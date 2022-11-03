Connect with us

News-pst

Amnesty plan sparks uproar

Published

2 hours ago

on

MASERU – AS Prime Minister Sam Matekane prepares to announce his cabinet, a public uproar has erupted over his promise to grant amnesty to people who stole government funds.
In his inauguration speech last week Matekane promised to “establish and publicise a corruption, theft and embezzlement amnesty programme in 30 days”.
That statement immediately triggered public outrage with the public and some political leaders accusing the new government of wanting corrupt officials to go scot-free.
Other leaders said it will allow impunity and set a bad precedent.
thepost has been told that there were also some squirms among some senior Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) members who felt that the statement was not well couched and could set a bad tone for the government.
Mokhethi Shelile, the RFP’s spokesperson, however, told thepost this week that the statement has been wrongly interpreted.
The idea, Shelile said, is to ensure that the government recovers as much money as possible before it starts prosecuting culprits.
“There will certainly be prosecutions but the plan is for the government to try to recover what was stolen from Basotho.
“People are being given a chance to return what rightly belongs to this country,” Shelile said.
He said Matekane was not implying that those who stole from the government will not face the music.
Instead, he said, there will be a comprehensive strategy to implement the policy without compromising the rule of law.
He said the amnesty that Matekane was talking about will have several stages that will be strictly followed.
The first is that the government will make a general call for those who stole to come forward with the exact amount of how they pilfered and the method they used.
The second will involve the culprits returning every penny they stole.
“And that will include the interest that has accrued on the money since it was stolen,” Shelile said.
“The ill-gotten assets will be liquidated and the proceeds surrendered to the government. The shortfall will be paid in full together with the interest.”
He said even if the price of the recovered assets is higher than the stolen amount and the interest, everything will be forfeited to the state.
The third element will be a thorough investigation to verify if the culprit made full and honest disclosure about what they looted from the government.
If there are discrepancies between what was declared and what was discovered by the investigation, the culprit will lose the amnesty.
Shelile said investigations will be continuing during the amnesty period.
“Once the amnesty period has lapsed, prosecutions of those who would not have come clean will start. The law will take its course,” he said.
He said the government will establish strong whistleblowing mechanisms that include rewards for people to come forward with information on corrupt activities.
He however said even those who would have come forward should not expect their confessions and surrender of stolen money to be kept a secret.
“We will announce that so and so has brought back this much stolen from this ministry and in what way. The public deserves to know this information.”
Shelile said the amnesty will be modelled along the same lines as the one used by the Revenue Services Lesotho (RSL) or the police’s reprieve to those who own illegal guns.
Staff Reporter

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

73 − 65 =

News-pst

Cabinet to be announced tomorrow

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 3, 2022

By

MASERU – PRIME Minister Sam Matekane announces his much-anticipated cabinet tomorrow. Matekane has kept the list of cabinet ministers a closely guarded secret even to some in his inner circle.
So meticulous has been his selection that he is only likely to finalise the list today.
Hints of what he is brewing can however be gleaned from the list of Senators to be sworn in today. thepost understands that a few of those Senators will be in the cabinet which with 15 members will be the smallest Lesotho has had in decades.
One of those Senators likely to make the final cut for the ministerial position is Matjato Moteane, a prominent architect highly regarded in business circles and credited for driving the Sekhametsi Investment Consortium into a multi-billion maloti company.
Also speculated to be on Matekane’s list is Limpho Tau, the leader of the Democratic Party of Lesotho (DPL) which folded into the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP).
Other potential cabinet members seem quite straightforward.
Dr Retselisitsoe Matlanyane, the former governor of the Central Bank of Lesotho, is highly likely to be a minister.
The same applies to former Chief Justice Nthomeng Majara who is Matekane’s deputy in the RFP.
Nthati Moorosi, secretary general, could also be in the cabinet. So is Mokhethi Shelile, the spokesperson.
Businessmen Teboho Kobeli and Lebona Lephema are also said to be on the list. Whoever is appointed to cabinet would however have to use their personal vehicles as part of Matekane’s austerity measures.
They are also expected to sign performance contracts as Matekane promised in his inauguration speech last week.
Matekane has set the example by using his own vehicle as part of the motorcade.
The RFP’s coalition partners, Monyane Moleleki’s Alliance of Democrats (AD) and Selibe Mochoboroane’s Movement for Economic Change (MEC), are expected to each provide one minister to the cabinet.
Mochoboroane is expected to be a minister but Moleleki is expected to pass the opportunity to his deputy Professor Ntoi Rapapa.
Staff Reporter

Continue Reading

News-pst

Tsatsanyane brothers fight over estate

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 3, 2022

By

MASERU – TWO sons of the late businessman, Chaltin Tsatsanyane, Mokherane and Moorosi, are locked in a bitter fight over their late father’s estate.
Tsatsanyane, who died late last year from Covid-19 related illness, did not leave a will stating how his vast estate would be distributed.
The colourful businessman and politician had several businesses that include a vehicle repairing workshop, a textile factory, a radio station, and vast buildings in Maseru.
He also had several sites, developed and undeveloped, in the Maseru city.
Now his sons, who are also political rivals after Mokherane defected from the All Basotho Convention (ABC) to the Alliance of Democrats (AD) and lately to the Democratic Congress (DC), are in a tug-of-war over the estate.
Moorosi has remained with the ABC and will contest for a parliamentary seat for his party on December 16.
Last night, Moorosi complained that his brother is bossy to the extent that he pointed a gun at him in one of their quarrels.
“He also has this guy who wears military uniform whom he deploys to scare me off,” Moorosi said.
He said his father did not sign a will but he made it clear that the estate should be his.
And instead of sitting down on a round-table to discuss how they could share the estate, “my brother took everything left as the estate”.
Moorosi said his brother told him that he is the elder son and therefore everything belongs to him and his family alone.
Amid the simmering tensions over the estate, Moorosi said their stepmother supports Mokherane so that he could inherit one of the factories.
“I injected over a million maloti for the factory to be built and the machines to be bought,” Moorosi said.
He said he has court orders that block his brother from visiting some properties left by their father.
“But he defies those orders of the courts.”
Mokherane said his brother is the one causing trouble in the family. “I am the elder brother here and therefore I have to inherit the property of my father since there was no will,” Mokherane said.
He said it is not true that he is taking some estate by force.
He said he is assisting the radio station with daily operational costs.
Mokherane said his brother wants to enjoy the rent and everything alone yet he is not the only child of Tsatsanyane.
He said he even told Ben Mosala who runs the PRM Radio that he does not need the radio dividends at all “to show that I am not greedy”.
He said some of the companies do not get orders anymore because his brother fleeced M900 000 from them.
Mokherane said his brother is doing things fraudulently.
He said he does not like the approach of his brother regarding family matters.
He said his brother wants to scare him away by calling the police when they have to discuss family issues.
“But I will not be scared, I will fight,” he said.
Nkheli Liphoto

Continue Reading

News-pst

LCD up in flames

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 3, 2022

By

MASERU – THE Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD)’s administrative secretary narrowly escaped being harmed by an angry mob at the party’s offices last week.

The attack on Mpolokeng Mahana, last Wednesday, comes as the LCD is in the throes of a power battle between leader Mothetjoa Metsing and secretary general Teboho Sekata.

The battles have intensified as the party prepares for an elective conference that is supposed to be held within the next five months.

Mahana was roughed up by a mob that accused her of being part of the power battles.

Her car was scratched as she fled from the crowd that appeared to be dominated by young people.

Eyewitnesses said the crowd chased after Mahana’s car who told thepost that she has not been reporting to the office since the incident because she fears for her life.

She said she did not want to say much about the incident because the executive committee is already dealing with the issue.

She however vehemently denied that she is a member of any faction.

The factional wars in the LCD appear to have intensified after the party’s dismal performance in the recent election.

The party won three proportional representation seats. With hearts still sore, accusations have been flying back and forth as the members try to explain the party’s embarrassing performance.

Many party members blame the leadership for the party’s decline since 2012.

Apesi Ratšele, the spokesperson, has admitted that factionalism is tearing the party apart.

“We met and decided to form a task team made up of five members to investigate the rebellion in the party and report back to us,” Ratšele said.

He said the team was appointed last Thursday and was supposed to report to the executive committee on Monday this week.

“Members know what to do when they are not satisfied with the leadership and it’s not this way,” Ratšele said.

He said executive committee tenure ends in December and elections are supposed to be held within 90 days.

The fights have spilt over to Facebook where members are pelting each other with insults and accusations.

Leading the shouting match on the social media platform is Makafane Jase, the LCD’s stalwart commonly known as Jase oa Machache.

Jase is particularly scathing of the party’s deputy leader Tšeliso Mokhosi who he has said is too old and out of touch with reality.

“He must withdraw his name from the PR list and be replaced by another person,” Jase said in an interview with thepost this week.

He said Mokhosi has been in parliament for too long and should make way for young people. Mokhosi has been an MP since 2012.

Jase said Metsing should not be an MP because he is enjoying a pension and benefits as a former deputy prime minister.

“They should do so if they love the LCD and its members,” he said.

He said he is about to defect, saying the All Basotho Convention (ABC), Democratic Congress (DC), Movement for Economic Change (MEC), Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) are touting him to join them.

Jase, who does not hide that he is rallying behind Sekata, said there is a smear campaign against the secretary general.

He said some party bigwigs are jealous that Sekata had a successful campaign through public outreach activities in his ’Maletsunyane constituency and other areas as well.

“Sekata is a suitable person to lead the party as he has donated many wheelchairs and food parcels to needy Basotho,” he said.

“Some people insulted him saying he was working for himself and not the party.”

He said former LCD secretaries-general, Selibe Mochoboroane who has since formed his own MEC party, and Keketso Rantšo who left to form the Reformed Congress of Lesotho (RCL) faced the same offhand treatment from the leadership when they became popular.

Jase complained that when Sekata was elected chairman of the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee some in the party wanted him to resign and be replaced by Mokhosi.

“Our party could only progress if Metsing and Mokhosi resign and leave us alone.”

He said some party members are now calling for his suspension for criticising the leadership. He however said he is not worried because he is speaking the truth.

“They do not know me well”.

A voice clip leaked to the media after being sent by youth league committee member, Phokojoe Sekola, to the party’s WhatsApp group paints a picture of the battles.

Sekola is heard saying Jase and other rebels are fighting for PR seats.

“It is my first time to know that Metsing is being fought like this for seats,” Sekola said.

He said Jase and others who believe in Sekata should secure letters from ten constituencies to successfully complain about Metsing.

“We have our structures here and not the Facebook and radios. People know what to do,” Sekola said.

He said Sekata is “the cruelest secretary general” the party ever had.

“This is not a donation party,” he said, referring to Sekata’s generosity to the needy.

Metsing denied that he was the reason the party performed poorly in the election.

He said the party lost because its members joined the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP).

“I blame our loss on our members who did not vote for the LCD but the RFP,” Metsing said.

Mokhosi and Sekata declined to comment.

Nkheli Liphoto

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending