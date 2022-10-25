[Breaking News] Sekhamane new Speaker

MASERU – THE Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) stalwart, Tlohang Sekhamane has been elected as the Speaker of Parliament today, taking over from the doyen of Lesotho politics, Sephiri Motanyane.

Sekhamane was contesting against the Alliance of Democrats (AD) chairman, Kose Makoa, who had been nominated by the opposition Democratic Congress (DC).

The AD is in alliance with the RFP and the Movement for Economic Change (MEC).

Sekhamane bagged 69 votes while Makoa got 41 out of 118 votes.

The voters were supposed to be 119 but one voter was not available.

They could not be 120, according to the number of seats in the House, because one constituency, Stadium Area, did not vote as one of the candidates died.

In his remarks, Sekhamane expressed his gratitude to the parliament to have bestowed this honor on him.

He said this 11th parliament dominated by new faces represents freshness, changes, and a unique way of doing things.

He said this symbolizes the new dawn in the parliamentary affairs of the new parliament to deliver its mandate.

Sekhamane said in this new parliament, laws that are necessary for the development of the country need to be made.

He called for collaboration and unity among all the members in their different parties.

