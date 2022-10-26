Insight
The Nkonjera interview
In October of 2011, I travelled from Harare to Blantyre to participate in the Blantyre Arts Festival. I met many exciting Malawian artists. Over the years I have watched closely the development of one particular Malawian artist, Tawonga Taddja Nkhonjera.
Born in 1983, Tawonga is a professional artist, working as an author, a screenwriter and director, a playwright and theatre director, an ethnomusicologist and traditional storyteller. Today, I talk to him about Dikamawoko Arts where he is the founding Director. We talk about his film and book of folktales and about the arts sector in Malawi.
Chirere: Tawonga Taddja Nkhonjera, what is the general state of the arts in the Malawi of today?
Tawonga: The arts sector in Malawi has lept forward in a short period. There are now more films being produced; more theatre ensembles than ever before, staging different plays in venues across the country on a weekly basis. There are now more musicians than before…
Chirere: Are there many like yourself who are full time in the arts?
Tawonga: There is Peter Mazunda, a close friend and successful videographer. He worked for MBC TV (then known as Television Malawi – TVM), after which he started successful media companies like Kings Multimedia and Xtra Solutions.
There is the jazz maestro, Erik Paliani, hip-hop artist Third Eye, Namadingo, Wendy Harawa, Lucius Banda and others. We have theatre gurus like McArthur Matukuta, the director of Solomonic Peacocks and founder of the Easter Theatre Festival. We have actors like Thoko Kapiri, Misheck Mzumara, Joyce Chavula Mhango and Flora Suya. There is an influx of film and photo studios in Malawi, music and audio studios, and many other avenues.
Chirere: You are founder and Director of the Blantyre based Dikamawoko Arts. What is the meaning of Dikamawoko?
Tawonga: Dikamawoko comes from the Tumbuka wisdom that even when you have no protection against the cold, as long as you have your hands, you cannot be destitute.
Chirere: What do you do at Dikamawoko?
Tawonga: Dikamawoko Arts stresses on self-employment, social entrepreneurship and laying less emphasis on waiting for employment. We work with young, talented Malawians who have chosen to pursue careers in the arts.
We nurture their respective talents and sharpen their skills through mentorships, workshops, residencies, scholarships, internships, training programmes and education. We support artists with hands-on experience in the production of different works of art in Music, Theatre, Film and Television, Dance, Poetry, Creative Writing and Storytelling. The idea of forming Dikamawoko came about in 2006. I had been working with Kwithu Community Based Organisation in Luwinga, Mzuzu, directing children’s programmes.
Chirere: You seem to do well working with young people
Tawonga: I love working with young people. There are not many institutions in Malawi providing space and programmes designed for the development and nurturing of artists towards professional careers in art.
Chirere: Any key achievements from Dikamawoko?
Tawonga: Dikamawoko boasts of the first Malawian female filmmaker to be selected for the Multichoice Talent Factory in Zambia, Chimwemwe Mkwezalamba. We have the award-winning recording artist and musician, Muhanya, who is currently studying music in Germany.
There is the filmmaker, editor and graphic designer, Ernest Chikuni, who won Second Prize in the Young African Filmmaker Award at the Afrika Filmfestival in Leuven, Belgium. We boast of actress Vinjeru Kamanga, who was nominated for the Best Young Actor award at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA). We currently have a crop of young artists pursuing alternative arts such as Contortionism, Silk Dance, Ventriloquism and Magic.
Chirere: You published a book of folktales called He Helide, the book of Malawian folk stories.
Tawonga: HE HELIDE is a collection of 10 stories that are part of the folklore of Malawi. I believe that folktales are more essential for the world today, than they have ever been before.
Chirere: What is the place of folk tales in the modern world?
Tawonga: The world has become more digital. Technology is the order of the day. This is exactly why folktales are important, and their significance and effects need to be reestablished. You can tell a folktale through traditional storytelling, or you can dynamically produce an animated video of the same; it can be adapted into a short film, a play or a song.
I’d love to start seeing folktales on TikTok. Ever since I was a young boy, I have always been intrigued by folktales, and particularly fables. I was absolutely impressed by how Aesop could lucidly tell a story, in such a short span, and still deliver a very telling moral at the end of it. That is one of the reasons I have been attracted to the folktale.
Chirere: In your folk tale “Chilema”, a crippled musician wins the battle on behalf of his people through song? Did this story come from your childhood? And what is the lesson behind this tale?
Tawonga: “Chilema” is the only original story in the book.
All the other nine stories are those I heard from childhood, adapted for consumption in today’s homogenous world. I mean, I have read other stories of hunchbacks before; like ‘Igor’, ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ and others. But “Chilema” is an original folktale that I wrote.
The rest are adapted. I wanted to tell a story about social inclusion; a story that destroyed all preconceived notions, stigma and discrimination of people with disability, people with special needs. In Malawi, our culture and traditional beliefs have led to people with physical disabilities or special needs to be misunderstood, misconstrued and misrepresented. I wanted to show someone who was capable, despite the limitations people placed upon him due to his physical deformities.
Chirere: The title He Helide is even more intriguing, dwelling on the spoilt but narrow minded daughter of a mighty King. What is the lesson behind this tale?
Tawonga: He Helide was first told to me by my grandmother. This story is based on my great great grandfather Kamphungu who, in his tenure as Chikulamayembe, put up a decree that anyone caught breaking a particular law would be burned in their hut.
He suffered his own decreed fate. I wanted to show, through He Helide, how absolute power corrupts absolutely. Abuse of power has karma to reckon with.
Chirere: Can you say something about Tumbuka childhood? Who are the Tumbuka and where are they found in Malawi?
Tawonga: The repetitive nature of the song He Helide makes it easy to learn and sing along. I recorded the song with Dikamawoko band leader, Muhanya, in Tumbuka. Despite the story being told in English in the book, I maintained the song in Tumbuka, the language in which my grandmother originally told me the story in.
All of us grandchildren would sit by the fireplace waiting for grandmother to regale us with stories. My grandfather was the quintessential Tumbuka patriarch. With my grandmother, they had four sons and three daughters, and all of us grandchildren ate at my grandmother’s ‘chitembe’ – eating hut, from communal dishes.
We grew up with all Tumbuka values – respect for those older than you. Everything was communal, from work to recreation. When my grandmother was not able to tell us stories, my father’s younger brother, Kataghala, would tell us stories. I grew to love his storytelling because his emphasis was on the antics and pranks of Kalulu, the songs and especially the dance. He would teach us different choreographies, each one sillier than the last, and much more fun.
Tumbukas are a group of people that came to Malawi from Luba in DRC in the 13th Century. Tumbukas settled in the Nkhamanga kingdom, what is known today as Rumphi district. Today, Tumbukas have integrated with other peoples like Ngondes, Tongas, Ngonis and Chewas, but Tumbuka remains the language predominantly spoken in the northern region of Malawi.
Chirere: What plans do you have in getting this book beyond Malawi?
Tawonga: We are going to have the book on Amazon. I already have a couple of books in Kindle version so we are looking to build on the catalogue. After the book is available to online readers, we are planning a book tour in the SADC region where we will apply to children’s book festivals and fairs.
We are also booked for a Book Reading tour in Germany, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic. Beyond that, we have planned to produce Audio books and animation films from the stories.
Chirere: What is the state of the book industry in Malawi and which Malawian writers are doing what you are doing with the folk tale?
Tawonga: More and more writers are emerging today. There are more books being published. Local publishing companies are also sprouting out. He Helide, for example, is under Zikani Publishers. Malawian writers are breaking international boundaries.
We have writers like Shadreck Chikoti making a name for himself with his novel, AZOTUS. Stanley Onjezani Kenani has twice been nominated for the Caine Prize. We have a growing number of female writers. Recently, the Malawi Writers Union (MAWU) has embarked on project to promote young, budding writers of Malawi by publishing the book, MANDEBVU AND OTHER STORIES, a collection of short stories from young, up and coming writers.
There are many people working in folklore in Malawi.
The stalwart has been Dyson Gonthi who has been telling stories since I was a toddler. Several writers over the years, like Steve Chimombo, James Ng’ombe and Nancy Phiri have contributed to the preservation of folklore in book form. Contemporarily, writers like Matilda Phiri, Shadreck Chikoti, Ekari Mbvundula and others have taken to storytelling through folklore.
There is also a handbook for Storytelling in Malawi which was written by Ndongolera Mwangupili under UNESCO, an observation and interviews of storytellers at the National Library headquarters in Lilongwe.
Chirere: You have made a movie called “B’ella” which was even screened at the Luxor African Film Festival (LAFF) in Egypt “B’ella”. What is the story about and what inspired it?
Tawonga: “B’ella” is a film that explores teen life in Malawi, against the backdrop of poverty and other social challenges. The film follows the life of “B’ella”, a 17 year old girl, and her relationships at school, at home and with friends.
The inspiration for the film was the desire to speak about stories that girls go through during the transition when they are coming of age. The film was made involving local youths from the location, Chazunda.
Chirere: “B’ella” is partly about child headed families. How prevalent are child headed families in Malawi?
Tawonga: The phenomenon of child-headed families is emblematic of the degradation of the social fabric we call extended family in Malawi. In Tumbuka, we say ‘Pakaya palije uranda’ meaning that one cannot be an orphan in a village.
While this was true back then when the family structures were firmer, today we have to reckon with the rise in child-headed families in Malawi. I read some statistics somewhere that cited that 19% of households in Malawi are child-headed; and that 16.7% of children under 18 years in Malawi are orphans.
Chirere: As an African film maker, what crucial things did you learn through working on this particular film?
Tawonga: What stands out the most is that we need strong stories. We are in some sort of catch-22 situation where we need to produce quality films to attract producers with big money; but we need big budgets to produce quality films.
Technically, we are not equipped to compete with our counterparts in other continents, but coming from a storytelling background, I believe that even with a DSLR you can make a much better film than someone with a 4K camera, if you tell a good story in the right manner.
Chirere: How much of your upbringing prepared you for a life in the arts and how do you relate with your family as an artist?
Tawonga: My upbringing played a huge part in my life as an artist today. My parents stocked the best books in the house. In school, I was encouraged to join both the science club and the drama club. When he died, my grandfather left me two things of value: an ivory bracelet that is a family heirloom and a tattered book of folklore published in Tumbuka.
Chirere: You are often described as a poet, stage director, ethnomusicologist and screenwriter. Where do you think you are most proficient and why?
Tawonga: I am truly blessed to be fluent with multiple talents. While I have established myself as a playwright and theatre director, a screenwriter and film director, a poet, a musicologist, and a folklorist, it is truly as a short story writer that I derive the most pleasure in writing.
Chirere: What do you find most fulfilling and most challenging about the life of an artist?
Tawonga: The most fulfilling thing about the life of an artist is the completion of a project, be it the final cut of a film, a mastered recording of a song, a satisfactory dress rehearsal of a stage play, seeing one’s book in print for the first time. The challenge is to turn your art into a sustainable income generating professional career.
Chirere: So, currently what is cooking?
Tawonga: I performed at a couple of poetry festivals this year, and secured a recording deal for a collection of poetry pieces. I will start recording in December. At the month end of November, I will publish my second book of Malawian folktales under the title ‘CHUCHU’.
My target is to publish ten books of folktales, each one with ten stories. At the end of the project, I will have collected and preserved one hundred Malawian folktales. Thank you.
Memory Chirere
Insight
We need jobs and more jobs
The world has encountered so many crises since creation. Some come and go and some just come to stay. There was leprosy and swine flu amongst others and both found cures and are no longer that much of a shock.
Then there was HIV/AIDS that found a lifelong treatment because no permanent cure was and has not been found yet. This is one virus, unlike the brute Covid-19, that people, especially the youth no longer dread but have started treating it like any other disease in the lowland cities of Lesotho because giving it some deep thoughts will throw you into the deep end of depression.
Similar to this deadly virus is unemployment. We have lost many of our youths to depression, drugs, fraud and petty crimes as a result of being without jobs or any means of income. Here are some interesting facts about unemployment:
Unemployment affects young women more than men with an estimated 40% in the Northern African countries. Some women resort to invisible domestic work which is poorly regulated and exposes them to exploitation and violation of rights.
A couple of years ago the World Bank predicted that in the next decade an estimated one billion of youths “will try to enter the job market but less than half of them will find formal jobs”, a report stated.
The majority will however be left unemployed or experiencing work poverty. This is a result of the predicted rise in the economic inequality and inadequate job opportunities that has the potential to negatively impact young people globally.
And hopefully with news that certain ministries will be merged to cut down funds and create jobs, I wonder how many unemployed youths will be lucky enough to join the work world.
An initiative was implemented in around 2018/19 to hire the youth of Lesotho in different ministries according to their qualifications and the ministries’ needs. The aim was to offer them training for an estimated six months period. But where would one work with six months experience when the minimum experience always required is 2/3 years?
What causes high numbers of youth unemployment?
Of course lack of job opportunities contribute to the skyrocketing numbers of unemployment but the biggest barrier to this is the limited work experience and high qualifications demand. An increase in population size can also be counted as another factor to this. But how do we at least work on finding solutions to these?
This is where we start implementing projects, thus creating more jobs. Skills offering projects or programmes can be implemented that will work on identifying needs of companies with vacancies.
The programme or project runners will then play match makers by placing trainees with necessary skills in work places that will require what they have been equipped with.
This is because they would have equipped trainees with different skills (hard and soft) that are often required in the labour market.
This way it will make it easier to find job placements for those without jobs because they would have received training and it would be easier for companies to trust their new placements for they would have been trained by trusted professional recruiters.
But then again the employee’s journey with the programme should not end here, their progress should still be monitored until the recruiters are satisfied with their progress in the work place. This will be beneficial to the country, companies and the youth that have for a long time been trying to battle unemployment.
But many youths over the years have made it a thing to resort to entrepreneurship immediately after acquiring a college or university certificate because of scarce job opportunities in the country and globally.
A portion of them relocate to other countries and this is bad for the country’s economy but then again nobody wants to just sit around and wait for both the Messiah and a job that they might not even score.
However, nothing is being done to motivate the entrepreneurs. The government does not have any funds specially allocated to entrepreneurs when they need cash injections or funds to help boost their businesses or to help rescue them in times of crisis.
What happened to private businesses during the outbreak of Covid-19 needed some serious intervention from the government not promises which were not even fulfilled.
Here we are talking about the same businesses that pay tax thus contributing towards boosting the country’s economy and employing many youths with and without qualifications and or experience.
But also, even though entrepreneurship really is a lifesaving field to dive in, our youth lack creativity, they do not think of out of the box. If one starts a certain line of business and it succeeds, we all join the queue and copy exactly what they did.
We gather in one space and crowd it. But if we could all do something different, leave farming, couriering, beverages production and the famous likes to those that have already created a brand in those fields, maybe we could forget about government jobs and grow the private sector.
There’s so much that’s not being done in this country, so many projects that we do not even think of implementing because we are not confident enough and lack funds.
I have already cited a training programme project for example. We could have solution-oriented consultancy projects, we could have skills bridging programmes, we could have our colleges and universities offer co-op education, we could have everything we wanted to stop outsourcing services and skills from other countries.
All that is possible but the only thing we lack is support, financial support and confidence in the people who hold the power to give us a go ahead.
But maybe, if maybe we had ambitious people holding power in offices that support such initiatives, we wouldn’t be here organising bachashutdown marches and waking up every morning to parade town streets in our graduation regalia and placards outlining our qualifications and candy in the other hand to sell so that we can survive another day.
Bokang Masasa
Insight
Xi Jinping forever?
In the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th National Congress, which began in Beijing last Sunday, President Xi Jinping was expected to be confirmed as president-for-life. If that actually happens,
China’s ascent to genuine superpower status will be at least delayed. At worst (from the Chinese perspective), it may not happen at all.
The CCP has now been in power for about as long as the old Communist Party of the Soviet Union (CPSU) had been when it finally lost power in 1991.
Most of the CCP’s members are keenly aware of that fact, and just staying in power is the Party’s primary goal.
Superpower status, the public’s welfare, any and all other goals are secondary to the Party’s survival.
This priority can be defended if you are truly convinced that Marxism-Leninism holds the only key to a happy and prosperous future, but it serves quite well as a rationalisation for holding on to power forever even if you don’t really believe it.
Most of the CCP’s senior cadres realise that the Party is still in power now only because it broke decisively with Mao Zedong’s methods in the mid-1980s, about a decade after his death.
They continue to give Mao lip service because he was the iconic leader of the Revolution, but they don’t really believe in his methods.
Mao’s strategy of permanent revolution was why China’s economy stagnated for almost four decades while its East Asian neighbours, Japan and South Korea, enjoyed 40 years of high-speed growth and emerged as rich countries.
Only when Deng Xiaoping sidelined ideology and put growth first did China get its own 40 years of high-speed growth.
That period of rapid industrialisation has now come to its natural end.
The real Chinese growth rate now and for the foreseeable future will be in the annual 1%-3% range that is typical in developed economies.
Or rather, it will continue on that trajectory so long as China continues in the path Deng chose: a capitalist economy dominated by people with moderate socialist views about the distribution of wealth.
However, that’s a tricky path to walk.
To stop the Communist true believers from dragging China back into revolutionary fanaticism, Deng and his successors promoted the principle of “collective leadership”.
No single Party member could accumulate too much power, the most senior leaders would be limited to two five-year terms, and Mao-style “personality cults” were banned.
That system has grown and matured over 30 years, during which the main challenge has come from the right, from people in both industry and the Party with a keen interest in getting and staying rich: “corruption”, as it is generally called in China. But Xi Jinping poses a different kind of challenge to the status quo.
His rise through the ranks of the Party was accomplished mainly by exploiting family ties: his father had impeccable revolutionary credentials and was widely respected in the Party.
But once Xi achieved high office 10 years ago, he set about dismantling all the rules and customs that prevented a return to one-man rule.
Whether he genuinely believes in Marxism-Leninism is unknowable, but also irrelevant.
He is dedicated to attaining absolute power, and he will invoke the old faith if it provides a useful justification for that pursuit. By now, he is pretty close to his goal.
Unfortunately for China, Xi is nearing absolute power at a time when a reversion to the old ways is the last thing it needs.
The country faces a demographic crisis and an economic crisis at the same time, and re-centralising power in the hands of a single man is definitely not the best way to solve those problems.
The recurring Covid-19 lock-downs that are paralysing Chinese cities, crippling the economy and stoking popular anger, are just one example of how his private obsessions are starting to threaten the Party’s grip on power.
Xi’s answer, as always, is just more severe repression. This month’s National Congress was the last hurdle on his route to absolute power, because the 2 226 delegates will be asked to cast aside the two-term limit.
Technically, they would only be granting Xi a third term as president, but everybody thinks that it will mean he stays in office for life.
Or maybe just until he is overthrown, because he is almost uniquely unsuited to deal with problems like a shrinking work-force (due to the collapsing birth-rate), rising unemployment and a huge debt crisis.
There are plenty of people in the Party who understand that Xi’s reversion to the bad old ways might ultimately bring about the end of Communist rule in China, but they seem too few and too cowed to challenge him directly.
China may be in for a wild ride — and the rest of us with it.
● Gwynne Dyer is a British-Canadian military historian, author, professor, journalist, broadcaster, and retired naval officer.
Gwynne Dyer
Insight
We need a decisive leadership
At a time when I was still a student at the University of Johannesburg (UJ), due to very limited student accommodation available on campus, some of us had to resort to off-campus accommodation.
I found a nice little cottage that was located right at the bottom of the Sentech Tower (Radio and Television signal tower) in Auckland Park.
Yes, Auckland Park, peli-noto-noto-ts’elela (2006). The cottage was literally at the bottom of the tower and the TV and radio signal was very strong.
My father donated his old Sony Television that he bought in 1981, so that I could watch the news. The funny thing about this television was that it didn’t require an aerial due to its proximity to the Sentech Tower.
Yes, the TV set was old but still worked and was clear without an aerial. Well, sometimes I’d have to use a hanger as an aerial, but no, the signal was at its strongest.
However, sometimes the old Sony Television would be mischievous and lose the signal. I had a remedy though and that would be to slap it on the side and it would catch the signal again.
Yes, there were one or two occasions where I would have to kick the TV set out of frustration because the signal would get lost during a soccer match. Right at the moment when a goal is about to be scored.
But a slap was the most reliable remedy to catch the signal. The slap would make a loud sound and go “phaaa!”
Yes, I think this is the remedy we need to extend to some of the people in our economy. Just for them to catch the signal again.
Another slap is needed in order for the signal to be back in action to cure a crippling disease named Paralysis of Analysis. This is a disease that has crippled all sectors of our economy.
In short, it is an inability to make a decision or to arrive at a conclusion because of an obsession to over analyse a situation or topic or proposal. Therefore, the mind gets paralysed due to varying options available on the table and can’t reach a conclusion. Ho sitoa ho etsa qeto.
For instance, at my church, the Catholic Church, there could be a simple matter such as, “let’s buy a new vehicle for the priest”.
No, you know what will happen, a point of departure will be to create a committee (komiti) and these committee will then appoint a sub-committee that will do the fund-raising.
We are so obsessed with this Komiti Syndrome so much so that we have names like Mmakomiti. Yes, that name exists.
Then that committee will also do another sub-sub-committee that will be a steering committee. I tell you, five years will go-by without purchasing a new car for the priest. Ho hloleha ho etsa qeto.
We are a lukewarm and numb society.
I remember a time when my church wanted to install air-conditioners in the church building. Guess what happened? It took well over five years of deliberating and wasting time on fund-raising and I doubt that the air-conditioners were ever installed.
I haven’t been to church since Covid-19 and since Father Tlaba died. But we can bet a hundred-bucks that the air-conditioners were not installed and the project has been abandoned. We are not a decisive and prompt nation!
And this is where Botswana over-took us. Ke batho ba liqeto. Look at their university, the University of Botswana. It is light-years ahead of the National University of Lesotho.
The University of Botswana now has a school of Medicine. Rona ntse re ingoaea. Where did we go wrong? It is because of our inability to reach conclusions.
As I have once pointed out, I’ll always admire the boldness and courage that the military regime of 1986 – 1990 took to buy a plane named Lengau (Cheater). The name ‘Lengau’ will forever remain a mystery because cheaters don’t fly. They should have named it ‘Ntsu’ or ‘Molepe’.
In any case, the decision to buy the aircraft will forever remain debatable, as it may not have been one of the best decisions taken in the history of Lesotho. Possibly, on hindsight, it could be one of the poorest decisions made.
But what I strongly admire about Major General Lekhanya and his team (military council) was that they stood bold and firm and a decision was made. Whether good or bad! Excellent!
Major General Lekhanya will forever be my hero because he was decisive. On point! History tells us that the military government didn’t waste time on consultations or lengthy meetings.
A decision was made and taken right there and then. No stupid and lengthy workshops. No strategic plans. No consultants to compile a report of what we already know. Consultants for what?
Workshops for what?
In fact you may recall that this workshop-syndrome only started after the reintroduction of democracy in 1993. Almost 30-years- ago.
Yes, remember that next year marks exactly 30-years since democracy was restored in Lesotho and it looks like we engaged the reverse gear whilst our peers, Botswana and eSwatini were growing by leaps and bounds.
And the reason why Botswana and eSwatini made remarkable progress is simple. They don’t waste time debating and deliberating on issues. They are decisive.
Moreso, for eSwatini because it isn’t any democracy, a decision is made by one person (King Mswati), whether good or bad. Look at the bold decision King Mswati took to construct a world-class highway to connect Mbabane to Manzini.
The IMF criticised the vision to construct the highway but a bold decision was made. Whether good or bad. Go visit eSwatini and tell me how that highway compares to Mpilo Boulevard (The only boulevard in the world without trees)
The problem with Basotho is that they like to dilly-dally over issues. They can spend the whole day ‘brain-storming’ ideas. This ‘brain-storming’ disease then leads to a pandemic named paralysis of analysis. Too many conflicting ideas are thrown in one pot and leaders are just too afraid to reach a conclusion.
Now, this disease became worse at a time of coalition politics in Lesotho. You now had former taxi drivers in cabinet meetings debating on issues they know nothing about. As a result of this, they never reached any decision. That’s how the economy took a nosedive.
In closing, Major General Lekhanya, will forever be my hero because of another bold move he made. In 1986, Mojor General Lekhanya signed a controversial, Lesotho Highlands Water Treaty with the South African government that Chief Leabua Jonathan had refused to sign for years if not decades.
Yes, some people will claim that he signed the water deal with a gun pointed to his head. But I disagree.
Yes, times were tough because the Apartheid government squeezed Lesotho’s economy and fuel and food started running short.
But General Lekhanya could have retaliated and fought back. But the treaty was signed and sealed at Pitso ground in 1986 and this led to tremendous economic spin-offs.
‘Mako Bohloa
