Metropolitan moves into digital space
MASERU – METROPOLITAN Lesotho yesterday launched a paperless product which allows clients to access services digitally.
The product, called Tobetsa, comes from the Sesotho name which means press.
The head of marketing at Metropolitan Lesotho, Motsieloa Nonyane, said the new product will help the company serve their clients safely following fears about the spread of Covid-19.
Nonyane said during the Covid-19 pandemic, a series of lockdowns were introduced which hindered the effective provision of services to their clients.
“Metropolitan, as one of the companies which contributed more with the health equipment to health facilities during that time, had to come up with a plan to meet its clients,” Nonyane said.
“We decided to create a platform of paperless solutions which will help even people in remote areas to access our services,” he said.
He said this is an innovative product which also gives the youth the chance to come up with their innovative idea on how it can be improved.
He said this is a wake-up call to all the youths to submit their proposals to Metropolitan Lesotho on how this product can be improved.
“This is a public health solution as well as a financial inclusion solution,” he said.
The Client Services Manager, ’Maliako Koatja, said this paperless solution allows clients to access services at their convenient places and time.
Koatja said this product has not only saved their clients from incurring transportation expenses, but it has also reduced the faults which can be done with paper work.
“This has also reduced the traffic and long queues our clients had to take in order to get our services,” Koatja said.
“This product allows the investment policy holders to make claims and access their money within 24 hours,” she said.
She said before the introduction of Tobetsa, claims and the payment processes were taking over 48 hours depending on the number of customers they had by that time.
She said for their clients to be able to have access to this new product, they have to register in their offices.
She said the client will be provided with a pin number which serves as the identification number when claiming.
The Client Service Consultant, Mpho Mohapi, said ever since the product started working, the number of their clients in this new platform has increased.
She said even the comments they have received from their clients show a high level of satisfaction.
Refiloe Mpobole
‘Sex work is work’
MASERU – SEX workers in Lesotho say life on the streets is rough in a country where trade is rife with treachery, violence and stigma.
Some say decriminalising sex work could reduce the suffering and help sex workers with easier access to services.
Sello, a 38-year-old Maseru pansexual man, says he prefers sex with other men than with women.
But, for money, he often finds himself sleeping with women as part of his job as a sex worker for the past 14 years.
“It is demanding to have sex with a woman and I have to satisfy her because she is paying,” said Sello, who requested that his full name be hidden to protect his identity.
“Although I am pansexual, mostly I am homosexual so I have to take drugs such as Viagra for me to get my system going to satisfy a client.
I don’t know what these drugs will do to my body, I am scared,” he said.
He said men he sells sex to often refuse to wear condoms.
“I take PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis) but it only protects me against HIV. It’s risky and I am still rolling with the punches as I haven’t conquered any of the challenges.”
Sello uses social media to market his services. He says sex work has its own rules.
“Re hoeba ka thobalano, e seng ’mele (We sell sex, not our bodies). There is no foreplay before intercourse so the buyer must come prepared or aroused and ready to do what they paid for.”
Sello said decriminalisation of sex work is vital for the industry.
“It will be easier for us to have security, brothels and commodities (lubricants). It will help reduce HIV infection,” he said.
Sello said criminalising sex work promotes violence, rape and stigma towards sex workers and also police brutality.
“Currently, police officers don’t deal with Gender Based Violence cases fairly because sex work isn’t decriminalised and some clients take advantage of that. We are violated,” he said.
He said he regards sex work as a business opportunity.
“I realised that there are men in need of sex with other men but they are still in the closet.
“I realised that I can help them but as time went on, I realised there were women too who were in need of sex and they were willing to pay so I grabbed the opportunity.”
A female sex worker, Lisebo, described her work as “hell on earth”.
She described scenes of one evening. She said she showed up at work as usual at around 7:30 pm. She said a client approached her seeking services two hours later and asked to go to his place.
“I went there because I needed money. Little did I know that he would refuse to use protection and when I disagreed, things turned rough.
“He beat me up and nearly stabbed me with a knife. I ran out of his house naked. Luckily it was at night,” said the 34-year-old who has been a sex worker since 2019.
She said men often take advantage of her.
“Some will come with little money that isn’t worth my services. They beat me up if I refuse. Some tear condoms or remove condoms without my consent,” she said.
She said she was treated for a Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) at a clinic recently.
“It was difficult as the people at the clinic I went to were hostile. The attitude of a health care professional changed suddenly when I informed her about the nature of my illness.
“She said to me ‘siki ena ea hau ea nkha, ha u tsebe u n’u nts’u luletse’ng’ (You have a stinking illness and I don’t know why you delayed coming),” she said.
“I no longer feel free to open up to our healthcare providers. My job is risky and people will be asking why I can’t quit. But what will happen to my dependents?”
Lisebo also called for decriminalisation of sex work “because we are not safe”.
“Recently, two of my colleagues were brutally killed and we saw their pictures making rounds on social media,” she said.
“Criminalising sex doesn’t mean there will be no sex workers,” she said.
“We exist and all we need is an organised brothel so that some clients will stop violating us.
“If sex work gets decriminalised, it will be very helpful because we would be able to report abuse to the police.
“Currently, they dismiss us on the basis that what we are doing is unlawful.”
She added that decriminalising the trade could also help deal with the scourge of child prostitution.
“Maybe children as young as 12-years-old will stop coming here. We have tried to stop them but we have failed,” she said.
Lisebo said when they approached the police about children selling sex they were told that they were jealous because they were being outcompeted.
Lisebo was introduced to sex work by some sex workers whom she said were her neighbours but are now late.
“Other than poverty, I envied their lives because they wore beautiful clothes and ate delicious food,” she said.
They told her that they worked the night shift as factory workers and invited her to join them one night, lending her their beautiful clothes to wear.
To her surprise, when they got to a spot they gave her condoms and showed her a place to stand so that she could attract customers.
That was when she realised that she had been invited to sell sex.
“I have not stopped since then.”
Sex work is largely deemed illegal and immoral in Lesotho and other parts of Africa.
Although prostitution is a punishable offence under Lesotho’s Penal Code, sex workers and other queer groups have succeeded in legally registering an association advocating for their rights.
The association, Key Affected Populations Alliance of Lesotho (KAPAL), consists of current, past sex workers and allies.
Advocate Joanna Jonas, an ally, who is also a human rights lawyer, lamented that sex work is illegal under Lesotho’s 2010 Penal Code.
The Penal Code Act of 2010, Section 55, defines a prostitute as a person who engages in sexual activity for payment.
It criminalises inciting, instigating or engaging or procuring another to engage, either in Lesotho or elsewhere, in prostitution.
A person who persistently pesters others in a public place with the intention of engaging in sexual intercourse or with the intention of facilitating sexual intercourse with another person commits an offence, according to the Code.
The Code also states that a person who lives or habitually associates with a prostitute or is proven to have exercised control, direction or influence over the movement of the prostitute in such a manner as to show aiding or compelling prostitution for commercial gain, is deemed to have committed an offence.
The Code also says a person who detains another person against his or her will in premises which are used for prostitution or in any other place with the intent that such a person should engage in sexual intercourse with another person, commits an offence.
Advocate Jonas said KAPAL wants to challenge section 55 of the Code.
“We do not recruit people to be sex workers. Sex work is already there but we want it to be decriminalised,” she said.
“Decriminalisation should seek to recognise sex work as work governed by labour laws and other related laws,” she said, adding that legalisation of sex work is recognising sex work as work that is protected by labour laws and any other related laws.
Advocate Jonas argues that criminalisation of sex work is a contributing factor to new HIV infection, violation of the human right to economic development, violence promotion, stigma and discrimination towards sex workers.
“It violates the human right to have sex with anyone, the right to bodily autonomy, limits the human right to equal access to sexual reproductive health services and the contributing factor to police brutality and rape,” she said.
KAPAL is on an ongoing six-months project funded by Urgent Action Fund Africa (UAFA) to capacitate key stakeholders about sex work issues, and lobbying MPs to decriminalise sex work.
The association said it is planning to approach the Constitutional Court to declare as unconstitutional the criminalisation of sex work.
KAPAL Executive Director, Lepheana Mosooane, said a sex worker must be someone who is 18-years-old and above and must not be forced by drugs, alcohol, human trafficking, sex slavery or any form of threat.
People under 18 cannot be defined as sex workers and are understood in law as victims of sexual exploitation, he said.
He said the difference between sex work and prostitution is that sex work is a voluntary buying and selling of sex by two consenting adults and it is governed by rules and regulations.
Prostitution, he said, refers to exchange of sex for goods, services or gifts by anyone with no governing regulations.
“Some of the crimes under prostitution include sex with underage kids, drugs, human trafficking, sex slavery and many more,” said Mosooane.
He said sex work is a career of choice, income generating activity, second income, lack of equal access to employment and lack of equal access to business opportunities to mention a few.
“It can be bought on the streets and public places, bars, home, stockvel, online or brothel,” said Mosooane.
The Lesotho Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (LePHIA) 2020 statistics says there is high prevalence of HIV among women aged 15-44 at 29.4 percent, 71.9 percent among female sex workers and 32.9 percent among male sex workers.
’Mapule Motsopa
Massive boost for tourism sector
MASERU – THE Lesotho Tourism Development Corporation (LTDC) is working closely with the private sector to promote tourism.
The LTDC spokesman Molapo Matela told a press conference yesterday that they will hold a Gin and Trout Lesotho Festival on December 3 and 4 to promote tourism in Lesotho.
The festival will be held in Thaba-Bosiu. Matela said the LTDC was going out of its way to partner with the private sector so as to improve tourism in the country.
“The collaboration with Gin and Trout Festival is the beginning of this endeavor,” Matela said.
The Head of Strategic Marketing at the LTDC, Tebello Thola, said their mandate is to promote tourism in the country.
He said the tourism sector can be a tonic to Lesotho’s economy by generating more jobs.
“More tourists mean more job creation, and will uplift the livelihoods of the people and result in economic growth,” Thola said.
“As the LTDC, our major role is to create a conducive environment for the private sector to grow,” he said.
Thola said they found this collaboration important. He called for the private sector to come on board and work with them.
“We have just started with the tourism levy collection which will in turn benefit the private sector,” he said.
“This serves as a motivation for the private sector to work hand in hand with them for the development of this industry.”
The organiser of the Gin and Trout Festival, Tšokolo Makeka, said the festival must be taken seriously.
“Trout is a major resource for Lesotho which has put Lesotho on the forefront,” Makeka said.
“The trout industry has the potential to grow,” he said.
“The gin industry is also one of the booming industries in the world which accommodates everyone.”
He said Lesotho is rich with natural resources which are used to manufacture gin, adding that the quality of water the country has is an added advantage.
However, he said we still have the challenge of high unemployment.
He said the event will help showcase what Lesotho has to offer.
He said this will help promote the value chain in the tourism industry.
Makeka said they are ready to partner with everyone in the value chain including chefs, craft makers and those in the hospitality industry.
He said they are expecting more entrepreneurs to come and sell their products during the event.
He said they have already partnered with Khutsong Lodge in Thaba-Bosiu, where the event will be held.
He said the two-day event will also give tourists an opportunity to see what Lesotho has.
It will promote the entire industry, he said.
Refiloe Mpobole
Tough times as hunger bites
NAZARETH – THE deadly combination of climate change, Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine has left many Basotho in dire straits, with thousands struggling with food insecurity.
’Mamojapoho Mahloane, a subsistence farmer involved in block farming (lihalefothe) is one of them. She said torrential rains affected her harvest so much this year that she has been forced to scrounge for food.
“I got less than two bags of maize from the three fields I planted. I used to get at least two Sabu-sabu (bags) of maize from the same piece of land,” she said.
She said she is still planting crops on the land but fertiliser is a challenge.
“We have been looking for it with no luck…there is nothing in the shops,” she said.
She added: “We just planted hoping history will not repeat itself as my family is already struggling to put food on the table. At times we eat papa only because we are broke and the little we get goes
to buy mealie-meal. Relish and cooking oil are now a luxury.”
‘Maneo Sehlabaka, from Ha-Ramotšoane village, said life is unbearable, especially with piece jobs hard to find after losing her job as a factory worker.
“I am stranded as to how my family will navigate through this struggle. I wish I didn’t have children. Neighbours do help with food but it is hard for me to walk around with a basin asking for mealie-mealie daily,” she said, adding, “I feel like I am annoying them because they too are struggling to make ends meet. It is very painful.”
She said it’s been six months since she was retrenched.
“This has badly affected my family since I was the only breadwinner,” she said.
Ramotšoane Chief, Motšoane Ramotšoane, said the proportion of households with extreme food consumption gaps have drastically increased in his village though he doesn’t have the exact numbers.
“Things are tough now that even those who relied on farming didn’t harvest enough to sustain them. There is a dire need for support,” he said, adding that skyrocketing food prices are worsening the situation.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that food insecurity could get worse unless policies to mitigate the effects of climate change are implemented.
“Climate change can exacerbate weather conditions that hinder agriculture, thus leading to food insecurity,” said the global lender in a study titled ‘Climate Change and Chronic Food Insecurity in Sub-Saharan Africa’ that was released in September.
The 2021/22 summer season experienced extreme wet conditions as most areas received above normal rains from October 2021 to March 2022, which resulted in Lesotho recording lower summer cropping harvests compared to the previous farming season.
The rains continued, with the period extending from April to June also receiving above normal rainfall.
Two months ago, former Agriculture and Food Security Minister, Keketso Sello, attributed problems with food production to climate change.
Many farmers did not succeed in weeding and the yield was greatly affected. Rains also affected the wheat crop as the fields were submerged and harvesting machines couldn’t enter these fields.”
According to the Lesotho Vulnerability Assessment Committee (LVAC) report released in July, crop production for the current year has declined and the national crop estimates will only meet 17 percent of the usual demand. This is slightly lower than the previous season’s production, which met about 30 percent of demand.
Further, more households with members living with HIV recorded inadequate diet, with figures standing at 72 percent, far more than 59 percent recorded for households with no people living with HIV.
The report estimates 521 000 people to be food insecure for the 2022/23 season compared to 470 000 in 2021/22.
“Food insecurity is likely to increase due to decreased livelihood opportunities of remittances, loss of employment, decreased income from livestock and livestock products sales as well as increased food and non-food commodity prices,” noted the report.
“Further, increases in food prices will worsen the food insecurity situation,” the report stated, noting that if immediate action is not taken poorer households would be forced to employ unfathomable coping strategies.
The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWSNet)’s January report noted that widespread favourable rainfall had facilitated engagement in the agricultural season and crop growth since the beginning of December last year.
According to the report, high prices of fertiliser, agrochemicals and fuel were limiting households’ ability to grow enough food.
Meanwhile, household food reserves are fast depleting, putting a strain on many families.
Reliance on markets for food remains a challenge for poor families as persistently high food prices and below-average income hinder household economic capacity to access food, according to the report.
Below-average labour migration and off-farm labour opportunities reduced domestic and Southern African Customs Union remittances, states the report.
To ease the woes, the World Food Programme (WFP) says it has included Lesotho as part of a four-country project to pilot the Regional Urban Preparedness project.
The project is funded by the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO).
The WFP says it is working with the Disaster Management Authority (DMA) to pilot the project in five selected urban councils in Lesotho.
The project is pursuing five objectives to create a better understanding on the context of vulnerabilities of urban residents and create a set of tools that can provide a swift and effective response system.
“Currently, the coordination team continues to conduct discussions with district teams, community key informants and other community entities to identify drivers of vulnerability and establish a minimum expenditure basket,” notes the report.
Helping Basotho farmers mitigate the effects of harsh weather conditions is vital, given the reduced harvests.
The Global Information and Early Warning System on Food and Agriculture (GIEWS) Country Report released in July states that cereal production in 2022 is estimated to be well below average.
It forecast import requirements for cereals to increase in the 2022/23 marketing year amid elevated global prices that are contributing to domestic inflationary pressures.
The report states that the total amount of cereal imports needed to maintain stable national consumption levels is 237 000 tonnes, composed of 146 000 tonnes of maize and 86 000 tonnes of wheat.
Most imports are expected to be sourced from South Africa.
According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), prices of bread and cereals increased by about four percent on a yearly basis in May.
In addition to the expectations of a poor 2022 harvest, the increase in food inflation is mainly driven by high international prices of food and energy, including in South Africa, the main source of
Lesotho’s cereal imports. GIEWS says food insecurity is expected to increase in late 2022.
It refers to the latest national food security assessment, which forecasts that 22 percent of the rural population is expected to face acute food insecurity between October 2022 and March 2023, compared to 15 percent between July and September 2022.
This means 320 000 people in rural areas and 201 000 people in urban areas would be in dire need of assistance.
The increase of acute food insecurity levels is primarily due to reduced harvests, high food prices in basic food and non-food commodities and a slow recovery of households’ income reflecting a downturn economic growth, states GIEWS.
“This has compromised the purchasing power of very poor and poor households, resulting in some households engaging in negative livelihood coping strategies.”
’Mapule Motsopa
