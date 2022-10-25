[Breaking news] Tšita- Mosena elevated Deputy Speaker

MASERU – A local Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the AIDS Health Foundation (AHF Lesotho), says only an inclusive approach on Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) will help empower young people.

AHF Lesotho Medical Director, Dr Patrick Kanyema, said this during the celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child last week.

Dr Kanyema said the AHF Africa introduced a new campaign, #protectthechild, targeting livelihood of minor children in an effort to reduce new HIV infections, sexually transmitted illnesses, and teenage pregnancies.

The campaign will run from 2022 to 2024.

“The project is in response to the pushback and contention that often plague conversations and implementation around CSE mainly from governments, parents, teachers, young people and community leaders because it is believed to encourage sexual activity,” Dr Kanyema said.

Basotho were keen to accept CSE when it was introduced in schools three years ago arguing the subject corrodes children’s morals.

Dr Kanyema said they are concerned with the new HIV infections, high rate of STIs, teenage pregnancies of girls under 15-years, adding that the advent of Covid-19 only made things worse.

“We have a problem that such youth, especially those on ART (antiretroviral treatment), are discriminated and stigmatised and end up defaulting and putting their lives in danger,” he said.

He said they are also concerned about unsafe abortions and inaccessible family planning programmes in Lesotho.

“We shouldn’t repeat what our parents did. We want girls to reach their full potential,” he said.

Dr Kanyema said children’s empowerment is meant to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 5) of gender equality.

“We believe an inclusive approach to address children’s challenges and needs is critical.”

He said it is important to have alliances with all leaders at various levels in order to influence policy change, and bring about transformation in areas such as education, “with Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) as the main focus to empower our young leaders”.

“The achievement may not be seen right away because it’s a fight,” he said.

“We don’t care how long this battle will take but we will not keep quiet until we win.”

Maseru Girls Act President, Khothatso Tsotako, said she wishes more girls would join because “it is informative”.

“I learnt a lot from it inclusive of self-defense,” Tsotako said.

Child and Gender Protection Unit (CGPU) Officer, Senior Inspector Mojabeng Letšela-Mokotjomela, said commemorating girls does not mean boys are less important.

It was discovered that girls’ rights are violated more because of cultural practices and norms in Africa, S/Insp Letšela-Mokotjomela said.

She also informed them about the Children’s Protection and Welfare Act (CPWA), 2011 whose purpose is to promote and protect children’s rights and welfare.

She urged children not to misuse their rights by disrespecting their parents or guardians.

The Director of Quality Management in Africa Bureau of Statistics, Dr Nduduzo Dube, said “statistics show that (adolescents) are facing the burden of HIV”.

“They are likely to be positive than the male child because they are vulnerable, disadvantaged and disempowered,” Dr Dube said.

’Mapule Motsopa