News
Mosisili bemoans ‘Matekane tsunami’
MASERU – THE Sam Matekane “tsunami” has dealt us a major blow and it is now time for Democratic Congress (DC) supporters to lick their wounds.
That is the blunt message from retired DC leader, Pakalitha Mosisili.
Mosisili was speaking at the DC’s election postmortem summit in Ha-Mabekenyane, Berea, on Friday.
He said the DC’s performance was extremely disappointing adding he still does not understand how party leader, Mathibeli Mokhothu, received votes less than his main contender.
Mokhothu won the Qhoali constituency in Quthing with 3 660 votes while his chief competitor, the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) leader, Sam Matekane, garnered 4 629 votes in hisMantšonyane constituency.
“Why did he get those small numbers?” Mosisili said.
“He is even below the leader of a new party that arrived yesterday who obtained over 4 000 votes,” he said.
But what appears to have irked Mosisili was the fact that the DC did not perform well even in its strongholds of Lebakeng, Tsoelike and Qacha’s Nek although it won the constituencies.
In Lebakeng constituency, the DC’s Letsakang Moloi managed to get a paltry 3 438 votes while the second runner-up, the RFP’s Ntšiuoa Sekete, got 1 894.
In Qacha’s Nek constituency, the DC’s Busa Mohlahlobi had 2 663 votes while his chief competitor, the RFP’s Maphathe Doti got 1 371 votes.
In Mosisili’s own Tsoelike constituency, the DC’s Tšeliso Nkoefoshe got 3 162 votes against the RFP’s Lehlohonolo Ramahali with 1 411 votes.
Mosisili told the DC members that he pledged to his successor that all Qacha’s Nek constituencies would be won by the DC but to his dismay “we won with the lowest numbers ever in the history of
Qacha’s Nek, why is that?”
He urged the party members to sit down and brainstorm on the reasons that made their party fail to reach where they wanted.
“Let us lick our wounds because we do have them. This Tsunami has dealt us a blow.”
Mosisili also urged the DC leadership to introspect and retrospect so that they can “easily map the way forward so that the members can follow”.
“Elections are a fundamental right of every citizen to choose those who will govern them,” he said.
“In other countries, some people fight for that right of voting, even here we fought Leabua in 1970 for denying Basotho their rights.”
He recalled that in South Africa uMkhonto we Sizwe was founded to fight for the right to vote.
“Some people even went to prison and others are in graves for fighting for that right,” he said.
He said the conference should rethink the ways to sensitise the nation to understand their role in election.
“I thought I would never be consoled after the election results were announced but I was later consoled after reading the Bible,” he said.
He encouraged the DC members not to fight the people who won but should accept defeat peacefully.
“But to me what happened is still a mystery. We do not know what happened.”
“If what happened has been done by man it will end. But if it comes from God, it will not end.”
He told the DC members to go back to their constituencies and carry on with their duties of campaigning for the party.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
NGO wants inclusive approach on sex education
MASERU – A local Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the AIDS Health Foundation (AHF Lesotho), says only an inclusive approach on Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) will help empower young people.
AHF Lesotho Medical Director, Dr Patrick Kanyema, said this during the celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child last week.
Dr Kanyema said the AHF Africa introduced a new campaign, #protectthechild, targeting livelihood of minor children in an effort to reduce new HIV infections, sexually transmitted illnesses, and teenage pregnancies.
The campaign will run from 2022 to 2024.
“The project is in response to the pushback and contention that often plague conversations and implementation around CSE mainly from governments, parents, teachers, young people and community leaders because it is believed to encourage sexual activity,” Dr Kanyema said.
Basotho were keen to accept CSE when it was introduced in schools three years ago arguing the subject corrodes children’s morals.
Dr Kanyema said they are concerned with the new HIV infections, high rate of STIs, teenage pregnancies of girls under 15-years, adding that the advent of Covid-19 only made things worse.
“We have a problem that such youth, especially those on ART (antiretroviral treatment), are discriminated and stigmatised and end up defaulting and putting their lives in danger,” he said.
He said they are also concerned about unsafe abortions and inaccessible family planning programmes in Lesotho.
“We shouldn’t repeat what our parents did. We want girls to reach their full potential,” he said.
Dr Kanyema said children’s empowerment is meant to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 5) of gender equality.
“We believe an inclusive approach to address children’s challenges and needs is critical.”
He said it is important to have alliances with all leaders at various levels in order to influence policy change, and bring about transformation in areas such as education, “with Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) as the main focus to empower our young leaders”.
“The achievement may not be seen right away because it’s a fight,” he said.
“We don’t care how long this battle will take but we will not keep quiet until we win.”
Maseru Girls Act President, Khothatso Tsotako, said she wishes more girls would join because “it is informative”.
“I learnt a lot from it inclusive of self-defense,” Tsotako said.
Child and Gender Protection Unit (CGPU) Officer, Senior Inspector Mojabeng Letšela-Mokotjomela, said commemorating girls does not mean boys are less important.
It was discovered that girls’ rights are violated more because of cultural practices and norms in Africa, S/Insp Letšela-Mokotjomela said.
She also informed them about the Children’s Protection and Welfare Act (CPWA), 2011 whose purpose is to promote and protect children’s rights and welfare.
She urged children not to misuse their rights by disrespecting their parents or guardians.
The Director of Quality Management in Africa Bureau of Statistics, Dr Nduduzo Dube, said “statistics show that (adolescents) are facing the burden of HIV”.
“They are likely to be positive than the male child because they are vulnerable, disadvantaged and disempowered,” Dr Dube said.
’Mapule Motsopa
News
LCD in talks with RFP
MASERU – THE Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) is in talks to join the new government to be led by Sam Matekane’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP).
LCD spokesperson Apesi Ratšele told thepost yesterday that talks with the RFP, the Alliance of Democrats (AD) and the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) are still continuing.
Ratšele admitted that their initial overtures to join the government were rebuffed with the RFP insisting that they had already sealed an agreement with their partners to form a new government.
“We are still in talks with them and I do not want to go deep (into the matter),” Ratšele said.
He said if they fail to become part of the government, the LCD would still like to be its friend.
He said they are proposing to be allies of the new government so that they could vote together in parliament.
Ratšele said they have been in opposition for almost five years and they have heard enough of the menace.
“We have not finalised the talks, they are still in progress,” he said.
As soon as the talks have been finalised, Ratšele said he would be in a position to say more on the agreement.
The three parties in government bagged 65 seats in all with the LCD winning just three Proportional Representation (PR) seats.
The LCD failed to win a single constituency in the October 7 general election.
Meanwhile, the leader of Socialist Revolutionaries (SR) Teboho Mojapela has hit back at the new government.
He said he had earlier made a proposal to be part of the government but his proposal was turned down.
Mojapela said the new government is sitting on the edge of a cliff.
“They are running a serious risk,” Mojapela said.
He said the new government is going to be defeated just like the ABC-led government.
He said some people believe that the new government is going to perform miracles by transforming the lives of the people.
But that is not going to happen, he said.
Mojapela said he was surprised that the new government had given him a cold shoulder adding they had thrown other parties under the bus.
He said it is baffling to see that the AD had been invited while he was left out in the cold.
The RFP deputy spokesman, Thabo Maretlane, confirmed that they were in talks with the LCD.
Maretlane said after sealing the government pact with the AD and the MEC, they courted other parties with the aim to reach a two-thirds majority in parliament.
The two-thirds majority in parliament will make it smooth to pass certain constitutional amendments without the input of the opposition.
Majara Molupe
News
Schools run out of food supplies
NAZARETH – SOME schools in the central region have run out of food supplies for their feeding programmes, leaving hundreds of primary school students on the brink of starvation.
Many of the children, especially in the rural areas, are from poor families that rely on the school feeding programmes to keep hunger at bay.
With that safety net gone, some teachers fear that many vulnerable children will drop out of school. The development in the central region follows a similar experience in the northern region in
May when food supplies ran dry because catering companies had suspended services due to delayed payments from the government.
This led to students from poor families dropping out of school.
In the central region, some schools have been forced to cut operating hours. Schools that opened from 7:45 am to 2pm are now starting at 8:30 and send students away at noon so that the children can go home early to eat.
Some schools are reducing rations to make stocks last longer.
The new school feeding model, the National Management Agent (NMA), is administered by the School Self-Reliance and Feeding Unit (SSRFU) in the Ministry of Education. Two companies,
Ruele and TJ General Dealer, both registered in Lesotho, were awarded the tender to provide food.
Under the model, the companies are expected to buy, transport, supply and ensure that the food is cooked and served to the pupils.
According to the Lesotho Vulnerability Assessment Committee (LVAC) report released in July 2022, about 521 000 people are food insecure (320 000 rural and 201 000 urban) and are in need of humanitarian support.
A grandmother of two, ‘Makhomane Pheko, said her 12-year-old grandson relies on the feeding programme.
“My last hope was on the school feeding programme and now that it has problems, I am stressed because it means I will be begging neighbours non-stop until their mother (who had them out of
wedlock and now married) gives us something,” she said.
“Lately he was reluctant to go to school but I talked to him not to abandon this opportunity to get an education despite the challenges.”
The 62-year-old is battling with arthritis and her leg recently got fractured forcing her to stay in bed.
“Life is hard,” she said, sobbing.
Ha-Ramotšoane Caterer, ‘Maitumeleng Sehlabaka, said she signed her contract in April but only started cooking in May because there was no food.
“As a parent, it broke my heart having to serve children pap only, my child included. Some of the children can’t afford to bring their own relish,” she said.
She said they (her and her colleague) were only paid salaries for two months, April and May.
“Every day I show up at work hoping to get paid as I am a breadwinner. My child had to drop out of school because I couldn’t afford to pay her Grade 9 fees. We can’t even afford to buy soap,” she said.
“I am expected to come to work clean but I don’t even have soap at home to wash my clothes. I am struggling,” she said, adding that her husband doesn’t work and relies on piece jobs and sometimes goes without pay.
“Sometimes, the seven of us go to sleep on empty stomachs. I am deep in debt as I had hoped to be paid soon. I dedicate my time here because I need money for my family’s basic needs and I am afraid to quit because it can be used against me when I have to claim my payment.”
Ha-Ramotšoane Government Primary School teacher, Molato Ramochele, said food stocks were available when schools reopened but ran out of relish (lijelello) beans/peas and pupils were expected to bring their own in September.
“Some pupils were eating pap without any relish,” he said.
Pupils were asked to bring their own pap on Monday when thepost visited the school. The caterers say they have been putting in personal sacrifices for the sake of the children, but they are getting fed up.
They said they at some point even slaughtered one of their two pigs “to meet the children half way.”
“We tried to plant crops but since our school yard is not fenced, animals ate those vegetables. We have been asking for a fence for a very long time with no luck,” he said.
He said Ruele kept on making empty promises that they will bring food but to date, there is still nothing.
“It affects pupils badly because some of them are orphans relying on school feeding on a daily basis.”
He said almost 40 percent of the 250 students from Grade R to 7 rely on the school feeding programme.
“Our education is also affected as attendance declines once food runs dry,” he said.
Ramochele added that “it’s heart-breaking because we live in a different era. During our time, we would eat Mphothe and call it ‘Malebota but for these children it’s foreign to them.”
He said primary schools in Nazareth generally experience problems when it comes to food supply.
“I am sure some schools are experiencing the same problem as us. It’s not something new,” he said.
“Ruele should give us food on time or stop because e ea re siteloa. It was better when the school feeding was handled by WFP because we never ran out of food…with Ruele, children are suffering.”
The school principal, ‘Maborane Manyeli, said she needed the school board’s permission to talk when thepost reached her for comment.
“It will not be an immediate thing as board members have their errands to run,” she said.
She later called back saying SSRFU officers had visited the school “and settled their affairs so I don’t think we need to talk about them anymore since they paid what they were supposed to pay and we discussed the matter.”
Nazareth Principal, Thabiso Sekoetja, said the school is running out of food commodities.
“But I am hopeful another batch will come soon as I was told that supplies will come before our current stock is finished. The stock we have will not last until schools closure, November 29.”
Machache Primary School principal, Phakiso Sekaleli, shared similar sentiments about the shortage of food, adding that the remaining stocks are enough for 13 days.
“The current food we are using was supposed to be for the second quarter but it arrived late. The first quarter ended without food and we only received stocks around April,” he said.
“Ruele needs to be removed because it gives us problems not only with pupils but caterers as well as they are not paid on time. We have to beg them to come even though they are not paid. Because they are desperate, they show up every day but in some schools, they have left.”
Ruele Group Lesotho supplied food stocks in September enough for three months.
“Miraculously, they didn’t even last for two months because the school rolls have increased drastically compared to the ones we were given by the ministry of education,” Sekaleli said.
Ruele Group Lesotho Director, Thabo Ntsane, said investigations are ongoing.
The problem, said Ntsane, was that principals didn’t highlight increased enrolment, resulting in schools getting inadequate rations.
“They just accept and sign, leading us to this problem.”
“We were contracted for 59 300 pupils and after realising the problem, we will be in talks with the government to find a way forward but it won’t be a one day thing as there are procedures to be followed in government,” he said, adding that “the ministry has to investigate enrolment thoroughly and give us the correct figures.”
Ntsane said delays in government payments have affected their operations. Heavy rains and the rough terrain and other challenges lead to delays in food distribution in schools.
“We supply on a quarterly basis and before it ends, we bring more to avoid starving pupils.”
Ntsane rubbished claims that caterers were only paid for April and May, saying caterers signed their contracts in April and they are only owed two months salaries.
“We are unable to pay them because we are still owed and it’s a lot of money. We have talked with them that they will not get their salaries on a monthly basis,” he said, without disclosing how much the ministry owes the companies.
The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) CEO, Thuto Ntšekhe-Mokhehle, said the school feeding programme faces “a lot” of challenges that needs to be addressed structurally.
“We can’t request M182m for school feeding and be given only M140m and be expected to respond to why children starve. It’s a mixture of issues which we are now addressing and even if these suppliers are wrong, we can’t step on them hard because we owe them,” she said.
She says as a way forward for a permanent solution, they are reviewing the school feeding policy. One solution could be using produce of local farmers to feed pupils but there are challenges.
“It’s just a dream and unless agriculture, trade and finance ministries come on board, it is a mission impossible. We are moving towards making this policy multi-sectoral. Some of the things fail because we are alone.”
Ntšekhe-Mokhehle said attendance by underprivileged pupils is mostly affected as they are attracted to school by food provisions.
“We want children to be comfortable,” said Ntšekhe-Mokhehle. The government has acknowledged the importance of the school feeding programme.
Speaking during the donation of M31 million from the government of Japan through the World Food Programme for ECCD school feeding programme, the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), Principal Secretary Basic Education, Dr Lira Khama, said the school feeding programme contributes to efforts to address social challenges confronting several vulnerable groups in communities.
These include malnutrition, undernutrition, stunting and low enrolment rates at pre-primary and primary levels.
“Over the years, this invaluable contribution has indeed made school feeding one of the largest safety-net programmes in Lesotho.”
He said studies have shown that “a well-designed school feeding programme can be a panacea for some of the bottlenecks persisting in our education system.”
He said the school feeding programme is critical in addressing nutrition challenges faced by children in Lesotho, particularly when the diet provided includes macro- and micronutrients to support the physical and mental development of children at the critical age group of two-three years found in pre-schools.
“The provision of school meals has thus proven to be even more critical in addressing these challenges faced by Basotho children from underprivileged families,” said Dr Khama.
He said the ministry recognises school feeding as an investment and not expenditure.
He said there is evidence to suggest that improved nutrition leads to improved cognitive capacities of children.
Other benefits of the school feeding programme include improved school attendance and access, he said.
“We are aware that many children attend school because it is a place where they can access a decent meal.”
He said hunger and malnutrition have adverse effects on the physical and mental health of children and negatively affects their behavioural and emotional development.
“Therefore, children are at the core of the school feeding policy…This augurs well with the Rights of the Child, especially Article 4 on the Protection of Rights, which requires governments to create environments where children can grow and reach their full potential.”
‘Mapule Motsopa
[Breaking news] Tšita- Mosena elevated Deputy Speaker
NGO wants inclusive approach on sex education
Mosisili bemoans ‘Matekane tsunami’
LCD in talks with RFP
[Breaking News] Sekhamane new Speaker
Schools run out of food supplies
Mabele lumela!
A distinct famo music group
We want to see clean governance, says MP
Storm over new tourism levy
Bank sets up career clinic for staff
Roof of Africa woos top riders from Europe
Perfect start for LDF Ladies
Molefe dreams big
Bantu reclaim top spot
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
Row over army secrets
MP charged with stock-theft
End of the road for Letsatsi
Kamoli threatened
Testy exchange in Mahao trial
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
The middle class have failed us
Professionalising education
No peace plan, no economic recovery
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
We have lost our moral indignation
Lesotho angers SADC
The Socialist Revolution (SR) leader Teboho Mojapela, held a brief celebration in his Motete Constituency to thank voters over the weekend. Listen to his full speech.
1 Power to Electrify 7 000 Homes
Prof Mahao Full interview
Maikutlo a balateli ba ABC
Funeral Service of Commando Private Lebuajoang Nonyana
Mochoboroane’ s full interview
Nobody will stop me
[Exclusive Interview] “Nobody Will Stop Me” Says Shao
𝐂𝐆𝐌 𝐋𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐀 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝
Massive blow for government
The deceased was not assaulted
She was killed for twenty maloti
Matela pleads not guilty in his wife’s murder trial
Council of State Ill-advised The King
𝐊𝐚𝐛𝐢 𝐨 𝐫𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐡𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐚 𝐚 𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐤𝐚 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐚
Trending
-
Business2 months ago
Women urged to break into energy sector
-
Business2 months ago
M780m to boost small businesses
-
News2 weeks ago
Why ABC lost the elections
-
Business2 months ago
LRA rebrands to Revenue Services Lesotho
-
Business2 months ago
SADC to deploy retired dignitaries to Lesotho
-
Business2 months ago
Payday for Ecocash subscribers
-
Business1 month ago
A sweet coffee spot in Thetsane
-
Business2 months ago
Small-scale mining to resume in Sekamaneng