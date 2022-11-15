News-pst
An app that tells neighbours you’re in trouble
ROMA – WHEN you are in trouble, or you see someone in trouble, you pull up this app.
Let’s say someone is stealing your car.
You just press “car theft” button on the app. Then it rings all phones that are several metres away from your phone that have this app.
The only thing they see on their phones is your name and that your car is being stolen.
In no time, it is now the thief in trouble.
“This is my technological answer to the high levels of crime in this country,” says Thabo Maibi, a student who has graduated from the National University of Lesotho (NUL).
The app is called Mokhosi which is a Sesotho name, meaning “Emergency”.
It can report the following to your neighbours, local security groups or the police: robbery, rape, murder, assault, car theft, cattle theft, gun shot, medical situation, car accident, fire, lost items, the list goes on.
It is not a question.
You are going to be either in trouble, or see someone in trouble at one point or another in your life.
It is a sad reality but a reality nevertheless. So Maibi has been taught that unity is strength, which in Sesotho, means “letšoele le beta poho”.
According to Maibi, the most important thing to happen when you are in trouble is to feel and see that you are not alone.
“In fact, thieves and thugs often pound on you in your moment of weakness, when you are alone,” said one expert.
So suppose you find that all of a sudden, a robber has entered your home at night.
It can also be that the robber has not just entered your home but that of your neighbour.
You can take one or all of the following actions on the Mokhosi app.
Press a button that will portray what is happening.
For instance, if there is a car theft, you press the car theft button.
The app automatically searches for your neighbours’ phones in which the same app is installed and tells them that you are in trouble.
It can estimate the neighbours’ location through the GPS system.
That is, it will only alert neighbours who are only a certain distance from you.
It alerts them by ringing them until they pick up their phones and check.
The ringing is good because if the neighbours are on a sound mode, they will pick the notification up quick.
Then they see your name and the kind of trouble you are in (a thief is trying to steal your car).
The message is short, like, “Thabo Maibi, car theft.”
Immediately, the neighbours have an idea what the call means.
If you are reporting your neighbour’s car being stolen, you have an option whether to put in your name or not.
You can just send an SMS that will be seen by every one of your neighbours that so-and-so is having his car stolen.
The message will arrive to neighbours like any that comes to cell phones as notifications or even sounds.
There is another option.
As neighbours, you can make a safety group on this app, just like a WhatsApp group where if one neighbour has a problem, he can ring on the group.
This time you are not ringing to a random neighbour who happens to have the app.
You are ringing to specific people.
Everyone in the group will receive a ring, along with the message, “Thabo Maibi, fire!” neighbours will immediately know that Thabo Maibi’s house might be on fire and come to assist.
The app also has an option to call the police (LMPS) and the soldiers (LDF).
Their numbers are stored on the phone.
As a business, Thabo hopes the app will make money through adverts.
The app is likely to be used by many people so where people gather, advertisers gather too.
Maibi says he is also developing the USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) version (’Masechocha) for people in the rural areas to alert each other.
“Stock theft is a big problem in rural areas,” he said, adding that “many people still rely on ’masechochas there”.
Above all, Maibi says he is working on a functionality in which he can be able to help those who downloaded the app to trace their phones if they get lost or stolen.
“You will register on the app for this kind of assistance,” he said.
Own Correspondent
Teachers’ unions want Minister out
MASERU – A COALITION of teachers’ associations this week demanded the ouster of newly appointed Education Minister Professor Ntoi Rapapa.
The teachers’ associations sent their petition to Prime Minister Sam Matekane.
The petitioners are the Lesotho Association of Teachers (LAT), the Lesotho Teachers Trade Union (LTTU), and the Lesotho Schools Principal Association (LESPA).
Their spokesman, the LAT secretary general Letsatsi Ntsibolane, was in a combative mood when he spoke to thepost insisting they are not happy with Professor Rapapa’s appointment.
Ntsibolane said they are “aggressively pushing for the removal of Professor Rapapa” from his ministerial position.
“We are not happy with the government’s decision to appoint Professor Rapapa as the new education minister yet he messed up the ministry in 2017 when he was a minister,” Ntsibolane said.
“People voted for change, how will he bring change yet he failed dismally in the past?” he asked.
The teachers’ associations wrote to Matekane this week expressing their unhappiness about the appointment.
“We strongly believe that you will selflessly serve this beautiful country,” the teachers told Matekane in their letter dated November 7.
“As a matter of urgency the education minister should address the pending demands entailed in the 2019 industrial action agreement,” they said.
They said the pending demands include the implementation of Phase Two of the 2019 salary career and salary structure.
They also want the matter of pending promotions for teachers which was in the agreement addressed.
They also want their salary arrears paid.
The teachers said they are still pushing for a 50/50 lump sum take home upon retirement and the appointment of principals on permanent and pensionable terms.
They also want the ministry to fill in frozen vacancies and resume the payment of the hardship allowance to teachers as well as the subvention funds for schools.
Ntsibolane said they have now embarked on a programme to persuade the government to reshuffle Prof Rapapa from the education ministry.
He said the prime minister had pleaded with everyone to work hard in their relevant fields.
“We should be given another minister and Professor Rapapa should be removed.”
He said they had hopes that things would change this time after the government trimmed cabinet from 37 ministers to 15.
Responding to the plea that Professor Rapapa be afforded a second chance, Ntsibolane said “we do not buy anything about Professor Rapapa”.
“We do not have room to give someone a second chance (when he is heading) such a crucial ministry,” he said.
Ntsibolane said Professor Rapapa had failed to deliver when he was education minister.
He blamed Prof Ntoi for the ‘no work no pay’ principle that saw some teachers suffering and wallowing in poverty when he was minister.
Ntsibolane said there are still some teachers who have not been paid their salaries following that strike in 2017.
Contacted for comment yesterday, Professor Rapapa said it is not up to him to decide if he should be removed or not.
“That discretion can only be made by the King or the Prime Minister as they are the ones who appointed me,” he said.
He said he will also study the progress which was made by the ministry in trying to resolve the teachers’ grievances after he left and take it up from there.
Nkheli Liphoto
Gripping details of how soldier was killed
MASERU – THE High Court heard how a famo music gangster, Motlatsi Ranteoana, 24, tried hiding his unlicensed pistol in a toilet pit after he killed a soldier in 2017.
High Court judge Justice ’Mafelile Ralebese heard that Ranteoana, who is facing two counts of murder, attempted murder, and illegal possession of a firearm, insulted the soldier before killing him.
He is also accused of killing a street vendor and injuring another soldier during the fracas.
Ranteoana pleaded not guilty to the murder and attempted murder charges but guilty to the illegal possession of a firearm.
Ranteoane is from Mohale’s Hoek, Ha-Qoane.
The High Court heard that Renteoana was approached by a military intelligence officer near Gate Way Filling Station at the Maseru Border who demanded that he hand over his illegal gun.
He refused.
The judge heard that Ranteoana told the soldier, who was in plain clothes, that he would give him his mother if he came near him.
Telling a Mosotho man that you would give him his mother is regarded as an insult and that you are ready for violence.
When the soldier, Private Katleho Seliane, insisted that Ranteoana hand over the gun and approached him he allegedly pulled the trigger and killed him.
He also killed a nearby street vendor, Moeketsi Makhabane, and injured another soldier who responded to the gunfight, Private Halekhethe Nkonyana.
The court heard that Ranteoana, a famo gangster, was under the impression that he was being attacked and thought he should protect himself.
Ranteoana told the court that the soldiers were dressed in civilian clothes and did not introduce themselves to him.
He said he was also shot in the hand while fighting for the gun with one soldier.
The first witness in this case, Mahali Makoa, 36, who is a street vendor at the Maseru Bridge, said she knew Makhabane as they were working together as street vendors.
Makoa said on May 13, 2017 between 5pm and 6pm at the Gate Way Garage a white sprinter arrived followed by another white car and Ranteoana got out of one of the two cars.
Makoa said Ranteoana was dressed in a brown Brentwood pair of trousers, leather jacket and un-matching socks and shoes.
Makoa told the court that Ranteoana and several other men got out of the cars.
She said one man from the garage approached the men and told them that he was afraid that they were going to make noise and might break property at the garage and therefore asked them to leave.
She said the men left the garage and Ranteoana approached her table holding a gun.
Amid the tension, she approached Makhabane and informed her that the man approaching them had a gun.
Makoa said the man cocked the gun while the soldier approached him saying: “Sir, I am not fighting with you, I want the weapon in your hand.”
Then Ranteoana replied: “If you come to me, wanting my gun, I am not going to give it to you.”
The soldier said to him: “I am an officer of the law and here is my identity card, I want the weapon in your hand.”
Ranteoana said to the soldier: “If you want my gun, I am going to give you your mother.”
Makoa said at this moment Makhabane told Ranteoana that he was not going to give the soldier his mother in their presence.
At that moment, Ranteoana fired in the direction of the soldier.
She said she immediately stood up and fled.
The case continues.
New appointments at thepost
MASERU – The Chief Executive Officer at thepost, Abel Chapatarongo, has announced two senior appointments at the newspaper in the marketing department.
Libuseng Tsakatsi has been appointed the Acting Marketing Manager with effect from November 1, 2022. She takes over as marketing manager from Papali Tsuinyane who has now retired.
Tsakatsi holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Free State.
Nthati Sekese has been appointed a Digital Marketing Executive at thepost. She is a graduate of Limkokwing University of Creative Technology.
Her mandate is to drive sales and traffic on the Newsbot, a new platform that was launched two months ago.
Chapatarongo said the appointments are in line with the vision to position thepost as one of the leading voices in the digital spaces in Lesotho.
Staff Reporter
