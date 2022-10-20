News-pst
Matekane to trim ministers to 15
MASERU– SAM Matekane is trimming the Cabinet to only 15 ministers, including the Prime Minister and his deputy, partners in the coalition government confirmed last night.
This means that the new coalition government made up of the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), Alliance of Democrats (AD), and the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) will only have 13 ministers.
thepost understands that a task team has since been formed to work on merging some of the ministries to ensure a lean team.
The coalition government says this will be done to cut government expenditure.
The MEC spokesperson, Liteboho Kompi, said the ministries that are going to be merged are those which have similar policies.
“The team has to see to it that the ministerial positions are trimmed to be 15 or less,” Kompi said.
“The task is still continuing and has not been completed,” she said yesterday.
The downsizing of the ministries is going to include the ministries that are going to be headed by the Prime Minister and his deputy.
The Matekane-led government will do away with the position of deputy minister.
Last night the RFP deputy spokesperson, Thabo Maretlane, also confirmed that the new government had “decided to trim down the Cabinet to have 13 ministries only”.
“We are going to have 13 ministers and Prime Minister and his deputy,” Maretlane said.
“So all in all, there would be 15 people in His Majesty’s Cabinet”.
The out-going government had 26 ministers in all.
A government minister earns a gross salary of around M39 000 a month.
Their take-home pay is around M38 000.
If the ministries could be trimmed down to 15, the government could save as much as M570 000 per month.
And over the year M6.8 million could be saved.
Each minister has about eight people employed directly under him or her, including two drivers, a private secretary, ministerial secretary, personal aide, cook, constituency secretary and a gardener.
A minister is also allocated two vehicles for his ministerial errands.
All these people earn their salaries from the government payroll.
This means more expenses could be cut off if the cabinet is trimmed.
The new government is destined to cut the expenditure so that the money could be saved and used for developmental projects, Maretlane said.
Maretlane said Matekane has vowed not to use his salary for his own benefit but he is going to use it for other developmental projects in the country.
Majara Molupe
Matekane’s big headache
MASERU – INCOMING Prime Minister, Sam Matekane, will next week take over a government whose coffers are empty.
Matekane, who is already selecting his cabinet, will find huge holes in the government’s finances.
The government has been battling to pay salaries for the past six months and has suspended payments to suppliers.
Last month, the government borrowed M500 million from the local market, through treasury bills, to pay salaries.
By Monday this week officials in the Ministry of Finance were reporting that the government owes local suppliers a staggering M1.2 billion, with some of the debts dating several years back.
Sources this week told thepost that officials in the Ministry of Finance are not agreeing on the exact amount of the arrears.
Part of the problem, several sources said, is that the government’s accounting is a mess. “The figures keep fluctuating and no one knows what the government owes to the local companies,” said one source.
“The truth is that no one in finance has the exact amount,” said another source.
thepost understands that the Ministry of Finance has been negotiating with local banks for a financial package to help clear the arrears.
The negotiations are said to have started three weeks ago but have been slow because there is no clarity on the arrears.
Also complicating the negotiations is that the government doesn’t want the loan to be deposited into its accounts but paid directly to the suppliers.
That, however, is not possible unless the Ministry of Finance knows exactly how much it owes. thepost has been told that finance officials met the bankers again yesterday afternoon.
Apart from the arrears, the government is also struggling with its M600 million month wage bill which has been ballooning over the years despite stern warnings from local and international economists.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has repeatedly advised Lesotho to cut the wage bill. Successive governments have not made good on their promises to put a cap on recruitment and weed out ghost workers.
The source said the government only has enough money to cover salaries for this month and the next.
“December is likely to be a huge problem,” the source said.
Matekane takes over at a time when revenues from local, regional and international sources have dwindled.
The impact of the Covid-19 lockdowns still lingers, with companies struggling to get back on their feet and others shutting down.
The companies, especially those owed by the government, have been unable to keep up with their tax obligations to the Revenue Services Lesotho (RSL).
At the same time, VAT receipts have been low due to poor demand. Revenues from the Southern African Customs Union have been slow to recover from the impact of the pandemic. Donor fatigue has also set in as rich countries focus on their own problems or shift aid to Ukraine.
Matekane’s coalition partners have already started raising alarm bells about the government’s financial problems. Liteboho Kompi, the spokesperson for the Movement for Economic Change (MEC), told thepost that they already know “the government’s bag is empty”.
The MEC, Alliance of Democrats (AD) and Matekane’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) have cobbled up a deal to form a government.
“We have employed a local consultant who told us that the government has no money,” Kompi said.
Kompi said their priority as the new government will be to collect money from all government sources.
However, the outgoing Finance Minister Thabo Sophonea told thepost last night it is not true that the government is totally broke.
“Every day the revenue authority is collecting, every month we get money from SACU and the water royalties,” Sophonea said.
“Under these circumstances, how can one say there is zero balance in the government coffers?” he said.
Sophonea cautioned that social media sources could be misleading because “you don’t even know their source of information”.
“Even if the information does not come from social media, where did they get the zero balance information from?” he said.
He however referred other questions to the accountant general.
Accountant General ‘Malehlohonolo Mahase said it is not true that the government’s coffers are empty.
“You can even come and see for yourself but don’t bring the camera,” she said.
Majara Molupe
Soldiers’ defence lawyers say might pull out
MASERU – LAWYERS defending soldiers in the Lieutenant General Maaparankoe murder case say they will not appear before the court unless the government pays their legal fees.
The accused are the former army boss, Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli and eight others.
High Court judge, Justice Charles Hungwe, had to postpone the case to November 17 as he ponders on the lawyers’ arguments.
For the last three years, the irate lawyers have not been given any payment to deal with the case.
“We have assembled here because the crown is prosecuting the accused,” Justice Hungwe said.
“It is up to the crown to push this further,” the judge said.
Justice Hungwe said the crown “has to see to it that all the obstacles are cleared”.
He said the task of ensuring that the defence lawyers are paid is squarely on the shoulders of the crown.
One of the defence lawyers, Advocate Kabelo Letuka, said he could no longer continue to represent the accused unless the office of the registrar makes a commitment that the pro deo fees that he has been promised will be paid.
Advocate Letuka said he believes this stance is similar to the position that was taken by the crown a while ago.
“The crown made it clear that Advocate Shawn Abrahams would not be in court unless there was a commitment to that effect,” Advocate Letuka said.
So he was adopting the same stance.
Advocate Letuka further told the court that he has “now run out of charity funds that I could have to transport me to the court and prepare for the cases”.
“I am not saying I am withdrawing from the matter,” he said.
“But all I am saying is that if we are to proceed any time this week or next week or next month and there is no commitment for such, then I would not be able to come to court,” he said.
The government is battling a severe financial crunch that is likely to hit the delivery of justice in Lesotho.
Advocate Motene Rafoneke, on behalf of the crown, said the defence lawyers were keeping them in the dark about this matter.
“We tried to find out which ways we could help in this matter,” Advocate Rafoneke said.
“But the defence team did not communicate with us,” he said.
Advocate Rafoneke said the crown is “ready to continue with the case anytime the court pleases”.
He said it is their expectation to see this matter continuing in the courts and reaching finality.
Tholoana Lesenya
Ramats’ella says to appeal against judgment
MASERU – Bokang Ramatšella, of the Democratic Congress (DC) party, says he is appealing against “the slap on the wrist” judgement delivered against tycoon Lebona Lephema.
Ramatšella said he was not happy with the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) tribunal judgment which he said was “ineffective”.
He wants his appeal to be heard by the High Court.
Lephema, who was standing in for the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), won the Teya-Teyaneng constituency.
Ramatšella, Liteboho Mofolo of the All Basotho Convention (ABC), and representatives of the United for Change (UFC), and the Basotho Patriotic Party (BPP) accused Lephema of contravening two sections of the elections law.
They accused the businessman of making promises to build a mall in Teya-Teyaneng and moved his earth-moving equipment to a site in Ha-Mphele, within the constituency, where the mall was to be built.
The IEC tribunal, made up of Sofonea Shale, ’Mantsoaki Moorosi, and Advocate Moeti Marai, last week found that Lephema had violated the electoral law.
The tribunal also found that moving the equipment to the site where the mall would be built “was likely to influence voters in a manner that the Electoral Code of Conduct does not approve”.
The tribunal slapped Lephema with a fine of M3 000 payable within seven days.
But Ramatšella told thepost that they as the DC and him as an interested party are not satisfied with the fine given to Lephema.
“What is M3 000 to that man?” Ramatšella said.
“He is filthy rich, he will not even feel the pinch,” he said.
He complained that the fine is not helping people to respect the electoral laws as they know that the tribunal would be lenient with them.
“He violated both section 122 and section 153, but he is being fined for violating just one section.”
Ramatšella suggested that at least M250 000 “would be enough to teach Lephema and others to respect the law”.
He also lashed at the IEC for not delivering the fine before the election as their complaint came days before the October 7 polls.
“Now they release the judgment after three days from election. What help and difference will it make?”
He stated that they have been watching the IEC and are not pleased with the way it handles some issues.
“We will take them to court so that they take us seriously,” he said.
He criticised the IEC for delaying to notify him of their meeting to discuss the case.
“They told me at 3pm that I should come to their offices, that is so unprofessional. I was in Mafeteng,” he said, adding: “Maybe they thought I would not come, but I did.”
Both Lephema and the IEC spokesman were unavailable for comment.
Nkheli Liphoto
