News-pst
[Breaking news] Tšita- Mosena elevated Deputy Speaker
MASERU – FORMER Movement for Economic Change (MEC) MP Tšepang Tšita- Mosena has been appointed Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.
Tšita- Mosena is the deputy leader of the MEC.
She said it is her hope that the 11th Parliament will work hard to complete the reforms process.
She said reforms are important for this country as they are corner stones of democracy.
The Parliament adjourned sinie die.
Staff Reporter
News
NGO wants inclusive approach on sex education
MASERU – A local Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the AIDS Health Foundation (AHF Lesotho), says only an inclusive approach on Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) will help empower young people.
AHF Lesotho Medical Director, Dr Patrick Kanyema, said this during the celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child last week.
Dr Kanyema said the AHF Africa introduced a new campaign, #protectthechild, targeting livelihood of minor children in an effort to reduce new HIV infections, sexually transmitted illnesses, and teenage pregnancies.
The campaign will run from 2022 to 2024.
“The project is in response to the pushback and contention that often plague conversations and implementation around CSE mainly from governments, parents, teachers, young people and community leaders because it is believed to encourage sexual activity,” Dr Kanyema said.
Basotho were keen to accept CSE when it was introduced in schools three years ago arguing the subject corrodes children’s morals.
Dr Kanyema said they are concerned with the new HIV infections, high rate of STIs, teenage pregnancies of girls under 15-years, adding that the advent of Covid-19 only made things worse.
“We have a problem that such youth, especially those on ART (antiretroviral treatment), are discriminated and stigmatised and end up defaulting and putting their lives in danger,” he said.
He said they are also concerned about unsafe abortions and inaccessible family planning programmes in Lesotho.
“We shouldn’t repeat what our parents did. We want girls to reach their full potential,” he said.
Dr Kanyema said children’s empowerment is meant to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 5) of gender equality.
“We believe an inclusive approach to address children’s challenges and needs is critical.”
He said it is important to have alliances with all leaders at various levels in order to influence policy change, and bring about transformation in areas such as education, “with Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) as the main focus to empower our young leaders”.
“The achievement may not be seen right away because it’s a fight,” he said.
“We don’t care how long this battle will take but we will not keep quiet until we win.”
Maseru Girls Act President, Khothatso Tsotako, said she wishes more girls would join because “it is informative”.
“I learnt a lot from it inclusive of self-defense,” Tsotako said.
Child and Gender Protection Unit (CGPU) Officer, Senior Inspector Mojabeng Letšela-Mokotjomela, said commemorating girls does not mean boys are less important.
It was discovered that girls’ rights are violated more because of cultural practices and norms in Africa, S/Insp Letšela-Mokotjomela said.
She also informed them about the Children’s Protection and Welfare Act (CPWA), 2011 whose purpose is to promote and protect children’s rights and welfare.
She urged children not to misuse their rights by disrespecting their parents or guardians.
The Director of Quality Management in Africa Bureau of Statistics, Dr Nduduzo Dube, said “statistics show that (adolescents) are facing the burden of HIV”.
“They are likely to be positive than the male child because they are vulnerable, disadvantaged and disempowered,” Dr Dube said.
’Mapule Motsopa
News
Mosisili bemoans ‘Matekane tsunami’
MASERU – THE Sam Matekane “tsunami” has dealt us a major blow and it is now time for Democratic Congress (DC) supporters to lick their wounds.
That is the blunt message from retired DC leader, Pakalitha Mosisili.
Mosisili was speaking at the DC’s election postmortem summit in Ha-Mabekenyane, Berea, on Friday.
He said the DC’s performance was extremely disappointing adding he still does not understand how party leader, Mathibeli Mokhothu, received votes less than his main contender.
Mokhothu won the Qhoali constituency in Quthing with 3 660 votes while his chief competitor, the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) leader, Sam Matekane, garnered 4 629 votes in hisMantšonyane constituency.
“Why did he get those small numbers?” Mosisili said.
“He is even below the leader of a new party that arrived yesterday who obtained over 4 000 votes,” he said.
But what appears to have irked Mosisili was the fact that the DC did not perform well even in its strongholds of Lebakeng, Tsoelike and Qacha’s Nek although it won the constituencies.
In Lebakeng constituency, the DC’s Letsakang Moloi managed to get a paltry 3 438 votes while the second runner-up, the RFP’s Ntšiuoa Sekete, got 1 894.
In Qacha’s Nek constituency, the DC’s Busa Mohlahlobi had 2 663 votes while his chief competitor, the RFP’s Maphathe Doti got 1 371 votes.
In Mosisili’s own Tsoelike constituency, the DC’s Tšeliso Nkoefoshe got 3 162 votes against the RFP’s Lehlohonolo Ramahali with 1 411 votes.
Mosisili told the DC members that he pledged to his successor that all Qacha’s Nek constituencies would be won by the DC but to his dismay “we won with the lowest numbers ever in the history of
Qacha’s Nek, why is that?”
He urged the party members to sit down and brainstorm on the reasons that made their party fail to reach where they wanted.
“Let us lick our wounds because we do have them. This Tsunami has dealt us a blow.”
Mosisili also urged the DC leadership to introspect and retrospect so that they can “easily map the way forward so that the members can follow”.
“Elections are a fundamental right of every citizen to choose those who will govern them,” he said.
“In other countries, some people fight for that right of voting, even here we fought Leabua in 1970 for denying Basotho their rights.”
He recalled that in South Africa uMkhonto we Sizwe was founded to fight for the right to vote.
“Some people even went to prison and others are in graves for fighting for that right,” he said.
He said the conference should rethink the ways to sensitise the nation to understand their role in election.
“I thought I would never be consoled after the election results were announced but I was later consoled after reading the Bible,” he said.
He encouraged the DC members not to fight the people who won but should accept defeat peacefully.
“But to me what happened is still a mystery. We do not know what happened.”
“If what happened has been done by man it will end. But if it comes from God, it will not end.”
He told the DC members to go back to their constituencies and carry on with their duties of campaigning for the party.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
LCD in talks with RFP
MASERU – THE Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) is in talks to join the new government to be led by Sam Matekane’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP).
LCD spokesperson Apesi Ratšele told thepost yesterday that talks with the RFP, the Alliance of Democrats (AD) and the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) are still continuing.
Ratšele admitted that their initial overtures to join the government were rebuffed with the RFP insisting that they had already sealed an agreement with their partners to form a new government.
“We are still in talks with them and I do not want to go deep (into the matter),” Ratšele said.
He said if they fail to become part of the government, the LCD would still like to be its friend.
He said they are proposing to be allies of the new government so that they could vote together in parliament.
Ratšele said they have been in opposition for almost five years and they have heard enough of the menace.
“We have not finalised the talks, they are still in progress,” he said.
As soon as the talks have been finalised, Ratšele said he would be in a position to say more on the agreement.
The three parties in government bagged 65 seats in all with the LCD winning just three Proportional Representation (PR) seats.
The LCD failed to win a single constituency in the October 7 general election.
Meanwhile, the leader of Socialist Revolutionaries (SR) Teboho Mojapela has hit back at the new government.
He said he had earlier made a proposal to be part of the government but his proposal was turned down.
Mojapela said the new government is sitting on the edge of a cliff.
“They are running a serious risk,” Mojapela said.
He said the new government is going to be defeated just like the ABC-led government.
He said some people believe that the new government is going to perform miracles by transforming the lives of the people.
But that is not going to happen, he said.
Mojapela said he was surprised that the new government had given him a cold shoulder adding they had thrown other parties under the bus.
He said it is baffling to see that the AD had been invited while he was left out in the cold.
The RFP deputy spokesman, Thabo Maretlane, confirmed that they were in talks with the LCD.
Maretlane said after sealing the government pact with the AD and the MEC, they courted other parties with the aim to reach a two-thirds majority in parliament.
The two-thirds majority in parliament will make it smooth to pass certain constitutional amendments without the input of the opposition.
Majara Molupe
[Breaking news] Tšita- Mosena elevated Deputy Speaker
NGO wants inclusive approach on sex education
Mosisili bemoans ‘Matekane tsunami’
LCD in talks with RFP
[Breaking News] Sekhamane new Speaker
Schools run out of food supplies
Mabele lumela!
A distinct famo music group
We want to see clean governance, says MP
Storm over new tourism levy
Bank sets up career clinic for staff
Roof of Africa woos top riders from Europe
Perfect start for LDF Ladies
Molefe dreams big
Bantu reclaim top spot
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
Row over army secrets
MP charged with stock-theft
End of the road for Letsatsi
Kamoli threatened
Testy exchange in Mahao trial
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
The middle class have failed us
Professionalising education
No peace plan, no economic recovery
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
We have lost our moral indignation
Lesotho angers SADC
The Socialist Revolution (SR) leader Teboho Mojapela, held a brief celebration in his Motete Constituency to thank voters over the weekend. Listen to his full speech.
1 Power to Electrify 7 000 Homes
Prof Mahao Full interview
Maikutlo a balateli ba ABC
Funeral Service of Commando Private Lebuajoang Nonyana
Mochoboroane’ s full interview
Nobody will stop me
[Exclusive Interview] “Nobody Will Stop Me” Says Shao
𝐂𝐆𝐌 𝐋𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐀 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝
Massive blow for government
The deceased was not assaulted
She was killed for twenty maloti
Matela pleads not guilty in his wife’s murder trial
Council of State Ill-advised The King
𝐊𝐚𝐛𝐢 𝐨 𝐫𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐡𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐚 𝐚 𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐤𝐚 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐚
Trending
-
Business2 months ago
Women urged to break into energy sector
-
Business2 months ago
M780m to boost small businesses
-
News2 weeks ago
Why ABC lost the elections
-
Business2 months ago
LRA rebrands to Revenue Services Lesotho
-
Business2 months ago
SADC to deploy retired dignitaries to Lesotho
-
Business2 months ago
Payday for Ecocash subscribers
-
Business1 month ago
A sweet coffee spot in Thetsane
-
Business2 months ago
Small-scale mining to resume in Sekamaneng