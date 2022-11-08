Insight
Humility will be key for the RFP
Is arrogance a new measure of success since almost everyone that either becomes a CEO, Minister or even a PS suddenly becomes arrogant the minute they step into office?
The answer is no! Arrogance is such a distasteful character trait.
It’s a thing of the Devil and I don’t know why most people use it as a way of saying, “I’ve made it!”
I really hope arrogance won’t get into the heads of the incoming Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) administration, more especially PS’s. Matla a a hle a ba ferekanye hampe.
I raise this point following an incident that took place this past weekend on Friday, 28 October 2022.
I had planned to attend the inauguration of Sam Matekane. However, my trip to Lesotho got interrupted by an emergency.
As I’ve previously mentioned, the Mrs is an anaesthetist (a doctor that makes people sleep before an operation) with the Medi-clinic group in Pretoria.
As you may all know, Pretoria is still infested by white male racists.
That’s why I strongly dislike Pretoria and Bloemfontein. They are full of racists that are still stuck in the apartheid era. Come on. Move on! It’s 2022.
This past Thursday, there was a white Afrikaner/Afrikaans-speaking gentleman that checked-in to a Medi-clinic hospital due to a recurring headache and a neurosurgeon (a doctor who diagnoses and treats conditions that affect the nervous system) was called in to examine him.
When this white male saw that the neurosurgeon was a black man, he looked at him cynically and said, “Nee!” (Nee means No in Afrikaans).
The old Afrikaner guy looked at this black doctor with a sly-look and kept on saying, “Nee Papa! I can’t be operated on by a black man.” (meaning the ‘K’ word).
“I will wait for a white doctor next week,” he said.
The poor black doctor left the hospital and bear in mind that neurosurgeons are a very scarce commodity. Very, very scarce! Then, on Friday, 28 October, the white gentleman underwent a few tests including brain scans. Unfortunately, the scans came back not looking good.
There was a huge clot stuck in one of the vessels to the brain and this was an emergency that needed an immediate operation.
Damn! An emergency that stopped me from attending Ntate Matekane’s inauguration because I knew I had to take care of domestic matters.
The doctor in charge of the ward came back with the results and shared them with the white Afrikaner. The doctor told him that this was an emergency. “There’s is a clot stuck in one of the vessels to the brain. You need to undergo surgery immediately.”
Wow! Panic creeped in. The white man was now desperate. It was a race against time. The white man and his wife pleaded with the nursing sisters to call the black neurosurgeon back, of which they did.
When the black doctor arrived, the white man and his wife were red-faced and in tears (ba retetse). They wife pleaded with the husband to apologise to the doctor and said, “Frankie, please say sorry to the doctor.”
The white racist man pleaded. “Please doctor, please, I’m sorry.” The black doctor looked back and said, “Nee papa. Nee! I forgive you. But sorry, I can’t help you.”
As we speak, the poor white man is with Nelson Mandela, OR Tambo and Bishop Tutu. That’s if he made it to heaven. He paid the ultimate cost for his arrogance.
I wrote this piece following a very distasteful behaviour I witnessed from two leaders of political parties that lost in the previous general elections.
One of the politicians couldn’t hide his anger towards Ntate Matekane and gave him a very weak hand-shake (e phoqang), on the day of the swearing ceremony in Parliament.
This is wrong. But I couldn’t understand the conduct of these two political leaders.
Didn’t they condition their minds to a possibility of losing elections? It looks like they didn’t and this brings about a very pertinent point.
I think most of these political leaders need counselling (tlhabollo) to prepare their minds before ascending to power. They also need strong counselling after losing out in the election to prepare their minds for an ordinary life.
And these counselling services need to be extended to CEOs and PSs as well. You know, I really don’t understand what goes on in the mind of a person the minute they are appointed CEO.
They suddenly become larger than life. U fumane motho a kokomohile eka masumu a khanngoe ke khoto. Hao banna!
But I understand. There are only 23 CEO positions in Lesotho. That’s why CEO’s are so celebrated. Ke melingoana.
There’s one gentleman, in particular, that I grew up with in Mazenod. He changed the minute he became a CEO of a certain corporation that I won’t mention by name.
Banna! I’ve never seen a person that allowed arrogance to destroy him like that.
But this behaviour has become a norm in Lesotho. Unfortunately, the All Basotho Convention (ABC) was killed by arrogance of its ministers and PSs.
And I hope and pray that the incoming RFP administration doesn’t fall in that trap because Ntate Matekane is generally a very humble person.
I first met Ntate Matekane in 2016, during the construction of the Mpilo Boutique Hotel. I found him standing outside the construction site with his architect, Ntate Edgar.
Ntate Edgar decided to give me a tour of the hotel and I introduced myself to Ntate Matekane. He was very cool, replied back and introduced himself and said, “ke nna Sam Matekane.”
I was surprised that he even went as far as introducing himself to me. We met a month later in Mazenod following the passing of Ntate ‘Mile.
He greeted me and still remembered who I was. I found it very surprising knowing how “rich” people, at times, conduct themselves.
The success of the RFP administration will only be determined by its will to be humble towards ordinary people.
Mako Bohloa
Prison narratives
Prison literature by political prisoners and detainees has become something we read and re-read. We try to get into the shoes of the prisoner, sometimes with little success. We come away from it, however, quite convinced that human beings in dire circumstances, survive through not giving up hope.
Ngugi WaThiongo is best known for his first novel Weep Not, Child. His other novels; The River Between, A Grain of Wheat and Petals of Blood, confirmed his stature as one of the major African writers of our time. However, his detention without trial in 1977, probably followed the Limuru production of his and Ngugi WaMirii’s Gikuyu play, published in English as I Will Marry When I Want, has left many shaking their heads.
In Detained: A Writer’s Prison Diary, Ngugi describes his times at Kamiti Maximum Prison in Kenya, the purposeful degradation and humiliation of the political detainees, the neglect and casual cruelty that undermined their health, the debilitating tension and tedium that marked each day in prison. In a series of reflections he is able to consider his own writings, the nature of imprisonment and the way forward for the people of Kenya.
This very elaborate testimony by Ngugi, is confined to the periods between 31 December 1977 and 12 December 1978, during his incarceration. It is divided into two main sections; his experiences and thoughts in prison and his letters from prison.
In the second section Ngugi includes another detainee, Mr A Matheenge to show that disease was used as a means of torture. The third section which is about the prison aftermaths contains narratives, letters and documents showing the collusion between the government and university authorities to deny Ngugi employment at the university where he worked before his arrest.
Ngugi says in the preface to this book: “I have, therefore, tried to discuss this issue not as a personal experience between me and a few individuals, but as a social, political and historical phenomenon. I have tried to see it in the context of the historical attempts, from the colonial times to the present, by a foreign imperialist bourgeoisie, in alliance with its local Kenyan representatives, to turn Kenyans into slaves and of the historical struggles of the Kenyan people against economic, political and cultural slavery.”
Much earlier in the memoir, Ngugi boldly declares that being at Kamiti helped him to realise that “the prison system is a repressive weapon in the hands of the ruling minorities determined to ensure maximum security for its class dictatorship over the rest of the population.”
Ngugi soon realises that at Kamiritu virtually all the political detainees are writers or composers. He looks around and sees that he is in the midst of Wasonga Sijeyo a writer of various forms of history, Koigi wa Wamwere who writes essays on politics and culture and various novels, Giceru wa Njau a Swahili novelist, Thairu wa Mutiga a poet, Simba Ongongi a composer and many others.
In a section of Detained, Ngugi demonstrates a battle of wits between himself and some of the prison warders who often come across him writing at night on toilet paper and the narrative could be both casual and natural:
“Professor… why are you not in bed?” the warder asks. To that, Ngugi experienced some relief. Ngugi answers back, teasingly, “I am writing to Jomo Kenyatta (then President of Kenya) in his capacity as an ex detainee.” But the warder is quick to say, “His (Kenyatta’s) case was different.” And Ngugi asks to know why the warder thinks Kenyatta’s case was different. The warder shoots back, “His (Kenyatta’s case) was a colonial affair.” To that the wily Ngugi answers, “And this, a neo colonial affair? What is the difference?” The warder pretends to be ignorant and says to Ngugi,
“A colonial affair…now we are independent…that is the difference.” Then Ngugi is quick to complete the circle for himself and the friendly warder, “A colonial affair…in an independent country eh?
The British jailed an innocent Kenyatta. Thus Kenyatta learnt to jail innocent Kenyans. Is that the difference?” Both Ngugi and the warder laugh.
Ngugi immediately remembers the prison notes of Wole Soyinka called The Man Died in which Soyinka aptly comments that no matter how cunning a prisoner is, the humanitarian act of courage among his gaolers has a role in his survival.
Ngugi sees that the witty warder is a good illustration of the truth of that observation. Apparently during this period, Ngugi is writing parts of a novel on toilet paper
. This is how the first draft of Devil on the Cross, which came out in 1981, was conceived and written. Ngugi had actually learnt that Kwame Nkrumah, the first African President of Ghana had also written one of his books while still at James Fort Prison.
While he is at Kamiti, Ngugi reflects on his own children and their names. He looks at the photograph of his daughter, Njooki. The name means she who comes back from the dead; or Aiyerubo, meaning she who defines heaven and hell.
There is also the other child, Wamuingi which means she who belongs to the people. Wamuingi was born on 15 May 1978, five months after Ngugi’s abduction and subsequent incarceration. When her photograph arrives in Kamiti Prison, Thairu waMuthiga had nicknamed the baby Kaana ka Boothia, meaning a post office baby.
Ngugi’s Detained: A Writer’s prison Diary is a journey in to the history of imperialism and neocolonialism. In it Ngugi makes great contributions to literary and political theory in Africa.
Jack Mapanje, probably the most well known Malawian poet to date had a brush with the government of President Kamuzu Banda in Malawi.
It was a collection of his satiric poems in Of Chameleons and Gods that landed Jack Mapanje in prison. Although the book was initially released in the early 1980’s without cause for concern, a reissue in the late 1980’s triggered his detainment by Malawian authorities for three years during which he was never charged with a crime!
Of his poem, ‘Scrubbing the furious Walls of Mikuyu Prison’, Mapanje says: “Of all the prison poems I’ve written I think this is my favourite little one. We were asked to scrub the walls of the prison to clean the place up and we saw on one wall graffiti and several prisoners refused to touch it, to scrub it out, because it was good. It was a rude statement about the country’s politics, hence this poem.”
That poem is a double poem. In one hand the persona registers the misery of seeing a cell in which an unknown prisoner had previously been kept without trial being abused and humiliated physically and spiritually. On the other, the prisoner with the cleaning brush and bucket is aware that the bloody and filthy walls are a useful evidence of all this inhumanity:
Shall I scrub these brave squiggles out
Of human memory then or should I perhaps
Superimpose my own, less caustic; dare I
Overwrite this precious scrawl? Who’d
Have known I’d find another prey without
Charge, without trial (without bitterness)
In these otherwise black walls of Mikuyu
Prison? No, I will throw my water and mop
Elsewhere. We have liquidated too many
Brave names out of nation’s memory
I will not rub out or inscribe
My own, more ignoble, to consummate this
Moment of truth I have always feared.
Mapanje is imprisoned alongside many different Malawians, teachers, [preaches, doctors, journalists and others who had been considered to have spoken or written against President Banda.There are other well known poems like ‘The Famished Stubborn Ravens of Mikuyu,’ ‘To the Unknown Dutch Postcard-Sender’ (1988) and the unnerving realities of Mikuyu Maximum Prison.
The months that key South African poet, Denis Brutus spent in solitary confinement and in prison on Robben Island, during apartheid, caused him a lot of soul searching in poetic form.
In 1963, Dennis Brutus was arrested for attending a sports meeting bent on having South Africa banned from the Olympics due to its racism. When released on bail, he fled to Swaziland and from there tried to make his way to Germany to meet with the world Olympic executive committee, but the Portuguese secret police at the Mozambique border handed him back to the South African security police.
Realising that no one would know of his capture, he made a desperate attempt to escape, only to be shot in the back on a Johannesburg street. On recovery he was sentenced to 18 months hard labour on Robben Island.
His Letters to Martha and Other Poems from a South African Prison (1968) contains brief, simple statements deriving from his experiences as a prisoner. The diction is deliberately conversational and devoid of high poetic devices. Instead of seeking to express two or three thoughts simultaneously, Brutus was striving to say only one thing at a time and to say it directly.
Each poem in there is supposedly a prisoner’s letter written to a lover or a relative out there called Martha. We also access this by reading Martha’s letters. You could say that each letter is an artistic diary.
These ‘letters’ snoop into the mind of the prisoner and access all the psychology that goes with being captured and kept somewhere without freedom. In the very first poem, you learn that on being sentenced to prison, the political prisoner goes through many varied emotions running through him like “sick relief, apprehension, vague heroism, self pity…” The lines are short, the words are simple and the floor is jagged:
After the sentence
mingled feelings;
Sick relief,
the load of the approaching day’s
apprehension –
the hints of brutality
have a depth of personal meaning;
The persona is on a trip full of uncertainties. In these poetic short letters, the persona quickly learns that in prison, any sharp object is valuable as a weapon and when other prisoners wield such a weapon, all you feel is the sense of being vulnerable.
Prisoners keep sharp objects everywhere including the rectum, for use in the future when necessary.
In this environment of sexual starvation, one also comes across the dangers of being sodomised by fellow prisoners. You read on in trepidation as the persona expects to be violated. However, the rigours of prison are such that the mind loses guard and there is total annihilation of the prisoner that in some cases, some prisoners actually ask other prisoners to sodomimise them as one finds in poem/letter 7:
Perhaps most terrible are those who beg for it,
who beg for sexual assault.
To what desperate limits are they driven
and what fierce agonies they have endured
that this, which they have resisted,
should seem to them preferable,
even desirable.
It is regarded as the depths
of absolute and ludicrous submission.
And so perhaps it is.
But it has seemed to me
one of the most terrible
most rendingly pathetic
of all a prisoner’s predicaments.
In line with that, some prisoners start to parade themselves as prostitutes for favours and for security. One such prisoner is actually nicknamed Blue Champagne. He would sleep with several men in one night. He is other men’s woman. And with time, he switches over to become a man to other men.
Dennis Brutus further indicates that since little or no information is released from prison, the family of the prisoner out there struggles to survive without the breadwinner. But it is said that their biggest pain comes with not knowing what is exactly happening to their own relative inside prison. Meanwhile, the prisoner continues to hold on to anything that reminds him that he is still being remembered and cherished by his own people out there.
Indeed, Martha is being let into the confidence of the political prisoner. But at some point, the persona says prison affords the individual opportunity to realise that the company of other humans is supreme to the extent that the mind may start to work. Cut off from the outside, the only contact is with inmates and warders.
The persona that Brutus employs reveals, however, that there are occasions when even this precarious relationship can be constructive.
When he finished his term in prison, Brutus was permitted to leave South Africa with his wife and children on an “exit permit,” a document which made it illegal for him to return. He lived in London from 1966 to 1970, where he worked as a teacher and a journalist.
In 1970, he took a position as a visiting professor of English at the University of Denver for a year, after which he moved to Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.
In Africa, Prison literature is gathering momentum. It is a window through which one could understand the extent to which human being find strategies to survive under very inhuman conditions.
Memory Chirere
‘I will make Lesotho great again’
Motsamaisi oa tšebeletso, ke kopa hore u ntumelle ke qale ka tsela ena:
Moruuuooooo! Moruuuooooo!! Pele feela uena! Pele feela uena!! Ke nako!
Ke nako!!
Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen
For many days, I went around this country, asking you to elect my party into government. Today, I address you with a deep sense of gratitude and humility to accept the baton as the Tenth Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho. For me, this address represents a social contract in which I promise to make Lesotho great again.
My remarks this morning form the basis for holding accountable the Government of Lesotho under my leadership. This follows the authority to govern, bestowed upon me by the people of this Kingdom, on the 7th of October, 2022, when they voted in large numbers for my Party, the RFP. The people have spoken. However, I must hasten to say, I am fully aware of the profound nature and deep seriousness of this responsibility, and I don’t take it lightly.
But then, I thank The Almighty God, for I know that His Grace is sufficient for me; and that His power and blessings will multiply in my weakness.
I shall not fear, for he will always hold my hand and give me all the guidance I need.
Sechaba se heso, ke eme mona kapel’a lona kajeno ho amohela thomo ea lona, eo le ileng la mpha eona ka menoana ea lona ka la supa khoeling ena e holimo.
Ke ne ke ile ka qala ka letšolo la “Mamela Sechaba”, moo ke neng ke pota naha ena ea rona; ho mamela mathata le maikutlo a lona. Ke ne ke re ho lona, “Bua Morena; Mohlanka oa hau o mametse.”
Ha ke re ke ’ona mantsoe a neng a buuoe ke Samuel ao? Ha ke se ke le mametse, ’me ke le utloile, eaba ke boetse ke pota hape ka molaetsa o mocha o reng “Ntate, roma ’na ho ea pholosa sechaba sa hau.” Kajeno, ha ke eme mona kapel’a lona, ke bina sefela se secha. Ke re, “Ebe Jesu oa ka u n’u mpone joang na?” ’Me ruri nke ke ka tšoha bobe leha bo le bong hobane O na le ’na.
MORUOOOO! MORUOOOO!!
UMNOTHO!!!
Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen
Recent research shows that Lesotho’s macroeconomic position has been deteriorating since 2015. Our economy has been in recession since 2017.
Lesotho’s public spending has increased over the last few years, and has reached 65% of GDP in this financial year.
Today 86% of Lesotho’s national budget is absorbed by government consumption, particularly public wages that are estimated at 32% of our GDP.
Public procurement, which is roughly 35 percent of GDP, is key in determining the effectiveness of government in delivering essential services, programmes and projects; but it is arguably the worst managed .
Government’s income depends quite heavily on revenues from the Southern African Customs Union (SACU), which are declining. In 2022/23 they are expected to decline by 22% of GDP.
Our economy is driven by government spending, which itself depends on debt-financed public investments.
The inability of the private sector to play its part in creating employment has led to a situation in which the public sector has become a critical source of employment for our people.
Yet, as indicated above, the public sector itself does not have a dependable income, a situation which is likely to get worse, going forward. Sadly, even the high spending in the public sector has not translated into satisfactory performance and high productivity. Ours is, all in all, a very unsustainable model of economic growth.
Additionally, the manner in which we spend the meagre resources that we have, also leaves a lot to be desired.
Our capital budget is a tiny 27% of the total budget, compared to the whopping 73% in the recurrent budget. In real numbers Lesotho spends only M6.7 billion a year on its development agenda, and M18 billion on consumption, largely wages. This is not a good investment model.
Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen
It would be remiss of me if I did not mention the importance of climate change, and the risks which it poses for Lesotho’s economic growth efforts. Lesotho is highly exposed to climate change hazards; including droughts, floods, storms, strong winds, heavy snowfall, and severe frost.
Floods from extreme rainfall in Lesotho occur relatively frequently; and they adversely impact the population, economic activity, and the environment. Existing climate hazards pose substantial risk to water infrastructure and service delivery.
Climate change will further stress our water reserves, which as you know, is one of Lesotho’s most valuable resources, contributing no less than 8 to 10 percent to our GDP. Predictably, this will destabilise farming systems, decrease agricultural productivity and raise the level of food insecurity for thousands of our people who rely for survival on subsistence farming.
The quality and quantity of water generated in Lesotho’s wetlands will decline overtime, ultimately impacting the volume of water Lesotho has for domestic consumption and for export. Land degradation, soil erosion and bad land management practices can only worsen this situation.
Another challenge we have had over the years is that Lesotho has failed to tap and realise the potential economic returns on the existing positive investment environment. The Government of Lesotho maintains a strong commitment to private investment and is generally open to Foreign Direct Investment. The Government of Lesotho welcomes foreign direct investments that:
1. Create jobs and opens new markets and industries in accordance with the national objective of diversifying Lesotho’s industrial base;
2. Improve skills and productivity of the workforce and nurtures local business suppliers and partners;
3. Support knowledge and technology transfer and diffusion and
4. Improve the quality and accessibility of infrastructure.
The following are potential investment sectors in Lesotho:
1. RENEWABLE ENERGY which includes Hydro power, Wind energy and solar energy
2. AGRO INDUSTRY which includes crop farming, aquaculture, livestock farming, and horticulture,
3. MANUFACTURING which includes textile and garments industry, leather and footwear, consumer electrical and electronic appliances, packaging materials and accessories and automotive components
4. INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION which includes opportunities in the development of commercial and industrial property development, opportunities in Information and Communication Technology particularly the development of a shared broad band infrastructure company to support the Information and Communication Technology services industry and opportunities in the Lesotho Highlands Water Project
5. MINING which includes diamond mining and sandstone quarrying and water bottling
6. TOURSIM which includes accommodation facilities, Health and wellness resorts, water and sports recreation and high altitude training facilities.
I call on our investors and friends to visit, explore and invest in this beautiful country.
Your Majesty, It is against this backdrop that Your new Government is assuming the responsibility to preside over the affairs of Lesotho’s public service, to deliver public goods and services, and to enable the realization of the fundamental human rights of every Mosotho.
Your new Government is, on the one hand, facing the critical challenge of addressing inclusive growth and providing access to quality services for all; while at the same time operating in a difficult economic situation and highly fragile climatic conditions on the other.
Your new Government is confronted with the critical challenge of having to move Lesotho from a growth model that depends almost entirely on the public sector, to one that is driven by a strong and competitive private sector, that is export oriented.
As Lesotho pursues this new growth model, the importance of expediting ongoing National Reforms cannot be overemphasized. Lesotho’s journey towards peace, political stability and tolerance has improved over the years following the resolution of Southern African Development Community (SADC) Double Troika Summit held on 24 April, 2018 in Luanda Angola. I thank you, your
Excellency President Ramaphosa and your right hand man – the leader of the mediation team retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke for your commendable efforts in leading and guiding our national dialogue and reform agenda.
I promise to expedite the successful completion of the national agenda a journey towards the LESOTHO WE WANT.
Your Majesty,
Your new Government has to fix the imbalances mentioned earlier and achieve macroeconomic stability. It has to reform the public service to make it more efficient, transparent, accountable and effective.
We have to uproot corruption and stop the rampant embezzlement of public funds.
These things have to be done in order to restore the hope of our people, and to solicit their buy-in as we prepare to launch our country on to new horizons, and higher and more ambitious levels of development.
I promise that I will spearhead the process to right our country’s historical wrongs and make Lesotho great again.
We are equal to this task, and we will not be found wanting. It would be naive of me if I were to imagine that the road ahead will be smooth. Certainly not. But change is a binding imperative in our present situation.
The absence of a rigorous system of monitoring and evaluation can easily foster a culture of impunity, in which there are no consequences for poor performance and wrong-doing.
The new Government will increase accountability in the public sector by creating a system in which performance, expected of all public officers, will be transparently stated and reported upon; and there will be social engagement around what performance has been achieved and what services have actually been delivered.
Under my leadership, Your Majesty, Your Government will pursue the following key strategic goals as already outlined in the second national strategic development plan:
1. Enhance inclusive and sustainable economic growth and private sector job creation;
2. Strengthen the human capital;
3. Build an enabling infrastructure;
4. Strengthen national governance and accountability systems for improved service delivery;
5. Strengthen climate risk management resilience and adaptation; and
6. Strengthen public financial management.
Our ability to achieve these six strategic goals will be largely dependent on the actions which Government will take in the first 100 days of its tenure.
I therefore, take this opportunity, Government Secretary, to turn to you, and to publicly instruct you that, over and above your duties as spelt out in Section 12 of the Public Service Act of 2005, and Section 97 of the Constitution, and while you will work with, and through all the relevant government and non-governmental offices, you should roll out the following 20-point programme in the first 100 days of our tenure:
1. Prepare my performance contract and those of Honourable Ministers and ensure that they are signed in 30 days. Then make those contracts public.
2. Prepare and sign performance contracts with Principal Secretaries in 30 days, and make those contracts public.
3. Develop tools and a standardised system of performance reporting and reflection for the whole of government, including District Administrators and Local Authorities in the first 100 days.
4. Develop a system through which citizens can monitor and report on the performance of the public sector and through which their inputs can be recorded and responded to, in the first 100 days.
5. Use appropriate public service legislation and policies and deploy relevant public officials to the authority of District Administrators, and District, Urban and Community Councils in 100 days, and make sure that District Administrators and Councils are accountable for the government’s programme of action and service delivery in their respective districts.
6. Develop and implement a plan to cut unnecessary government spending on fleet management and fuel consumption in the first 100 days.
7. Develop a plan of how government should capacitate the Institution of Chieftainship for improved service delivery, accountability and good governance, targeting chiefs who serve their communities on a daily basis for twenty-four hours.
8. In 100 days take stock of all government vehicles, rationalise them and provide each local authority in Lesotho with at least one vehicle to enable them to conduct the business of government.
9. In 30 days, provide a report on budget monitoring for all ongoing capital projects. The reports should clearly state what projects should be closed down, which should continue and which should be redesigned for maximum impact.
10. Develop a plan for improving aid and donor coordination and organise a meeting for my office with all partners and donors in 10 days.
11. Pay outstanding allowances for all village health workers in 100 days.
12. Develop a reporting plan for all state-owned enterprises in 30 days and make the reporting plan public.
13. Organise a meeting between my office and all District Administrators and Council Chairpersons in 10 days.
14. Organise a meeting between my office and all Media Institutions in Lesotho and Civil Society Organisations in 15 days.
15. Take action on the M6.1 billion indicated in the Auditor General’s queries and make the action public in 15 days.
16. Develop, publish and implement a crime control programme in the first 15 days.
17. Establish and publicise a corruption, theft and embezzlement amnesty programme in 30 days.
18. In 30 days prepare a report on all companies in which Government has shares, explaining which companies are paying their due dividends and which are not and why.
19. In 30 days prepare a list of all people who are owed money by Government and make your recommendations accordingly.
20. In 60 days identify all areas of public financial wastage and make your recommendations accordingly.
Sechaba sa heso, ha ke ntse ke pota naha ena ke iketa ho lona, ke ile ka le bolella hore rona koana khoebong mo re tsoang teng, re phela feela ka bophethahatsi. Ha ke etsa tjena, e s’e le ha ke qalile.
Ke lumela ka tieo hore ofisi ea Mongoli e Moholo oa ’Muso e tla nthusa ka litaba tsena tseo ke li kopileng, e le hore ke tle ke tsebe ho tla boela ke hlaha kapel’a lona ho le hlalosetsa hore na re se re le hakae phethahatsong ea litšepiso tsa rona ho lona.
Ke ipiletsa ka matla ho lona Bahlanka ba sechaba hore le mpe le thuse Mongoli e Moholo oa ’Muso hore a thethe tšebetso ena; etsoe ’nete e le lona matsoho ao a sebetsang ka ’ona makaleng ka ho fapana. Ke ipiletsa le ho lona sechaba sa heso hore moo le koptjoang ho etsa tlatsetso, le etse joalo, e le ho re thusa ho phethahatsa mosebetsi; etsoe lintho tsena li reretsoe ho ntlafatsa bophelo ba lona le ba bana ba lona.
Ke ipiletsa le ho Basotho ba sebetsang le ho lula linaheng tse ling hore shebang hantle beng ba ka, le bone menyetla eo le ka e fumanang ea ho khutlela hae le tl’o re thusa ka litsebo tsa lona ho ntlafatsa naha ena ea habo rona. Motletlehi Moshoeshoe oa Bobeli o ne a ee are, “Mphe- mphe ea lapisa, molekane. Motho o khonoa ke sa ntlo ea hae.” Khomo e oetse. Tlohong re tl’o bona hore na re kopanyang matsoho joang ho e nyolla.
Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen
Over the years our country has benefitted generously from our development partners, who have always been willing to part with the little that they had to assist us in our developments efforts.
We are truly thankful; and we request you not to lose heart; seeing that some of you have been with us for many years, without realising the achievements that you expected. We are getting there. There is light at the end of the tunnel.
And in this connection, please allow me to acknowledge with sincere appreciation the presence in this ceremony of the Presidential delegation from the United States, led by the MCC Chief Executive Officer, Her Excellency Ms. Alice Albright. We view the presence of this delegation here as recognition by the US Government of the smooth transfer of political power here in Lesotho.
It remains for me now to express my hearty gratitude to our esteemed visitors from outside our borders, who have come from far and near, and have found time in their busy schedules, to honour and grace this occasion with their valuable presence.
We thank you, Excellencies. We hope you have enjoyed the warm hospitality of our people, and that this will not be the last time that you come to visit our beautiful Kingdom in the sky.
We bid you bon voyage as you return to your countries.
Basotho ba heso, kea le leboha ha le tlile ka bongata bona ho tla fetoha lipaki ha mohlanka oa lona a amohela lesokoana la puso. Lea bona hore litheko tsa rona le bana bo-mpato’a ka li teteane; re entse tlama-thata.
Ha re na ho le phoqa. Re tla lula re ntse re kopane ka linako tsohle; ’me re tla le sebeletsa ka botšepehi le ka boitelo. Ke le kopa hore le re rapelle ka linako tsohle; ’me moo ho lumellahang le etse tlatsetso ka litsela tsohle tseo le ka tlatsetsang ka tsona; etsoe letšoele le beta poho.
Tsamaeang ka khotso, sechaba sa heso, le khutlele metseng le metsaneng ea lona. Molimo o matla ’ohle O le pepe ho ea finyella malapeng a lona.
KHOTSO!! PULA!! NALA!!!
A glorious film-festival
Last week I honoured an invitation to attend the European Film Festival South Africa-Lesotho that lasted three days at the Alliance Francaise in Maseru.
The festival opened with the screening of “This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection” directed by one award winning Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese.
It is set in the beautiful village, Nazareth, situated at the foothills of Thabana-li-’Mele in Lesotho. It depicts the significance of land (ancestral land) and cultural beliefs in Basotho.
It also demonstrates the power one woman possesses in a community teemed with people who are blinded by poverty. ‘Mantoa, played by the late Mary Kuksie Twala, lost her husband, daughter and granddaughter and now the movie begins with the tragic death of her son who worked in the mines of South Africa.
Death has patronised her house so many times that she has grown obsessed with joining her family because there’s nothing left to live for.
When the minister comes to bring some developments to her village, she objects because this is the only home she’s ever known. Her roots are buried deep in the core of this land and exhumation (which shall allow for the construction of the dam) is a slur to the dead.
After raising a few important traditional aspects that run in the blood of her people she has back up and the majority of her people now oppose being moved to a different village of settlement.
But sometimes when persuasion doesn’t move people politicians resort to violence to accomplish their mission.
A young boy, Lasarose is shot dead during a letsema (community work) and you read it on Mantoa’s face that she’s green-eyed with jealousy because once again she missed her chance of dying.
The shooting does scare them off and the moving initiates.
Somewhere along the way, ‘Mantoa changes her mind. The thought of leaving behind her land and graves of her loved ones possess her and she’s suddenly bursting with enough power and strength to face the rivals trying to drive them out of their village.
Because they are armed, probably with a motive to kill, she strips naked and walks in their direction. A naked body possesses so much power; it can either make you or break you.
But we are left in suspense because the curtains close with a naked woman and shouting armed men.
Ababou (played by Nancy Mensa Offei), a Ghananian actress in “As Far as I Can Walk”, a Serbian film by award winning director Stefan Arsenijevic, uses her naked body to seduce Ali, a Seryan man so she can attain legal papers with the Seryan Immigrants office that shall allow her to travel to England.
Ababou is married to an aspiring professional footballer, Samita (played by Brahim Koma) who walks all the way from Belgrade to look for a woman he loves, Abbi.
As African migrants, their identity, tradition and race are very much questioned and this leaves them with no other option but to volunteer for the Red Cross and this allows them to move in between all the refugee homes. Driven by love, Samita risks all his chances of finally acquiring the papers he has long waited for by crossing into a foreign land.
He finds her, but she has already broken her vow of staying loyal and supporting her husband through everything that may be thrown at them.
Ababou is no longer the woman he married, she has totally changed and so Samita leaves her behind to start a new life all alone because the only love he has ever known chose her aspirations, her love of becoming an actress over him.
And the love of journalism brings France de Meurs in “France” face-to-face with the devil when she decides to quit TV and goes for therapy in a resort that is frequented by celebrities to recharge their lives. Here she meets a man that poses as a Latin teacher and pretends to not have an idea who she is.
She falls in love with him and lets her in her life because she doesn’t get along with her husband. Little does she know she is sleeping with an enemy that’s on an assignment to investigate her to write an expose article on her life.
It’s a catastrophic moment in her life when she finds out about the article and loses her child and husband in a horrific accident. She is powerful and intimidates even the most powerful politicians.
She is called “useful but pretty” which translates to “useful but dumb” by patriarchal men who doubt the strength of independent strong women.
These three films, besides “Supa Modo” (a movie about a little superhero who grows in a supportive village of Maweni battling a terminal illness), “The Man Who Sold His Skin” (a man who allows for his back to be used as a canvas for a tattoo artist to tell a story about freedom and human dignity ) “Liyani” (a story of an orphaned girl told by orphaned Swazi children ) and “Oskar & Lilian —
Where No-One Knows Us” (Chechen refugee children whose lives are filled with hope and love of living together again after being taken into foster care) that were also screened at the festival have three elements that make them connect in one way or another; love, patience and determination.
This festival and the screenplays showed me that film production and distribution can be used as a valuable cultural and economic resource. It can trigger a demand for tourism, health services and local labour which would really boost the economy.
Our talents as black kids are not taken advantage of because nobody wants to pay. We need the government’s support to showcase our skills in film production and display the beauty that is buried in the Mountain Kingdom through film production.
And as Stefan Arsenijevic said, to make your production outstanding, “think locally, but produce globally”.
Bokang Masasa
