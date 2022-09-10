Caged, isolated for years

…The story of six children locked in yard for a decade

MASERU – NO school. No friends. No birth records and zero access to healthcare.

This is the captive life that six siblings near Maseru have been living for years – thanks to their parents’ religious beliefs that resulted in the children spending more than a decade locked in the family yard.

The siblings are finally free after a local chief and neighbours came to their rescue.

The parents, aged 44 and 46 years, appeared before the Maseru magistrate’s court two weeks ago.

The court heard that the couple’s first born, a boy aged 17-years-old, went to school up to Grade Seven before the parents cut short his schooling to “protect him from being taught nonsense”.

The rest have never set foot in a classroom.

The father, who entered the courtroom clutching a Bible under his arm, was remanded in custody. The children’s mother was released on free bail on condition that she would enroll the minor children at school and report to the police when needed.

This paper is not publishing their names or their village in the Maseru city to protect the identity of the children.

According to the charge sheet, the children, who are aged between four months and 17-years-old, have been kept prisoners in the family yard with no opportunity to venture out since 2011.

The crown alleges that the couple “subjected the said children to cultural rites, customs or traditional practices that may negatively affect the children’s health”.

The crown accuses the couple of subjecting the children to practices that could negatively affect their lives, welfare, dignity, physical, emotional, and psychological well-being.

These include failing to take the children to health facilities when they fell sick and not enrolling them in schools.

The children have however not been removed from the custody of their parents hence the court ordered the mother to register them for school.

The Children’s Protection and Welfare Act provides that “a child has a right to live with his parents and grow up in a caring and peaceful environment unless it is proved in court that living with his parents shall … lead to significant harm to the child”.

It also states that a child shall not be subjected to any cultural rites, customs or traditional practices that are likely to negatively affect the child’s life, health, welfare, dignity or physical, emotional, psychological, mental and intellectual development.

The same law states that the government should provide “special protection for a child deprived of family environment and ensure that appropriate alternative family care or institutional placement is available in such cases”.

The Act says a child is in need of care and protection if they have been or there is substantial risk that the child will be physically, psychologically or emotionally injured or sexually abused by the parent or guardian or a member of the extended family or any other person.

The Act provides that a police officer, the Department of Social Welfare, a chief or member of the community who is satisfied on reasonable grounds that a child is in need of care and protection may take the child and place him in a place of safety.

It is the role of the State, through its agencies, to ensure the supervision of the safety, well-being and development of any child placed in alternative care and the regular review of the appropriateness of the care arrangement provided.

The couple was arrested by the local chief with the help of neighbours who handed them to the Lithoteng police on August 10.

The police found that the children were “never allowed to socialise or interact with anyone except with each other”.

They don’t have birth certificates or health booklets because of their father’s “Christian beliefs”.

The crown alleges that the husband helped the wife give birth at home because he would not allow her to go to a clinic.

Two children died at birth, meaning the couple could now be having eight children in total had those two survived.

The woman, after being released on condition that she enrolls the children into school has not yet done so and the Ministry of Social Development is worried that she might be jailed for contempt of court.

The couple will appear again in court on September 14.

Their neighbour, ’Mateboho Mohale, said the family arrived in the neighbourhood about five months ago.

She said she saw the children in the yard during school holidays and did not suspect anything suspicious at first.

When the schools reopened and she saw them still locked up in the yard, she became concerned and approached the parents.

“We approached their father to find out what the problem was so that we could help as neighbours. But he never really wanted to talk to us,” Mohale said.

“Therefore, we involved the assistant of the village chief (name withheld to hide the village’s identity) for intervention in the matter,” Mohale said.

The chief’s assistant summoned the man but he still refused to talk.

He also allegedly blocked them when they wanted to talk to his wife.

“He refused saying we could not talk to his wife as he is the head of the family and his wife is a nursing mother,” Mohale said.

When the chief’s assistant pressed for answers, the man shocked everyone when he equated taking the children to a health centre to subjecting them to body piercing.

“By that he was referring to vaccination,” said Mohale.

It is mandatory in Lesotho for children to be vaccinated against potentially life-threatening diseases.

The man allegedly also told the chief’s assistant that he would not take his children to school because they would be taught nonsense. He preferred to teach his children himself.

It is a criminal offence in Lesotho not to take children to school for primary education.

The chief’s assistant escalated the matter to the chief, who in turn informed the police.

At the police station, it was discovered that the couple had a pending case for similar behaviour but the police had not worked on the file for 11 years.

Neighbours say the children were shy, looked afraid and would sometimes run away when approached by outsiders.

“All we strive for is for these children to go to school, be healthy and fresh in their minds. That is our main concern. He can keep them in the yard but he should also grant them their right to education,” Mohale said.

The chief’s assistant said she got involved after about ten villagers approached her.

“I tried to intervene but failed. We did not care about his lifestyle but our main concern was the children,” the chief’s assistant said.

“His previous file entailed the same issue we went to the police to report and unfortunately, that case had not been solved,” she said.

The chief’s assistant said she at first did not suspect anything sinister about the man as he used to come to her office seeking assistance.

“I saw him as a respectful, clean and humble man. I didn’t know his wife until they were reported to the police. We hope justice will be served for these children,” she said.

The Ministry of Social Development’s Senior Child Welfare Officer, Tumo Likoetla, said the case was referred to them by the Child and Gender Protection Unit (CGPU), whom they work with regarding children’s issues.

He said they visited the family as a follow up to check on progress.

“In an interview with (the mother), she revealed that she had not found a school because she did not look for any,” Likoetla said.

“She said she could not do anything without her husband’s approval. She has no signs of mental illness but abuse,” he said.

Likoetla said when he assessed the woman he found that “everything to her is about her husband and what he says goes without her changing anything”.

“She is so defensive of him and before answering some questions, she had startled reflexes,” he said.

At first, she told him that she was against the idea of her first born not attending school and she once reported it at the same police station when the boy was still young.

“But there was no progress with the case, therefore she didn’t do anything about it. As time went by she adapted to her husband’s religious belief,” Likoetla said.

The husband was the breadwinner through dish installations and repairs and he transferred the skills to his first born who only went to school up to Grade Seven.

Likoetla is worried that the court might send the woman to jail for contempt.

“We made her aware of the likelihood of contempt of court charges,” he said.

Likoetla however said should she get jailed they “will ensure the safety of children not necessarily taking them to an institutional care, which is the last resort for us as social workers”.

“We start with alternative care when a child is in crisis and we have already identified four potential guardians from relatives,” he said.

“We will meet with them and make them see the importance of children growing within a family.”

An online health magazine, noisolation.com, states that when a person is not able to sufficiently interact socially this can result in experiencing social isolation.

It says healthy social relationships are vital to the maintenance of health, and their deprivation often results in feelings of loneliness.

“Loneliness is linked to people experiencing higher levels of stress,” the magazine says.

Studies have found that among adolescents the source of depressive symptoms is more often friendship-related loneliness than parent-related loneliness, it says.

“This would seem to be because friends are the preferred source of social support during adolescence.”

It says the effect of isolation on mortality “is four times larger than obesity, and it is more prevalent”.

The magazine says social isolation and loneliness are major social issues.

“By social interaction, support, and contact they receive, children who have experienced social isolation are shielded from physiological illness, cognitive impairment, and feelings of loneliness.”

It says studies on social isolation have revealed that a lack of social relationships can impair the development of the brain’s structure.

’Mapule Motsopa