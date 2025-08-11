Is honeymoon over for Matekane?

THE honeymoon appears to be over for Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s government judging by the amount of raw anger from opposition leaders as captured in this week’s edition of thepost.

The knives are being sharpened for Matekane with opposition leaders getting bolder by the day in their criticism of his government.

At the centre of their grievances are what the opposition leaders say are a list of unfulfilled electoral promises made by Matekane in the run-up to elections three years ago.

With just over 24 months to go before Basotho troop to the polls again, we are beginning to see opposition leaders stepping up their attacks on Matekane and his administration.

At the core of these attacks is what the opposition claims is the “deindustrialization of Lesotho” that has seen scores of textile companies shut their doors.

The closures have resulted in the emptying of thousands of textile workers onto the streets, worsening what was already a major crisis for the government.

The jobs that have been lost are threatening to create a massive electoral issue for Matekane and his government come 2027.

In fact, the government has a two-year buffer to reverse the massive job losses and restore confidence in its ability to ride past the storm.

If it doesn’t, then it must expect an electoral bloodbath in two years’ time.

The opposition, as demonstrated in the last few weeks, is waiting in the wings to pounce.

It has already started selling a message to the electorate that they were duped when they voted en masse for Matekane and his Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) party three years ago.

We know that voters are fickle and that message could quickly find resonance among Basotho because they are desperate for a solution.

The government’s spokesman, Thabo Sekonyela, has responded contemptuously to Mathibeli Mokhothu’s criticism of Matekane’s performance.

But the government can only dismiss the opposition’s attacks at its own peril.

What we can see is an emboldened and resurgent opposition going for the kill. Matekane will, with the help of technocrats within his party, need to craft a much more nuanced response to defend his record over the last three years.

Matekane will need to come up with a compelling story justifying why he deserves a second term. He will need to provide the statistics of the jobs his government has created, if not, the plan that he has to generate jobs.

Anything short of that, would open himself up for a massive electoral attack from his critics. Come 2027, it will be Matekane himself on trial. He will need to summon the best brains to come up with a compelling story to defend his tenure.

The Democratic Congress (DC)’s line of attack seems to suggest that Matekane’s government has done little to address the fundamental challenges that have been facing Basotho for decades – the massive joblessness among youths and poverty.

Matekane must respond to these issues in a convincing fashion.

With South Africa facing economic challenges of its own, it is becoming increasingly clear that we are on our own.

Gone are the days when Basotho youths would dream of making it big by working as migrant workers in South African mines. This is why we need a home-grown solution to deal with our economic challenges once and for all.

The jobs indaba that was held earlier this year was the way to go. It was part of the plan by the government and private sector to find solutions for Lesotho so that the government can look after its own people.

The ideas generated at the indaba must be pursued and implemented.