Matekane piles pressure on parastatals

MASERU – PRIME Minister Sam Matekane is cranking up the pressure on under-performing government parastatals.

Barely a few weeks in office, his government has demanded reports from the Water and Sewerage Company (WASCO) and the Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC).

Ministry of Energy and Meteorology Principal Secretary, ’Maseokho Sekhobe-Moholobela, has demanded answers from the LEC.

In the letter dated November 14, Sekhobe-Moholobela said they want to assess the progress made by the LEC on its activities.

The ministry has requested that the LEC should give them an organogram and all institutional framework that established the LEC and its management.

The LEC has been asked to provide the ministry with its financial statements from April 2021 to March 2022.

It has also been asked to issue its audited management matters for the past three years.

The letter also requests that the LEC should provide the Board of Directors’ sitting minutes, schedules and their requirements from April 2021 to date.

The ministry has also demanded the appointment letters of the Board of Directors, their term limits and their CVs.

It further requests that the LEC should provide its strategic plan and the list of projects in order of priority, status, and rationale theory.

The required information has to be submitted to the office of the principal secretary no later than tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the principal secretary in the Ministry of Water has also written to the WASCO requesting some information that includes the body’s financial statements for the past three years.

The principal secretary has also requested that he should be provided with the WASCO organogram and all institutional frameworks that established WASCO and its management.

“We request the audit management letter for the last three years and the WASCO strategic plan,” the letter said.

The Water Ministry has also requested the Board of Directors’ sitting minutes for the past three years, sitting schedule for the past two years and the fees paid.

It needs the Board of Directors’ term limits and their CVs.

The WASCO is expected to furnish the ministry with the list of projects in order of priority, status and rationale.

The information was to be submitted to the office of the principal secretary by the end of business yesterday.

Nkheli Liphoto