News-pst
Gender-based violence on the rise
QACHA’S NEK – A 56-year-old man from Tebellong last week appeared in the Qacha’s Nek Magistrates’ Court charged with rape.
The victim: a 14-year-old girl living with disability whom he called to his home and sexually abused several times throughout the day.
As Lesotho prepares to join the test of the world to commemorate the 16 days of activism against Gender Based Violence (GBV) campaign, the country is battling with rising cases of gender based violence.
In many cases, children are the victims.
The report indicates that Makoae Mohale called the victim to his home where he sexually abused her several times throughout the day.
The victim lives with his 70-year-old grandmother.
In another recent case, Makoae’s elder brother, Sello Phatela, 81, sexually abused the same victim.
He abducted her and took her to his house before sexually abusing her and then promising to marry her.
He returned her to her home the next morning.
At that time she was 13-years-old.
The court sentenced Phatela to three years in prison.
This child is said to be routinely taken advantage of even by relatives, one of the relatives is in jail for raping her.
In another case, Katepe Katepe, 33, of Lebakeng in Lesobeng, appeared before the courts on similar charges after taking advantage of a village celebration.
On October 16 there was a motontonyane celebration (adancing ritual where girls sing and dance to pray for rain) in the village where people are said to have gotten drunk.
Later that day, Katepe raped one of the girls who had attended the celebration when she was on her way back home.
She said Katepe threatened to rape her as he walked with her home.
“I did not think he was serious. He tried to take off my clothes but I refused and that resulted in a fight as he beat me so much that I was unable to stand up after he raped me,” she said.
He is in detention after being denied bail. The Commissioner of Police, Holomo Molibeli, said statistics reveal that sexual offences are “rampant” in Lesotho.
He said this during the handing over of sexual offence investigations material by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).
He said women and children as young as two years are among victims of sexual abuse.
“This is a very serious issue which needs further collaboration with stakeholders to eradicate it.
“Receiving 10 000 medical forms shows how highly committed this offence is,” said Molibeli.
He noted the performance of the courts as “quite encouraging”.
“Our courts frown when it comes to sexual offences so that really encourages us. The accused when they are found guilty get (long) sentences. It is very encouraging and it shows that if we work together against sexual offences, the prevalence will be down,” said Molibeli.
According to the Bureau of Statistics Crime Statistics, sexual offences rank third on the list of crimes in the country.
According to a United Nations study conducted in 2015, Lesotho has the highest rate of rape in the world, with 61 percent of women reporting having experienced sexual violence at some point in their lives.
Speaking on behalf of the UN Resident Coordinator at a media capacity building on GBV, Aurore Rusiga, said the percentage of sexual violence offenders in Lesotho prisons was 44 percent with some prisons like Mohale’s Hoek and Mafeteng accounting for 71 percent and 62 percent of sexual violence offenders as of January this year.
She said the advent of Covid-19 contributed to the increase of various forms of violence against women and girls.
“The pandemic made things worse. It contributed to more GBV with increases in domestic and sexual violence, child marriage, sexual exploitation and abuse due to economic stress, school closures and mobility restrictions,” Rusiga said.
“The elimination of GBV is a part of the 2030 agenda. Women’s equality and empowerment is one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, but also integral to all dimensions of inclusive and sustainable development.
“This means that all the SDGs depend on the achievement of Goal 5. Women and girls, in Lesotho and everywhere, must have equal rights and opportunities, and be able to live free from violence and discrimination,” said Rusiga.
She said the UN remains committed to assist media professionals and other important stakeholders such as law enforcement authorities, the government, civil society organisations, youth groups and women in the fight against GBV.
The Police’s Child and Gender Protection Unit (CGPU) reports that there have been 184 sexual offences and 45 assault cases perpetrated against women from January to July this year.
According to a report released by Afrobarometer in August this year, GBV is a reality for many women in Lesotho.
In 2021, at least 47 percent of women murdered in Lesotho were killed by their intimate partners, according to the report.
UNAIDS in 2021 reported that GBV remains a serious threat to the nation both developmentally and economically, and recognised the vice as one of the drivers of HIV in a country that has the third-highest prevalence rate in the world at 23.2 percent.
“The GBV Indicators Study by Gender Links 2015 reported that 86 percent of women and 40 percent of men in Lesotho experienced some form of violence in their lifetime, and that a majority of victims do not report the violence to the police or seek medical attention or legal recourse,” noted UNAIDS.
Among barriers to reporting identified by the study are survivor stigmatisation by the community, feelings of shame, inadequate police response to victims and the belief that domestic violence is a private matter not to be discussed with strangers.
The report states that activists blame patriarchy for fuelling GBV in the country.
Despite the Sexual Offences Act (2003) and the Married Persons Act (2006) providing for equal rights for men and women in marriage, the Customary Law subordinating women to men is still very much part of society in Lesotho.
Parliament in June 2022 passed the Counter Domestic Violence Bill, but critics say policing and judicial responses will also need to be strengthened to reduce the country’s GBV problem.
Basotho see GBV as the most important women’s-rights issue that the government and society must address.
A majority, 53 percent of citizens, say violence against women is “somewhat common”, with 28 percent saying it is “very common”, according to an Afrobarometer survey released in August.
The Afrobarometer says more than eight in ten (85 percent) Basotho say it is “never” justified for a man to physically discipline his wife.
About two in 10 think it is “sometimes” justifiable to physically discipline a wife, while four percent says it is always justified.
It says almost six in ten respondents (56 percent) consider it “somewhat likely” that a woman will be criticised or harassed if she reports GBV to the authorities while 27 percent says it is “very likely”.
But most citizens, 79 percent, say the police are likely to take cases of GBV seriously.
A slim majority, 53 percent, of Basotho say domestic violence should be treated as a criminal matter rather than as a private matter to be resolved within the family.
In Lesotho, almost two-thirds (64 percent of citizens), identify GBV as the most important women’s rights issue for the government and society to address, Afrobarometer says.
It says GBV ranks far ahead of unequal opportunities or pay in the workplace (11 percent), unequal rights of property ownership and inheritance (9 percent), unequal access to education (7 percent) and too few women in influential positions in government (7 percent) as priorities.
It says women (56 percent) are slightly more likely than men (51 percent) to say that violence against women and girls is a common occurrence, as are urban residents (60 percent) compared to their rural counterparts (51 percent).
This perception, Afrobarometer says, is also more widespread among poor citizens (58 percent) of those experiencing high “lived poverty” but less common among those with no formal education (47 percent).
Older respondents (50 percent) are less likely to report that GBV happens frequently.
Thooe Ramolibeli
News-pst
Teachers’ unions want Minister out
MASERU – A COALITION of teachers’ associations this week demanded the ouster of newly appointed Education Minister Professor Ntoi Rapapa.
The teachers’ associations sent their petition to Prime Minister Sam Matekane.
The petitioners are the Lesotho Association of Teachers (LAT), the Lesotho Teachers Trade Union (LTTU), and the Lesotho Schools Principal Association (LESPA).
Their spokesman, the LAT secretary general Letsatsi Ntsibolane, was in a combative mood when he spoke to thepost insisting they are not happy with Professor Rapapa’s appointment.
Ntsibolane said they are “aggressively pushing for the removal of Professor Rapapa” from his ministerial position.
“We are not happy with the government’s decision to appoint Professor Rapapa as the new education minister yet he messed up the ministry in 2017 when he was a minister,” Ntsibolane said.
“People voted for change, how will he bring change yet he failed dismally in the past?” he asked.
The teachers’ associations wrote to Matekane this week expressing their unhappiness about the appointment.
“We strongly believe that you will selflessly serve this beautiful country,” the teachers told Matekane in their letter dated November 7.
“As a matter of urgency the education minister should address the pending demands entailed in the 2019 industrial action agreement,” they said.
They said the pending demands include the implementation of Phase Two of the 2019 salary career and salary structure.
They also want the matter of pending promotions for teachers which was in the agreement addressed.
They also want their salary arrears paid.
The teachers said they are still pushing for a 50/50 lump sum take home upon retirement and the appointment of principals on permanent and pensionable terms.
They also want the ministry to fill in frozen vacancies and resume the payment of the hardship allowance to teachers as well as the subvention funds for schools.
Ntsibolane said they have now embarked on a programme to persuade the government to reshuffle Prof Rapapa from the education ministry.
He said the prime minister had pleaded with everyone to work hard in their relevant fields.
“We should be given another minister and Professor Rapapa should be removed.”
He said they had hopes that things would change this time after the government trimmed cabinet from 37 ministers to 15.
Responding to the plea that Professor Rapapa be afforded a second chance, Ntsibolane said “we do not buy anything about Professor Rapapa”.
“We do not have room to give someone a second chance (when he is heading) such a crucial ministry,” he said.
Ntsibolane said Professor Rapapa had failed to deliver when he was education minister.
He blamed Prof Ntoi for the ‘no work no pay’ principle that saw some teachers suffering and wallowing in poverty when he was minister.
Ntsibolane said there are still some teachers who have not been paid their salaries following that strike in 2017.
Contacted for comment yesterday, Professor Rapapa said it is not up to him to decide if he should be removed or not.
“That discretion can only be made by the King or the Prime Minister as they are the ones who appointed me,” he said.
He said he will also study the progress which was made by the ministry in trying to resolve the teachers’ grievances after he left and take it up from there.
Nkheli Liphoto
News-pst
Gripping details of how soldier was killed
MASERU – THE High Court heard how a famo music gangster, Motlatsi Ranteoana, 24, tried hiding his unlicensed pistol in a toilet pit after he killed a soldier in 2017.
High Court judge Justice ’Mafelile Ralebese heard that Ranteoana, who is facing two counts of murder, attempted murder, and illegal possession of a firearm, insulted the soldier before killing him.
He is also accused of killing a street vendor and injuring another soldier during the fracas.
Ranteoana pleaded not guilty to the murder and attempted murder charges but guilty to the illegal possession of a firearm.
Ranteoane is from Mohale’s Hoek, Ha-Qoane.
The High Court heard that Renteoana was approached by a military intelligence officer near Gate Way Filling Station at the Maseru Border who demanded that he hand over his illegal gun.
He refused.
The judge heard that Ranteoana told the soldier, who was in plain clothes, that he would give him his mother if he came near him.
Telling a Mosotho man that you would give him his mother is regarded as an insult and that you are ready for violence.
When the soldier, Private Katleho Seliane, insisted that Ranteoana hand over the gun and approached him he allegedly pulled the trigger and killed him.
He also killed a nearby street vendor, Moeketsi Makhabane, and injured another soldier who responded to the gunfight, Private Halekhethe Nkonyana.
The court heard that Ranteoana, a famo gangster, was under the impression that he was being attacked and thought he should protect himself.
Ranteoana told the court that the soldiers were dressed in civilian clothes and did not introduce themselves to him.
He said he was also shot in the hand while fighting for the gun with one soldier.
The first witness in this case, Mahali Makoa, 36, who is a street vendor at the Maseru Bridge, said she knew Makhabane as they were working together as street vendors.
Makoa said on May 13, 2017 between 5pm and 6pm at the Gate Way Garage a white sprinter arrived followed by another white car and Ranteoana got out of one of the two cars.
Makoa said Ranteoana was dressed in a brown Brentwood pair of trousers, leather jacket and un-matching socks and shoes.
Makoa told the court that Ranteoana and several other men got out of the cars.
She said one man from the garage approached the men and told them that he was afraid that they were going to make noise and might break property at the garage and therefore asked them to leave.
She said the men left the garage and Ranteoana approached her table holding a gun.
Amid the tension, she approached Makhabane and informed her that the man approaching them had a gun.
Makoa said the man cocked the gun while the soldier approached him saying: “Sir, I am not fighting with you, I want the weapon in your hand.”
Then Ranteoana replied: “If you come to me, wanting my gun, I am not going to give it to you.”
The soldier said to him: “I am an officer of the law and here is my identity card, I want the weapon in your hand.”
Ranteoana said to the soldier: “If you want my gun, I am going to give you your mother.”
Makoa said at this moment Makhabane told Ranteoana that he was not going to give the soldier his mother in their presence.
At that moment, Ranteoana fired in the direction of the soldier.
She said she immediately stood up and fled.
The case continues.
News-pst
New appointments at thepost
MASERU – The Chief Executive Officer at thepost, Abel Chapatarongo, has announced two senior appointments at the newspaper in the marketing department.
Libuseng Tsakatsi has been appointed the Acting Marketing Manager with effect from November 1, 2022. She takes over as marketing manager from Papali Tsuinyane who has now retired.
Tsakatsi holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Free State.
Nthati Sekese has been appointed a Digital Marketing Executive at thepost. She is a graduate of Limkokwing University of Creative Technology.
Her mandate is to drive sales and traffic on the Newsbot, a new platform that was launched two months ago.
Chapatarongo said the appointments are in line with the vision to position thepost as one of the leading voices in the digital spaces in Lesotho.
Staff Reporter
Teachers’ unions want Minister out
Gripping details of how soldier was killed
New appointments at thepost
Principal ‘abducted’ to initiation school
Urban poverty deepens
Gender-based violence on the rise
An app that tells neighbours you’re in trouble
Protests halt business at university
973 graduate from Limkokwing University
Entrepreneurship Network to host business expo
Jarvis to miss Roof of Africa
Matlama at risk of falling further behind
Naughty Boys beg coach to return
Makateng speaks on life in South Africa
‘Queen’ dreams big
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
MP charged with stock-theft
Row over army secrets
End of the road for Letsatsi
Kamoli threatened
Testy exchange in Mahao trial
The middle class have failed us
Professionalising education
No peace plan, no economic recovery
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
We have lost our moral indignation
Coalition politics are bad for development
Ba ahileng liphuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
The Socialist Revolution (SR) leader Teboho Mojapela, held a brief celebration in his Motete Constituency to thank voters over the weekend. Listen to his full speech.
1 Power to Electrify 7 000 Homes
Prof Mahao Full interview
Maikutlo a balateli ba ABC
Funeral Service of Commando Private Lebuajoang Nonyana
Mochoboroane’ s full interview
Trending
-
News1 month ago
Why ABC lost the elections
-
News3 weeks ago
Matekane ouster plot collapses
-
Business2 months ago
A sweet coffee spot in Thetsane
-
Business2 months ago
New e-commerce platform for small businesses
-
Business2 months ago
Botho begins building campus
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Sex work is work’
-
Business1 month ago
New push to revive tourism sector
-
Insight2 weeks ago
The secretive lives of diplomats