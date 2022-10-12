Insight
Desperate Putin likely to resort to tactical nuclear strike
Vladimir Putin’s desperation was plain in the emergency measures he declared last week: immediate mobilisation of at least 300,000 more troops, the sudden decision to use fake referendums to turn all the occupied parts of Ukraine into Russian territory, and more explicit threats than usual about nuclear weapons. “This is not a bluff,” Putin warned.
It probably isn’t. The Russian president’s normal pattern, when he runs into a major setback, has been to escalate, so he is not acting out of character. However, he clearly is misinformed by his own generals, or just not listening to them.
The notion that 300,000 reservists (with limited military training years ago) and technical specialists of various sorts (no military experience whatever) can be turned into a useful fighting force in a couple of weeks, or even a couple of months, is bizarre. It shows just how ignorant Putin is about military affairs.
Then there’s the referendums. Having postponed plans to stage referendums about joining Russia in the four provinces it partly controls, Putin suddenly put them back on the schedule after the big Ukrainian advances in mid-September. Voting began in Russian-occupied parts of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhiya and Kherson provinces last Friday.
Armed Russian soldiers went door-to-door with ballot boxes, asking if people want to join Russia. The soldiers wrote the answers down (one for the entire family), and then put them in the box.
The fix already was in; the question is why they bothered with this charade at all. Obviously Putin needed to distract Russians from the recent military disaster, but he also may have had another reason to hurry the vote and annex all the land his troops now hold.
If the conquered regions became Russian territory, he could claim that any further attempt by Ukraine to recapture them is an attack on Russia itself. The Ukrainians obviously would ignore this legal flim-flam, but it would allow him (under Russian rules) to initiate the use of nuclear weapons.
Putin knows the West knows how the Russian rules on nuclear weapons work, so he may hope this will make his threats about nuclear war more plausible. It probably won’t, but what do you get when you call the bluff of a man who doesn’t bluff?
Russia is losing the war in Ukraine, albeit slowly, and there’s little chance its army can turn that around. Even 300,000 more ill-trained, resentful conscripts won’t make much difference when the vessel they must be poured into, the Russian army, already is broken.
Putin’s position, and perhaps his life, is at risk if there is another big Ukrainian victory. He eventually will understand his survival depends on a negotiated peace that does not utterly humiliate him and Russia, for example, a ceasefire that returns both sides to the pre-2014 ceasefire lines.
His problem will be that the Ukrainians are full of confidence at the moment, and not inclined to give him that. They want all their stolen territory back, and the only lever that might change their minds (and those of their Western supporters) is a nuclear strike on Ukraine.
Just one very small (sub-kiloton-range) tactical nuclear weapon, mind, delivered on sparsely populated land or off the Ukrainian coast. It couldn’t be more than that, because the generals in the Russian chain of command would not accept orders for a bigger strike that might start a full nuclear war. They may be corrupt, but most of them love their families.
They might go for one nuke, though, especially if Putin could persuade them it was a reasonably safe diplomatic ploy aimed at forcing the Ukrainians or even NATO to the negotiating table. So, what should the latter parties do if this happens?
The key fact to keep in mind is the same Russian generals would probably not escalate further if NATO made no nuclear response to that single Russian nuke. They’d just wait for the terror and revulsion sweeping through Russia and every other country to take Putin down.
Can I guarantee that would happen? Of course not, but it probably would play out like that. And what would be lost by waiting to see if it does happen?
l Gwynne Dyer is an independent journalist based in London, England.
Gwynne Dyer
Time to back other women
Tomorrow we’ll be waiting in long queues in the hot sun only to vote yet another government that is going to throw us into another deep end and watch from the top as they dip their hands in the state’s purse. But that is not where my point is today. Whatever I’d say wouldn’t make a lot of you think twice before voting anyway.
Before I continue with my today’s business, let me say I got really enthralled by the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) this campaign season. We are really going somewhere as a country.
Sometime last month the leader of this party announced that they are heading into tomorrow’s election with 40 percent of female candidates, that is a total of 32 female candidates who will be representing the MEC in the 80 constituencies up for grabs.
Even though this was the party members choice with no pressure from the leader, the party in general is doing everything it can to empower more women in leadership roles, both at party and national level. In 2017 the 36 cabinet members comprised of just five women ministers and three women deputy ministers.
What weight would eight women pull among 28 men? Zero. But should this number increase this season, as the MEC has already put enough effort to empower more women into high office, I tell you we’ll see some ray of light somewhere in the horizon. Why because women have the ability to study even minor details to see where the problem lies with the most diverse views and sense of awareness.
‘Malichaba Lekhooaba’s determination is very promising too. She is the leader of the United for Change (UFC) party. Could she be a game changer? Although hers is a small party, I am impressed with how she walked into this game with full force, highly motivated and she advocates for real transformation.
She reminds me so much of ‘Manthatisi of the Batlokoa. It is funny how women that lived in the past are so much like or more the same like women of today. They possess the same strength and determination and it is so empowering to other women that advocate for gender equality.
In 1813-1824, ‘Manthatisi became leader, as regent, of the Batlokoa people. She was known as a brave, strong and capable leader both in times of peace and war. During great wars this warrior used her power, dedication, bravery and staunch character to keep her people together.
Her intelligence was also remarkable. Her leadership was opposed by many as she was referred to as a foreigner and some people in her community resented being led by a woman but none of this stopped her from leading. Instead of being discouraged by petty talk from her subjects, she remained resolute and headstrong.
A born leader, strong and independent, she would refuse sanctuary and assistance whenever she had to run during wars because the independence of her tribe was her priority. Many tribes hid under her wing in search of security and her subjects referred to themselves as the Manthatisis, according her the tribute given to powerful chiefs.
If you would remember the Moshoeshoes. She had an intelligent way of scaring away her enemies. Once a famous, most feared, woman military and political leader of the early 19th century.
I hate comparison; it puts unnecessary pressure on people. But I think ‘Malichaba possesses almost the same strength as this legend. Here we are talking about a woman with thick skin, a woman who is not shaken by the lack of support women get in this country.
I believe she is driven by the same confidence that has been helping her thrive in the media industry even at times when she would be threatened by politicians. This is a woman who dived straight into politics knowing the dangers of this sea. A headstrong woman who is ready to swim with sharks and help the poor voters of this country.
She describes her passion for media as an inspiration that was sparked by a need to interact with local politicians in order to understand more about politics.
But her interest in politics was sparked by the negligence of our politicians. This is not a power-hungry woman but a woman who wants to initiate change. Her intentions in this game are pure. She took over 20 years to learn and explore politics. I believe she walks in here with nothing but the purest of intentions.
She is an experienced long term leader who saw an opportunity to help liberate people from slavery because we are modernised slaves in this country. A determined woman who has been of help to so many people without any expectations in a very long run. Besides that she is also a God-fearing woman.
In May 2021 her party, the UFC, became the 37th party on the IEC roll and the fourth female-led party in the country after the Reformed Congress of Lesotho (RCL), HOPE and Basotho Liberation
Movement (BLM). My plea, as a woman ready to support another woman, is very simple. When you walk in to office, please keep looking over your shoulder and remember that for a very long time women’s needs have been pushed down the radar in this country.
Help us have a say in everything that happens and help us be recognised as humans and not objects. You said it yourself that “When I fight, I fight with my all and I don’t believe in losing because I have decided to take charge. When I partake in something, I do so wholeheartedly”.
Bokang Masasa
The timing is just not right
Sesotho se re: Lepotla-potla le ja poli. Hape se re: Ho checha ha ramo, ha se ho baleha. I will elaborate more on the true meaning of those phrases.
But before we start please allow me to ask you a few pertinent questions.
Should a Minister of Finance be an economist or an accountant? Secondly, should a Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Finance be an accountant or economist?
Thirdly, should the Commissioner General of the Lesotho Revenue Authority, now known as the Revenue Services Lesotho (ReSeLe) be an economist, accountant or auditor? Chew on those questions carefully whilst enjoying this week’s opinion piece.
Hela! Ke utloa hore re ne re na le baeti Masinoto maane ka moqebelo o fetileng. Nonyana li ne li lula batho. (I hear that we had visitors in Mazenod last week Saturday. It was fun).
The Revolution For Prosperity (RFP) held its final rally at Thota-Moli in Mazenod to close the curtain on their campaign leading to tomorrow’s general election.
I was out of town and only saw bits and pieces of the rally on social media. Thank God for technology, I got to see a spectacle the RFP displayed.
Wow! It was a festival of music, helicopters, acrobatic airplanes, jets, construction machinery and agricultural equipment. It was something the country had never seen before and well done to the
RFP team for putting together a world-class show. Well coordinated and very entertaining. Vey entertaining indeed but will the show translate to votes? I guess only time will tell.
When Sam Matekane delivered his speech, it was a case of cumsi-cumsa (comme ci comme ça). Not too good, not too bad. Just lukewarm.
To me, the speech lacked fire! It wasn’t the type of speech that motivates a person to say, “Yes, I’m voting for the RFP. No, it was a case of the same old promises. “Ha re ka kena pusong, re tlo….” (When we get into Government we will).
But what killed the speech was when Ntate Tlohang Sekhamane stood next to Matekane to hold the speech (papers) from being blown off by the wind. And I thought, no man, we all suspect that Ntate Sekhamane is behind the speeches, can’t he just give the poor man a chance to shine.
It just killed the speech because it felt like Matekane was just a mouth-piece of Ntate Sekhamane’s thought process and it lacked emotion, conviction and connection with the audience.
Not to sound arrogant but I would have written a killer speech by far. You know, when writing and delivering a speech, rule number one is to connect with the people.
Just create a spark and tap into their emotions. Make them cry, make them laugh, make them sing and dance with them. But most importantly, make them believe in what you are saying (conviction).
This is what Barack Obama and Nelson Mandela were very good at. Not forgetting Winston Churchill. They were good at creating a roller coaster of emotions. Ntate Tom was also very good at that.
Ntate Mosisili ena o ne a itsebela ho soma feela. He was exceptional at it.
But let’s set the record straight! Between the top five politicians contesting for the top post, Ntate Mahao has an edge over them all.
Ntate Mahao is not the best of orators and speaks as if he’s in a lecture theatre. However he carries a lot of depth. O tebile. He stands for strong principles (law and order) and understands how public administration should operate. The mechanics of Public Administration.
But the biggest disappointment during the campaign season was Mme ‘Malichaba Lekhoaba because I had intended on voting for the UFC. But, no, she’s not ready yet.
You know, when she was hosted on Lesotho Television and said she disputes the notion that Lesotho is broke and whoever says that state is broke makes her very angry. E mo halefisa hampe. I said, “Clearly we have a problem here.”
Mme ‘Malichaba has a strong belief that the state has a lot of money because MPs were able to dish-out M5 000 allowances for themselves. So she said the main problem is that people misuse state funds but the money is there. After she said that, I just switched the TV off and said, “Goodnight.”
However, all in all, I think Matekane needs to play his cards right after the election results are announced.
In my view, I would advise him to take over the opposition bench for the next five years and give Mokhothu and Kabi some space to lead the country. I think this will give Matekane enough time to adjust to being a politician and learn from the mistakes that are bound to happen.
Like I said, the incoming coalition government is faced with colossal problems due to cash-flow challenges. The tax revenue collection is very low to keep the state afloat. In my view it is bound to crash-land within two years of its tenure.
So, is Matekane prepared to risk his reputation by being part of that plane? The same question goes to Mahao.
If Matekane hurries to be part of a ruling coalition government, he will be expected to perform miracles that are simply out of his control and people are going to be very hurt when he disappoints them.
Moreover, Matekane doesn’t need to carry the burden of leading Lesotho to a failed-state status. History will forever judge him harshly as the guy that sank Lesotho. “Matekane ke ena ea neng a liele naha.”
If he plays his cards right and stand back a bit, he will make a stronger comeback and gain greater popularity in the next elections. Ho checha ha ramo, ha se ho baleha. Ke ho kha matla.
But a major challenge that Matekane is faced with at the moment is that he is surrounded by too many hungry and desperate hyenas. The question is: will these hyenas endure pain of occupying the opposition bench for the next five years? I doubt it.
In conclusion, I see Matekane as a star cricket player that wants to try a hand in soccer. However, this star cricket player wants to switch to being a soccer player, go straight to the World Cup, score and win the World Cup. No, it never works that way. Time!
Matekane needs to learn and to take notes from a story of a basketball legend and worldwide sensation named Michael Jordan.
In 1994, he decided to switch from basketball and play baseball (NBL). He expected to perform as well in baseball as he did in basketball. However, his stint was short-lived because he performed dismally.
He only lasted for a year as a baseball player until he crashed out and branded as a ‘baseball clown’. Learn from that story.
If I were in either Matekane or Mahao’s shoes, I would just sit back and allow the process to take its course by allowing my opponents to fumble. It would allow me to come back stronger in the next elections with a weaker opposition. Currently, the timing is just not right!
‘Mako Bohloa
Nothing for us without us!
THE Convention of Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) is a treaty of over 163 signatories, 185 parties, 184 states and the entire European Union. The main objective of the CRPD is to promote, protect and ensure that all people with disabilities have equal enjoyment of fundamental freedoms enjoyed by all persons regardless of their state.
The Convention was adopted on December 13, 2006 and was signed on May 30, 2007 but forced into action on May 31, 2008. It took two years for the act to be implemented and Lesotho was number 42 to ratify and support the treaty.
Though Lesotho signed in support of this law it was still behind in the implementation. Only between February and March 2021 after the LNDB and its co-NGOs reminded the Lesotho government of its obligation concerning people with disability was the Equity Act passed by parliament and signed into law. This was a great achievement because now the UN Convention on The
Rights of Persons with Disabilities was domesticated and was only waiting for its implementation.
The Lesotho Network of Development of the Blind (LNDB) is an organisation that represents all the blind and partially sighted people in Lesotho. The overriding purpose of the network is to work for full emancipation, social integration and employment inclusion of the visually impaired persons of Lesotho.
It was formed by the blind for the purpose of job creation through various self-help projects. It is legally registered under the Society Act of 1966 as a non-profit making organisation.
As the LNDB we are proud that we are representing a marginalised group of persons with disabilities amongst other things. While we do so, it has come to our realisation that political parties in their manifestos do say they will uphold all the rights of everyone including the rights of people with disabilities.
However, we are surprised that in all executive committees of all major political parties, e.g. main executive committee, the Women’s League and Youth’s Leagues, people with disabilities are not represented.
They have instead committees of women and youths but no committees of people with disabilities, even though we are regarded as vulnerable and a marginalised group.
We believe that practice makes perfect. How are political parties going to implement issues concerning people with disability without including them from the party level because many of the people with disabilities are also members of these parties?
Our organisation would therefore strongly like to urge the upcoming government to take action in making sure that the UN Convention on The Rights of People with disabilities is implemented and put into action as demanded by the Equity Act of 2021. Nothing for us, without us!!
l Themba Gerard Molikoe is the secretary general of the Lesotho Network of The Blind
Themba Gerard Molikoe
