Insight
Matekane has sold us a dream!
We have always been baffled by how political leaders hop into a celebratory dance after a victory at the polls. While we would not entertain the post-electoral gloom either, we also despise the over-enthusiasm that could indicate that victory could be running into the heads of the victors.
Even though an election victory is an accomplishment, being at the helm of governance comes with an enormous amount of responsibility. Imagine being called over for a job interview; let’s suppose you seal a five months’ probation contract after an exceptional display during the interview sessions.
During this entire period, there will be exhilarating sparks of excitement, yet it would be accompanied by an equally terrorising feeling of fear of failure.
Why could this be so? The ultimate goal you would like to achieve remains a work in progress. The goal is to win a permanent employment contract which would of course be lingering during the entire five-month probationary period that is used as a litmus test.
Again, we concur, sparkling flashes of excitement will for a minute or two cloud your instincts and you may ululate upon signing your probation contract. However, a wise candidate would exercise caution to keep level-headed and create the best impression of themselves until they seal the optimal goal in the upcoming five months.
You don’t need to be Albert Einstein to connect the dots between the above scenario and the current situation after the completion of the 2022 national elections in our beloved Mountain
Kingdom. While it may be a glow of amber to the dominant Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), this does not ascertain a smooth sail for the cruising titanic ocean greyhound.
Note, a political party that is seven months old, was able to overhaul almost the entire half of parliament by reshuffling and replacing seasoned politicians with high-echelon civilians who were previously not active in politics. Being a Member of Parliament or part of a government is not a lottery-winning ticket.
First, we must commend the Basotho nation for being so decisive at the polls after ten grueling years of somewhat even voting going back as far as the 2012 national election. It almost seemed like a chant of a madman when the head honcho, Ntsokoane Sam Matekane, tabled to the nation his prospects to rule as a solitary party instead of a coalition.
While a coalition government always seemed inevitable given the large pool of political parties, one would have never expected the RFP to outwit both the Democratic Congress (DC) and the All Basotho Convention (ABC) by such a huge margin. So it seems Matekane’s ‘wishful thinking’ was not too far off the mark.
It’s appalling how skewed the electoral polls were, given the fact that a population of just two million was tasked with a choice of picking from over approximately 65 independent political parties.
It’s even more jaw-dropping; taking into account how minimal the numbers on the voters’ roll and turnout tend to be as compared to those of the populace. Basotho have to be applauded, for a remarkable shift in the paradigm and a forceful tilt in the governance hierarchy. Take note, we need not applaud the Basotho nation for electing the best candidates amongst the 65 rival parties.
For, the credibility of their near-unanimous election will only be determined by the products brought forth by the upcoming government.
Before the victors get carried away by the hullabaloo of majestically striding into glory, several aspects need to be recognised. The soon-to-be-inaugurated government is led by a party that is hardly eight months old since its viral inception in mid-March earlier this year.
This could have its pros and cons: they could pan out as a brand-new, well-oiled machine that requires proper maintenance throughout its entire lifespan. Or they could be a refurbished but faulty machine that’s not well tried and tested, therefore could encounter hiccups every time it undergoes heavy duty (facade).
Like a rocket shooting into the skies, so too was the initiation of the RFP as it gained traction in becoming a formidable force to be reckoned with. We were amazed by how they approached myriad groups of people when campaigning.
It seems like the idea of only approaching and courting certain groups did not cross their minds. Rather, they went in full force, and pulled no punches when approaching both the youth, middle-aged individuals, and elders. They left no stone unturned, which might somewhat be a testament to the results we see today.
However, if the leaders of the RFP rocket fail to correct their bearings, they will follow into the path of their predecessors and gravity will eventually drag them to the ground at an acceleration of 10m/s2.
It’s also crucial for the nation to remain vigilant but lower its expectations. The RFP and its affiliates have grabbed the stirring wheel of a Titanic cruise ship that is set to hit an iceberg and is on the verge of sinking in the icy waters of the Atlantic.
Imagine stepping in the shoes of a captain that is burdened with the insurmountable task of keeping a rattled ship afloat. Let us not forget that the incoming Captain could not handle the heat of a mere debating session a few weeks ago.
How much more could he crack when he is at the peak of the pressures of this hostile political landscape? We don’t foresee a delivery from RFP covering up to 50 percent of the pledges they had penned on their haphazard manifesto that arguably had apparent structural loopholes in terms of policy response to the situation of a country sinking in dire straits.
The RFP utilised the personal profile of its leader as the main campaigning tool and the majority of the voters bought into it. Could they have sold a nation a dummy? It is not ideal though, to judge the prowess of a political party mainly based on the excellence of the personal profile of its leader.
The recent electoral history of short-lived coalition governments has taught us a valuable lesson, “there are always wolfs in a sheepskin in the herd of every political party.” Let alone the fact that the Basotho nation could still have to endure the possible hazards that are triggered by derelict coalition governments.
Success and failure of the upcoming government may depend on how the head honcho of the regime will manage the black sheep of the herd and also the high expectations of the Basotho nation. Will he grab the bull by the horns and depoliticise the system at the expense of disappointing some of the loyal party members and coalition allies who expect to be beneficiaries of the ‘dominance’?
Because of the same ‘dominance’, some element of political stability may be on the horizon. Glimpses of its golden rays may glitter on the Kingdom that has a dark cloud hovering over it. Conflict of interest, incompetence, and carelessness are some of the attributes of poor governance.
Perhaps, the very fact that elections were held in the same week as the national Independence Day may be a good omen for a long-awaited political, social, and economic independence from neo-colonial powers.
If Matekane does indeed deliver on all that he has promised, we are looking at increased foreign investment and private sector growth. This would play a huge role in thwarting the increased youth unemployment rates we have been experiencing as a country.
We can only imagine what it would mean for our GDP and Lesotho’s economy at large. There’s no question that the RFP will either make or break us beyond what has already been done to us by previous leaders.
It has become a norm for some political leaders to jump onto a more promising party when theirs lie in shambles. We have seen this in the RFP. The question that must be asked is: How is Matekane going to deal with them? How can we hope for a change and a better tomorrow when there seems to be a recycling of self-serving politicians in a party that has sold the nation so many beautiful dreams?
We can only hope that the unity we have seen in Basotho when it came to the 2022 National Elections, continues and becomes a beacon for when our rights and all that we hold dear are oppressed.
No journey is without hardships, but we can sail somewhat smoothly when we become a single voice as a nation. We have been sold a dream that we hope becomes nothing but a reality. Will nepotism and corruption become nothing but yesterday’s memory? There goes another five-year instalment of trial and error for the Kingdom in The Sky.
Mokhethi Ramatšabane & Morongoenyane Peshoane
Insight
Our life-like leaders
There are very few documentaries and books that try to capture the lives of African heroes and bring them out as life-like figures. Often we write about them as stony and dry characters found in history books. They are always men making history and not men in history.
However, I have come across two exceptional items; one documentary and the other, a biography that portray liberation war heroes of Africa as real people. The two are rare works of art and history.
The first one is a documentary called Mandela Son of Africa, Father of a Nation. The second one is a biography of Herbert Chitepo, founding nationalist of Zimbabwe. Directed by Jo Menells and Angus Gibson, the Mandela documentary was released in October 1996 when Mandela was still President of South Africa.
Mandela Son of Africa, Father of a Nation, follows the beloved South African leader Nelson Mandela from his early days to his presidency, depicting South Africa and its turbulent years during apartheid control, which was brought to an end in 1994 with the nation’s democratic election of Mandela as president.
The focus placed on Mandela’s early education, his personal relationships, and his political activism for the African National Congress, which led to his 27-year imprisonment for sabotage though based on historical facts make Mandela life-like. The documentary runs for 108 minutes.
The villages in the hilly Eastern Cape look serene under the morning fog. The huts of the villages flip past and you feel like you have come home to any typical village in Africa South of the Sahara.
Mandela says when he first went to school, his teacher, a Mrs Mudhingane, asked, “What is your name?” and little Mandela said, “Rolihlahla.” Then it is said the teacher was not amused by the African name and said, “No, I don’t like that one! You must have a Christian name. From today, you are called Nelson!” And that is how Mandela got the name Nelson!
Not being educated, Mandela’s mother struggled with the name Nelson. It did not mean anything to her. When she took the boy to a clinic one day, she was asked what her son was called and she said he was “Nelisile.” Mandela laughs as he narrates.
I am touched when the documentary brings Mandela to the family cemetery in his village in Transkei. It is a solemn moment. Mandela looks at the mounds that are the graves of his parents and grandparents.
Not so far away, you see sheep grazing lazily or resting in the green grass, unperturbed. They seem to represent the unchanging times which death stands for.
Mandela’s voice roars deeply from within his chest, like something from the underworld: “These graves mean a great deal to me because my beloved parents lay here. It raises a great deal of emotion for me to be here because it will be fair to say that part of me lay buried here.”
Mandela who was in his 70s at the time of the making of the documentary, walks away or limps from the hallowed space gradually, with a lot of pain written on his wrinkled face.
It is as if his parents have just died once more. A Xhosa traditional funeral song plays in the background and through close up, Mandela is deep in thought. It is also humbling to note that years later, Mandela is also laid to rest in the same cemetery.
Later in the documentary, Mandela talks about his polygamous father and the stick fights of his boyhood while herding cattle.
He even raises his trousers so that the camera could “see” the old scar that he received from his rival in a stick fight. You see that once upon a time he had been a vulnerable boy who did not win all his fights.
Mandela says he did not go to school as a plan of his parents but his mother was approached by neighbours who advised her to send Nelson to school because he looked like a clever boy.
When he went to school for the first time, it was a hurried thing. His father gave him his own clothes which were oversized. He also gave Nelson a twine with which to tie the oversized trousers.
Nelson’s sister, Mabel, who has strikingly similar features to those of Nelson says, choosing her words carefully the way an African girl talks about her brother, “When my father became sick, he sent for Chief Jongintaba.
My father said to Jonginthaba, “Sir, I give you this child. He is your servant. I am entrusting him to you so that you will educate him because this child I can see that he is progressing well. Teach him and he will always respect you. I was there when my father said this.”
That is how Mandela came to the chief’s court at Mqhekezweni and grew up there running errands for the elders and listening to matters being tried traditionally. He was being groomed to become adviser to Justice, the heir apparent to the Chief.
During this time Mandela had heard about the many battles between the Xhosas and Europeans that went on for over 100 years. Later, an over excited Mandela takes us to the hut where he used to sleep side by side with the Chief’s son called Justice.
He had become very close to Justice. Now the President of South Africa, Mandela walks with the common people along the path overgrown with summer grass to the homestead where he grew up, amidst ululation and singing.
Mandela narrates that he went to Ciskei for his Matric where he meets a very boastful Dr Wellington, whose grandparent defeated Napoleon Bonaparte. Mandela talks about his circumcision at the age of 16. He speaks highly of the culture of circumcision.
He speaks as an insider. They used a sharp spear to cut a boy’s foreskin and as it was being cut, Mandela says, the boy should shout out, “I am a man!” because the elders would be watching.
Mandela says that the pain of circumcision paralysed him down to the roots that, unlike the boys before him, he actually failed to shout, ‘I am a man!”
Mandela comes to Johannesburg in April of 1941. He says he was running away from a forced marriage in the village. What made it worse was that the same girl had been in love with Justice. It was therefore untenable. Both guys decided to run away. When they got to Johannesburg they went to seek employment in the mines. Justice would be a clerk and Mandela would be a watchman.
But before long, the Chief sends a letter demanding that the two boys return to the village. However, Mandela defies the order and escapes to Alexandra where he appears to enjoy the township life and particularly the attention of girls.
He says about one particular girl: “I wanted to take her out but I was conscious that she was in a class far above me. Her boyfriend was a chap with a beautiful modern suit and a hat, you know… He would stand outside the yard, you know, with hands in his pockets….”
From there Mandela meets Walter Sisulu who, in this documentary, talks about his early days with Mandela and how law and politics fast became their main meal. In 1942 Mandela moved into the tiny Sisulu house in Soweto.
He studied law while working as a clerk in a law firm. Sisulu was already in the ANC. Mandela admits that when he came to the ANC, he started to appreciate that people of different tongues and backgrounds could work together and have a common goal. He learnt that the Xhosas were only a part of the African people.
In 1954, Mandela got married to Evelyn. Evelyn, a calm elderly woman with a secret smile, an oval face and side glances, must have been a terrible beauty during her days. She says their young family had no house because houses were scarce at the time.
She talks about staying with her sister and working jobs that did not give them much and that in 1953 Mandela started practicing law.
Then the blow comes as Mandela said to her: “Evelyn I feel that I have no love for you anymore. I give you the children and the house.”
In 1957 Mandela divorced Evelyn, leaving her with three children. This is one of the low points in this exciting documentary. Winnie Mandela talks of her courtship days with Mandela and how irresistible he was.
An Indian woman, Fatima Meer, says about Mandela: “He was strikingly handsome. And in those days he didn’t have this lean thing. He was a big man.
The first thing that attracted you to him was his physical presence which was very attractive. Then of course he had a sense of humour… he cracked jokes. He teased. So you fell into a very easy relationship with him.”
From there on, the documentary goes into things that the public already knows about; the politics of the times and the long fight against apartheid and the Rivonia Trial and the subsequent imprisonment at Robben Island. But you already feel that you have had rare insights into Mandela the private man.
The second item is a biography by young writer, Elias Machemedze. It is a book of 2018. It is called The Life and Legacy of Herbert Chitepo. Machemedze has put together a book that attempts to recreate the ordinary side of the life of the extraordinary founding Zanu chairman, Herbert Chitepo, of Zimbabwe.
It is the story of a larger-than-life man retold by an unassuming Shona novelist who has penned novels: Moyo Inzenza, Sarawoga and Nherera Zvirange.
Having immensely succeeded as a novelist, Machemedze moves to researching on a man who was instrumental in the founding of modern Zimbabwe.
Many scholarly writings on Herbert Chitepo tend to have a clichéd side to them as they concentrate on the archetypal question: How did Herbert Chitepo die?
While that question is crucial, it usually takes us away from snooping into the road taken by Herbert, the boy from Nyanga in eastern Zimbabwe. We rarely go back to the source. Now the Chitepo story has been pushed beyond the divisive topic of how he died and why?
This book is not aggressive. It has a pastoral touch and it reads like a regional novel which is a story set in a recognisable culture and geography.
It places Chitepo back in the context of the Soko Mukanya totem where he belongs. It links Chitepo with his warrior magician great grandfather amongst the Jindwi people of Zimbabwe, centuries ago.
Grandfather Chitepo is lured to join Chief Mutasa’s army to bolster the Mutasa people during their wars against Chief Makoni.
Grandfather Chitepo returns home in Nyanga and dies, leaving behind his son, Guwerere who begets Mufori, who beget Tiyane, who begets Herbert Pfumandini Chitepo. Tiyane dies and leaves behind Herbert to find his path amongst all kinds of vultures and saints in his community.
You begin to see the forces that created the formidable Chitepo from his boyhood. The story is folkloric, of course, as it traces Herbert Chitepo through Bonda Mission to St Augustine’s Mission, a poverty-stricken boy who is very good with his school work.
He is not your hero yet as you get to see the rivers he swam in and the mountains that he climbed and the songs that he sang.
Chitepo later goes to Adams College and Fort Hare in South Africa and comes back to St Augustine’s in Rhodesia as a degreed teacher. Sweet fate sees him being sent by the Anglican Church to the
United Kingdom, to teach the Shona language to missionaries who intended to come to Southern Rhodesia. But the Shona teacher is ambidextrous as he ends up studying law at the University of London.
This story follows Chitepo back to Rhodesia and opens up on exciting issues around his work as Rhodesia’s first black lawyer. This is an area of Chitepo’s life that many may want to peruse very closely for it is full of surprises.
For instance, Chitepo defended Michael Mawema, the first and interim leader of the National Democratic Party in the Mawema vs the Queen case in 1961 in the High Court of Southern Rhodesia against both conviction on all four counts levelled against Mawema.
With the help of Chitepo, Mawema’s conviction and sentence on the first, second and third counts were set aside, but both conviction and sentence were upheld on the fourth count.
The other sensational and more widely talked about case is when Chitepo appears in the Queen vs Simon Muzenda case, 1961, where the accused was charged under a section of the southern Rhodesian law and order (Maintenance) Act, in that he uttered a subversive statement by reciting a passage of a now famous Shona poem “Nehanda Nyakasikana” which appeared in a book called Feso by Solomon Mutsvairo.
The case went through a lengthy trial, during which Muzenda’s lawyer, Chitepo, argued that his client could not be accused of breaking the law for reciting a poem which was published and was widely used in schools. At the end of the trial, the accused was only cautioned and discharged.
As a result, Chitepo became popular for the cases in which he defended the nationalist movement in Rhodesia. He becomes a cult hero. For that, Julius Nyerere appoints Chitepo as Tanganyika’s
Director of Public Prosecutions. Chitepo becomes an internationally renowned lawyer and an asset to the liberation movements beyond Southern Rhodesia.
However, Chitepo remains central back home in the political parties that are formed such as the ANC, Zapu and later, Zanu. You learn that the first Zanu Congress in Gwelo in 1964, elects Chitepo Chairman of the party.
With the emerging of UDI, the Zanu nationalists in detention at Sikombela becomes infuriated. They declare war on UDI and decide to take real action on the ground.
Therefore they issue a statement asking Chitepo to establish a war council outside Rhodesia and to immediately launch the war of liberation!
The Sikombela declaration asks Chitepo not to renew his prosecutor contract in Tanganyika so that he works full time on the formation and establishing of ZANLA and start an armed struggle.
That section of the book is very revealing on the selfless character of Chitepo as a key builder and architect of ZANLA and Dare ReChimurenga. Thanks to that, by 28 April 1966, the Chinhoyi Battle, considered to be one of the earliest armed battles of the war of liberation, occurs.
As to be expected, this book makes its critical contribution to the debate on the death of Chitepo and how it remains a black spot in the liberation for Zimbabwe up to this day. However the life of Chitepo thankfully overshadows his death in this book.
This book also has rare family pictures from the Chitepo family album, showing the six Chitepo children whom we have only known as adults. The sweet Chitepo boys and girls look calmly into the camera and you feel like hugging them. You also see the images of a barefooted Chitepo as school boy.
This book remains a shining example of how young writers could retrieve concrete history and turn it into stories that ordinary people today can easily relate it away from hard politics and history.
Memory Chirere
Insight
Is the RFP ready to govern?
Ho petetsane menyakong ea ofisi tsa ‘Maseterata. Ba’ng ba batla ho kena, ha ba bang ba batla ho tsoa. Ke mphete, ke u fete.
The doors of the magistrates court are usually congested, as some are eagerly anticipating to get married and some pushing to exit an ‘oven’ named marriage due to its unbearable heat. “Hee, ho’a chesa ka mona.”
The same could be narrated to our current political situation. Dr Majoro is eagerly waiting to exit the playing field. Yet on the reserve side, Sam Matekane is already warming-up to get onto the field and score. That’s the irony of life. Ke mphete, ke u fete.
But I must say, I’ve never seen Dr Majoro so relaxed and to a large extent, so relieved. I’m sure he can write a book or two on how it feels to be a captain of a sinking ship named Titanic.
Haai, the past week has been a roller coaster ride of emotions. I’ve never received as many calls as I did on Saturday morning of people telling me how my predictions were off the mark. Completely off the mark!
I think the election results also came as a shock to the RFP. You know when you want something so bad and actually receive it unexpectedly, it just shocks the system. I would have made a certain example had I known that my mother and uncle wouldn’t read this piece.
In any case, the voters have spoken and democracy has prevailed. We need to congratulate the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for conducting a credible election on a shoestring budget.
This then calls for the incoming government to set-up an election/electoral fund and start depositing some funds into the pot towards the 2027 election.
Just set aside 60 million per annum towards elections (about 5 million Maloti per month). It really shouldn’t come as a surprise every time we have to hold elections that funds are running short.
Secondly, the IEC really needs to start searching for a plot and build an IEC or Election House, as a matter of urgency. This is long overdue. If you need help searching for a site, option one is to house an Election House next to the new parliament buildings.
There’s plenty of space there. Akere re isa paramente Thaba-Bosiu ( We are taking the government to Thaba_Bosiu). The buildings will soon be derelict.
Alternatively, talk to Maseru City Council and negotiate a plot between the new museum and the old traffic department. There is a beautiful plot there, on the corner of Moshoeshoe Road and Assissi Road (who is Assissi by the way?) The site has ample space for parking and IT storage facilities.
Now, let’s talk about the election results. How many of you had to check-in to the doctor to get some medication to calm the high-blood pressure? I also heard that there’s a certain political leader that took a knock due to the election results and went straight to bed on Saturday. Haesale a sama.
But I’m still shocked by the dismal performance of the ABC and BNP. Literally from Hero to Zero. The ABC has really taken a knock from 50 constituencies in 2017 to zero literally five years later.
Not even one constituency in the bag. Khele! Athe BNP eona e oele ka moholokohlong (as for the BNP, it is completely finished).
And I warned the BNP about this issue a while ago. People are just tired of being told about Chief Leabua’s legacy and fefenene. Morena Leabua this, Morena Leabua that.
Just tell us about ways to put bread on the table. It’s 2022. We also need to pay school fees. Tell us how you’ll create jobs for the parents.
Now, let’s talk about the new kid on the block. The new girl in the neighbourhood. A big and hearty congratulations to the Revolution For Prosperity (RFP). Ebile Moruo!
This is a true revolution. There are so many people that have expressed relief that the RFP blocked Mathibeli Mokhothu from being the next Prime Minister.
Truly thankful! And some are happy that corrupt and arrogant leaders will for the first time learn that the real power is in the hands of the people.
The masses have fired a warning shot to arrogant politicians and I truly hope and pray that the RFP leaders won’t be arrogant like many others.
This warning shot places immense pressure towards the RFP because expectations are extremely high on the ground.
The masses truly believe in their heart and souls that Ntate Matekane will use his own money to provide jobs. “Ntate Matekane o itse o tlo re fa mesebetsi.”
But the question that needs to be answered is: Was this victory a vote of confidence in Matekane or a vote done out of desperation? The other question that needs to be thought out carefully is as follows: Is the RFP ready to govern?
This brings me to a question that an ANC leader and my hero once asked when the African National Congress (ANC) was gearing up to lead South Africa in the new democratic dispensation.
Oliver Reginald Tambo repeatedly warned the ANC Comrades (Comlades) that to govern is far more difficult and complicated than to fight for freedom (Mzabalazo). Ho bua, ha ho tšoane le ho busa.
As you may remember, in the early 90’s, the ANC made several promises to the electorate leading to the 1994 general elections.
The promises were high and wide. From free housing, to free electricity (hence the load-shedding crisis), to free water and education. The promises were big.
What the ANC failed to witness is that the Apartheid regime made a warning to its members that, “Hela! We’re about to lose power. Hoja la roalla le sa sele.” (Prepare groceries).
This means, you better start gathering land and resources because the political landscape is about to change. This warning was done around 1986 and the looting started on a massive and grand scale.
When the ANC got into office at the Union Buildings the state coffers were empty. Remember, the promises were big but there was simply no money to put words into action.
An important matter that Tambo highlighted to the ANC comrades is to conduct and compile policy documents titled; ‘Ready to Govern’ and the ‘Ready to Govern’ policy conferences were held in the early 1990’s.
I think the RFP is in a similar predicament. The promises are big, expectations very high and no money to fulfil them. There’s also no will from public servants to shift gears in motion.
The RFP needs to hold a ‘ready to govern policy conference’ as a matter of urgency and start debating and looking into pressing policy frameworks.
For instance, the RFP needs to hold a debate on the macro-economic policy framework. Without a sound understanding of how the macro-economy operates, there’s just simply no way that an economy can work.
Lastly, due to the expectations and impatience of the voters, the RFP needs to hit the ground running. There shouldn’t be any space for time-wasting activities like the ones taken by the ABC when it assumed power in 2012. A lot of ministers were caught with their pants down.
Ministers and PS’s took well over a year acclimatising to being in public office. All they did all day was to dip biscuits into a teacup.
It got even worse in 2017. U so ka inahanela litla-morao tsa ho etsa teraefara kapa kontae ea taxi letona. (You can imagine the consequences of making a taxi-conductor a minister).
The RFP needs to hit the ground running but it will be skating on very thin ice. The electorate is very impatient and has no time for manga-manga business (lies and empty promises). If you don’t perform, they replace you.
But I understand that the RFP has proposed a cabinet of 15 ministers. This reminds us of an important point that, in 1993, the BCP government only had 12 ministers.
In closing, my friend was deeply disappointed last Tuesday, when he heard that the RFP had formed a coalition alliance with the Alliance of Democrats (AD) and the Movement for Economic Change (MEC). He said, “Keore AD eona ekare lethopa. O le pepeta nka nkong, le fihla le mathela ka…….” (The AD is like festering boil, you squeeze it out of your nose it goes…)
‘Mako Bohloa
Insight
An open letter to Matekane
Dear Sir,
I hope this letter finds you well as you prepare to start work as the new prime minister of Lesotho. I would like to pass on good wishes to you on your new prominent position but I would also like to reserve my space for the reasons why I write to you today.
Allow me to begin my business today with this astute quote that goes: Every great leader knows how to change and adapt based on their situation, like a pitcher changing the pitch, they throw on the mound, or an executive modifying the go-to-market strategy for greater results.
But then again change is a process that takes time to get used to and even the greatest struggle to keep up with. But how can we all be ready for the change we want to see in our country when we have suffered this long? How can you as a new PM in office promise to change our situation as a country?
My biggest distress is however not really that. I am apprehensive mostly about the youth of this country. While convincing arguments have been made that certain levels of unemployment cannot be erased, it is a fact that high raising numbers of unemployed youth impose high costs on the individual, society and the country.
This situation can be interpreted in a variety of ways; it can be used to describe people with no jobs and people who work low-paying jobs that do not provide enough full-time hours for benefits or enough to earn a living wage. We can also classify the latter under the underemployment radar.
Unemployment results or lead to an erosion of skills and this in the long term robs the country’s economy of useful talents. Job creation should be very much prioritised to avoid such and retirement age should be revisited and cut down a little to try to pave way for young fresh minds and talent to avoid greater scepticism and pessimism that may be caused by unemployment.
Unemployment is a big problem and it affects the economic growth of the country. Some of its effects include labour exploitation, political instability and loss of human resources amongst others.
Careful consideration of how, in the first 100 days in office, you are going to restructure ways to cater for the unemployed skilled youths of this country should be your number one priority.
Sport is a continuum and our sporting fraternity is very poor and needs some serious reformation. The sporting sector should, under your leadership as a man that is always ready to support young talent, be focused on as an economic activity.
Besides contributing to the economic growth of the country it will also help generate more jobs. This way you will be juggling two challenges all at once.
If your minister of sports would be kind enough to our dear athletes and make relations with the minister of sports in Germany, they will learn a lot from them on how they managed to create the largest number of sport related jobs while also helping nurture talent.
But then again we can’t succeed in all these without the construction of new professional sports policies which will pave way for athletics academies, which will nurture new fresh talent and old talent that has for years been suppressed by the poor mismanagement of the sports sector.
Efforts to improve sports systems must be treated with care so that the sector will develop its capabilities.
Fraud and criminal activities are also making disturbing turns and a few weeks’ sentence and bail are not helping reduce such activities. Some communities even resort to mob justice and we know that taking the law into one’s own hands always end bad no matter how ruthless they were affected because the law takes forever to help.
But putting in act the restorative justice approach will benefit all parties. Instead of serving some time in prison or paying bail, all the parties that would be involved must create a consensus for
what the perpetrator of the crime can do to repair the harm from the offence. This will help reduce unnecessary deaths that are often a result of reprisal, reduce mob justice acts and promote peace in communities and will help reduce crime activities in the country.
But all these again cannot be implemented with our kind of infrastructure. I hate to call it poor so I’ll say it’s underdeveloped. Infrastructure, both hard and soft, need to be revamped so that it can play its main role of encompassing services and facilities necessary for the economy of Lesotho.
We do not have enough roads. Even the ones that exist are badly damaged. Our bridges always collapse because they cannot endure heavy rains; they are not built strong enough. Railways have become a terrain of pedestrian crossings in the industrial area and train carriages house the homeless helpless kids because the social development ministry cannot accommodate them all.
Our educational programmes have become shallow and out-dated and the education system is losing its value. Skills are a thing of yesterday, all the teachers mark is attendance and that will help the student move to the next grade. There are never any new developments in the country except for missing funds or reshuffling of ministers.
I cannot talk about the law enforcement agencies and not refer to them as centres of torment, manipulation, nuisance, ineptitude and not shed a tear when I remember how many lives we lost under their “come in for questioning” sessions.
Infrastructure in all its forms is the backbone of a healthy economy. Now it is all in your hands. As PM, like a pitcher in a field, change the pitch, put out your best team of players and assign them with tasks that will change our lives for the better. This is the time we have been waiting for. We believe the grass will be greener under your leadership and we hope for great results.
Yours sincerely,
Bokang Masasa
l Bokang Masasa writes in her personal capacity. She says she is a very concerned citizen who believes in revolutionising states, industrialising departments for the betterment of the people and changing strategies that have never worked in favour of Basotho.
Bokang Masasa
