in the early 1980’s without cause for concern, a reissue in the late 1980’s triggered his detainment by Malawian authorities for three years during which he was never charged with a crime!
Of his poem, ‘Scrubbing the furious Walls of Mikuyu Prison’, Mapanje says: “Of all the prison poems I’ve written I think this is my favourite little one. We were asked to scrub the walls of the prison to clean the place up and we saw on one wall graffiti and several prisoners refused to touch it, to scrub it out, because it was good. It was a rude statement about the country’s politics, hence this poem.”
That poem is a double poem. In one hand the persona registers the misery of seeing a cell in which an unknown prisoner had previously been kept without trial being abused and humiliated physically and spiritually. On the other, the prisoner with the cleaning brush and bucket is aware that the bloody and filthy walls are a useful evidence of all this inhumanity:
Shall I scrub these brave squiggles out
Of human memory then or should I perhaps
Superimpose my own, less caustic; dare I
Overwrite this precious scrawl? Who’d
Have known I’d find another prey without
Charge, without trial (without bitterness)
In these otherwise black walls of Mikuyu
Prison? No, I will throw my water and mop
Elsewhere. We have liquidated too many
Brave names out of nation’s memory
I will not rub out or inscribe
My own, more ignoble, to consummate this
Moment of truth I have always feared.
Mapanje is imprisoned alongside many different Malawians, teachers, [preaches, doctors, journalists and others who had been considered to have spoken or written against President Banda.There are other well known poems like ‘The Famished Stubborn Ravens of Mikuyu,’ ‘To the Unknown Dutch Postcard-Sender’ (1988) and the unnerving realities of Mikuyu Maximum Prison.
The months that key South African poet, Denis Brutus spent in solitary confinement and in prison on Robben Island, during apartheid, caused him a lot of soul searching in poetic form.
In 1963, Dennis Brutus was arrested for attending a sports meeting bent on having South Africa banned from the Olympics due to its racism. When released on bail, he fled to Swaziland and from there tried to make his way to Germany to meet with the world Olympic executive committee, but the Portuguese secret police at the Mozambique border handed him back to the South African security police.
Realising that no one would know of his capture, he made a desperate attempt to escape, only to be shot in the back on a Johannesburg street. On recovery he was sentenced to 18 months hard labour on Robben Island.
His Letters to Martha and Other Poems from a South African Prison (1968) contains brief, simple statements deriving from his experiences as a prisoner. The diction is deliberately conversational and devoid of high poetic devices. Instead of seeking to express two or three thoughts simultaneously, Brutus was striving to say only one thing at a time and to say it directly.
Each poem in there is supposedly a prisoner’s letter written to a lover or a relative out there called Martha. We also access this by reading Martha’s letters. You could say that each letter is an artistic diary.
These ‘letters’ snoop into the mind of the prisoner and access all the psychology that goes with being captured and kept somewhere without freedom. In the very first poem, you learn that on being sentenced to prison, the political prisoner goes through many varied emotions running through him like “sick relief, apprehension, vague heroism, self pity…” The lines are short, the words are simple and the floor is jagged:
After the sentence
mingled feelings;
Sick relief,
the load of the approaching day’s
apprehension –
the hints of brutality
have a depth of personal meaning;
The persona is on a trip full of uncertainties. In these poetic short letters, the persona quickly learns that in prison, any sharp object is valuable as a weapon and when other prisoners wield such a weapon, all you feel is the sense of being vulnerable.
Prisoners keep sharp objects everywhere including the rectum, for use in the future when necessary.
In this environment of sexual starvation, one also comes across the dangers of being sodomised by fellow prisoners. You read on in trepidation as the persona expects to be violated. However, the rigours of prison are such that the mind loses guard and there is total annihilation of the prisoner that in some cases, some prisoners actually ask other prisoners to sodomimise them as one finds in poem/letter 7:
Perhaps most terrible are those who beg for it,
who beg for sexual assault.
To what desperate limits are they driven
and what fierce agonies they have endured
that this, which they have resisted,
should seem to them preferable,
even desirable.
It is regarded as the depths
of absolute and ludicrous submission.
And so perhaps it is.
But it has seemed to me
one of the most terrible
most rendingly pathetic
of all a prisoner’s predicaments.
In line with that, some prisoners start to parade themselves as prostitutes for favours and for security. One such prisoner is actually nicknamed Blue Champagne. He would sleep with several men in one night. He is other men’s woman. And with time, he switches over to become a man to other men.
Dennis Brutus further indicates that since little or no information is released from prison, the family of the prisoner out there struggles to survive without the breadwinner. But it is said that their biggest pain comes with not knowing what is exactly happening to their own relative inside prison. Meanwhile, the prisoner continues to hold on to anything that reminds him that he is still being remembered and cherished by his own people out there.
Indeed, Martha is being let into the confidence of the political prisoner. But at some point, the persona says prison affords the individual opportunity to realise that the company of other humans is supreme to the extent that the mind may start to work. Cut off from the outside, the only contact is with inmates and warders.
The persona that Brutus employs reveals, however, that there are occasions when even this precarious relationship can be constructive.
When he finished his term in prison, Brutus was permitted to leave South Africa with his wife and children on an “exit permit,” a document which made it illegal for him to return. He lived in London from 1966 to 1970, where he worked as a teacher and a journalist.
In 1970, he took a position as a visiting professor of English at the University of Denver for a year, after which he moved to Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.
In Africa, Prison literature is gathering momentum. It is a window through which one could understand the extent to which human being find strategies to survive under very inhuman conditions.
Memory Chirere
