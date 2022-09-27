Account for missing funds, says chief

MASERU – A witness has revealed shocking details of how ’Mahlompho Matela died. Lekhooa Monaleli told the court that ’Mahlompho told her that she had been strangled.

Monaleli was testifying this week in the trial of Qamo Matela who is accused of the murder of his wife ’Mahlompho. Monaleli was friends with the couple.

He was testifying before High Court judge, Justice Tšeliso Mokoko, last Thursday. Monaleli said he went to the couple’s home after Qamo Matela had told him that his wife was not feeling well and he needed help to take her to hospital.

Monaleli said he found ’Mahlompho and Qamo on the bathroom floor. He said ’Mahlompho was sitting between Qamo’s thighs while their children were in the lounge. Monaleli said Mahlompho looked “tired and helpless”.

“I helped the accused to lift (his wife) and carried her to the car,” Monaleli said.

He said Qamo had thrust a spoon into ‘Mahlompho’s mouth to stop her from biting her tongue.

“I noticed that something might have happened to the deceased (‘Mahlompho) apart from her being ill,” he said.

“What I picked from the deceased was that her eyes showed that she had been assaulted.”

“I kept quiet because this hit me hard,” Monaleli said.

They drove to Willies Hospital in Khubetsoana. At the hospital, Qamo left them in the car as he went to fetch a wheelchair for ‘Mahlompho.

Monaleli said this gave him a chance to ask ’Mahlompho what happened. Monaleli said ’Mahlompho told him that Qamo had assaulted and strangled her.

“I asked the deceased why she did not call for help when what happened. The response was that the accused was strangling her.”

Monaleli said ’Mahlompho told him that Qamo had strangled him for a long time.

The court heard that later on the same day, after helping the couple to the hospital and back, Monaleli sent Qamo a voice note on WhatsApp telling him that he had ruined his day.

Monaleli said he later went to the couple’s house with his wife but they could not see ’Mahlompho because they were told that she was still asleep after taking her medication.

Monaleli said seeing that his friend’s family needed help, he arranged for them to see a psychologist.

The crown’s second witness Rorisang Mofolo, ’Mahlompho’s sister, said she received a call on September 4 last year from Qamo telling her that ’Mahlompho had fainted four times.

Mofolo said Qamo told her that he suspect ’Mahlompho might have a heart problem but she was now feeling better after giving her some sugar.

“He also told me that they were waiting for a car to take them to Willies Hospital,” Mofolo said.

“After our conversation with the accused (Qamo) I called my nurse friend to ask about the temperature change issue, she said it might be Covid-19 so the deceased should get tested,” she said.

She said every time she tried to call ’Mahlompho the phone would be picked by Qamo who would speak on her behalf.

Mofolo said during a video call with ’Mahlompho, in Qamo’s absence, she noticed that she had bruises on her face. She said ’Mahlompho told her she had fainted three times.

Mofolo said she was relieved after Qamo gave him the impression that ’Mahlompho was recovering but was shocked when Monaleli called and insisted that she goes to see her sister.

She said in their telephone conversation ’Mahlompho said she was “trapped in a hell of a marriage…this man is a psycho”.

Mofolo said ’Mahlompho told her that at one point Qamo had helped her pack her belongings and that of the children so they could leave but suddenly changed his mind and said she would not leave with the children.

She testified that ’Mahlompho said Qamo started assaulting and choking her, saying she refused to give his mother M20 yet she had M30 000 in her bank account.

Mofolo said ’Mahlompho was later taken to Maseru hospital which quickly referred her to Bloemfontein where she died a few days later.

She said when a nurse at the Bloemfontein hospital called her to break the news of ’Mahlompho’s death she advised her to go to the police to open a murder case.

She reported the case at the Mabote police station. She said when she arrived at the couple’s house she found Qamo crying in the bedroom.

Mofolo said Qamo said: “I am very sorry, please promise me that you will be there for me and the kids and that we will plan the funeral together”.

Mofolo said she did not reply but she went out.

Tholoana Lesenya