When reality hits after graduation
It is graduation season and I have a very short message for my fellow brothers and sisters. Please demonstrate the power of gratitude and connecting.
Not only will this season mark the finishing point of your studies but it will also mark the beginning of your new life adventure. It is a beautiful thing really if we decide to focus on the short-term goals of the whole thing.
This is the ceremony that will close the door on one era and open another to a new era. It signifies a successful end to an academic period in which you are handed your prerequisite.
For most of you it is going to be a change of horizons. You are going to break the chain of routines you were used to and start knocking from office to office without any positive feedback.
“We are sorry to inform you…” is going to sound like just any normal conversation starter because you are going to get a lot of those in your mailbox.
Not because you do not qualify for any of the jobs you would have applied for but because our country has run dry of jobs to offer besides being crowded by people that are driven by nepotism; a friend of a friend’s child with no qualifications would rather have that job than you with the necessary qualifications and a university degree.
This is nothing personal, but perhaps I am spitting out the bitterness I swallowed three years ago after graduating with good grades but failed to score myself a job.
Believe you me, commencement into this new journey is not going to be something easy to endure but I bet you there will be a way. At the end of it all the hard work you put in your studies will pay off and a new life will unfold before your eyes. That shall be your warm welcome into the work world.
The most important thing you should remember is that good grades, a handful of skills, and connections play an important role in our lives. I am not in any way insinuating nepotism and corruption (although these two are no longer taboo in our state) but socialising with the big boys and being very much hands-on shall reward you handsomely.
After graduating from high school, not all of you were lucky enough to get admitted to institutions of higher learning. When you are done celebrating this milestone you have achieved, please go out there and put out the same energy you put into qualifying for those admissions in order to qualify for your first job posts. Use that power carefully.
Employment, an office job where you get a salary every month-end might not be the only answer but again entrepreneurship is not for everyone, only the brave can walk into that field and work it without breaking. Do not let those who succeeded in private businesses discourage you from applying for jobs continuously.
Always reach out to the people who were involved in the years devoted for your studying when the going gets tough, they’ll help you find a way. Make new connections by volunteering so you can showcase your skills and abilities.
This will help build up your curriculum vitae and might score you a good landing. It does not always have to be about being awarded at the end of the day, sometimes you have to sweat a little to prove your capabilities before your potential employer.
Acknowledging people and expressing appreciation are the greatest of life skills no one will ever teach you and they come in handy in this journey you are about to embark on.
You know when the British settlers came into Africa many years ago, not only did they introduce this type of education that has got us all hyped up this season, they also introduced to black people this game Moraba-raba – to go around in circles.
It’s an interesting time passing game really. It can be played quickly but its strategic and tacticalaspects run deep. This game has three phases; placing, moving and flying the pebbles.
The placing phase needs a clear mind. You’ve got to be strategic because placing your pebbles will determine your future in the game. The moving phase is quite easier because you’ve already created a mill on the board.
Then there’s the flying phase which leads to the end. A player is allowed to fly their pebbles to any empty intersection; they are allowed free movement because they have proven their capabilities. Now the winner becomes one who picks more pebbles on the board.
In this journey that you are about to embark on, your skills and your certificates are your pebbles. It is your responsibility from this day to place your skills wherever you think they will fit and it is your responsibility to keep moving around to acquire more skills and build necessary relationships that will help you grow career wise.
Although moving from one job to another may not be advisory, it does help if you do not feel challenged enough to practice your skills and abilities to help grow you and your place of work.
Education is still key to success and experience puts you on the forefront of selection but character, attitude, and reliability are most employers’ priorities because anything else can be taught.
Bokang Masasa
We need jobs and more jobs
The world has encountered so many crises since creation. Some come and go and some just come to stay. There was leprosy and swine flu amongst others and both found cures and are no longer that much of a shock.
Then there was HIV/AIDS that found a lifelong treatment because no permanent cure was and has not been found yet. This is one virus, unlike the brute Covid-19, that people, especially the youth no longer dread but have started treating it like any other disease in the lowland cities of Lesotho because giving it some deep thoughts will throw you into the deep end of depression.
Similar to this deadly virus is unemployment. We have lost many of our youths to depression, drugs, fraud and petty crimes as a result of being without jobs or any means of income. Here are some interesting facts about unemployment:
Unemployment affects young women more than men with an estimated 40% in the Northern African countries. Some women resort to invisible domestic work which is poorly regulated and exposes them to exploitation and violation of rights.
A couple of years ago the World Bank predicted that in the next decade an estimated one billion of youths “will try to enter the job market but less than half of them will find formal jobs”, a report stated.
The majority will however be left unemployed or experiencing work poverty. This is a result of the predicted rise in the economic inequality and inadequate job opportunities that has the potential to negatively impact young people globally.
And hopefully with news that certain ministries will be merged to cut down funds and create jobs, I wonder how many unemployed youths will be lucky enough to join the work world.
An initiative was implemented in around 2018/19 to hire the youth of Lesotho in different ministries according to their qualifications and the ministries’ needs. The aim was to offer them training for an estimated six months period. But where would one work with six months experience when the minimum experience always required is 2/3 years?
What causes high numbers of youth unemployment?
Of course lack of job opportunities contribute to the skyrocketing numbers of unemployment but the biggest barrier to this is the limited work experience and high qualifications demand. An increase in population size can also be counted as another factor to this. But how do we at least work on finding solutions to these?
This is where we start implementing projects, thus creating more jobs. Skills offering projects or programmes can be implemented that will work on identifying needs of companies with vacancies.
The programme or project runners will then play match makers by placing trainees with necessary skills in work places that will require what they have been equipped with.
This is because they would have equipped trainees with different skills (hard and soft) that are often required in the labour market.
This way it will make it easier to find job placements for those without jobs because they would have received training and it would be easier for companies to trust their new placements for they would have been trained by trusted professional recruiters.
But then again the employee’s journey with the programme should not end here, their progress should still be monitored until the recruiters are satisfied with their progress in the work place. This will be beneficial to the country, companies and the youth that have for a long time been trying to battle unemployment.
But many youths over the years have made it a thing to resort to entrepreneurship immediately after acquiring a college or university certificate because of scarce job opportunities in the country and globally.
A portion of them relocate to other countries and this is bad for the country’s economy but then again nobody wants to just sit around and wait for both the Messiah and a job that they might not even score.
However, nothing is being done to motivate the entrepreneurs. The government does not have any funds specially allocated to entrepreneurs when they need cash injections or funds to help boost their businesses or to help rescue them in times of crisis.
What happened to private businesses during the outbreak of Covid-19 needed some serious intervention from the government not promises which were not even fulfilled.
Here we are talking about the same businesses that pay tax thus contributing towards boosting the country’s economy and employing many youths with and without qualifications and or experience.
But also, even though entrepreneurship really is a lifesaving field to dive in, our youth lack creativity, they do not think of out of the box. If one starts a certain line of business and it succeeds, we all join the queue and copy exactly what they did.
We gather in one space and crowd it. But if we could all do something different, leave farming, couriering, beverages production and the famous likes to those that have already created a brand in those fields, maybe we could forget about government jobs and grow the private sector.
There’s so much that’s not being done in this country, so many projects that we do not even think of implementing because we are not confident enough and lack funds.
I have already cited a training programme project for example. We could have solution-oriented consultancy projects, we could have skills bridging programmes, we could have our colleges and universities offer co-op education, we could have everything we wanted to stop outsourcing services and skills from other countries.
All that is possible but the only thing we lack is support, financial support and confidence in the people who hold the power to give us a go ahead.
But maybe, if maybe we had ambitious people holding power in offices that support such initiatives, we wouldn’t be here organising bachashutdown marches and waking up every morning to parade town streets in our graduation regalia and placards outlining our qualifications and candy in the other hand to sell so that we can survive another day.
Bokang Masasa
Xi Jinping forever?
In the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th National Congress, which began in Beijing last Sunday, President Xi Jinping was expected to be confirmed as president-for-life. If that actually happens,
China’s ascent to genuine superpower status will be at least delayed. At worst (from the Chinese perspective), it may not happen at all.
The CCP has now been in power for about as long as the old Communist Party of the Soviet Union (CPSU) had been when it finally lost power in 1991.
Most of the CCP’s members are keenly aware of that fact, and just staying in power is the Party’s primary goal.
Superpower status, the public’s welfare, any and all other goals are secondary to the Party’s survival.
This priority can be defended if you are truly convinced that Marxism-Leninism holds the only key to a happy and prosperous future, but it serves quite well as a rationalisation for holding on to power forever even if you don’t really believe it.
Most of the CCP’s senior cadres realise that the Party is still in power now only because it broke decisively with Mao Zedong’s methods in the mid-1980s, about a decade after his death.
They continue to give Mao lip service because he was the iconic leader of the Revolution, but they don’t really believe in his methods.
Mao’s strategy of permanent revolution was why China’s economy stagnated for almost four decades while its East Asian neighbours, Japan and South Korea, enjoyed 40 years of high-speed growth and emerged as rich countries.
Only when Deng Xiaoping sidelined ideology and put growth first did China get its own 40 years of high-speed growth.
That period of rapid industrialisation has now come to its natural end.
The real Chinese growth rate now and for the foreseeable future will be in the annual 1%-3% range that is typical in developed economies.
Or rather, it will continue on that trajectory so long as China continues in the path Deng chose: a capitalist economy dominated by people with moderate socialist views about the distribution of wealth.
However, that’s a tricky path to walk.
To stop the Communist true believers from dragging China back into revolutionary fanaticism, Deng and his successors promoted the principle of “collective leadership”.
No single Party member could accumulate too much power, the most senior leaders would be limited to two five-year terms, and Mao-style “personality cults” were banned.
That system has grown and matured over 30 years, during which the main challenge has come from the right, from people in both industry and the Party with a keen interest in getting and staying rich: “corruption”, as it is generally called in China. But Xi Jinping poses a different kind of challenge to the status quo.
His rise through the ranks of the Party was accomplished mainly by exploiting family ties: his father had impeccable revolutionary credentials and was widely respected in the Party.
But once Xi achieved high office 10 years ago, he set about dismantling all the rules and customs that prevented a return to one-man rule.
Whether he genuinely believes in Marxism-Leninism is unknowable, but also irrelevant.
He is dedicated to attaining absolute power, and he will invoke the old faith if it provides a useful justification for that pursuit. By now, he is pretty close to his goal.
Unfortunately for China, Xi is nearing absolute power at a time when a reversion to the old ways is the last thing it needs.
The country faces a demographic crisis and an economic crisis at the same time, and re-centralising power in the hands of a single man is definitely not the best way to solve those problems.
The recurring Covid-19 lock-downs that are paralysing Chinese cities, crippling the economy and stoking popular anger, are just one example of how his private obsessions are starting to threaten the Party’s grip on power.
Xi’s answer, as always, is just more severe repression. This month’s National Congress was the last hurdle on his route to absolute power, because the 2 226 delegates will be asked to cast aside the two-term limit.
Technically, they would only be granting Xi a third term as president, but everybody thinks that it will mean he stays in office for life.
Or maybe just until he is overthrown, because he is almost uniquely unsuited to deal with problems like a shrinking work-force (due to the collapsing birth-rate), rising unemployment and a huge debt crisis.
There are plenty of people in the Party who understand that Xi’s reversion to the bad old ways might ultimately bring about the end of Communist rule in China, but they seem too few and too cowed to challenge him directly.
China may be in for a wild ride — and the rest of us with it.
● Gwynne Dyer is a British-Canadian military historian, author, professor, journalist, broadcaster, and retired naval officer.
Gwynne Dyer
We need a decisive leadership
At a time when I was still a student at the University of Johannesburg (UJ), due to very limited student accommodation available on campus, some of us had to resort to off-campus accommodation.
I found a nice little cottage that was located right at the bottom of the Sentech Tower (Radio and Television signal tower) in Auckland Park.
Yes, Auckland Park, peli-noto-noto-ts’elela (2006). The cottage was literally at the bottom of the tower and the TV and radio signal was very strong.
My father donated his old Sony Television that he bought in 1981, so that I could watch the news. The funny thing about this television was that it didn’t require an aerial due to its proximity to the Sentech Tower.
Yes, the TV set was old but still worked and was clear without an aerial. Well, sometimes I’d have to use a hanger as an aerial, but no, the signal was at its strongest.
However, sometimes the old Sony Television would be mischievous and lose the signal. I had a remedy though and that would be to slap it on the side and it would catch the signal again.
Yes, there were one or two occasions where I would have to kick the TV set out of frustration because the signal would get lost during a soccer match. Right at the moment when a goal is about to be scored.
But a slap was the most reliable remedy to catch the signal. The slap would make a loud sound and go “phaaa!”
Yes, I think this is the remedy we need to extend to some of the people in our economy. Just for them to catch the signal again.
Another slap is needed in order for the signal to be back in action to cure a crippling disease named Paralysis of Analysis. This is a disease that has crippled all sectors of our economy.
In short, it is an inability to make a decision or to arrive at a conclusion because of an obsession to over analyse a situation or topic or proposal. Therefore, the mind gets paralysed due to varying options available on the table and can’t reach a conclusion. Ho sitoa ho etsa qeto.
For instance, at my church, the Catholic Church, there could be a simple matter such as, “let’s buy a new vehicle for the priest”.
No, you know what will happen, a point of departure will be to create a committee (komiti) and these committee will then appoint a sub-committee that will do the fund-raising.
We are so obsessed with this Komiti Syndrome so much so that we have names like Mmakomiti. Yes, that name exists.
Then that committee will also do another sub-sub-committee that will be a steering committee. I tell you, five years will go-by without purchasing a new car for the priest. Ho hloleha ho etsa qeto.
We are a lukewarm and numb society.
I remember a time when my church wanted to install air-conditioners in the church building. Guess what happened? It took well over five years of deliberating and wasting time on fund-raising and I doubt that the air-conditioners were ever installed.
I haven’t been to church since Covid-19 and since Father Tlaba died. But we can bet a hundred-bucks that the air-conditioners were not installed and the project has been abandoned. We are not a decisive and prompt nation!
And this is where Botswana over-took us. Ke batho ba liqeto. Look at their university, the University of Botswana. It is light-years ahead of the National University of Lesotho.
The University of Botswana now has a school of Medicine. Rona ntse re ingoaea. Where did we go wrong? It is because of our inability to reach conclusions.
As I have once pointed out, I’ll always admire the boldness and courage that the military regime of 1986 – 1990 took to buy a plane named Lengau (Cheater). The name ‘Lengau’ will forever remain a mystery because cheaters don’t fly. They should have named it ‘Ntsu’ or ‘Molepe’.
In any case, the decision to buy the aircraft will forever remain debatable, as it may not have been one of the best decisions taken in the history of Lesotho. Possibly, on hindsight, it could be one of the poorest decisions made.
But what I strongly admire about Major General Lekhanya and his team (military council) was that they stood bold and firm and a decision was made. Whether good or bad! Excellent!
Major General Lekhanya will forever be my hero because he was decisive. On point! History tells us that the military government didn’t waste time on consultations or lengthy meetings.
A decision was made and taken right there and then. No stupid and lengthy workshops. No strategic plans. No consultants to compile a report of what we already know. Consultants for what?
Workshops for what?
In fact you may recall that this workshop-syndrome only started after the reintroduction of democracy in 1993. Almost 30-years- ago.
Yes, remember that next year marks exactly 30-years since democracy was restored in Lesotho and it looks like we engaged the reverse gear whilst our peers, Botswana and eSwatini were growing by leaps and bounds.
And the reason why Botswana and eSwatini made remarkable progress is simple. They don’t waste time debating and deliberating on issues. They are decisive.
Moreso, for eSwatini because it isn’t any democracy, a decision is made by one person (King Mswati), whether good or bad. Look at the bold decision King Mswati took to construct a world-class highway to connect Mbabane to Manzini.
The IMF criticised the vision to construct the highway but a bold decision was made. Whether good or bad. Go visit eSwatini and tell me how that highway compares to Mpilo Boulevard (The only boulevard in the world without trees)
The problem with Basotho is that they like to dilly-dally over issues. They can spend the whole day ‘brain-storming’ ideas. This ‘brain-storming’ disease then leads to a pandemic named paralysis of analysis. Too many conflicting ideas are thrown in one pot and leaders are just too afraid to reach a conclusion.
Now, this disease became worse at a time of coalition politics in Lesotho. You now had former taxi drivers in cabinet meetings debating on issues they know nothing about. As a result of this, they never reached any decision. That’s how the economy took a nosedive.
In closing, Major General Lekhanya, will forever be my hero because of another bold move he made. In 1986, Mojor General Lekhanya signed a controversial, Lesotho Highlands Water Treaty with the South African government that Chief Leabua Jonathan had refused to sign for years if not decades.
Yes, some people will claim that he signed the water deal with a gun pointed to his head. But I disagree.
Yes, times were tough because the Apartheid government squeezed Lesotho’s economy and fuel and food started running short.
But General Lekhanya could have retaliated and fought back. But the treaty was signed and sealed at Pitso ground in 1986 and this led to tremendous economic spin-offs.
‘Mako Bohloa
