EU election observers praise IEC
MASERU – THE European Union Election Observer Mission has commended the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for holding a “peaceful and well organised election” last Friday.
The mission released its preliminary findings on Tuesday, promising to release the final detailed report with recommendations within two months.
The mission said despite the persistent financial shortcomings and legal uncertainty, “the IEC was able to conduct most of its activities according to the electoral calendar”.
“The budget allocated for this election was insufficient and did not take into consideration the IEC’s financial needs in the context of a significantly increased number of contestants,” the mission said.
“In addition, the IEC received its funding late in the process, in weekly installments, which also impacted negatively on the election preparations and made the implementation of the planned essential activities such as voter education and the transportation of election materials very difficult.”
It said the IEC provided the public with information posted exclusively on its Facebook page, mostly related to voter education messages and announcements.
However, it said meetings were informal and meeting minutes were not made public.
Moreover, it said, the IEC lacks procedures and a mechanism to formally determine and declare its decisions.
“While the IEC has the legal power to make regulations and interpretation into rules of procedures on various aspects of the election process, in practice they are neither formalised nor published, reducing the clarity and transparency of the IEC’s work.”
The mission found that the performance of the election administrators at district and constituency level was professional.
The workers were committed to the work despite the difficult situation, it said.
Many people interviewed, the mission said, expressed general trust in local election administrations but also doubted the capacity of the IEC to deliver, particularly in rural areas.
It found that some constituencies struggled with the difficult environment and long distances, lack of electricity and access to the internet.
It also found that many returning officers had to work without basic office equipment and insufficient communication tools to liaise efficiently with stakeholders and IEC district offices.
The mission found that polling staff was recruited on time and the IEC demonstrated competence training staff.
However, due to financial constraints, many observed training sessions were conducted in overcrowded and inadequate locations with insufficient training materials.
Voter education, it said, was one of the areas that was most affected by the financial shortcomings, as it was reduced from three months to three weeks ahead of the elections.
Most of the interviewees, it said, considered the voter education for these elections to be insufficient especially for certain categories of voters such as youth and disabled people.
The mission found that trust in the voter register was affected by a lack of a comprehensive approach to improve its accuracy.
It said the accuracy of the voter register was questioned by many interviewees referring to possible names of dead people and reported errors in voters’ data.
To improve the quality of the voter register the IEC had initially planned to link it to the civil register.
This, the mission said, proved impossible to do prior to the elections due to the large volume of data to be processed.
In an effort to find an alternative solution to improve the accuracy of the voter register, the IEC decided to extend the period for public scrutiny and corrections from 12 August to 30 September.
“The IEC respected the legal obligation to publish the certified voter register and shared it with registered political parties no later than 30 days before the elections,” the mission observed.
The voter list contained 1 383 844 voters, which is 767 158 women and 616 868 men.
“Closer to election day, allegations of errors and inaccuracies in the voters’ list were expressed in the media. The IEC denied the allegations and threatened anyone spreading inaccurate information with civil action.”
The mission observed that there was a peaceful campaign with lack of transparency of campaign finance, no spending caps, and use of state resources.
It also raised concerns about the links between some political parties and famo music groups, “which have grown into organised gangs, and their participation in campaign events raised concerns about their influence on elected officials”.
“The EU EOM saw several instances of the use of government vehicles for campaigning, which is legal for ministers and “other officials” but contrary to international good practice.”
“The IEC is the sole oversight body for campaign and party finance. Its lack of financial and human resources coupled with the high number of registered parties made it extremely challenging to perform this function,” it said.
There is a legal requirement for political parties and independent candidates to declare to the IEC any donation exceeding M200 000 “but no declaration has been made since 2012”.
“Foreign funding for campaign purposes,” the mission said, “puts the country at risk of foreign influence, and is not in line with international good practice for democratic elections.”
Staff Reporter
Why ABC lost the elections
MASERU – THE All Basotho Convention (ABC)’s thumping defeat in the election last week could have dealt the party a massive blow from which it might never recover.
The party is now down 200 000 votes and 40 seats. It did not win a single constituency.
Eight compensatory seats are all it has to show for its efforts.
So spectacular was the collapse that even the leader Nkaku Kabi did not win in his constituency. Other stalwarts also bit the dust.
Whichever way you look at it, the party faces an uncertain future. And it has only itself to blame for the remarkable demise.
Incessant internal squabbles were the biggest cause of its undoing. Having failed to manage its succession, the party embarked on a path to self-emolition.
Thomas Thabane, its founder and former leader, should take the blame for swinging the hammer that delivered the most fatal blows on the party.
He held on to power for too long and stubbornly refused to let internal democracy prevail when it was time to go.
Instead of taking the back seat in the race to replace him Thabane repeatedly interfered, pretending to be neutral but playing for one of the teams. His undemocratic tendencies put off even some of the party’s staunchest supporters.
By the time Kabi took over, the ABC was damaged goods. His spirited campaign in the weeks preceding the election could not turn the tide.
Thabane had created a monumental mess that was killing the party slowly.
His first mistake was to wage a war to block Nqosa Mahao’s election as his deputy leader. In so doing, he was tearing the ABC constitution and antagonising a significant bloc in the party.
Thabane refused to work with Mahao and resorted to political chicanery to frustrate him.
A frivolous court case was launched to nullify Mahao’s victory. Thabane might not have been the face of that lawsuit but he sure gave his blessing.
When that failed Thabane became belligerent and refused to work with Mahao.
Mahao eventually left to form the Basotho Action Party (BAP), taking with him a significant chunk of ABC supporters and MPs.
Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro replaced Mahao but Thabane and his hawks immediately leapt on him. It became clear that Thabane was not holding on to power for his preferred candidate but for himself. He was the team he was fighting for.
Majoro was hounded out of the party but refused to let go of the premiership.
It was a decision that would haunt the party for months and eventually play a role in the party’s poor showing in the election.
Instead of extending the olive branch and mitigating the damage, Kabi and his supporters sharpened their knives against Majoro and his government.
When their ill-conceived move to topple Majoro’s government in parliament failed, Kabi and his executive pulled out the ABC from the government.
It was a pyrrhic victory because it did not change anything.
Majoro continued to rule with the remaining ABC MPs who were ministers and saw no incentive in toppling the government. The Democratic Congress (DC) also provided a buffer that insulated Majoro from Kabi’s manoeuvres.
As the elections approached Kabi realised the mistake of alienating Majoro.
Majoro refused to give him access to the state resources that could have oiled his campaign. Bereft of the means that come with being the incumbent, Kabi had to scrounge around.
He became so desperate that he received dirty money from the famo music gangs loathed by many because of their heinous crimes.
It didn’t help that he did not have any positives to point at to justify his pleas for a fresh mandate from the people. Under the ABC corruption and unemployment had worsened. Nepotism and cronyism were the order of the day.
Billions of state funds had been pilfered by civil servants under the ABC’s watch. Roads were poked with potholes and infrastructure crumbled.
Hunger had exacerbated to make a mockery of the ABC’s election promise to eradicate it. Basotho were living in fear because of violent crimes.
The police were not only corrupt but also poorly equipped to deal with the scourge of crime. The government was so broke that it failed to pay suppliers and delayed civil servants’ salaries.
The economic transformation the ABC fervently promised had failed to materialise.
To the angry voters, it did not matter that the bulk of the government’s financial troubles had been caused by the Covid-19 pandemic that had shaken almost every economy in the world.
True, the company closures, especially in the textile industry, had emptied thousands onto the streets.
Granted, the lockdowns had affected the government’s revenues. True, Lesotho’s share of the Southern African Customs Union revenues was at its lowest in years.
Yet none of those explanations would have resonated with the voters who had long convinced themselves that the ABC was to blame for their economic problems.
Kabi was up against a perception that had been concretised.
It did not help that Kabi is not a gifted orator and lacks the charisma of Thabane in his prime. He might have schemed his way to the top but he could not talk his way into the voters’ hearts.
Kabi could not fill Thabane’s outsized boots. The lack of a clear campaign message only made things worse.
Without Thabane, his political godfather, to handhold him, Kabi was at sea. He struggled to find his voice and made schoolboy blunders.
His attempts to ingratiate himself with the dangerous famo gangs was political suicide.
Yet the voters might still have forgiven the ABC were it not for other monumental mistakes committed by its government.
One of the biggest bungles was the government’s inept handling of the wool and mohair industry.
They railroaded an ill-advised policy to localise the industry by giving Stone Shi, a Chinese national, the monopoly to buy wool and mohair from the farmers.
The decision would not have been as infuriating if Shi had played fair with the farmers.
The government however continued to force the farmers to sell their fibre to Shi even as it became clear that he was broke, his business model unworkable and scamming the poor farmers.
When the farmers resisted the injustice, the government set the police on them. Some of its ministers vowed to punish farmers who refused to sell to Shi.
By the time sense prevailed and the policy was reversed, thousands of farmers were on their knees. Their flocks had dissipated and bank accounts were empty.
To make up for its mistake the government settled some of Shi’s debts to the farmers. But the damage had been done. The rural voters were infuriated and itching to punish the ABC at the polls.
The legal troubles of Thabane and his wife only deepened the animosity towards the ABC. The two might be off the hook for the 2017 murder of Lipolelo Thabane but the case remains alive.
Thabane’s wife, Maesiah, was vile with both her character and mouth. She gave the impression she was running the government on Thabane’s behalf.
Whether this was a myth or lie, Thabane did nothing to refute it. She would harangue senior government officials and ministers for incompetence.
When she was not injecting herself into government and party matters, she was misusing her newfound status as the first lady.
She brawled with a woman at a local hospital. A waiter at a lodge was tongue lashed for delaying her drinks. A young man who mistakenly called Thabane was frog-marched to the State House to be whipped by Maesiah and her friends.
Within just a few months she had become the most hated woman in Lesotho and her husband suffered for it.
When Mahao broke away it looked like his party was the sanctuary that embittered ABC supporters were looking for. And for some months it looked as if the BAP was going to be the biggest beneficiary of the ABC fiasco.
Then out of the blue came Sam Matekane’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) and Lesotho’s political establishment went into a tailspin.
Kabi looked paralysed as the RFP grew. Unlike other political leaders, he didn’t seem to have jabs against the RFP. His party was reeling.
It’s still sliding and its death beckons.
Unless something dramatic happens over the next five years the ABC’s tombstone will read: “Here lies a party that contrived to kill itself. A party that squandered massive goodwill and buried itself”.
A mouthful but true all the same.
Staff Reporter
Lighting up dreams
BEREA – A cattle herder from Ha-Makujoe, Thabiso Monokoa, is atop Berea Plateau on voting day. The nearest polling station is two kilometres away and is about to close. He is unlikely to make it, even though he wishes he could cast his ballot and help secure the change he desperately yearns for.
Clad in a worn-out Lefitori (Victorian) blanket of blue and black colours with white stripes, a pair of jeans and gumboots, Monokoa is looking after 12 head of cattle in Berea. He doesn’t wish to be here, but he has little choice.
Dreams of becoming a respected professional vanished in 2008 when the 26-year-old failed to proceed to secondary school after completing primary education because his parents couldn’t afford it.
Although his dreams are up in smoke, he still harbours some hope for his siblings-only if the electorate could vote for a government that can extend the provision of free education to secondary education for poor families like his.
“I have many wishes but the most urgent among them is free secondary education so that my siblings can go to school,” Monokoa told thepost last Friday, on Election Day.
As the All Basotho Convention (ABC) party vacates the seat of power to make way for a coalition government led by businessman Sam Matekane’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), some dreams are getting reignited.
Chief among them is a chance at getting an education for thousands of Basotho who can’t afford to pursue their dreams due to poverty.
“The incoming government must extend free education to secondary schools,” said Monokoa.
“Had the government done so in 2008 when the first batch of pupils who received free and compulsory primary education passed to secondary school, I would not be where I am today,” said the 26-year-old.
“Had the government introduced free secondary education at that time, I could have gone to school like other children,” he said.
He said before the election, several parties promised to extend free education to secondary schools.
“May they keep their promises, whichever party wins,” said Monokoa.
The RFP is setting up a coalition government with the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) and the Alliance of Democrats (AD), whom it says it shares a common understanding on economic development.
Monokoa said his parents are surviving on piece jobs and struggle to feed their family of five, let alone save enough money to pay for secondary education.
Annual fees for secondary education in public schools, whether state-owned, church-owned or community-owned, range from M1 500 to M3 000, excluding registration and other costs. Uniforms and stationery are paid for separately.
“I was 18 years old when I dropped out of school and out of no choice I had to find a job. I got a temporary job at a construction company as a labourer and after that I have always looked after cattle,” he said.
“I don’t want any child of this country to drop out of school because their parents cannot afford to pay school fees. I know how it hurts. I felt it.”
Monokoa’s experience is not isolated.
A 15-year-old boy we will call Tseko to protect his identity was forced to drop out of school last year to make the sojourn to the capital from Mafeteng, about 80 kilometres away.
The boy said abject poverty and hunger drove him to seek employment.
His grandfather was looking after him and his younger sister because the parents were too poor to take care of them.
‘‘I had no uniform and my parents were unable to pay my fees. Going to school without uniform made me feel like an outcast and I also hated being expelled due to lack of fees. It affected my school work and I dropped out,” he said.
His grandfather gave him his last M300 to buy fruits and vegetables stock.
He said he later opted to sell motoho (a traditional Sesotho sour porridge) as competition was too stiff in the fruits and vegetable business.
“The motoho business is promising as I now have people who I supply weekly,” he said.
“With the little that I make, I have to pay M1 200 yearly for my younger sister’s education to ensure that she doesn’t endure the same pain I did,’’ said Tseko.
A local group, ≠bachashutdown has been campaigning for free secondary education for the past three years.
“Lesotho is experiencing high level of secondary and high school drop-outs students because most families are poor and cannot afford to pay the fees,” the group said in a letter to the incoming government this week.
The group cautioned that failure to implement this measure would result in increased youth unemployment “and the worst part is that they end up in the streets committing crimes”.
The group warned that failure to ensure access to education for children from poor families would promote drug and alcohol abuse and gangsterism.
“Young people are becoming increasingly impatient with the lack of progress towards eradicating unemployment and cannot wait any longer when government continues to pay lip service,” the letter reads. “We will be watching and listening to you with eagerness and hope.”
Lesotho introduced free primary education in 2000 as a strategy towards achieving the Education for All (EFA) goals, and made it universal and compulsory.
As a result, thousands of children enrolled in primary schools but failed to proceed to secondary level because their parents could not afford the fees and other costs.
Experts have noted that failure to make secondary education free has made access to secondary education skewed towards urban areas and higher income groups.
A situational analysis published in the Education Sector Plan 2016 – 2026 says the drop-out rate is a source of concern as it hovers around 25 percent and 21 percent at junior and secondary levels respectively.
The analysis states that it is internationally recognised that repetition is a driving factor for dropping out, “especially at school levels where opportunity costs gain weight”.
“These features describe a secondary sub-sector that does not succeed to promote students efficiently through the schooling process,” states the analysis. “As a consequence, significant amount of resources are also wasted at junior and senior secondary levels.”
Other studies have revealed that barely 30 percent of parents whose children pass primary education are able to afford tertiary education fees.
A recent World Bank report, titled Kingdom of Lesotho: Education Public Expenditure Review, shows that education spending in Lesotho is in favour of the rich and mostly urban residents as opposed to those in rural areas.
The World Bank showed that Lesotho spends more on education compared to all countries in the world as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
It states that for every M1 000, Lesotho spends M165 per student in secondary education and M326 per student in tertiary education.
Education spending, according to the World Bank report, is highly regressive and unequal, considering that only a small number of students reach tertiary education.
The institution states that among the lowest income people, the net attendance ratio of 13 to 17-year-olds in secondary education was only 15 percent, while this was 72 percent amongst the richest.
“For instance, for every 100 students that complete their primary education, only 36 complete their secondary education and five complete their tertiary education. This strongly favours the richest quintiles,” the report reads.
Caswell Tlali
Taking vaccines to initiation schools
Mohale’s Hoek – For centuries, initiation has been viewed as an important rite of passage and a cherished tradition among Basotho men.
Young men, some in their early teens, still go into the mountains for months where they are taught how to be real men and the responsibilities that come with that.
When the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in Lesotho in March 2020 that presented a challenge. How would the government reach out to these thousands of young men and their teachers, some who were isolated in initiation schools in the mountains, and get them vaccinated?
Martin Semanama, an officer in the District Administrator’s office dealing with chieftaincy affairs in Mohale’s Hoek, says when Covid-19 struck there was initially no clarity as to how they would tackle the disease.
“The men who lead the traditional affairs are generally old men and did not know the best way of dealing with the disease and how people could avoid infecting one another,” he says.
“It is important that the Ministry of Health (and UNICEF) came and educated these men so that they would be able to deal with these issues appropriately.”
Semanama says the Ministry of Health approached the DA’s office in Mohale’s Hoek and asked them to invite “these men running initiation schools” to speak to them.
“We are grateful to the Ministry of Health and those associated with them (for the endevour),” he says.
He says when the government lifted the hard-lockdown in 2020, they sent letters to all chiefs in Mohale’s Hoek informing them that initiation schools were now free to operate.
But there was one condition: that every person attending initiation should produce a vaccination card. The result, Semanama says, was a surge in vaccinations in Mohale’s Hoek.
Although there were minor hiccups here and there, Semanama says “the vaccination roll-out process went very well in Mohale’s Hoek”.
Kimanzi Muthengi, UNICEF’s Deputy Representative to Lesotho, says the Covid-19 pandemic has taught them critical lessons that will help the world react to future global disasters.
“The pandemic has taught us to be well prepared. It taught us to always have a stockpile,” Muthengi says.
“We are looking at a situation where there will be emergency funding to the donor community so that we can quickly respond to pandemics in terms of resource mobilisation.”
“The other lesson is the quick adjustment of programmes and the way we respond on the part of the UN and our partners.”
Muthengi says the ability for governments to work differently to mobilise human and technical resources to respond has been a great lesson”.
He says for UNICEF’s programming “having reliable partners, the Ministry of Health, the non-governmental organisations, the community and also young people have proved to be very critical in coming up with an effective response to the pandemic”.
Muthengi, who is also the Acting Country Representative, was speaking as UNICEF is in the final stages of the implementation of the Covid-19 response project funded by the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO).
The project seeks to help ensure that countries are supported and vaccines reach the whole population, including the most vulnerable.
Support has been through training for health workers, shoring up logistics and building confidence in vaccine take-up.
The ECHO project is a contribution to the overall Covid-19 response that UNICEF, the Ministry of Health and other partners have been involved in since the pandemic broke out in 2020.
In Lesotho ECHO helped in the procurement of the cold chain equipment and building the capacity of community health workers.
It has also assisted with the operational cost of distributing, supporting activities at the community level and social behavioural change campaigns.
UNICEF has been at the forefront of several preparatory logistical support and capacity development support to help Lesotho respond to the pandemic through the distribution of vaccination.
One of the main components of the ECHO project is the initiative to increase vaccination uptake among males.
Muthengi says this was a critical intervention because research has shown that vaccination among males is lower compared to that of women.
The national vaccination coverage for males is about 53 percent compared to that of women which is 70 percent.
This mismatch, he says, may be due to many socio-cultural reasons and myths around vaccination.
“Specifically, you may have heard that there were perceptions that vaccination will reduce male libido and such unfounded myths around vaccines,” Muthengi says.
UNICEF, the Ministry of Health, District Health Management Teams, community health workers and Red Cross Lesotho have been engaging targeted male groups to increase the uptake of Covid-19 vaccines.
The project specifically targets community leaders such as chiefs and those involved in initiation schools.
Muthengi says UNICEF is grateful for the support from the “Lesotho government which had given full support to Covid-19 interventions through the Prime Minister, the Minister of Health and directors.
“The ministry’s staff has been in the forefront of receiving, storing and distributing and eventually having the vaccination reach their last mile. While this grant was supporting the pipeline we also had many stakeholders who contributed to providing the vaccines,” Muthengi says.
“Let me give appreciation to private sector members who were able to mobilise resources to provide funds for the African Union facility for the vaccines which in turn was able to ensure that Lesotho has a lot of access to the vaccines,” he said.
He said the general support from ECHO has enabled UNICEF to reach the last mile through the provision of cold chain equipment, mobilisation of the vaccine and socio-behaviour change campaign.
“This has been very central to the success of the programme.”
Chief Moopisa Makhosane
As a village chief, one of Moopisa Makhosane’s roles is to ensure that those running initiation schools comply with the set regulations.
The idea, Chief Makhosane says, is to ensure the safety of the young men who get enrolled in the schools.
“We inspect to see if those running the schools have met all the requirements, if they have been vaccinated and if there is enough food,” he says.
“We also check if the traditional doctors have the right qualifications and the age of the teachers. That is our job. We need to inspect these to ensure they are fit for the job.”
But even after UNICEF and the Ministry of Health officials explained the advantages of vaccination, some men running initiation schools were initially reluctant to do so.
“The men were initially afraid to get vaccinated because they had heard rumours that people would be able to trace their every move,” he says.
“But after noticing the benefits of vaccination, men have been very much willing to vaccinate.”
Makhosane says he would summon his people for a gathering when nurses visited his village. It was during these community gatherings where the people would be taught the benefits of vaccination.
He says it remains very important for any young man intending to go for initiation to first get vaccinated.
“Covid-19 remains a very dangerous disease,” he says.
“I would therefore encourage all those intending to go to initiation school to first go to the clinic to get their Covid-19 vaccination because this is a fatal disease. It can take a father, a child or the mother. It does not discriminate.”
Moherane Tsolo
Moherane Tsolo, 73, runs an initiation school in Thaba Tšoeu in Mohale’s Hoek.
He says a wake-up call for him came when Covid-19 began affecting some of the children under his care.
“Many children were hurt when they did not get the vaccine. That’s when we realised that the vaccine is important,” Tsolo says.
While others were in panic mode and were hesitant to take up the vaccine, Tsolo says he was calm and ready to vaccinate, thanks to “the guidance we received”.
“All our fears were removed,” he says.
He says it is important that men who are running initiation schools continue to “work together to protect children in our communities”.
Tsolo says he takes these children to the mountains for a period of six months.
Ralikonyana Ralikonyana
Any programme that seeks to change the behaviour of men would need the buy-in of key men at the centre of power in rural villages.
Once you get them on one’s side, half the battle for change would have been won.
That is the strategy that UNICEF has been using to get men in initiation schools get vaccinated.
At the centre of this strategy has been men like Ralikonyana Ralikonyana, 71, who has been engaged to be part of the discussions on traditional matters in his district of Mohale’s Hoek.
They deal with traditional issues such as initiation and how to handle challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic in relation to their culture as Basotho.
They are a key voice in influencing change.
“It is important that every child that goes to an initiation school be vaccinated so that they attend school with a healthy body,” he says.
“We are very happy with the training we have received today (from UNICEF) in Mohale’s Hoek. It is the light that we need. It will help in addressing areas we were not aware of.”
Ralikonyana was speaking after a half-day workshop on the Covid-19 pandemic held in Mohale’s Hoek recently. Traditional leaders, representatives from UNICEF and key men in rural villages attended the workshop.
Ralikonyana says the vaccination message was well received in Mohale’s Hoek.
“I am very impressed with the number of people who got vaccinated,” he says.
“All the groups have been vaccinated, that includes us as the people running initiation schools, students, parents. Most of them have received the Covid-19 vaccine.”
“I want to encourage the Majantja people (people from Mohale’s Hoek district) and those getting ready to go to initiation schools to get vaccinated. Once we all get the vaccine, we will all be strong.”
Staff Reporter
