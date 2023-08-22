Comment
Justice for Makutoane
IT has been slightly over a year since Kopano Makutoane, a 27-year-old student at the National University of Lesotho (NUL), was gunned down by the Roma police during protests that turned rowdy.
Makutoane was shot and killed on June 16 last year, a significant date in student politics in southern Africa.
A year after his death, his family is still waiting for answers as to what happened. They are also still waiting for justice for their son.
What is causing them more pain is what appears to be lack of contrition by the police and the apparent cover-up by the state.
The state has so far failed to prosecute the 12 police officers who were involved in the killing.
What makes the story sad is the fact that the police officer who pulled the trigger and fired the fatal shot is known by the authorities but he has not been arrested nor charged for the crime. That in itself is a travesty of justice.
Makutoane’s case perhaps captures the plight of hundreds other Basotho who have been gunned down by the police over the years.
In pressing for justice it is not always that these families are looking for some kind of financial compensation for their loss. Sometimes all they want is a sense of closure. All they want is for the killers to own up.
A simple apology would go a long way in contributing towards their healing.
But with the police playing hide-and-seek with the families of the deceased, that is likely to add to their trauma and frustration.
What makes the Makutoane case really sad is that it continues a pattern of impunity that dates back a couple of decades.
The new administration led by Prime Minister Sam Matakane had promised to uproot this culture and ensure Basotho who have been brutalised by the police receive justice.
But a year after Matekane’s government was sworn in, we have seen very little in terms of the new government’s plans to restructure the police so that it is put on a new trajectory where respect of human rights takes precedence over the use of brute force.
That has been a big disappointment for us.
The architecture of torture remains very much alive at the police headquarters. The culture of impunity has continued unabated, with grave implications on the rule of law and respect for the people’s basic rights.
The fault, of course, does not lie with Police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli. It is an institutional issue that will need to be dealt with holistically. Chucking out Molibeli alone will not resolve the problems that bedevil the police.
What has compounded matters is that the Police Complaints Authority is largely an ineffective body that has proven over the years that it is not fit for purpose. The truth of the matter is that it lacks teeth.
The Ombudsman’s Office also lacks the necessary bite. Its recommendations are often ignored.
Emasculated of his power, the Ombudsman can only bark, without biting. And without the power to bite, the Ombudsman can only shout from the rooftop.
What this means is that victims of police brutality are on their own; they have nowhere to run to. That makes the whole issue extremely sad.
Suing the police has also proved an extremely taxing arrangement; the case can be bogged down in the courts for years.
Unless rogue police officers are personally hit in the pocket and successfully prosecuted, we will continue to have these cases of human rights abuses in Lesotho.
The government must not shield errant officers from censure. They must face justice.
Comment
Stop the charade
THE recent withdrawal of top advocates, Shaun Abrahams and Motene Rafoneke, from handling high profile cases has only served to confirm that all is not well within our justice system.
At the centre of the row between the top advocates and the government of Lesotho is the issue of their remuneration.
That this has been going on for quite some time now is no longer news.
But with the government of Lesotho constantly delaying their payments, matters have now come to a head. This time, it would appear the two top prosecutors are gone for good.
In the interests of justice for everyone involved in the high profile cases, these matters must now be allowed to continue unimpeded.
We are therefore in full agreement with Justice Charles Hungwe’s proposal to allow the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Advocate Hlalefang Motinyane, to take over these cases.
With Abrahams and Rafoneke now gone, there is a risk that the cases could be delayed further. That would be a big dent on Lesotho’s justice system.
It is therefore absolutely imperative that Motinyane takes over the cases and clean the mess. If she doesn’t and her office fails to deal with the cases timeously, that will be a big blight on her legacy.
The withdrawal of the prosecutors has meant that the cases involving the soldiers who were arrested over five years ago and have been languishing in remand prison could be further delayed.
Five years after their arrest, Lesotho is nowhere near finalising a single case involving the soldiers. That is not a good record.
The DPP will of course argue that the soldiers have contributed to the delays by filing appeal after appeal in the High Court. Both sides must however shoulder the blame for the delays in finalising the cases.
That the over 40 soldiers are still rotting in remand prison, five years after they were hauled to jail, says much about our justice system. This in no way minimises some of the heinous crimes they allegedly committed.
The killing of Lieutenant General Maaparankoe Mahao and the four men who were later thrown into Mohale Dam remains a big dent on the army. Still the suspects deserve speedy trials.
To keep the soldiers in detention without being convicted by a competent court would be a serious violation of their basic human rights.
It is therefore urgent that the DPP intervenes in the matter to ensure a speedy trial for the soldiers. They must be convicted or be granted bail.
Advocate Motinyane should not sub-contract these cases. She must now handle these herself to ensure that the soldiers’ trials are brought to finality.
We would also like to believe that she has a competent team of prosecutors within her office to handle these cases successfully.
When the soldiers were initially arrested back in 2017, the argument was that Lesotho needed an outsider without the baggage of proximity either through political connections or lineage to handle the cases.
That argument has now fallen off.
The shambolic manner in which Abrahams has handled the prosecutions and the failure to conclude the cases now means we need a fresh approach to finalise these cases.
The constant withdrawals and threats by Abrahams have reduced the soldiers’ trial into a charade. The damage to Lesotho’s reputation has been massive.
That is why the DPP must now make the decisive intervention to salvage the little reputation of our justice system.
Comment
The revolution must speed up pace
HAWKS within the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) are not happy with the recent deployment of two officials, Ntšiuoa Sekete and Nena Matete, to foreign embassies.
They have accused the party leadership of nepotism by appointing the two who they claim are not qualified for the job.
The latest spat merely serves to confirm what we have always known – that there is a stampede within the RFP administration for plum jobs at foreign embassies.
It also confirms that the RFP, which is just over a year old, is battling serious disaffection within its ranks over the distribution of resources.
Senior party leaders have also had to bat off serious allegations that they were parcelling out jobs to their cronies and relatives.
The party’s defence of how it has applied its policy of meritocracy has not been robust enough to quell the noises.
The result has been that such fierce criticism of Matekane and his administration has effectively damaged the party in the eyes of Basotho.
If Matekane does not effectively nip in the bud this growing criticism, he risks presiding over a deeply divided and weakened political party that would eventually derail his agenda.
It is now nine months after Matekane was inaugurated as Prime Minister.
The criticism that we hear from people in the villages is that his administration has been extremely lethargic in implementing the radical policies that he promised to shake up Lesotho’s economic fortunes.
The people were expecting that the RFP would live up to its moniker – that of a revolutionary party that would transform the way Lesotho has done its politics since independence from the British in 1966.
So far, they have seen very little of that.
Instead, the people are seeing the same old, tired fights over access to resources by party officials as epitomised by the latest fight over embassy postings. As a result, we are beginning to see a thoroughly disillusioned populace that is slowly losing hope that their lives will ever change.
That is not a good omen.
We shudder to think what would happen if the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), God forbid, were to call a snap election right now.
As we have argued in previous editorials, it is imperative that the RFP government picks up the “low hanging” fruits first before it moves to other complex matters.
The people want to see discernible projects that would directly impact their lives taking off the ground. They want to see roads being built and those that are potholed being fixed. They want to see the agriculture sector being revamped.
They want to see the government tackling youth unemployment. They want to see a vibrant private sector absorbing the hundreds of thousands of youths who graduated from universities but have never worked in a formal setting.
They want to see foreign direct investment into Lesotho.
Over the next five years, Matekane will need something to show Basotho that this is what he has achieved. That will not be possible if his own house is on fire and he is beginning to spend more time dousing the fires.
Despite the slow pace of the revolution, Matekane remains a deeply popular figure within the RFP. He must therefore use the political capital that he still has to shake up things a bit so that Basotho can start to see his “revolution” beginning to take shape.
The RFP has no luxury of time. It must deliver, pronto, or the mood with the voters will quickly sour.
Comment
Brawl won’t resolve illegal mining mess
South Africa’s Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe torched a diplomatic storm last week when he accused Lesotho of sponsoring illegal miners in his country.
Mantashe’s unprecedented attack came in the wake of an unfortunate incident at Harmony Gold Mine shaft in Virginia, Free State, which saw 31 Basotho illegal miners lose their lives.
The bodies of the miners remain trapped in the mine.
Naturally, the government of Lesotho has been keen to retrieve the bodies of its nationals so that they could be repatriated home to be given decent burials.
That has now led to a “war of words” between the government of Lesotho and South Africa with Pretoria bizarrely accusing Maseru of sponsoring the illegal miners.
That is a serious allegation.
Mantashe will need to provide proof to back up his charge that the Lesotho government is complicit in the illegal activities lest he is dismissed as an unhinged rabble-rouser.
In any case, we think it is equally unhelpful to have two countries engage in mega-phone diplomacy on matters of mutual concern.
These are matters that could have been quietly resolved away from the glare of the media. It is unfortunate that matters were allowed to deteriorate to the levels we saw last week.
We are however certain that whoever shouts most will not win this war. The two countries must allow the noise to die down a bit so that they can engage in meaningful discussions to find a solution to the crisis. A blame game is certainly not in the interests of both countries.
Mantashe will also need to be reminded that illegal mining is not just a Lesotho problem. This is a problem whose tentacles spread across both countries.
It is a well-known fact that while Lesotho provides the “foot soldiers” in the form of illegal miners who go underground, the real kingpins who are driving the illegal gold mining activities are South Africans.
The South Africans are the ones buying the illicit gold. And we all know that there is a huge market for illegal gold in South Africa. A recent documentary by Al-Jazeera only served to confirm what has been in the public domain for years.
So until the South African government cracks down on the buyers of the illegal gold, this crisis will continue. Basotho illegal miners are therefore only a minuscule part of what is one big mining mess.
We are sure that the South African intelligence services are aware of the individuals who are driving the illegal mining activities in their country. Mantashe must acknowledge this other angle if South Africa is to put a stop to the illegalities in the mining sector.
The mafia organising and running the disused gold mines have been there dating back even to the days of the liberation struggle with allegations that some of the proceeds oiled the war machinery. South Africans are certainly aware of this dynamic. It is therefore wrong to conclude that this is a problem that is peculiar to illegal Basotho miners.
We would like to categorically state that we find it extremely unsettling to conclude that the Lesotho government has been directly sponsoring illegalities in South Africa. Lesotho must robustly reject such an insinuation.
If South Africa is serious in seeking to tackle illegal mining activities it must target the buyers of the illegal gold. With no ready market in South Africa, the illegal miners’ trade will likely be suffocated and die. That will call for greater political will on the part of the South African government, a commitment that we have not seen for decades.
Mantashe must realise that no good will come from a brawl with a neighbour in a matter they can quickly solve in their own backyard.
M3.2 billion bill haunts government
Minister says number plate suppliers not paid
Ministry probed over M8.4 million tender
Mastering the craft of narrative writing
Justice for Makutoane
An open letter to my government
Crime pays
I want my Zodwa
Breaking new ground!
The scourge of child marriages
The dignity of tilling the land
Makutoane’s blood cries out for justice
Tjoka loses appeal against ban
Naledi boss resigns
DCEO caught in looting spree
Weekly Police Report
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
Professionalising education
The middle class have failed us
No peace plan, no economic recovery
We have lost our moral indignation
DCEO raids PS’
Mokeki’s road to stardom
Coalition politics are bad for development
Academic leadership, curriculum and pedagogy
Literature and reality
The ABC blew its chance
Bringing the spark back to schools
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
ADVERTISEMENT
Trending
-
Business1 month ago
Committed to creating jobs for Basotho
-
News1 month ago
Mahao faces WhatsApp storm
-
News1 month ago
Former minister Lehana dies
-
News1 month ago
Murdered woman’s family wants justice
-
News1 month ago
LEPOSA deputy president ousted
-
News1 month ago
Pushing synthetic agri-products
-
News1 month ago
Master goes AWOL
-
News1 month ago
Suspect in Matabane killing arrested