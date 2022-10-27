Makoa in hot soup

MASERU – Alliance of Democrats (AD) stalwart, Kose Makoa, could be in trouble after he allegedly “connived” to work with the opposition to frustrate his own party’s position on the Speaker of Parliament.

Makoa was on Tuesday nominated by the opposition Democratic Congress (DC) party for the position of Speaker in flagrant violation of his own party and its coalition partners’ position.

Makoa lost the Speaker’s position to the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP)’s Tlohang Sekhamane. He also lost in his Mount Moorosi constituency to the RFP during the October 7 election.

Sekhamane was backed for the position of Speaker by the RFP and its coalition partners, the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) and the AD.

Makoa told thepost last night that his conscience was clear and he had not done anything wrong.

“I cannot say we plotted but I can only say I was approached by some MPs of the DC including some in the AD who said they were not satisfied with the way the RFP is treating our party,” he said.

The AD spokesman, Thuso Litjobo, told thepost yesterday that the party is yet to sit down to decide what to do.

“The national executive committee has not sat down to discuss the matter yet,” Litjobo said.

“We are yet to sit down and we will make a resolution based on what will be brought before us at that time.”

Asked if internal clashes ahead of the parliamentary election that prompted Makoa to sue the party did not contribute in him agreeing to be nominated by the DC, Litjobo said Makoa “is the best person to answer this question”.

Prior to the parliamentary polls, Makoa hauled the AD executive committee to the High Court over his right to stand for election in his constituency. He won the case.

His decision to agree to be nominated by the DC came as a shock to observers who expected him to toe his own party’s line.

During the elections for Speaker, Sekhamane bagged 69 votes while Makoa got 49.

A total of 118 votes were cast during the election.

In his welcome remarks after his victory, Sekhamane said the incoming government had received a thumping endorsement from Basotho during the elections.

He appealed to the new MPs to put their political differences aside and work for the good of Basotho.

He said while Basotho have put trust in the new government, the road ahead will be bumpy.

The deputy leader of the Movement for Economic Change (MEC), Tšepang Tšita-Mosena, was elected unopposed to the position of Deputy Speaker.

She however had to first resign as the MEC Proportional Representation (PR) MP.

She was second on the MEC PR list after her leader, Selibe Mochoboroane.

She thanked the MPs for trusting her with this huge responsibility.

“I also thank God for this position,” she said, adding that she is ready to deputise and serve under the leadership of Sekhamane.

Tšita-Mosena was an MP in the previous 10th parliament.

“We are going to finish the unfinished business of the national reforms because they are the cornerstone for deepened democracy in our country,” she said.

Tšita-Mosena said they know the issues that need to be fast-tracked in parliament, highlighting that the confidence that the MPs have in her is not misplaced.

Parliament was then adjourned sine die to give the MPs time to rest after a rigorous election campaign.

Speaking at the parliament grounds shortly after the swearing-in of MPs, the Prime Minister-designate Sam Matekane said he still wants to see the new government adopting austerity measures to curb the high expenditure.

Matekane, who will be inaugurated as premier tomorrow, said his government will conduct lifestyles audits.

“To show you how serious I am, it will start with me,” Matekane said.

Majara Molupe