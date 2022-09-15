A massive blow to government

MASERU – THE era of the government and public institutions using a litigant’s lack of legal standing to fend off legal cases against them is over.

That is thanks to the recent constitutional court judgement that has opened the way for individuals to sue the government in the name of ‘public interest’.

The court made the ruling in a case in which journalist Kananelo Boloetse and Advocate Lintle Tuke had challenged Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro’s declaration of a state of emergency that led to the recalling of parliament.

They also wanted the court to nullify the national reforms laws and constitutional amendments passed by the parliament after it was recalled.

The judgement means the reforms are dead in the water and can only be passed by the next parliament unless the government wins the appeal.

Apart from rolling back or delaying the reforms, the judgement has also created important legal precedence that could help individuals to use the courts to hold the government’s public institutions to account.

It means anyone can cite public interest to sue the government or a public institution.

No longer can the government argue that a person doesn’t have legal standing to bring a case against it.

No one understands the far-reaching implications of the ruling better than the President of the Law Society of Lesotho, Advocate Tekane Maqakachane, who said Chief Justice Sakoane Sakoane has “midwifed” the public interest standing and public interest litigation in this judgment.

Advocate Maqakachane has never made a secret of his opposition to the state of emergency and recalling of parliament.

He warned the Council of State against declaring a state of emergency.

The Law Society had also applied to challenge the decision.

He says the ruling has blown the government out of the water.

He says for years the government has used the 154-year-old narrow common law standing in Lesotho (in public law litigation) to insulate itself from people who demand accountability and transparency.

That legal shield, Advocate Maqakachane says, “has been dealt a final deadly blow by the decision of the High Court”.

“It is likely to be buried forever,” he says.

He says the birth pangs of “public interest standing” have long agonised and traumatised public-spirited individuals who had the interest to raise constitutional or public law questions in the courts concerning public wrongs committed by public functionaries”.

He says Justice Sakoane has allowed “any person with interest, but who cannot prove individual injury as a result of public wrong occasioning general public injury, to approach the High Court and seek the appropriate relief”.

“The public wrongs which otherwise remained immunised from judicial scrutiny, will henceforth easily be reviewed and audited for compliance with legality and rule of law by the High Court,” he said.

“The corridors of power will be shepherded by the courts through the public interest litigation.”

The Boloetse and Tuke constitutional case is a true “caesarean section” through which we welcome to life the public interest standing and public interest litigation in Lesotho, he says.

The judgment has also felled Lesotho’s Millennium Challenge Account, Lesotho Authority II Bill, 2022 which was set to provide for the domestication of the compact and Programme Implementation Agreement (PIA).

The judgment has also blocked a new law aimed at economically empowering women married under customary law.

The Laws of Lerotholi (Amendment) Bill 2022 proposed that a widow shall “have ownership and control of the property of the joint estate after the death of her husband” irrespective of whether she was married customarily or through civil rights.

The passing of the amendment is a precondition to Lesotho accessing the second MCC’s US$300 million (about M52.4 billion) development compact.

The judgment has also nullified the Metolong Authority (Amendment) Bill which would relieve the government from the financial burden of operating the Metolong Authority.

The judgment has also made the National Assembly Electoral (Amendment) null and void.

The Bill provided for the improvement of the current voters’ register for the local government as well as the national elections by the use of national identity cards.

For the upcoming elections, however, both voters’ cards and national identity cards will be used.

The Bill provided for registered electors legally residing outside Lesotho to participate in the national or local government elections and vote as advance electors.

Staff Reporter