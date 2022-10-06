DC in trouble

MASERU – THE Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) wants nine Democratic Congress (DC) candidates disqualified from tomorrow’s election.

The RFP alleges that the nine could still be civil servants and therefore ineligible to run for political office.

Civil servants are legally required to either resign or retire from public office at least 30 days before officially registering to contest for elections.

The RFP wants the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to investigate if the DC candidates are still government employees or resigned within the stipulated time. The party makes the demands to the IEC through a letter written by its lawyer this week.

“We hereby…request that you kindly investigate whether the aforementioned candidates are eligible or not regard being had to the fact that it is the responsibility and obligation of the IEC to vet and verify the eligibility of the candidates,” the letter reads.

“Failure to abide by this letter will leave our client with no option but to approach the High Court on an urgent basis without further ado.”

The Sam Matekane-led party also wants the commission to investigate if an All Basotho Convention (ABC) candidate resigned before he entered the race.

The candidates being targeted by the RFP are principal secretaries, a councilor, senior officials, a teacher and a police officer.

A disqualification of the candidates could be a massive blow for the DC which has been confident of winning this election.

It means it would start the race on the back foot.

In this highly competitive election, nine seats could be the difference between being in government or the opposition.

The RFP wants the IEC to verify if Advocate Mohau Tšilo, the DC candidate for Koro-Koro, is still the Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Sports and Gender.

It says it suspects Advocate Tšolo Maina, representing the DC in Matsieng constituency, is still the Principal Secretary of Mining.

Maile Masoebe, the DC candidate for Thaba-Phatšoa constituency, is alleged to be still the principal secretary for the Ministry of Trade.

Other DC candidates that the RFP wants investigated are Senior Inspector Letsekang Moloi (Lebakeng), councillor Tšepang Motselekatse (Thuathe), health inspector Tšeliso Nkoefoshe (Tsoelike) and teacher Mohlahlobi Busa (Qacha’s Nek). The party wants the commission to check if Moramang Moleleki, the candidate for Hololo, is still an officer at the Ministry of Education.

The RFP has not specified where Letšoara Letsunyane, the DC candidate in Thetsane works, but he was previously a diplomat.

It says Malefetsane Nchaka, who represents the ABC in Thaba-Phatšoa, is contesting when he is still the principal secretary for the Ministry of Water Affairs.

Nkheli Liphoto