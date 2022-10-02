News
Don’t disappoint voters, candidates told
MASERU – The All Basotho Convention (ABC) leader, Nkaku Kabi, has urged the party candidates not to disappoint voters once elected to power.
Addressing thousands at the party’s final rally held at the Pope John Paul Monument in Maseru today, Kabi said they should remember what they promised the people.
“We want you to listen to the people and answer their needs,” Kabi said.
He said they should be loyal to the people and to the party.
Appealing to the masses to vote for the ABC in large numbers so that he becomes the prime minister, Kabi said he was a cabinet minister and saw many things he should fix.
There are things I will address immediately, he said.
“In our government salaries of security agents will be reviewed immediately,” he said.
“Their job is highly risky.”
He added that farmers should vote for the ABC so that he would continue paying their produce.
He said the ABC government pushed hard to ensure farmers get paid for their produce sold to the government or where the government had influence.
We will start where we ended, he said.
He also said as his predecessor in the ABC leadership, Thomas Thabane, promised to increase the old-age pension and to start it at 60 years.
This is what the ABC government will fulfil, he said.
He also urged factory workers to vote for the ABC because it is the one that pushed for increment of their wages.
Thabane, who had attended the rally to show support and tout for his successor, said he was happy that the people went to the rally in great numbers.
Staff Reporter
News
We’ll gang up against RFP, says Rapapa
MASERU – Lesotho’s biggest political parties have hatched a grand plan to throttle the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) led by Sam Matekane.
The plot was revealed by the All Basotho Convention (ABC) chairman Sam Rapapa at an election rally held in Mashai constituency last Friday.
He said even if the RFP makes it into parliament, they will make sure that it would not be part of the next government.
The plan, Rapapa said, is to “keep the RFP leader Sam Matekane at least as the leader of opposition, with no party to cobble up a coalition government”.
He said Matekane’s “dream of becoming a government alone is practically impossible because” the ABC, the Movement for Economic Change (MEC), the Democratic Congress (DC), and the
Basotho Action Party (BAP) “will gang up to sabotage him”.
Rapapa spoke as he appealed to ABC members not to join the RFP which he said will not form a government or be in the next coalition government.
“These big parties will gang up against him (Matekane) and he will not be part of the government,” he said.
Rapapa wondered out loud why anyone would therefore want to leave the ABC to join the RFP.
“We will do everything to stop Matekane from getting into the government,” Rapapa said.
He urged Basotho to analyse critically which parties are likely to form the next government so they vote wisely on October 7.
“Both ABC and DC are likely to form a coalition government,” Rapapa said.
He said although he would in the past viciously attack the DC, he had since toned down after the two parties formed a coalition government in 2020.
In a lighthearted moment, Rapapa compared the political landscape in Lesotho to that of a child who runs away from his home to a neighbour’s house because the head of that house has arrived home with stolen wors.
Rapapa said people who are claiming they are leaving the ABC because it is engulfed in conflicts are lying. Instead, he said the conflicts are in the RFP which has been battling numerous court battles as party members fight to represent the party in the general election.
“There is no peace in Moruo,” Rapapa said. “There is a fight that is going on in the RFP.”
Moruo, which means wealth, is the RFP’s slogan. Rapapa urged the members to either vote for the DC or the ABC as there is peace and direction in those parties.
After the election, Rapapa said they will tell Maketane to stand in the corner with his people and a few constituencies.
He said Matekane is going to lead the opposition because they had discussed amongst themselves that he is a businessman and he should go back to business.
“We gave you a job to build roads, (but) you leave them with potholes and join politics,” Rapapa said.
He said Matekane is likely to only qualify as an MP and not a Prime Minister.
The ABC secretary general, Lebohang Hlaele, however distanced himself from Rapapa’s statement this week.
He said the party is busy campaigning to win next month’s election to form the next government and has not yet pronounced itself on any coalition deals.
“We have not planned to do anything about Matekane as the ABC National Executive Committee,” Hlaele said.
The ABC leader Nkaku Kabi told another rally in Thaba-Bosiu that “it is still premature as to which parties we would align ourselves with after the election”.
He said there are some parties that had been approaching the ABC to discuss coalition possibilities but they have not sat down to decide to cobble up any coalition agreements with any of them.
“Our committee has never met any party to discuss the formation of a coalition government after the election,” Kabi said.
Kabi said the matter should not trigger any ruckus in the party.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
MEC says parties must end famo gang ties
MASERU – Selibe Mochoboroane, the leader of the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) party, last weekend lashed out at political parties that recruit famo music gangsters into their ranks.
Mochoboroane was speaking at a well-attended election campaign rally in Matsieng on Sunday.
He said it was unacceptable for political parties to recruit the feared famo music gangsters into their ranks for campaign purposes.
The famo music gangsters are closely tied to a network of illegal gold miners, better known as zama-zamas, who are based in South Africa’s gold mining towns and cities.
They have been blamed for waves of deadly violence across the two countries.
The migrant workers in the mines, who number about 40 000 Basotho, form a key voting bloc in Lesotho.
That explains why political parties are eager to woo the zama-zamas.
Mochoboroane said Lesotho will never develop and experience economic growth unless the authorities deal decisively with the famo music gangsters.
“You will never see these famo gangs at my political rallies,” Mochoboroane said.
The ruling coalition partners – the Democratic Congress (DC) and the All Basotho Convention (ABC) – have however not shied away from wooing the gangsters.
The Terene music gang associated with Mosotho Chakela is a close ally of the DC with the Terene camp led by Mokata backing the ABC.
Mochoboroane said it was wrong for politicians to align with the famo gangs since they would not be able to take any measures against them when they violate the law.
The Thabana-Morena MP said robberies and killing will decline significantly the day that the zama-zamas disentangle themselves from the political parties.
Were it not for the presence of the army, Mochoboroane said the crime rate would have been much higher.
He recalled a case of a robbery that occurred at the Mafeteng Post Bank where millions of maloti were stolen by famo gangsters who later spent it with one political party leader who was holed up in South Africa.
In 2019, Mochoboroane called for a thorough investigation of the pensions department after a series of fraud and robbery cases at various Lesotho Post Bank branches.
Two months ago Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro complained that famo gangsters were wreaking havoc in the country and when they are arrested “prominent people in government approach the police to destroy their cases”.
Mochoboroane said they have had enough of the killings and those who kill each other with impunity should not be granted bail.
“Habitual killers who have turned into serial killers should also be killed,” Mochoboroane said.
He said the crimes and corruption that happen in the government ministries and departments start from the political parties.
Mochoboroane said at one time he suspended one of his MPs who was implicated in criminal activities.
“The people in Mafeteng were not pleased with that,” he recalled.
“I will suspend members who do not adhere to the party’s policies (even if it means) I will be the only left in the party.”
He said his MEC will soon set up a committee to crack the whip where their members have been deployed.
Mochoboroane also accused the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) of sleeping on the job.
He said the DCEO is not effective as it never wins court cases.
Mochoboroane said he would set up specialised courts to deal with white colour crime in Lesotho if his party wins elections next month.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
Account for missing funds, says chief
MASERU – THE Principal Chief of Likhoele, Chief Lerotholi Seeiso, says government leaders should be made to account for public funds that went missing under their watch.
Chief Seeiso was speaking at a Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) rally in his area in Mafeteng over the weekend.
He said Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro and his deputy Mathibeli Mokhothu must answer for the missing funds.
The Senator said about M6 billion and a further M50 million went missing under the current government’s watch.
“The government has to account for the missing staggering M6 billion and M50 million from the state coffers,” Chief Seeiso said.
“Now we have been informed that only M18 million of the missing M50 million has been recovered from the wrong hands,” he said.
Chief Seeiso was referring to the M50 million that was siphoned out of the country through muddy tenders and the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) managed to recover only M18 million.
He was also referring to the missing M6 billion cited in a recent report by the Auditor General.
He said his call on the government to account for the missing funds is not influenced by party politics but his sense of responsibility as one of the leaders in Lesotho.
“We are being labelled politicians by some people when we talk about issues that affect the nation,” he said.
“Basotho should know that they are the ones who have voted this government into power.”
“For this reason, they have to hold it accountable because they are the taxpayers.”
The chief said “a political party is not one’s clan and the ball is now in your court to decide whether to return the same people into the government or not”.
In Sesotho culture one cannot change his clan because he was born in the clan and is related to all the clan members by blood.
He said the whole Cabinet should account for the missing funds “because of a doctrine of collective responsibility in government”.
“The entire Cabinet should give the money back because it belongs to the government,” he said.
Nkheli Liphoto
Don’t disappoint voters, candidates told
Funeral Service of Commando Private Lebuajoang Nonyana
Fresh bid to stop election
New appointments at thepost
Firm says voters’ roll flawed
Why Maseru had no running water
Bid to block Shao from contesting election
RFP in yet another messy fight
Mochoboroane’ s full interview
Failed elections for Stadium Area constituency
Loud cry for help
It’s going to be a rough ride
This is what a people’s victory looks like
Gwen Lister’s Comrade Editor
We’ll gang up against RFP, says Rapapa
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
Row over army secrets
MP charged with stock-theft
Kamoli threatened
End of the road for Letsatsi
Testy exchange in Mahao trial
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
The middle class have failed us
Lesotho angers SADC
Professionalising education
Nthane acquitted of murder charges
No peace plan, no economic recovery
The last kicks of a dying horse
Funeral Service of Commando Private Lebuajoang Nonyana
Mochoboroane’ s full interview
Nobody will stop me
[Exclusive Interview] “Nobody Will Stop Me” Says Shao
𝐂𝐆𝐌 𝐋𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐀 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝
Massive blow for government
The deceased was not assaulted
She was killed for twenty maloti
Matela pleads not guilty in his wife’s murder trial
Council of State Ill-advised The King
𝐊𝐚𝐛𝐢 𝐨 𝐫𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐡𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐚 𝐚 𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐤𝐚 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐚
Judiciary Launched Strategic Plan and Website
National assembly passed 55 bills
Chiefs to Decampaign Politicians
Senators Threaten MPs
Trending
-
News2 months ago
Moleleki’s security guards, car withdrawn
-
News2 months ago
ABC at war over Thetsane candidate
-
News2 months ago
Deadlock over reforms
-
News1 month ago
MP tells voters off
-
News2 months ago
LEC switches off Prime Minister’s office
-
Business1 month ago
Small Businesses Minister locked out
-
Business1 month ago
SADC to deploy retired dignitaries to Lesotho
-
Business1 month ago
Small-scale mining to resume in Sekamaneng