BREAKING NEWS: Big blow for reforms

MASERU – THE All Basotho Convention (ABC) heads into the final stretch of this year’s election campaign not only fractured but also broke.

thepost can reveal that the party has lost some of its biggest donors over the past two years, forcing it to beg for campaign resources.

Some of its dip-pocketed funders have joined the Sam Matekane’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) while others have scattered to other parties.

Professor Nqosa Mahao’s Basotho Action Party (BAP) has also chiselled some top donors from the ABC.

Those who remain in the party are said to be withholding their support because they are doubtful about the party’s chances of winning enough votes to be part of the next government.

Sources this week told thepost that even monthly contributions from MPs and ministers have also dried up.

The same applies to mandatory monthly donations from those the party deployed as principal secretaries and in foreign missions. Ministers and MPs contribute M1 000 per month. Principal Secretaries pay M700 while those in foreign missions fork out M2 000.

Those contributions are compulsory even though they are not contractual.

The contributions have however not been forthcoming because of the ABC’s internal squabbles and the fact that some are not sure if the party will still be in government after the election.

In Lesotho’s quid pro quo politics, a party is only useful to financial backers if it can parcel out plum jobs, opportunities and tenders.

The ABC’s waning political fortunes and seemingly bleak prospects in the upcoming election have put off some of its existing and potential financiers.

The money problems are also exacerbated by the fact that it doesn’t have the backing of government resources because it has fallen out with most ministers.

Nearly all the ministers it appointed into the government have folded their arms because the party disowned them after they took sides with Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro and refused to resign as instructed by the party.

Some principal secretaries too are either secretly supporting other parties or remain in the party but are not actively participating in its campaigns.

The ministers and principal secretaries are reluctant to bend the rules to help the party’s campaign with targeted government-funded donations and projects to shore up its support. Others are said to have refused to help the party with their official cars.

The party’s financial woes are in stark contrast to its 2017 election campaign when the party was flush with cash.

With coffers dry, the ABC is now struggling to raise enough money to fund rallies of the same size as it did in the last election.

There is not enough to hire buses and print T-shirts.

Several senior ABC officials said the party is also not helping with their campaigns.

“Everyone is for himself now,” the MP said, adding that the party generously funded its candidates in the previous election.

Another MP who is a senior member of the party and is seeking re-election said most ABC candidates are struggling to fund their campaigns.

He said the situation is so bad that some candidates have failed to print T-shirts for supporters.

He said the party has since told them that they have to find their own means to ferry their supporters to a traditional meeting at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s offices on Friday.

“We have to get money to do this,” the MP said.

Several other senior members of the party and MPs have confirmed that the party is in a financial squeeze.

Lebohang Hlaele, the ABC secretary general, however, said the party was not facing financial problems. He said the party had enough to fund its campaign.

ABC leader Nkaku Kabi said he was not aware of any serious cash-flow problems in the party.

He said the campaign is going well.

Majara Molupe