Big blow for Frazer Solar
MASERU – THE High Court this week delivered a massive blow for Frazer Solar, a Germany company trying to impound Lesotho’s assets over a botched solar power deal.
The court ruled that the M2 billion contract Frazer Solar signed with former Minister Temeki Tšolo in 2018 violated Lesotho’s constitution and procurement regulations.
Frazer Solar also appears to have tried to insulate itself from the potential risk that Tšolo was not authorised to sign the agreement on the government’s behalf.
DC wants IEC grilled over ballot papers
MASERU – The Democratic Congress (DC) appears to be reeling from shock after it was spanked out of power by the newly formed Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) during last month’s general election.
The party now says it suspects the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) tinkered with the ballot papers ahead of the October 7 general election in which it performed dismally.
The DC secretary general, Tšitso Cheba, told thepost that the party now strongly believes that the ballot papers had already been marked when they came to Lesotho.
The party is now demanding an explanation from the IEC after making the bizarre claim.
The DC wants the IEC to explain the procurement procedures it followed in buying the ballot papers.
Cheba said they will write to the IEC requesting it to address their grievances.
He said they want the names of the company that printed the ballot paper and the criteria that was used to choose the company.
The party also wants to know the names of the people who were part of the delegation to select the company.
As per the Electoral Act, the DC has until today to lodge its complaints with the IEC.
“We do not want to talk much about the (election) irregularities now,” Cheba said.
“But we have some grievances. Some things were not done right,” he said.
He said their suspicion about the ballot papers “is a huge national matter that needs to be handled with care”.
“It is for this reason that we request a clear report on how the company was picked,” he said.
“We believe there was foul play by the IEC on the ballot papers and the related issues.”
The ballot papers were printed by a Durban-based company called Uniprint after a group of journalists, political parties, security agencies, and the IEC went to several companies that showed interest in printing the ballot papers for Lesotho.
The trips were aimed at inspecting whether the printing companies were suitable for the job.
The ones that were visited are Lebone Litho which is based in Johannesburg, Reform based in Johannesburg, Election Management consultancy based in Johannesburg, Inside Date which is based in Durban, Uniprint that is based in Durban and Elevara Election Service that is based in Durban.
Amongst other things, the purpose of the trips was to inspect if each company has fencing walls, armed guards, cameras surrounding the premises, burglar proofing, a visitors’ card, and fire extinguishers.
The inspection of the companies was done on July 19.
One of the political representatives who were part of the panel told thepost that “it would not be possible for the printing company to do some fishy things as they were chosen by a panel, not an individual”.
“We were all there to inspect the companies and the company that was picked was the best,” he said, asking not to be named.
Meanwhile, the Prayer Shawl and Light (PSL) party, which also contested the elections and lost, has also launched a complaint against the IEC.
It said their party representatives were left behind by the IEC when the inspection of companies to print the ballots was done.
The party wrote to the IEC last week complaining about what it claimed were irregularities, corruption deals, unfairness, and misconduct by the IEC personnel, party agents and the police officers.
“There were no notifications concerning printing, collection, and everything involving the availability of the ballots.”
The party said they encountered a lot of corrupt activities that included failure to hold advance voting in Mahobong as promised.
It further complained that there was a corrupt voting procedure in Hlotse where party agents were sitting outside while voting was taking place inside the IEC offices at the Leribe head office.
The IEC could not be reached for comment as the spokesman’s phone went unanswered.
Nkheli Liphoto
Mapesela demands seat from DC
MASERU – THE Basotho Patriotic Party (BPP) leader, Tefo Mapesela, says the Democratic Congress (DC) should allow the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to correct its mistake by re-allocating seats.
Mapesela, speaking at a rally in Hololo constituency on Sunday, criticised the DC for opposing the application when the IEC sought to correct its mistake when it allocated seats following last month’s election.
The case will be heard in the High Court tomorrow.
Mapesela said instead of opposing the application, the DC should withdraw its three Proportional Representation MPs who have already been sworn in because they were erroneously put in parliament.
The IEC, which admitted the error, came under a barrage of attacks from political parties after the October 7 general election.
It said it had made a mistake when it allocated three seats to the DC and another to the Alliance of Democrats (AD), which has already formed a coalition government with the Revolution for
Prosperity (RFP) and the Movement for Economic Change (MEC).
The IEC has said in court papers that the seats were supposed to be allocated to Mapesela’s BPP, the United for Change (UFC) of ’Malichaba Lekhoaba, the Basotho National Party (BNP), and the Lesotho People’s Congress (LPC).
Mapesela, Lekhoaba, the BNP spokesperson ’Masetota Leshota and the LPC leader Moipone Piet will be sworn-in as MPs if the High Court agrees with the IEC tomorrow.
They would replace three DC MPs – Moramang Moleleki from Hololo, ’Masuthang Taole from Mantšonyane, and Nthati Ramohanyane.
The AD’s Lebohang Mochaba, from Mekaling constituency, will also have to go home.
Before the swearing-in of the MPs, Mapesela rushed to the High Court to block the swearing-in arguing that the four MPs did not have a right to cast their votes during the election of the Speaker of Parliament and Deputy Speaker.
Addressing the rally in Hololo, Mapesela said the seat that was allocated to his party by the IEC should be reallocated to him with immediate effect.
“That is my seat,” he bellowed.
“The BPP members voted and we want it,” he said.
“The seat should be allocated to us because the IEC is not giving it to us through sympathy. We qualify for that seat because the BPP members voted.”
“It is not by accident that we got that seat,” he said.
Mapesela said his party had decided to support the RFP leader Sam Matekane.
“I will support the government without conditions. I do not want positions or anything,” he said.
He said they will support Matekane as they believe he is the right person to lead the country “from the Somalia-state it is in now”.
He said he will not cast curses at the RFP as he did with the All Basotho Convention (ABC), the party he defected from when he founded the BPP last year.
“I burnt their clothes showing that I was burning the entire party,” Mapesela said.
He said because of his curses, the ABC has downsized from above 50 constituencies in the 2017 general election to zero in last month’s polls.
He said when he decided to leave the ABC, some people thought he was mentally ill.
“Where is the ABC now?” he asked.
He pleaded with his party members to support the Matekane-led government so that it can perform its duties well.
He said life does not start and end with being a minister.
Mapesela said Matekane should be allowed to do his prime ministerial duties.
Nkheli Liphoto
Lehora quits ABC, joins RFP
MASERU – KABELO Lehora, the National Security Service (NSS)’s principal secretary and prominent member of the All Basotho Convention (ABC), has defected to the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP).
Lehora said he is joining the RFP because of the incessant fights within the ABC, a party he joined in 2006 when it was founded by former Prime Minister Tom Thabane.
He said he briefed Thabane about his move and the former ABC leader wished him well.
“Even though I have left the ABC, I will never talk bad about them,” Lehora said, adding that he is grateful to the party for making him a “better person” and giving him a senior government position.
He said he tried but failed to bring peace to the party.
“I tried by all means to neutralise the situation by posting messages on social media but it never worked.”
Lehora blames the factional fights for the party’s disastrous performance in the recent election.
The ABC lost a staggering 40 of the 48 seats it won in the 2017 election. Its number of votes crumbled from 235 000 to 35 000.
“Those in the executive shut down the door for those in the party management. And those in the party management did the same. I do not have a home in those fights,” Lehora said.
He said there is still a large number of ABC followers who will follow him to the RFP. He however could not say how many people are following him.
On why he has opted for the RFP, Lehora said he believes the party will respect the rule of law and will maintain “a good administration structure of professional people who are approachable and humble”.
“They promote the rule of law and I am willing to support them to see to it that we are ruled by the law,” he said.
ABC spokesman, Montoeli Masoetsa, said the party is not worried about Lehora’s exit.
“Those are the people who are focused on their personal interests. He will still defect from the RFP when he does not get what he wants,” Masoetsa said.
He said Lehora is one of the ungrateful people who were given senior government positions by the ABC but are now leaving it.
Lehora was initially a senior private secretary to Thabane before being parachuted in to become the Cabinet’s principal secretary.
After a fallout with the Minister in the Prime Minister’s office, Likopo Mahase, Lehora was moved to the NSS.
Nkheli Liphoto
