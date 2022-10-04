Insight
The Congo River in literature
The Congo River which has a length of 2 900 miles (4 700km) is considered Africa’s second longest river, after the Nile. But I first heard about it through Joseph Conrad’s monstrous descriptions of it in his novel of 1899, Heart of Darkness.
With its many tributaries, the Congo forms the continent’s largest network of navigable waterways. It flows out of the African equatorial zone where heavy rainfall occurs throughout all or almost all of the year.
In Conrad’s novel, the river and its swampy terrain is a devilish place full of savage Africans who are the pathetic children of evil. It is a difficult novel to read when you are a conscious African.
That is probably why I have enjoyed Chinua Achebe’s Arrow of God in so far as it is a novel that counters Conrad’s novel. Contrary to Heart of Darkness, Arrow of God shows that Africans were always a decent and erudite people and not a primitive race.
But more recently a young African, a Zimbabwean soldier, Mashingaidze Gomo, has actually set his novel, A Fine Madness, in the same Congo River area. A Fine Madness contrasts even more directly with Heart of Darkness.
Heart of Darkness (1899) is a novella by Polish-English novelist, Joseph Conrad. It tells the story of Charles Marlow, a sailor who takes on an assignment from a Belgian trading company as a ferry-boat captain in the African interior.
Heart of Darkness begins on the deck of the Nellie, a British ship anchored on the coast of the Thames. An anonymous narrator, the Director of companies, the Accountant and Marlow sit in silence. Marlow begins by telling the three men about a time he journeyed in a steam boat up the Congo River.
Heart of Darkness centres around Marlow, an introspective sailor, and his journey up the Congo River to meet Kurtz, reputed to be an idealistic man of great abilities. Marlow takes a job as a riverboat captain with the Company, a Belgian concern organised to trade in the Congo.
As he travels to Africa and then up the Congo, apparently during the Scramble for Africa by Europeans, Marlow encounters widespread inefficiency and brutality in the Company’s stations. The native inhabitants of the region have been forced into the Company’s service and they suffer terribly from overwork and ill treatment at the hands of the Company’s agents.
Marlow arrives at the Central Station, run by the general manager, an unwholesome, conspiratorial character. He finds that his steamship has been sunk and spends several months waiting for parts to repair it. His interest in Kurtz grows during this period. Kurtz is rumoured to be ill in the interior, making the delays in repairing the ship all the more costly.
Marlow eventually gets the parts he needs to repair his ship, and he and the manager set out with a few agents (whom Marlow calls pilgrims because of their strange habit of carrying long, wooden staves wherever they go) and a crew of Africans described as cannibals on a long, difficult voyage up the river.
After many adventures, Marlow and his companions arrive at Kurtz’s Inner Station, expecting to find him dead. A half-crazed Russian trader, who meets them as they come ashore, assures them that everything is fine.
Apparently, Kurtz has established himself as a god with the natives and has gone on brutal raids in the surrounding territory in search of ivory. There is a collection of severed human heads adorning the fence posts around the station showing what Kurtz can do to disobedient natives.
The travellers bring Kurtz out of the station-house on a stretcher, and a large group of native warriors pour out of the forest and surrounds them. Kurtz speaks to them, and the natives disappear into the woods.
A savagely beautiful African woman, apparently Kurtz’s mistress, appears on the shore and stares out at the ship. The Russian implies that she is somehow involved with Kurtz and has caused trouble before through her influence over him.
The Russian reveals to Marlow, after swearing him to secrecy, that Kurtz had ordered the attack on the steamer to make them believe he was dead in order that they might turn back and leave him to his plans.
Kurtz disappears in the night, and Marlow goes out in search of him, finding him crawling on all fours toward the native camp. Marlow stops him and convinces him to return to the ship. They set off down the river the next morning, but Kurtz’s health is failing fast.
Marlow listens to Kurtz talk while he pilots the ship, and Kurtz entrusts Marlow with a packet of personal documents, including an eloquent pamphlet on civilising the savages which ends with a scrawled message that says, “Exterminate all the brutes!”
The steamer breaks down, and they have to stop for repairs. Kurtz dies, uttering his last words—“The horror! The horror!”—in the presence of the confused Marlow.
One is quickly drawn to the historical point that Conrad set his story in the Belgian (king Leopold II’s) Congo of the 1890 when the Belgian colonial system was at its highest ebb, forcing the Congolese to extract ivory and rubber for the Empire.
Those who resisted got killed or got dismembered.
Heart of Darkness projects the image of Africa as “the other world, the antithesis of Europe.” The following description of non-whites in the novel has received endless citation as evidence that Conrad sets out on a pejorative or reductive portrayal of Africa and its people:
“…as we struggled round a bend, there would be a glimpse of rich walls, of peaked grass roofs, a burst of yells, a whirl of black limbs, a mass of hands clapping, of feet stamping, of bodies swaying, of eyes rolling…
The prehistoric man (the black man) was cursing us (white men), praying to us, welcoming us – who could tell”.
The following passage has further enraged many critics, from the green graduates to the retiring professors, because of its suggestions that Marlow’s revulsion is towards a shared humanity with blacks:
“It was unearthly and the men were – no, they were not inhuman. Well, you know that was the worst of it – this suspicion of their not being inhuman.
It would come slowly to one. They howled and leaped and spun and made horrid faces but what thrilled you was just the thought of their humanity – like yours – the thought of your remote kinship with this wild and passionate uproar.”
You will notice that the Thames River is shown as representation of modernity against the savage muddiness and hazardous Congo River of Africa. There is also the “wild and gorgeous apparition of an (African) woman” pitied against the serene civilised mood of the intended (white woman).
The “worst insult” is the pitying of the thoughtful life-like white men against the grunting men of Africa.
Now switch over to this century and modern Africa and see how an African author treats the same Congo River and its environs.
A Fine Madness is a book in which a Zimbabwean soldier is reflecting on African history from the point of view of Africa.
Whilst fighting in the Congo, when Zimbabwe, Angola and Namibia had intervened on the side of Kabila against the rebels in 1999, the soldier narrator is wondering why Africa is always having these conflicts and why each of the conflicts appear to involve, directly and indirectly the super powers of the world.
The soldier is a Pan Africanist thinker.
A Fine Madness is a collage of verse and prose narratives, memories, images, thoughts and characters against the background of the 1998 Congo war following the death of the Congolese dictator Mobutu Sese Seko and the senior Kabila coming to power.
Historically, Kabila, a Lumumbaist was a long time foe of the Mobutu dictatorship hence challenged by dissident guerillas seemingly backed by the West suspicious of Kabila’s links to the earlier Lumumba and his avowed leanings towards Marxism and Moism.
From the air and on the ground the soldier-narrator is able to observe and contemplate the chaos in the Congo and in his eyes becoming the story of an Africa that has seen so much blood and tragedy.
Unlike Conrad in Heart of Darkness, Mashingaidze Gomo looks at the Congo from inside.
This time the people of the Congo are not scary features. Gomo’s Africa is not dark but is home to the Africans, regardless of the war.
The women in Congo, or back in Zimbabwe, are not witches but extremely beautiful and can be held in one’s arms in order to be loved and understood.
This is a case of one Congo and two different authors from two different races and centuries.
So when an excited friend brought to me the manuscript of what later became published by Ayebia Clarke in London in 2010, as Mashingaidze Gomo’s A Fine Madness, I was in the office at the University of Zimbabwe’s Department of English.
When I first read that manuscript, I thought it was one of those scripts that new writers often bring to me just to satisfy themselves that they have given their story to someone.
Gomo, a Zimbabwean soldier in the army who had been to the Congo, had written this story just after his tour of duty in the Congo and I wondered if he was not suffering from the fevers related to the Congo area.
I was cautious and respectful, as usual.
I thought I could read a few pages as a way of snooping into this war.
Suddenly I thought that there was something unfinished (and spooky too) about Gomo’s manuscript as the jagged lines of this novel in prose ran and ran seemingly incongruous:
“ African history must be made in African constitutions
that do not accord human rights to oppressors who do
not have respect for black human rights…
African history must be made by hard old men who can
Withstand colonialist arrogance and demonization if
posterity requires it of them…”
I began to sense that the script was deceptive and that I could have been fooled into dropping it.
I started reading it in the middle of the night and I was alone and I never went to sleep afterwards.
I felt that the room was peopled by all the heroes and traitors we read about in African History.
With such works of art, the act of reading becomes a long and wide dream in which you are taken through the paths of human joy and agony, ending in a whirlpool of emotions.
You want to curse.
You want to laugh. You want to revenge.
You want to walk about the room. You want to go away and be mad. You want to forgive and be forgiven.
Immediately after, I asked to see the author because I had been told that he was a gunner with the Air Force of Zimbabwe.
I wanted to see him in order to believe that he had indeed written A Fine Madness.
Then the man I saw was a soft spoken gentleman. It was really an anticlimax!
Then I gave the script to a colleague, a professor of African literature.
He threw the script among his old papers saying, ‘We will see.’ He was used to many pretenders over the years that showed him things they called stories.
Things that ended up eating up one’s time for nothing.
Then one day the professor came to me in the morning with red eyes and said, ‘I didn’t sleep, last night’.
It was because he had made the mistake of reading the first pages of A Fine Madness. He was not able to stop!
We both agreed that this script should be published because A Fine Madness is a charmed, mad and maddening prose poetry in which an armed man snoops into Africa’s history of deprivation and strife to do the painful arithmetic.
At the centre of this story is the anger and the question why the West is always at the centre of African conflicts, siding with one side and arming it against the other, as in the 1998 civil war in the Congo.
The narrator who is out at Boende in Congo sometimes reflects on his relationship with Tinyarei, an African beauty back home in Zimbabwe:
“The woman I am missing now is a beautiful woman
An older woman aged in beauty
A beauty that hangs on even as age takes its toll
Lingering on like a summer sunset… reluctant to go
A beauty digging in…making a last stand around the
eyes where her smile is disarming.
I missed Tinyarei with a wretchedness that was like
madness
A very fine and enjoyable madness
And it always feels pleasant to miss a woman
Sometimes it is even better to miss than to be with her
And at Boende, it felt nice to miss Tinyarei…”
But, Tinyarei is a lover, a mother, a trophy to be won and sometimes she stands for mother Africa herself.
Sometimes the narrator watches the Congolese men, women and children dance to Ndombolo and wonders why poverty sucks and stinks and erodes self confidence.
The Congo war which pitied brother against brother and neighbour against neighbour, gives Mashingaidze Gomo an opportunity to listen to human voices and messages from the Congolese flora and fauna and come up with multifaceted pan African philosophies.
He also wonders why we often give in easily, why we think less about our dignity, why we are turned against the real substance and asked to take in abstract values, why we don’t wonder why we are considered ‘the whiteman’s younger brother’… and why… and why?
I agree with Ngugi Wathiongo when he says (in the preface to this book) that this prose poetry book is not only about ‘the horror and loneliness of war; but also the beauty of resistance’ and that Mashingaidze ‘can yoke the most contradictory into a searing insight.’
And yet I do not agree with Ngugi when he says that the emergence of postcolonial dictatorships and their actual relationship to the Western corporate bourgeoisie’ can always be explained better by always taking a class perspective.
This book’s forte surely transcends explaining the emergence of postcolonial dictatorship in Africa.
A Fine Madness dwells on the varied patterns of the relationship between the North and the South from before colonialism to date.
In order to understand any book, the reader has to understand at least two things: the historical context in which the story is set and the historical context in which it was written. No story or poem is neutral. All stories are written from an ideological position.
Memory Chirere
Insight
Don’t vote for empty promises
As I was walking along a dusty street named Kingsway, about two weeks ago, I happened to spot a face I hadn’t seen in ages. It was Ntate Dan and in my mind I said, “Hey, there is Likeleli’s father.”
I went to primary school with Ntate Dan’s daughter named Likeleli so I have always known him as Likeleli’s father. I laughed a bit when I saw Ntate Dan because I got a flashback of a very funny story that happened in primary school.
So, Likeleli was one of those students that arrived for school at around 08:10 when class had already started. Ten past eight without fail. Ntate Dan’s gold Toyota Corolla would arrive with a loud roar. It had a very distinct three-litre sound. Roooaar!
We almost all knew that every time we heard the roar that, yes, it’s Likeleli’s father. So, our class teacher, Mrs Bertha got so irritated one day with this ‘late-coming-tendency’ of Likeleli and her father and made a stern warning.
Mrs Bertha said and in a very simplistic English, “Tell your father to stop bringing you late for school.” Likeleli replied and said, “Yes teacher.”
I was one of those students that sat next to the teacher. Not because I was the smartest but because of other reasons. So, when I heard, “Yes teacher” from Likeleli, it just made me look forward to the next day.
And indeed the next day arrived. We all sat in class and Mrs Bertha started the class proceedings as per standard. However, Likeleli was absent, as per standard.
Ten minutes into the session of the first class, in came the roar! And this time it was louder than ever. I think the driver was really stepping on the accelerator, this time, more than the standard.
It was Likeleli’s father and we looked at Mrs Bertha’s face. Hmmm! In came Likeleli, huffing and puffing trying to catch her breath. Mrs Bertha looked at the door with a very serious face and guess what Likeleli said. “Sorry teacher, my father’s car was in an accident” (e chaisitse).
Jeeerrr! You should have heard my laughter. Mrs Bertha looked at poor Likeleli and shook her head and even before she could finish the accident story, she said, “Sit down.” No empathy, nothing!
We all started chuckling. Re khanngoe ke litšeho. But as an adult, I thought, man, Mrs Bertha just knew that the story wasn’t authentic. It wasn’t plausible. Of course, we all heard the roar of the car outside.
And this is the case with our politicians. They just say things without even thinking. They just make promises that are not logical. I mean, how do you promise the electorate to build a new international airport in Mafeteng? What about a new railway station in Mafeteng? Why not promise a new university in Mafeteng (University of Mafeteng). That’s more logical.
Our people need to vote with open minds and not vote for empty promises. Vote with logic and not emotions. But do you realise that Mohlomi Hospital might have to increase its bed capacity on the 10th of October 2022?
Think about it. Most pharmacies might have to stock up on anti-depressants from the 10th October due to the election results that would have gone up-side-down from what was anticipated.
Remember what happened to the Alliance of Democrats (AD) in the 2017 general election. Ea itsoela ka lebatooa le le leng (It won only by one constituency). One! After running a highly colourful and massive campaign.
Truly speaking, the October 7th election results might take most people by surprise and I would highly advise some of the RFP supporters to think of a scenario where they would have to lead an opposition in the 11th parliament.
It is called scenario planning and it is based on a lot of ‘what if’s’. Le hle le ikente. Le ipehe hantle (You should start accepting it now and calm your minds).
Why do I say that? Some of ‘us’ thought the ABC (All Basotho Convention) would win the 2007 general election only to have a big egg on our face. The ABC only walked away with 14 constituencies but their campaign was massive. ‘Toala’ was stronger than ‘Moruo!’
Now, fast forward to 2017, exactly ten years later from the 2007 general elections, the ABC scooped a staggering 51 constituencies.
Now, let’s paint a scenario. What if the ABC performs dismally in the coming elections and lose 50% of its constituencies, where does it place it? At around 26 constituencies. I think that’s a more plausible scenario because the ABC is still strong on the ground. Hee ABC e ntse e le matla haholo. Don’t underestimate it.
However, the Democratic Congress is now stronger than ever.
I think it can go as high as scooping 37 constituencies. 26 +37 = 53!
Now, if Basotho Action Party (BAP) comes up with 10 seats of which I think is highly likely to happen it gives us a scenario where: 26+37+10 = 63. 63!
And I haven’t included MEC in the equation with possibly 5 seats and BNP with 2 seats, haai, Hee BNP e hula ka boima (the BNP is struggling. My final prediction works out to: 26+37+10+5+2= 70.
By the way, I watched the leader of MEC on LTV and he impressed me. He speaks a lot of sense.
I was highly impressed. But somehow, what he says never really translates to votes and I always wonder why. Is it because of age or a cloud of treason charges hanging above him? It never makes sense because the guy is brilliant.
In any case, we are highly likely to have a coalition of five political parties to lead the next government. Nothing new. Just jockeys exchanging the same old tired and hungry horses.
The big question is, would Sam Matekane accept defeat and be a leader of opposition?
Would he endure a full five-year term as an opposition leader? It could work out to his advantage and give him some time to learn the ropes. He would make a good opposition with the Socialist Revolutionary (SR).
But above everything else, I am so eager to see a government led by Mokhothu and Nkaku Kabi as a deputy PM. What a combination!
No, not because I’m expecting a tender but I think it would be refreshing to see a prime minister that is 45 years old. Seriously, start thinking of a scenario where Mathibeli Mokhothu is a Prime Minister of Lesotho at the age of 45. However, my fear is that this could go in either direction.
Too much power at a young age could lead to catastrophic results. It could result in arrogance and abuse of power. On the flip-side, we could see fireworks because of a strong determination to prove that young people are indeed capable.
We are yet to see the kind of Prime Minister Mokhothu will make but he has to remember that history will judge him well if he performs well or judge him harshly if he performs dismally. History will be the ultimate judge.
But should Professor Mahao risk his reputation by being part of the possible incoming coalition government? Look, like I said last week, it’s going to be a very bumpy ride for the next government due to lack of resources.
The incoming government may struggle to render basis services due to poor cash-flows and extremely poor revenue collection.
By the way, talking about revenue collection, I still fail to understand a logical reason why the Lesotho Revenue Authority (LRA) was rebranded to Revenue Services Lesotho (RSL). It’s even a tongue twister. It doesn’t make sense at all.
Rather create an acronym named ReSeLe so that we’re able to pronounce it better.
I would have thought the LRA would have placed strong emphasis on boosting revenue collection due to dwindling revenue collections and revenue sources. How big is the pool of PAYE tax-payers? It would be interesting to find out.
Look, Botswana through the Botswana Unified Revenue Services (BURS) targets to collect a whopping P46.3 Billion Pula (62 Billion Maloti), in the 2022/2023 financial year.
Whilst LRA/RSL could only fetch 7.5 Billion Maloti in the 2022/2023 financial year.
This means the economy of Botswana is eight times bigger than that of Lesotho. Eight times, not six! Eight!
So the BURS aims to collect an equivalent of 62 Billion Maloti and we only think of changing our name. Guys come on! 62 Billion!
What happened to us? Ke tsona litla-morao tsa bosoasoi bona ba lipolitiki (these are the consequences of these excuses of politics).
You know, I don’t know how to over-emphasise this issue. The strength of an economy is only as strong as its tax revenue collection ability.
A week tax revenue collection translates directly to a weak government due to inability to render services.
It takes money to deliver services. You can have the strongest will and the best manifesto on the planet but at the end of the day, it takes money to deliver basic services (education and health-care).
So, my question still stands: Is Professor Mahao prepared to risk his reputation by being part of a government that is unable to buy Panado for various public hospitals and clinics?
My analysis is that the electorate is very desperate and very impatient. The incoming government could last for two years in power. The electorate will not stomach nonsense for a very long time.
That’s my analysis and prediction. You are free to send your opinion and analysis to the managing editor here at managingeditor@thepost.co.ls
I am not pre-empting anything but only speculating on what we observe on the ground. But do you now see the reason why pharmacies have to stock up on antidepressants come the 10th of October 2022?
‘Mako Bohloa
Insight
Give women a chance to lead
Many years ago before Lesotho could gain her independence and way before the British colonisation, there existed a powerful woman famously known as Prophetess ‘Mantsopa.
‘Mantsopa was born Koena-li-fule (for a reason only known to her parents) in about 1795 at a place called Likotsi. She died Anna ‘Mantsopa Makhetha in November 1906.
Legend has it that in 1851 she predicted that Basotho would triumph over colonial troops and this prediction did come true, thus bringing victory to Basotho.
Because such people were needed during that time, people that would see in the future and make everyone aware and keep them alert, her people instantly recognised her as a prophetess; one who could foretell the future.
‘Mantsopa then regained this title when her people believed she could see into the future and communicate with the ancestors.
She also prophesied that after the war with the British, their land would be blessed with lots and lots of rain and the harvest would be great. Just like the first prophecy, this one also came true.
She foretold so many triumphs of a couple of wars and her prophecies always came out the way she told them, except for the prophecy of the Seqiti wars but only because the troops failed to follow her guidance this time.
The obsession with women being seen as a threat when they possess a certain power over men is not a new thing in these years; it has been happening since time immemorial.
So many men still believe a powerful woman is a threat to their entitlements.
Powerful women intimidate a lot of men and I hope one day they’ll wake up to this concept of thinking we will grow beards and have bigger egos because the world recognises us for the strengths we possess that are nowhere associated with women.
Nkhono ’Mantsopa was this powerful woman; no woman in her time had the same powers she had. Nobody in her time could predict war and the outcome. So when she was discovered her influence became a threat to the power of Moshoeshoe.
We have her monument today in Modderpoort and not in Likotsi because after she was seen as a threat, she fled her country Lesotho to the Free State where she found refuge and settled.
‘Mantsopa’s powers as a healer, rainmaker, and diviner were inherited from her uncle Mohlomi , another revered prophet who foresaw the Difaqane Wars as he lay on his deathbed. Her power promoted her from being just a prophetess to being an adviser to King Moshoeshoe.
‘Mantsopa, besides her predictions, was very wise and foresighted. She had a sharp eye.
Her great storytelling abilities, “remarkable in her power to hold people spellbound as she related what had appeared to her in dreams…” says it all about how smart and talented she was in leading people to give them an exact picture without leaving out any important detail.
Her ability to make crucial decisions with benefiting outcomes worth celebrating is one other attribute that afforded her the advisory position.
Why am I talking about Nkhono ‘Mantsopa now post-independence? Why am I reciting a story that’s been told over and over all these years? Because ‘Mantsopa before she died predicted that Lesotho would gain her independence. Today here we are, 56 years later, an independent state, a kingdom.
But what do we have to show for the independence we gained? An endless fight over reforms?
I want to believe she was the “right-hand man” of the King because honestly, she was worth the seat on the right-hand side since she was the go-to person when everything was not clear. On the other side of the throne was ‘Malere.
Not much has really been said about ‘Malere in our history books but a man I trust for information taught me a thing or two about this prominent woman. Lere, a walking stick, is needed normally by older people to provide them with support when walking for they sometimes lose balance at that age.
Not that the King was old but he needed all the support he could get in order to lead his people in the right direction, safely.
‘Malere then, was there for such purposes; to help ‘Mantsopa and Moshoeshoe so they could defeat the enemy.
‘Malere o ne a na le lithebere tsa ho reba lira. She was a very powerful traditional healer famous for possessing the power to destroy the tactics of the enemy. With the prophetess on one side and the female traditional healer on the other, King Moshoeshoe was sure his people were safe.
Here is a thing about why women make great leaders. Or better yet why I wish our male leaders had women advisers. The fact is: You cannot put two bulls in one kraal and expect peace. No, there will be war.
Women are compassionate and strong. It’s in their nature.
They are able to command, gently so, and they know their boundaries this is why so many people, Moshoeshoe included, reacted to everything ‘Mantsopa said, not because she’d tell them so but because her approach was more humanely, empathetic, inclusive and had that ‘care’ lingering in it.
That’s women taking leadership roles for you.
The challenges then were the white men who were very much determined to fight Basotho, perhaps with a motive to wipe out their entire existence and take over their land.
But because they had ‘Mantsopa then who would see them coming even before they could leave their country and ‘Malere who would know what potion to brew for the war, none of the British’s dreams ever came to reality.
I want to believe these two women looked at the world with bravery and that’s why they were able to act accordingly, trying in their power to put pieces of their little found Basotho nation together like a not-so-complex puzzle. Today here we are heads hanging above water, struggling to breathe because of an omnibus Bill.
Like, a list of carefully researched requests from the people, and it’s got a lot of us worried about the future of this country.
A whole kingdom that’s under the guidance of a King that ascends from the bloodline of a great King that reaped sweet fruits under the advice of women that served him and his people selflessly. A
King that won wars because he believed in the power women possessed.
No offence in this but what if for just a short period of time our men give women a chance to hold offices and let them sail this ship in a different direction before it sinks?
Bokang Masasa
Insight
Loud cry for help
Last week I discussed gender-based violence and how it impacts the lives of women. Before I move on to something new, may I raise the idea I did in my last article again. Bo mme, we really need to march to whoever make the laws in this country and demand that our rights as women are revisited for our own safekeeping.
What happened in the High Court last week was a circus show. It was however not very comical because a man that killed his wife in cold blood might walk freely out of the court without being charged because our slipshod state failed to keep safe the only papers that would keep the hearts of the Mofolo’s at ease after battling the tragic loss of their child.
I bet no woman would find joy in seeing another fall prey to a murderer.
So perhaps we should change our direction and visit the police headquarters instead and plead that they let the women police deal with cases of GBV, then we can negotiate with the courts to assign women judges for such cases and see how they will unfold. It’s high time we kill fire with fire.
Gender-based violence is like water, you know how most dish recipes have that “add a certain amount of water” line. GBV along with gender inequality contributes a lot to the spread of HIV/AIDS. Unlike coronavirus, nobody is really sure about when this virus was first recognised. What we do know is that the King in 2000 declared it a natural disaster.
Some research I carried out shows that although many people believe that mainly men get infected with HIV/AIDS, women are actually getting more infected at a faster rate than men. A Joint UN programme on this virus proved this by stating that over 10 million of the 25 million adults infected since the outbreak of HIV are women. The proportion of positive results is growing higher every day with almost half of 7 500 new infections daily occurring among women.
Now the question is: Why women? Why are women getting more infected than men on a daily basis? Does this virus target a certain gender? I am no medical expert but what I learned during my biology classes in high school is that women are more vulnerable than men to infection because of the greater mucus area exposed to HIV during penile penetration. And I would like to leave it here.
The biological reasoning aside, another reason for this is the risk related to women’s exposure to gender inequality in societies. The social and economic pressure of poverty also exacerbates women’s risk of HIV/AIDS. Marriage, more research states, is also another major risk factor, especially for young women. But this is a topic for another day.
Although women and girls have enough information about HIV and resources to take preventive measures, they still face barriers to the negotiation of safe sex because of unequal power dynamics with men. Oftentimes, sexual harm is fuelled more by power and control than it is by pleasure or attraction. If you could take some time to investigate rape cases, even in marriages, then you could see that this is true.
Gender inequality is a major concern for both women and men and it impacts strongly on their daily lives. Some people still confuse or associate gender equality policies with women’s issues because for years, only women have been the driving force behind gender equality strategies and struggles and this is all because women are still misrepresented in most spheres of life, especially decision making tables hence putting them at a greater risk of harm.
To find a proper successful solution to this, to reduce the fast-growing rates of new infections of HIV/AIDS, and to achieve the 95-95-95 HIV testing and treatment targets, we should start first by changing gender dynamics. We can start by changing conversations with our male children, counterparts, and partners and teach them the importance of communicating before any sexual activity because most new infections are a result of unsafe sex.
We can push to make available to every woman and girl (regardless of age and status) all the resources to take preventive measures and eliminate discriminatory behaviours among service providers. And because more new infections are said to be a result of prostitution which is also a result of poverty, job creation should be prioritised to get women off the streets. This might help reduce infection and release some pressure on our economy. We need that as a country.
But the most important thing that should happen is for the court systems to change over time because of the issues that keep arising concerning the violation of women that some lead to new infections; sexual violence acts for example.
But the number one strategy that could really work in our favour is to propel factors that make clear links to the epidemic such as violence against women, denial of legal rights, and women’s limited participation in decision-making. All these may be achieved by empowering women and guaranteeing that their rights are taken care of so that they can protect themselves from infection, overcome stigma and gain greater access to treatment, care, and support.
Bokang Masasa
Get ready for heartbreaks
Here comes Shao
The Congo River in literature
Don’t vote for empty promises
Clean up voters’ register
Give women a chance to lead
We’re ready to govern
University students stage protest
Rights group piles pressure on Lesotho
The plight of abandoned children
A small hydro electricity station
Mofolo vows to transform Kolonyama
Lesotho has highest TB prevalence rate in world
New push to revive tourism sector
Top post for Masupha in Eastern Cape
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
Row over army secrets
MP charged with stock-theft
Kamoli threatened
End of the road for Letsatsi
Testy exchange in Mahao trial
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
The middle class have failed us
Professionalising education
Lesotho angers SADC
Nthane acquitted of murder charges
No peace plan, no economic recovery
The last kicks of a dying horse
Maikutlo a balateli ba ABC
Funeral Service of Commando Private Lebuajoang Nonyana
Mochoboroane’ s full interview
Nobody will stop me
[Exclusive Interview] “Nobody Will Stop Me” Says Shao
𝐂𝐆𝐌 𝐋𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐀 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝
Massive blow for government
The deceased was not assaulted
She was killed for twenty maloti
Matela pleads not guilty in his wife’s murder trial
Council of State Ill-advised The King
𝐊𝐚𝐛𝐢 𝐨 𝐫𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐡𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐚 𝐚 𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐤𝐚 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐚
Judiciary Launched Strategic Plan and Website
National assembly passed 55 bills
Chiefs to Decampaign Politicians
Trending
-
News2 months ago
Moleleki’s security guards, car withdrawn
-
News2 months ago
ABC at war over Thetsane candidate
-
News2 months ago
Deadlock over reforms
-
News1 month ago
MP tells voters off
-
News2 months ago
LEC switches off Prime Minister’s office
-
Business1 month ago
SADC to deploy retired dignitaries to Lesotho
-
Business1 month ago
Small Businesses Minister locked out
-
Business1 month ago
Small-scale mining to resume in Sekamaneng