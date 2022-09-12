News
BREAKING NEWS: Murder documents disappear
MASERU – Documents that the prosecution was relying on to build a case against Qamo Matela, a Berea man who made headlines last year for allegedly battering his wife to death, have disappeared.
Justice Tšeliso Mokoko had to postpone the case to October 12 earlier today, with instructions to the crown to find the missing evidence before Thursday.
Matela is accused of strangling and hitting his wife ’Mahlompho Matela until she died. She sustained fatal injuries on the neck and other parts of the body.
At an emotional funeral in June last year, the Matela family told mourners that ’Mahlomho fell in a bath basin and sustained serious injuries but her maiden family insisted that she was battered by her husband.
The case was supposed to have started today.
High Court judge, Justice Mokoko, said he was unhappy that the evidence has disappeared.
“The court is unhappy about this behaviour but (for) the sake of justice to be served the case will only be postponed till Thursday the 15th September this year,” the judge said.
“I cannot under any circumstances postpone this matter to the 12th October. If on Thursday you are not ready to proceed with this matter, then do something about it,” he said.
Justice Mokoko said that the crown witness should be ready for no further postponements on Thursday.
The crown was asking for a postponement to October 12.
Tholoana Lesenya
News
BREAKING NEWS: Big blow for reforms
MASERU – The Constitutional Court has this afternoon ruled that the decision by King Letsie III to recall parliament to pass the national reforms violated the constitution.
The decision, made by a coram of three judges – Chief Justice Sakoane Sakoane and Justices Ts’eliso Monaphathi and ‘Mafelile Ralebese – is a serious blow to the reform agenda.
The court ruled that the decision by Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro to declare a state of emergency was null and void.
The case was filed in the Constitutional Court by journalist Kananelo Boloetse.
The court found that factors that Majoro had relied upon to declare the state of emergency so that the King could have the constitutional grounds to recall parliament were unconstitutional.
The decision means that all the Bills that were passed during the recalled parliament are null and void.
Staff Reporter
News
ABC is broke
MASERU – THE All Basotho Convention (ABC) heads into the final stretch of this year’s election campaign not only fractured but also broke.
thepost can reveal that the party has lost some of its biggest donors over the past two years, forcing it to beg for campaign resources.
Some of its dip-pocketed funders have joined the Sam Matekane’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) while others have scattered to other parties.
Professor Nqosa Mahao’s Basotho Action Party (BAP) has also chiselled some top donors from the ABC.
Those who remain in the party are said to be withholding their support because they are doubtful about the party’s chances of winning enough votes to be part of the next government.
Sources this week told thepost that even monthly contributions from MPs and ministers have also dried up.
The same applies to mandatory monthly donations from those the party deployed as principal secretaries and in foreign missions. Ministers and MPs contribute M1 000 per month. Principal Secretaries pay M700 while those in foreign missions fork out M2 000.
Those contributions are compulsory even though they are not contractual.
The contributions have however not been forthcoming because of the ABC’s internal squabbles and the fact that some are not sure if the party will still be in government after the election.
In Lesotho’s quid pro quo politics, a party is only useful to financial backers if it can parcel out plum jobs, opportunities and tenders.
The ABC’s waning political fortunes and seemingly bleak prospects in the upcoming election have put off some of its existing and potential financiers.
The money problems are also exacerbated by the fact that it doesn’t have the backing of government resources because it has fallen out with most ministers.
Nearly all the ministers it appointed into the government have folded their arms because the party disowned them after they took sides with Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro and refused to resign as instructed by the party.
Some principal secretaries too are either secretly supporting other parties or remain in the party but are not actively participating in its campaigns.
The ministers and principal secretaries are reluctant to bend the rules to help the party’s campaign with targeted government-funded donations and projects to shore up its support. Others are said to have refused to help the party with their official cars.
The party’s financial woes are in stark contrast to its 2017 election campaign when the party was flush with cash.
With coffers dry, the ABC is now struggling to raise enough money to fund rallies of the same size as it did in the last election.
There is not enough to hire buses and print T-shirts.
Several senior ABC officials said the party is also not helping with their campaigns.
“Everyone is for himself now,” the MP said, adding that the party generously funded its candidates in the previous election.
Another MP who is a senior member of the party and is seeking re-election said most ABC candidates are struggling to fund their campaigns.
He said the situation is so bad that some candidates have failed to print T-shirts for supporters.
He said the party has since told them that they have to find their own means to ferry their supporters to a traditional meeting at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s offices on Friday.
“We have to get money to do this,” the MP said.
Several other senior members of the party and MPs have confirmed that the party is in a financial squeeze.
Lebohang Hlaele, the ABC secretary general, however, said the party was not facing financial problems. He said the party had enough to fund its campaign.
ABC leader Nkaku Kabi said he was not aware of any serious cash-flow problems in the party.
He said the campaign is going well.
Majara Molupe
News
‘Sello must hand himself to SA police’
MASERU – FEARED Terene famo music gang leader, Sarele Sello, has been advised to hand himself over to the South African police in connection with the infamous Soweto tavern massacre two months ago.
The leader of the ruling All Basotho Convention (ABC), Nkaku Kabi, told a press conference in Maseru yesterday that he had advised Sello to report to the police in South Africa where he is wanted for the crime.
The ABC has forged a close alliance with the Terene gang. The gang leader, Sello, is often given a platform to speak at the ABC’s campaign rallies.
With about 30 000 Basotho working in the mines, the famo music gangs form a significant constituency in any election.
Speaking at the press conference, Kabi minced no words saying lawyers were ready to defend him in South Africa where he stands accused of the murder of 16 people in Soweto.
“There are lawyers who are ready to deal with this case,” Kabi said without revealing who is sponsoring the defence of Sello and his four co-suspects.
Sello, also known as Lehlanya (The Mad One), is a suspect together with four other Terene gangsters, Tshepiso Elliot Radebe, Thabang Radikatara, Tshediso Moleko, and Keletso Rabasotho.
The mass killings happened when a group of armed men, who were targeting another gang member, walked into the Mdlalose’s Tavern in Soweto and randomly shot at patrons, injuring seven other people on July 10.
The South African police issued a warrant of arrest against the five men last week, shortly after talks between the gang representatives in Gauteng and the police collapsed.
Earlier, Sello had met the South African Police Minister Bheki Cele at the OR Tambo International Airport but they allegedly did not agree on anything.
Speaking shortly after the massacre as well as the rape of eight women near Krugersdorp, Sello denied that his Terene group was involved in the crimes in an interview with the SABC.
Kabi said the ABC was willing to facilitate Sello’s handover to the South African police because they want to see justice done.
He said they would be happy if the suspects hand themselves over so they can give their own side of the story.
Kabi said they forged a strong relationship with the Terene group at a time when tensions within the famo music gangs was high.
At that time, the former leader of ABC, Thomas Thabane, was the Minister of Home Affairs under the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) government.
When Thabane founded the ABC in 2006 Terene gangsters joined him “because they had seen that Thabane was a good person to rally behind”, Kabi said.
“And they helped him to canvas to garner votes for his newly formed party,” he said.
Kabi said they are going out there to campaign for the ABC, asking for their votes.
He said they are sending a message to the people that they want to protect the rule of law.
He said it would be a contradiction if they say they advocate for the rule of law but at the same time shun from the wheels of justice.
Kabi said Thabane had asked him to take care of the Terene gang when he stepped down as party leader last year.
He said it is unfortunate that some leaders are not doing anything to resolve the famo music gang wars.
“They take them as uneducated thugs,” Kabi said, adding that he sees some potential in the Terene gangsters.
He said Seakhi and Fito gangs are yet to join the ABC.
What has delayed the coming in of the two groups, he said, is that they were doubtful of their safety and security in the ABC as Terene has always been in that party.
The gangs have been killing each other over control of closed mines in various parts of South Africa where they dig gold illegally.
Majara Molupe
