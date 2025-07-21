Lipholo speaks for many

Dr Lipholo is likely to spend the second weekend in jail after his bail application was denied.

Each day he spends in remand prison is likely to solidify the perception that he is being punished for leading the fight for the return of Lesotho’s stolen land.

His reckless statements and self-proclamation as the King of Basutholand may no longer concern many people.

They might now view him as a victim of a government prioritising its relationship with South Africa over the people’s desire to reclaim their ‘stolen’ territories.

His continued detention is making him a martyr of sorts.

The arrest of those supporting him only buttresses the view that the government is against his cause.

It matters not that Prime Minister Sam Matekane this week belatedly said the government is not hostile to the call to reclaim Lesotho’s land but the violent tone of the call.

That he had to address the nation on the issue is an illustration of how seriously his government views the issue.

It is most likely informed by the intelligence report he is getting on the people’s attitude towards Dr Lipholo’s arrest.

The public‘s anger is apparent on radio stations and social media.

The impression created by Lipholo’s arrest, his continued detention and Matekane’s initial silence is that the government is against the call for the land to be returned.

The government is already caught between a rock and a hard place on this emotive issue.

If it openly supports the demand for the land, it risks further damaging the fragile relations with South Africa, our only neighbour and biggest trading partner.

If it openly distances itself from the demand, it risks alienating thousands of Basotho who support the cause.

Yet its attempt to strike a delicate balance has been sabotaged by the arrest and continued detention of Dr Lipholo, who is the face of the movement pushing for the return of the land.

One thing is clear: many Basotho support Dr Lipholo’s fight.

He speaks for many Basotho.

They might disagree with his methods, but they support his cause.

We might as well add that there are some in Matekane’s cabinet who share Dr Lipholo’s passion on the issue.

Even Matekane himself, as a staunch patriot, might share the same belief that Lesotho’s land should be returned.

Dr Lipholo thus represents many Basotho, including those who choose to be silent and watch from the sidelines.

Even those who believe it’s too late or even impossible to address this historical injustice are likely to sympathise with him.

It is important to note that this is one issue in which there is no dispute of facts among Basotho. Land was indeed stolen. That is a historical fact.

How Lesotho goes about reclaiming the land is what is up for debate.

There would be those like Dr Lipholo who use strong, sometimes reckless, words that might be interpreted as calling for the use of force and other crude methods.

Yet in bringing such people in line, the government should not be seen to be trying to punish or muzzle them.

It is unfair to first arrest such people and then oppose their bail on the basis that investigations are still ongoing.

If the arrest was genuine it should have been founded on concrete evidence gathered through thorough investigations.

An incomplete investigation should not justify the continued detention of a suspect.

The demand for Lesotho’s land is not an issue that will die with time.

If anything, the calls will only become louder and the movement bigger.

Instead of arresting its proponents and leaders, the government should encourage robust debate and create a platform that works towards its resolution.