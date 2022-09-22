News-pst
From journalism to activism
MASERU – THE Form E class at St John’s High school, in Mafeteng, had gone for several months without a mathematics teacher.
One day, a student stood in front of the class to say his piece.
His opinion however quickly veered into a ‘political’ speech.
He told the class that they had a right to education and being denied a mathematics teacher was an injustice they should fight.
And they should remember that they paid school fees, he said.
The students then summoned the principal to a meeting in their classroom.
The principal said he was a mathematics teacher and would take their classes.
But little changed for the class because the principal rarely made it to lessons.
Now incensed, the students called the principal to the class again.
As soon as he entered the class they closed the door and told him that they would detain him until he explained why he was not teaching them.
Leading the haranguing was the same boy who had made the rousing speech that encouraged the students to call the principal to the first meeting.
Several other students stood outside the door to block other teachers from coming.
The teacher was ‘released’ after a few minutes.
The boy who led the small revolution is Kananelo Boloetse, a freelance journalist who has just won a court judgement to nullify the government’s state of emergency and constitutional amendments passed after the parliament was recalled.
For Boloetse, that episode was not out of juvenile delinquency or youthful exuberance to get 15 minutes of fame.
“There was so much at stake for me,” Boloetse said on Tuesday, a day after the Court of Appeal dismissed the government’s appeal against the Constitutional Court ruling.
His fury was informed by his circumstances and love for mathematics. Boloetse was not born with a silver spoon.
His mother could not afford school fees for him and his two brothers.
Their fees were paid by their grandmother who was a primary school principal. His mother and father separated when he was nine.
Their father had been retrenched from the mines in South Africa and came back home to Mafeteng with almost nothing. With the family’s only source of income gone, the parents started quarrelling.
His mother packed her bags and left.
“It was just toxic,” he says of that time.
Boloetse, then nine, and his brothers were shipped off to live with their grandmother in Mohale’s Hoek. By the time they returned to live with their mother in Mafeteng, five years later after their father died, Boloetse had passed Grade Seven.
But the poverty he had left a few years earlier was still stalking the family.
His mother could not afford his fees and he had to wait three months for her grandmother to pay for his Form A.
That battle to remain in school would continue throughout high school as his grandmother struggled to pay fees for him and his brothers.
So when his Form E class went for months without a mathematics teacher Boloetse felt the school did not appreciate how his grandmother was sacrificing to keep him in school.
“By denying me maths lessons they were undermining my grandmother who was toiling to pay my school fees. They were cheating her, me, my fellow students and their parents.”
“It was an injustice.”
Boloetse also felt the school, and the principal, in particular, were sabotaging his career prospects.
“I planned to study accounting and mathematics was the key to that. Yet they were not getting us a maths teacher.”
Boloetse is not sure if their action as a class is what led the school to appoint a new mathematics teacher a few weeks later.
What matters is that he made it to the National University of Lesotho (NUL) to study marketing.
It is at college that he witnessed the power of activism. Together with his comrades in the Students’ Representative
Union, they won many battles against the government and university management.
“We had a voice and it was being heard”.
Boloetse did not know that the experience gathered and the bonds created in the students’ movement would have an impact in future.
He graduated in 2012 and joined a marketing company affiliated with Public Eye newspaper.
He says his foray into journalism started when the Public Eye editor would occasionally assign him to write stories for events he would have attended as a marketer.
When the marketing company folded, the editor invited him to join the newsroom and he quickly learned the craft.
He liked the idea of being impartial and objective. He kept his opinions out of stories.
But there were times when he felt his work as a journalist was not going far enough.
He would write stories he thought would change things but most were met with indifference by those whose conscience should have been pricked to make things right or change course.
He felt he was banging his head against a wall or flogging a dead donkey.
His investigative stories would expose wrongdoing but would not go as far as changing things.
The corrupt people he exposed either kept their jobs or flourished through their sleaze. The poor, whose plight he exposed, remained miserable
Journalists claim there is a wall between their profession and activism.
Although social media has chipped some bricks off that wall, journalists are largely correct.
Activists are opinionated and clear that their agenda is to influence or quicken the change they desire. Journalists, however, work under stringent ethical boundaries.
They should keep their views and emotions out of their stories.
They derive some satisfaction when stories have an impact but that is only secondary to the core business of informing, educating and entertaining.
Yet many journalists secretly wish they could do more to steer this in a certain direction.
They wish investigative stories on corruption would result in a cleaner government and force public officials to keep their hands off the cookie jar.
They want heads to roll and public officials to pay for their actions. At the very least, they want the public officials to explain themselves.
Boloetse was one such journalist.
An incident in 2018 made him cross the wall between journalism and activism.
He subscribed to a weekly internet bundle with his mobile service network.
When the bundle was exhausted within a few days the service provider started deducting the internet charges from his airtime.
Within hours and without prior warning his airtime had been gobbled.
This was the last straw for Boloetse.
He wrote to the Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) complaining about the unfair practice. He told the LCA that the mobile network had no business deducting his airtime for internet services when his bundles were exhausted.
His use of the internet should be restricted to the bundle because that is what he subscribed to.
The implications of that letter were clear to both the LCA and his mobile service provider.
For the LCA it was a chance to whip mobile companies into line and redress a wrong that has been happening for years.
Boloetse was the first to officially complain about the practice but many others were sore about it. For the mobile service provider, Boloetse’s letter was a threat to profits.
Prepaid airtime is unlike bread or milk.
The airtime you buy on the streets doesn’t automatically translate into a sale for the mobile service provider. The sale is complete if you use the airtime and only then can the company record it as revenue.
This means the only time you grant the company permission to deduct your airtime is when you use its service. It’s the same concept for other prepaid utilities.
The sale between you and the power company is completed when you switch on the lights or plug.
By buying the bundle Boloetse had essentially restricted how much the company should deduct for internet services.
“Charging my airtime after the bundle was finished amounted to a violation of the agreement or even fraud,” Boloetse says.
The company called him to a meeting to discuss the issue after the letter to the LCA but he says “it was clear they had no justification for pinching his airtime”.
His employers were uncomfortable with his crusade because mobile companies are some of the major advertisers in the newspaper.
The LCA agreed with him and immediately instructed mobile companies to stop the practice. Boloetse had forced a regulator to protect customers and mobile companies to change the way they do business.
His actions changed the way Lesotho’s two million mobile service customers are charged.
Boloetse admits that he crossed the line between journalism and activism but can justify it.
“I am a citizen first and then a journalist. I was complaining to the LCA about an issue that affected me as a citizen and a customer,” he says.
He uses the same rationale to justify his complaints to the Ministry of Education about secondary school fees. For the past two years, Boloetse has been on a one-man campaign to push the government to make secondary education free.
“It doesn’t make sense that primary education is free and tertiary education is fully sponsored but secondary students have to pay fees.”
“It means we are saying it’s fine for our people to have primary education only because there is a premium on secondary education. It’s a deliberate policy to block the poor from tertiary education which is fully sponsored.”
Boloetse doesn’t pretend that he had no vested interest in this matter.
He wants to correct a government policy that almost blocked his way to high school.
“If it was not for my grandmother I would not have finished secondary school. I would not be where I am now. I see a lot of children who are going through what I went through.
I see myself in them and I feel I have an obligation to fight for them.”
It is the same obligation he felt a few weeks ago when he challenged the government’s decision to declare a state of emergency to recall parliament to pass the constitutional amendments for the reforms.
Boloetse felt the decision was illegal but did not have the money to file a court case to challenge it. Help came from friends he had met at the NUL.
Advocate Lintle Tuke, who became one of the applicants, agreed to handle the case pro bono.
Their efforts have paid off because the state of emergency has been nullified by a ruling that could also have serious implications on how the people interact with the government.
The judgement had opened the way for anyone to challenge a government decision based on public interest. This means nearly every citizen had the legal right to sue the government even if they were not directly affected by its actions.
The Court of Appeal endorsed that judgement this week when it dismissed the government’s appeal with costs. Boloetse is happy that the state of emergency has been nullified but says it is the court’s ruling on public interest that thrills him.
“This changes a lot. It means the government cannot use someone’s lack of legal standing to challenge a policy or decision.
It’s a victory for all people who want to see the government being held to account.”
Boloetse is 33 and works as a freelance journalist.
Staff Reporter
News-pst
How politicians killed the reforms
He was so sure that the council would bend to political will that he told SADC heads of state at a summit in the Democratic Republic of Congo that Lesotho was on course to pass the reforms.
A member of the council would later tell thepost that they understood that what they were doing was unconstitutional but wanted to “kick the problem back to the politicians who had caused it in the first place”.
“He (Majoro) wanted a rubber stamp and we gave it to him. We knew he would run into problems sooner rather than later. I think government lawyers had also told him that problems were coming,” he said.
For a moment it looked as if the government had dodged the bullet. The parliament was recalled and it passed the amendments.
But it wasn’t long before the plan started unravelling.
Journalist Kananelo Boloetsi and lawyer Lintle Tuke filed an urgent court application to have the state of emergency declared illegal and the laws subsequently signed off by the king nullified.
The writing was on the wall.
The import of the constitutional court’s judgement was to nullify the laws and constitutional amendments the King had signed off for the implementation of the reforms. Its impact was beyond killing the reforms.
The court had opened the floodgates for anyone to challenge a government decision based on public interest.
In other words, nearly every citizen had the legal right to sue the government even if they were not directly affected by its actions.
You did not need to show the court a bleeding or festering wound to prove that you had the right to bring a case against the government or a public institution.
All you needed was to prove that your case was in the public interest.
The Court of Appeal endorsed that judgement this week when it dismissed the government’s appeal with costs. The reforms are back to square one.
Where did it go wrong?
It would be naïve to start an inquest into the death of the reforms from the point when the parliament failed to pass the amendments.
The constitutional court’s ruling might have hit the final nail into the reforms coffin but it wasn’t the disease that killed the reforms.
It is a time-honoured fact that politicians never legislate or reform themselves out of power or trim or dilute their powers.
The delays that dogged the reforms were therefore not out of the politicians’ respect for procedures but a strategy.
Constitutional law professor Hoolo ‘Nyane says there was a method in the way the politicians spent months quarrelling over the reforms.
“It was clear that most did not want the fundamental changes that were going to be ushered by the amendments,” Professor ‘Nyane says.
He says a particularly sore point for the politicians, especially those with the potential to be in government, was the proposal in the initial Bill to reduce or dilute the prime minister’s power to appoint senior government officials, senior diplomats, judges and security agency bosses.
Professor ‘Nyane says politicians initially agreed to implement the reforms to appease the international community because they did not think they would go as far as gnawing on their executive powers.
He notes that nearly all the clauses that eventually became contentious had something to do with the power of certain offices or the central government.
“Instead of being a national and technical process, the reforms became a subject of turf wars and power contestations.”
“Right from the appointment of the National Reforms Authority (NRA) it was clear that politicians were trying to carve out their spheres of influence and drive the process to achieve their own agenda.”
Professor ‘Nyane has first-hand knowledge of the internal battles in the NRA and the politicians’ muddling in the process because he was one of the experts that participated in drafting the reforms.
He understood how the prime minister’s power was one of the main sources of the perennial political instability that the reforms were meant to nip in the bud.
It was because of the abuse of the prime minister’s powers that two army commanders were assassinated months apart.
The same can be said of the chaos in the judiciary and the police.
Professor ‘Nyane is of the view from the people that were clear that the prime minister’s powers should be limited.
He however says he watched in horror as politicians in the NRA argued over technical issues beyond their knowledge.
Others, he says, did not hide their loathing for certain clauses and openly complained that they took power from certain offices and the central government.
“In the end, it did not matter what the people wanted in the reforms because the politicians had so many vested interests.”
This explains the brouhaha that ensued after the initial Bill was tabled in parliament.
MPs griped that those in the NRA had sneaked in some clauses to favour them. That is to say, the NRA had misrepresented the people’s views.
One MP told thepost that they will not allow the NRA to dictate what the parliament should do.
“They are trying to make a lame duck of a prime minister by running the country through commissions.
The Bill had commissions for this and that as if the government should always defer to some parallel authorities when it makes executive decisions,” said the MP.
“We are the lawmakers here.”
His sentiments came just as the chaos over which Bill represented the people’s views was starting.
It, therefore, did not come as a surprise to people like Professor ‘Nyane when the Bill that parliament submitted to the Senate did not have the initial clauses limiting the prime minister’s powers.
Deputy Prime Minister Mathibeli Mokhothu would later come out during a parliamentary debate to say he was against those clauses.
Mokhothu said the government “must always have power through the prime minister”. “The day we have weakened that office would be the day we would have killed the government, it won’t move,” Mokhothu said.
“You cannot reform by killing one of those sectors which are being reformed,” he said.
He said politicians promise to eradicate crimes through the institutions “therefore it would not be right to deprive the prime minister’s office of such powers”.
“There is a spirit by some people to weaken the prime minister’s office. There would be no reason for the parties to campaign if the prime minister does not have powers,” he said.
Mokhothu was therefore speaking for many other politicians when he stood in parliament to protest against the clauses that clipped the prime minister’s wings.
The only difference with other politicians is that he had the guts to speak openly about it. It is instructive that none of his fellow political leaders challenged his position on those clauses.
The government’s refusal to renew the NRA’s terms was probably one of the most visible signs that the reforms were headed for a storm instigated by politicians.
Once the NRA was out of the way, the politicians could dismember the Bill that was a function of the views of the people to suit their ends.
The prevalent excuse among the politicians was that parliament had the final say on what becomes law.
This was despite that the Bill that they were discussing represented the wishes of the people.
Those clauses were not mere suggestions but instructions from the people about the nature of the reforms they wanted.
As Advocate Maqakachane said this week: “That is what is meant by ‘The Lesotho we want’ slogan of the reforms (See Advocate Maqakachane’s article on Insight 2-3).
Having lost the legitimacy that came with the NRA, the members of the authority resorted to guerrilla tactics. They lobbied Senators to reject the parliament’s Bill and restore the clauses in the initial Bill.
Their influence was clear during the Senate’s debate on July 13.
The Senators wanted to reinstate the clauses that parliament had dismembered from the initial Bill.
The parliament, on the other hand wanted to keep the Bill it had submitted to the Senate.
“What is clear is that many politicians never wanted these reforms from the start. They might have agreed to go ahead with the process but that doesn’t mean their hearts were in it,” Professor ‘Nyane says.
Whose victory is it?
Given the way that politicians delayed the reforms and then fought against some clauses, very few of them may be shedding tears over the government’s defeat in the courts.
As Tuke and Boloetsi basked in the glory of their victory some politicians could have been jumping for joy. The two young men might not have set out to please the politicians but they did.
Their interests coincided with those of politicians bent on killing the reforms.
Now that the courts have reversed the amendments, the international community cannot insist on the reforms being passed before the elections. That is practically impossible.
The government can go back to SADC to report that their hands are now tied because the highest court in the land has blocked the amendments.
The can has been kicked down the road.
Professor ‘Nyane says politicians are the ultimate winners of the chaos.
“They have always liked the status quo and they get to keep it for now.”
Basotho have to wait to fight another day for the Lesotho they want.
Staff Reporter
News
Parties fight over funds
MASERU – TEMPERS flared at a meeting between the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and political parties’ treasurers over campaign funds.
The agenda of the Tuesday meeting was to discuss how political parties would share the M5 million allocated by the government for campaign funding.
The IEC also wanted to emphasise the importance of political parties accounting for the funds.
Emotions started running high after the IEC financial officer, ’Mabatho Sesoane, explained how the money would be shared among the parties.
Sesoane said M1 million would be shared equally among the parties contesting the election.
She however said those that did not get 500 or more votes in the 2017 election will not get anything.
The remaining M4 million will be shared proportionally based on the number of votes achieved in the previous election, she said.
“New parties and parties that did not partake in elections will be given money according to the threshold (500 votes),” Sesoane said.
Those that participated in the last election but did not achieve the threshold of 500 votes will not get anything.
Although this is how the campaign funds have always been distributed, some smaller parties felt that the formula gives an unfair advantage to big political parties that garnered more votes in the previous election.
The Basotho Economic Enrichment (BEE) leader, Mohatle Litaba, was among those who complained bitterly.
“How can the IEC say we should get into the ring and fight Goliaths yet we are Davids?” Litaba asked.
“Why did you allow us small parties to be side-lined yet we are expected to compete at the same level?” Lekhotla la Mekhoa le Meetlo (LMM) leader, Malefetsane Liau, said they have always asked why the funds were not shared equally.
“We have been asking why we are being divided since 2012 to 2022,” Liau said.
“The Goliaths are being made more powerful while the smallest are suppressed and given less help.”
Liau suggested an immediate meeting to address their grievances.
“The leadership meeting should happen now or else it will cause problems.”
He said other parties are always boasting of having a lot of money but still want a share of the public funds.
The IEC spokesman, Tuoe Hantši, said the issue of small parties being sidelined should be discussed among the parties instead of blaming the IEC.
“You should use your forums to discuss it. Ask for a meeting with the commissioners,” Hantši said.
Hantši added that although he appreciates the small parties’ concerns “the IEC cannot change anything but the political party leaders have that opportunity”.
The Bahlabani ba Tokoloho Movement (BTM) leader, Moeketsi Mlongeni, retorted that the issue should be discussed in the same meeting “because there are political leaders in this meeting”.
“This meeting is for the treasurers and the leaders,” Mlongeni said.
The Alliance of Democrats (AD)’s national treasurer, Mokoto Hloaele, insisted that only party leaders should discuss the allocation of funds.
“It would not be fair because other leaders are not present,” Hloaele said.
“The invitation says only those who deal with funds would be admitted at the venue.”
Sesoane, the IEC financial officer, said the funds from the commission are strictly for campaign purposes like printing materials and transport.
She said the money should not be used for salaries, rent or electricity.
“It should not be used to buy votes or be invested,” she said.
Parties, Sesoane said, are required to account for every cent within three months after the election.
The IEC’s director of legal affairs, Lehlohonolo Suping, said parties that fail to account “will face consequences”.
How parties will share the campaign funds
- M1 million to be shared among 59 contesting parties
- M4 million to be shared proportionally according to the number of votes achieved in the previous election
- Parties that did not get at least 500 votes in 2017 will not get a share of the M4 million
- The 500 votes threshold will be to determine the share of new parties and those that did not contest in 2017.
- Parties that partially accounted for the 2017 campaign funds will have their share garnished.
- Those that failed to account for every cent will not receive their share.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
A massive blow to government
MASERU – THE era of the government and public institutions using a litigant’s lack of legal standing to fend off legal cases against them is over.
That is thanks to the recent constitutional court judgement that has opened the way for individuals to sue the government in the name of ‘public interest’.
The court made the ruling in a case in which journalist Kananelo Boloetse and Advocate Lintle Tuke had challenged Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro’s declaration of a state of emergency that led to the recalling of parliament.
They also wanted the court to nullify the national reforms laws and constitutional amendments passed by the parliament after it was recalled.
The judgement means the reforms are dead in the water and can only be passed by the next parliament unless the government wins the appeal.
Apart from rolling back or delaying the reforms, the judgement has also created important legal precedence that could help individuals to use the courts to hold the government’s public institutions to account.
It means anyone can cite public interest to sue the government or a public institution.
No longer can the government argue that a person doesn’t have legal standing to bring a case against it.
No one understands the far-reaching implications of the ruling better than the President of the Law Society of Lesotho, Advocate Tekane Maqakachane, who said Chief Justice Sakoane Sakoane has “midwifed” the public interest standing and public interest litigation in this judgment.
Advocate Maqakachane has never made a secret of his opposition to the state of emergency and recalling of parliament.
He warned the Council of State against declaring a state of emergency.
The Law Society had also applied to challenge the decision.
He says the ruling has blown the government out of the water.
He says for years the government has used the 154-year-old narrow common law standing in Lesotho (in public law litigation) to insulate itself from people who demand accountability and transparency.
That legal shield, Advocate Maqakachane says, “has been dealt a final deadly blow by the decision of the High Court”.
“It is likely to be buried forever,” he says.
He says the birth pangs of “public interest standing” have long agonised and traumatised public-spirited individuals who had the interest to raise constitutional or public law questions in the courts concerning public wrongs committed by public functionaries”.
He says Justice Sakoane has allowed “any person with interest, but who cannot prove individual injury as a result of public wrong occasioning general public injury, to approach the High Court and seek the appropriate relief”.
“The public wrongs which otherwise remained immunised from judicial scrutiny, will henceforth easily be reviewed and audited for compliance with legality and rule of law by the High Court,” he said.
“The corridors of power will be shepherded by the courts through the public interest litigation.”
The Boloetse and Tuke constitutional case is a true “caesarean section” through which we welcome to life the public interest standing and public interest litigation in Lesotho, he says.
The judgment has also felled Lesotho’s Millennium Challenge Account, Lesotho Authority II Bill, 2022 which was set to provide for the domestication of the compact and Programme Implementation Agreement (PIA).
The judgment has also blocked a new law aimed at economically empowering women married under customary law.
The Laws of Lerotholi (Amendment) Bill 2022 proposed that a widow shall “have ownership and control of the property of the joint estate after the death of her husband” irrespective of whether she was married customarily or through civil rights.
The passing of the amendment is a precondition to Lesotho accessing the second MCC’s US$300 million (about M52.4 billion) development compact.
The judgment has also nullified the Metolong Authority (Amendment) Bill which would relieve the government from the financial burden of operating the Metolong Authority.
The judgment has also made the National Assembly Electoral (Amendment) null and void.
The Bill provided for the improvement of the current voters’ register for the local government as well as the national elections by the use of national identity cards.
For the upcoming elections, however, both voters’ cards and national identity cards will be used.
The Bill provided for registered electors legally residing outside Lesotho to participate in the national or local government elections and vote as advance electors.
Staff Reporter
How politicians killed the reforms
From journalism to activism
Massive blow for government
Back to the drawing board
The power of co-operatives
Small and greedy chancers
Small and greedy chancers
Documents in murder case vanish
Chaos rages in RFP
I’m ready to serve, says Mputi
The curse of ritual murders
New dangers to HIV fight
An automated handwasher
Restoring the dignity of Basotho
No lawyer for Ntsie
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
Row over army secrets
MP charged with stock-theft
Kamoli threatened
End of the road for Letsatsi
Testy exchange in Mahao trial
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
Nthane acquitted of murder charges
Lesotho angers SADC
The middle class have failed us
The last kicks of a dying horse
Teachers launch own financial services firm
Professionalising education
Massive blow for government
The deceased was not assaulted
She was killed for twenty maloti
Matela pleads not guilty in his wife’s murder trial
Council of State Ill-advised The King
𝐊𝐚𝐛𝐢 𝐨 𝐫𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐡𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐚 𝐚 𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐤𝐚 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐚
Judiciary Launched Strategic Plan and Website
National assembly passed 55 bills
Chiefs to Decampaign Politicians
Senators Threaten MPs
‘Malerato Noko Relives the Odeal of The Abduction of Her Son
LDF Promotions Under a Spotlight
Court nullifies delimitation of 20 constituencies
“I Don’t Have Money to Pay Salaries Now” Says Thebeeakhale
Monyeke back in the witness box
Trending
-
News2 months ago
Lesotho angers SADC
-
News2 months ago
RFP douses fires
-
News1 month ago
Moleleki’s security guards, car withdrawn
-
News1 month ago
ABC at war over Thetsane candidate
-
News1 month ago
Deadlock over reforms
-
News4 weeks ago
MP tells voters off
-
News1 month ago
LEC switches off Prime Minister’s office
-
News2 months ago
Why Thabane case flopped