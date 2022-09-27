Government accepts defeat

MASERU – Lesotho’s biggest political parties have hatched a grand plan to throttle the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) led by Sam Matekane.

The plot was revealed by the All Basotho Convention (ABC) chairman Sam Rapapa at an election rally held in Mashai constituency last Friday.

He said even if the RFP makes it into parliament, they will make sure that it would not be part of the next government.

The plan, Rapapa said, is to “keep the RFP leader Sam Matekane at least as the leader of opposition, with no party to cobble up a coalition government”.

He said Matekane’s “dream of becoming a government alone is practically impossible because” the ABC, the Movement for Economic Change (MEC), the Democratic Congress (DC), and the

Basotho Action Party (BAP) “will gang up to sabotage him”.

Rapapa spoke as he appealed to ABC members not to join the RFP which he said will not form a government or be in the next coalition government.

“These big parties will gang up against him (Matekane) and he will not be part of the government,” he said.

Rapapa wondered out loud why anyone would therefore want to leave the ABC to join the RFP.

“We will do everything to stop Matekane from getting into the government,” Rapapa said.

He urged Basotho to analyse critically which parties are likely to form the next government so they vote wisely on October 7.

“Both ABC and DC are likely to form a coalition government,” Rapapa said.

He said although he would in the past viciously attack the DC, he had since toned down after the two parties formed a coalition government in 2020.

In a lighthearted moment, Rapapa compared the political landscape in Lesotho to that of a child who runs away from his home to a neighbour’s house because the head of that house has arrived home with stolen wors.

Rapapa said people who are claiming they are leaving the ABC because it is engulfed in conflicts are lying. Instead, he said the conflicts are in the RFP which has been battling numerous court battles as party members fight to represent the party in the general election.

“There is no peace in Moruo,” Rapapa said. “There is a fight that is going on in the RFP.”

Moruo, which means wealth, is the RFP’s slogan. Rapapa urged the members to either vote for the DC or the ABC as there is peace and direction in those parties.

After the election, Rapapa said they will tell Maketane to stand in the corner with his people and a few constituencies.

He said Matekane is going to lead the opposition because they had discussed amongst themselves that he is a businessman and he should go back to business.

“We gave you a job to build roads, (but) you leave them with potholes and join politics,” Rapapa said.

He said Matekane is likely to only qualify as an MP and not a Prime Minister.

The ABC secretary general, Lebohang Hlaele, however distanced himself from Rapapa’s statement this week.

He said the party is busy campaigning to win next month’s election to form the next government and has not yet pronounced itself on any coalition deals.

“We have not planned to do anything about Matekane as the ABC National Executive Committee,” Hlaele said.

The ABC leader Nkaku Kabi told another rally in Thaba-Bosiu that “it is still premature as to which parties we would align ourselves with after the election”.

He said there are some parties that had been approaching the ABC to discuss coalition possibilities but they have not sat down to decide to cobble up any coalition agreements with any of them.

“Our committee has never met any party to discuss the formation of a coalition government after the election,” Kabi said.

Kabi said the matter should not trigger any ruckus in the party.

Nkheli Liphoto