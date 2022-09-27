News
From journalism to activism
MASERU – THE Form E class at St John’s High school, in Mafeteng, had gone for several months without a mathematics teacher. One day, a student stood in front of the class to say his piece.
His opinion however quickly veered into a ‘political’ speech. He told the class that they had a right to education and being denied a mathematics teacher was an injustice they should fight. And they should remember that they paid school fees, he said.
The students then summoned the principal to a meeting in their classroom. The principal said he was a mathematics teacher and would take their classes.
But little changed for the class because the principal rarely made it to lessons. Now incensed, the students called the principal to the class again.
As soon as he entered the class they closed the door and told him that they would detain him until he explained why he was not teaching them.
Leading the haranguing was the same boy who had made the rousing speech that encouraged the students to call the principal to the first meeting.
Several other students stood outside the door to block other teachers from coming.
The teacher was ‘released’ after a few minutes.
The boy who led the small revolution is Kananelo Boloetse, a freelance journalist who has just won a court judgement to nullify the government’s state of emergency and constitutional amendments passed after the parliament was recalled.
For Boloetse, that episode was not out of juvenile delinquency or youthful exuberance to get 15 minutes of fame.
“There was so much at stake for me,” Boloetse said on Tuesday, a day after the Court of Appeal dismissed the government’s appeal against the Constitutional Court ruling.
His fury was informed by his circumstances and love for mathematics. Boloetse was not born with a silver spoon. His mother could not afford school fees for him and his two brothers. Their fees were paid by their grandmother who was a primary school principal. His mother and father separated when he was nine.
Their father had been retrenched from the mines in South Africa and came back home to Mafeteng with almost nothing. With the family’s only source of income gone, the parents started quarrelling. His mother packed her bags and left.
“It was just toxic,” he says of that time.
Boloetse, then nine, and his brothers were shipped off to live with their grandmother in Mohale’s Hoek. By the time they returned to live with their mother in Mafeteng, five years later after their father died, Boloetse had passed Grade Seven.
But the poverty he had left a few years earlier was still stalking the family.
His mother could not afford his fees and he had to wait three months for her grandmother to pay for his Form A.
That battle to remain in school would continue throughout high school as his grandmother struggled to pay fees for him and his brothers.
So when his Form E class went for months without a mathematics teacher Boloetse felt the school did not appreciate how his grandmother was sacrificing to keep him in school.
“By denying me maths lessons they were undermining my grandmother who was toiling to pay my school fees. They were cheating her, me, my fellow students and their parents.”
“It was an injustice.”
Boloetse also felt the school, and the principal, in particular, were sabotaging his career prospects.
“I planned to study accounting and mathematics was the key to that. Yet they were not getting us a maths teacher.”
Boloetse is not sure if their action as a class is what led the school to appoint a new mathematics teacher a few weeks later. What matters is that he made it to the National University of Lesotho (NUL) to study marketing.
It is at college that he witnessed the power of activism. Together with his comrades in the Students’ Representative Union, they won many battles against the government and university management.
“We had a voice and it was being heard”.
Boloetse did not know that the experience gathered and the bonds created in the students’ movement would have an impact in future.
He graduated in 2012 and joined a marketing company affiliated with Public Eye newspaper.
He says his foray into journalism started when the Public Eye editor would occasionally assign him to write stories for events he would have attended as a marketer.
When the marketing company folded, the editor invited him to join the newsroom and he quickly learned the craft. He liked the idea of being impartial and objective. He kept his opinions out of stories.
But there were times when he felt his work as a journalist was not going far enough. He would write stories he thought would change things but most were met with indifference by those whose conscience should have been pricked to make things right or change course. He felt he was banging his head against a wall or flogging a dead donkey.
His investigative stories would expose wrongdoing but would not go as far as changing things. The corrupt people he exposed either kept their jobs or flourished through their sleaze. The poor, whose plight he exposed, remained miserable
Journalists claim there is a wall between their profession and activism. Although social media has chipped some bricks off that wall, journalists are largely correct.
Activists are opinionated and clear that their agenda is to influence or quicken the change they desire. Journalists, however, work under stringent ethical boundaries. They should keep their views and emotions out of their stories.
They derive some satisfaction when stories have an impact but that is only secondary to the core business of informing, educating and entertaining.
Yet many journalists secretly wish they could do more to steer this in a certain direction.
They wish investigative stories on corruption would result in a cleaner government and force public officials to keep their hands off the cookie jar.
They want heads to roll and public officials to pay for their actions. At the very least, they want the public officials to explain themselves.
Boloetse was one such journalist. An incident in 2018 made him cross the wall between journalism and activism. He subscribed to a weekly internet bundle with his mobile service network.
When the bundle was exhausted within a few days the service provider started deducting the internet charges from his airtime. Within hours and without prior warning his airtime had been gobbled. This was the last straw for Boloetse.
He wrote to the Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) complaining about the unfair practice. He told the LCA that the mobile network had no business deducting his airtime for internet services when his bundles were exhausted.
His use of the internet should be restricted to the bundle because that is what he subscribed to. The implications of that letter were clear to both the LCA and his mobile service provider.
For the LCA it was a chance to whip mobile companies into line and redress a wrong that has been happening for years.
Boloetse was the first to officially complain about the practice but many others were sore about it. For the mobile service provider, Boloetse’s letter was a threat to profits. Prepaid airtime is unlike bread or milk.
The airtime you buy on the streets doesn’t automatically translate into a sale for the mobile service provider. The sale is complete if you use the airtime and only then can the company record it as revenue.
This means the only time you grant the company permission to deduct your airtime is when you use its service. It’s the same concept for other prepaid utilities.
The sale between you and the power company is completed when you switch on the lights or plug. By buying the bundle Boloetse had essentially restricted how much the company should deduct for internet services.
“Charging my airtime after the bundle was finished amounted to a violation of the agreement or even fraud,” Boloetse says.
The company called him to a meeting to discuss the issue after the letter to the LCA but he says “it was clear they had no justification for pinching his airtime”.
His employers were uncomfortable with his crusade because mobile companies are some of the major advertisers in the newspaper.
The LCA agreed with him and immediately instructed mobile companies to stop the practice. Boloetse had forced a regulator to protect customers and mobile companies to change the way they do business.
His actions changed the way Lesotho’s two million mobile service customers are charged. Boloetse admits that he crossed the line between journalism and activism but can justify it.
“I am a citizen first and then a journalist. I was complaining to the LCA about an issue that affected me as a citizen and a customer,” he says.
He uses the same rationale to justify his complaints to the Ministry of Education about secondary school fees. For the past two years, Boloetse has been on a one-man campaign to push the government to make secondary education free.
“It doesn’t make sense that primary education is free and tertiary education is fully sponsored but secondary students have to pay fees.”
“It means we are saying it’s fine for our people to have primary education only because there is a premium on secondary education. It’s a deliberate policy to block the poor from tertiary education which is fully sponsored.”
Boloetse doesn’t pretend that he had no vested interest in this matter. He wants to correct a government policy that almost blocked his way to high school.
“If it was not for my grandmother I would not have finished secondary school. I would not be where I am now. I see a lot of children who are going through what I went through. I see myself in them and I feel I have an obligation to fight for them.”
It is the same obligation he felt a few weeks ago when he challenged the government’s decision to declare a state of emergency to recall parliament to pass the constitutional amendments for the reforms.
Boloetse felt the decision was illegal but did not have the money to file a court case to challenge it. Help came from friends he had met at the NUL.
Advocate Lintle Tuke, who became one of the applicants, agreed to handle the case pro bono. Their efforts have paid off because the state of emergency has been nullified by a ruling that could also have serious implications on how the people interact with the government.
The judgement had opened the way for anyone to challenge a government decision based on public interest. This means nearly every citizen had the legal right to sue the government even if they were not directly affected by its actions.
The Court of Appeal endorsed that judgement this week when it dismissed the government’s appeal with costs. Boloetse is happy that the state of emergency has been nullified but says it is the court’s ruling on public interest that thrills him.
“This changes a lot. It means the government cannot use someone’s lack of legal standing to challenge a policy or decision. It’s a victory for all people who want to see the government being held to account.”
Boloetse is 33 and works as a freelance journalist.
Staff Reporter
News
We’ll gang up against RFP, says Rapapa
MASERU – Lesotho’s biggest political parties have hatched a grand plan to throttle the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) led by Sam Matekane.
The plot was revealed by the All Basotho Convention (ABC) chairman Sam Rapapa at an election rally held in Mashai constituency last Friday.
He said even if the RFP makes it into parliament, they will make sure that it would not be part of the next government.
The plan, Rapapa said, is to “keep the RFP leader Sam Matekane at least as the leader of opposition, with no party to cobble up a coalition government”.
He said Matekane’s “dream of becoming a government alone is practically impossible because” the ABC, the Movement for Economic Change (MEC), the Democratic Congress (DC), and the
Basotho Action Party (BAP) “will gang up to sabotage him”.
Rapapa spoke as he appealed to ABC members not to join the RFP which he said will not form a government or be in the next coalition government.
“These big parties will gang up against him (Matekane) and he will not be part of the government,” he said.
Rapapa wondered out loud why anyone would therefore want to leave the ABC to join the RFP.
“We will do everything to stop Matekane from getting into the government,” Rapapa said.
He urged Basotho to analyse critically which parties are likely to form the next government so they vote wisely on October 7.
“Both ABC and DC are likely to form a coalition government,” Rapapa said.
He said although he would in the past viciously attack the DC, he had since toned down after the two parties formed a coalition government in 2020.
In a lighthearted moment, Rapapa compared the political landscape in Lesotho to that of a child who runs away from his home to a neighbour’s house because the head of that house has arrived home with stolen wors.
Rapapa said people who are claiming they are leaving the ABC because it is engulfed in conflicts are lying. Instead, he said the conflicts are in the RFP which has been battling numerous court battles as party members fight to represent the party in the general election.
“There is no peace in Moruo,” Rapapa said. “There is a fight that is going on in the RFP.”
Moruo, which means wealth, is the RFP’s slogan. Rapapa urged the members to either vote for the DC or the ABC as there is peace and direction in those parties.
After the election, Rapapa said they will tell Maketane to stand in the corner with his people and a few constituencies.
He said Matekane is going to lead the opposition because they had discussed amongst themselves that he is a businessman and he should go back to business.
“We gave you a job to build roads, (but) you leave them with potholes and join politics,” Rapapa said.
He said Matekane is likely to only qualify as an MP and not a Prime Minister.
The ABC secretary general, Lebohang Hlaele, however distanced himself from Rapapa’s statement this week.
He said the party is busy campaigning to win next month’s election to form the next government and has not yet pronounced itself on any coalition deals.
“We have not planned to do anything about Matekane as the ABC National Executive Committee,” Hlaele said.
The ABC leader Nkaku Kabi told another rally in Thaba-Bosiu that “it is still premature as to which parties we would align ourselves with after the election”.
He said there are some parties that had been approaching the ABC to discuss coalition possibilities but they have not sat down to decide to cobble up any coalition agreements with any of them.
“Our committee has never met any party to discuss the formation of a coalition government after the election,” Kabi said.
Kabi said the matter should not trigger any ruckus in the party.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
MEC says parties must end famo gang ties
MASERU – Selibe Mochoboroane, the leader of the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) party, last weekend lashed out at political parties that recruit famo music gangsters into their ranks.
Mochoboroane was speaking at a well-attended election campaign rally in Matsieng on Sunday.
He said it was unacceptable for political parties to recruit the feared famo music gangsters into their ranks for campaign purposes.
The famo music gangsters are closely tied to a network of illegal gold miners, better known as zama-zamas, who are based in South Africa’s gold mining towns and cities.
They have been blamed for waves of deadly violence across the two countries.
The migrant workers in the mines, who number about 40 000 Basotho, form a key voting bloc in Lesotho.
That explains why political parties are eager to woo the zama-zamas.
Mochoboroane said Lesotho will never develop and experience economic growth unless the authorities deal decisively with the famo music gangsters.
“You will never see these famo gangs at my political rallies,” Mochoboroane said.
The ruling coalition partners – the Democratic Congress (DC) and the All Basotho Convention (ABC) – have however not shied away from wooing the gangsters.
The Terene music gang associated with Mosotho Chakela is a close ally of the DC with the Terene camp led by Mokata backing the ABC.
Mochoboroane said it was wrong for politicians to align with the famo gangs since they would not be able to take any measures against them when they violate the law.
The Thabana-Morena MP said robberies and killing will decline significantly the day that the zama-zamas disentangle themselves from the political parties.
Were it not for the presence of the army, Mochoboroane said the crime rate would have been much higher.
He recalled a case of a robbery that occurred at the Mafeteng Post Bank where millions of maloti were stolen by famo gangsters who later spent it with one political party leader who was holed up in South Africa.
In 2019, Mochoboroane called for a thorough investigation of the pensions department after a series of fraud and robbery cases at various Lesotho Post Bank branches.
Two months ago Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro complained that famo gangsters were wreaking havoc in the country and when they are arrested “prominent people in government approach the police to destroy their cases”.
Mochoboroane said they have had enough of the killings and those who kill each other with impunity should not be granted bail.
“Habitual killers who have turned into serial killers should also be killed,” Mochoboroane said.
He said the crimes and corruption that happen in the government ministries and departments start from the political parties.
Mochoboroane said at one time he suspended one of his MPs who was implicated in criminal activities.
“The people in Mafeteng were not pleased with that,” he recalled.
“I will suspend members who do not adhere to the party’s policies (even if it means) I will be the only left in the party.”
He said his MEC will soon set up a committee to crack the whip where their members have been deployed.
Mochoboroane also accused the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) of sleeping on the job.
He said the DCEO is not effective as it never wins court cases.
Mochoboroane said he would set up specialised courts to deal with white colour crime in Lesotho if his party wins elections next month.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
Account for missing funds, says chief
MASERU – THE Principal Chief of Likhoele, Chief Lerotholi Seeiso, says government leaders should be made to account for public funds that went missing under their watch.
Chief Seeiso was speaking at a Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) rally in his area in Mafeteng over the weekend.
He said Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro and his deputy Mathibeli Mokhothu must answer for the missing funds.
The Senator said about M6 billion and a further M50 million went missing under the current government’s watch.
“The government has to account for the missing staggering M6 billion and M50 million from the state coffers,” Chief Seeiso said.
“Now we have been informed that only M18 million of the missing M50 million has been recovered from the wrong hands,” he said.
Chief Seeiso was referring to the M50 million that was siphoned out of the country through muddy tenders and the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) managed to recover only M18 million.
He was also referring to the missing M6 billion cited in a recent report by the Auditor General.
He said his call on the government to account for the missing funds is not influenced by party politics but his sense of responsibility as one of the leaders in Lesotho.
“We are being labelled politicians by some people when we talk about issues that affect the nation,” he said.
“Basotho should know that they are the ones who have voted this government into power.”
“For this reason, they have to hold it accountable because they are the taxpayers.”
The chief said “a political party is not one’s clan and the ball is now in your court to decide whether to return the same people into the government or not”.
In Sesotho culture one cannot change his clan because he was born in the clan and is related to all the clan members by blood.
He said the whole Cabinet should account for the missing funds “because of a doctrine of collective responsibility in government”.
“The entire Cabinet should give the money back because it belongs to the government,” he said.
Nkheli Liphoto
We’ll gang up against RFP, says Rapapa
MEC says parties must end famo gang ties
Account for missing funds, says chief
