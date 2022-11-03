News-pst
New ministers to be sworn in tomorrow, allegedly.
News-pst
Amnesty plan sparks uproar
MASERU – AS Prime Minister Sam Matekane prepares to announce his cabinet, a public uproar has erupted over his promise to grant amnesty to people who stole government funds.
In his inauguration speech last week Matekane promised to “establish and publicise a corruption, theft and embezzlement amnesty programme in 30 days”.
That statement immediately triggered public outrage with the public and some political leaders accusing the new government of wanting corrupt officials to go scot-free.
Other leaders said it will allow impunity and set a bad precedent.
thepost has been told that there were also some squirms among some senior Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) members who felt that the statement was not well couched and could set a bad tone for the government.
Mokhethi Shelile, the RFP’s spokesperson, however, told thepost this week that the statement has been wrongly interpreted.
The idea, Shelile said, is to ensure that the government recovers as much money as possible before it starts prosecuting culprits.
“There will certainly be prosecutions but the plan is for the government to try to recover what was stolen from Basotho.
“People are being given a chance to return what rightly belongs to this country,” Shelile said.
He said Matekane was not implying that those who stole from the government will not face the music.
Instead, he said, there will be a comprehensive strategy to implement the policy without compromising the rule of law.
He said the amnesty that Matekane was talking about will have several stages that will be strictly followed.
The first is that the government will make a general call for those who stole to come forward with the exact amount of how they pilfered and the method they used.
The second will involve the culprits returning every penny they stole.
“And that will include the interest that has accrued on the money since it was stolen,” Shelile said.
“The ill-gotten assets will be liquidated and the proceeds surrendered to the government. The shortfall will be paid in full together with the interest.”
He said even if the price of the recovered assets is higher than the stolen amount and the interest, everything will be forfeited to the state.
The third element will be a thorough investigation to verify if the culprit made full and honest disclosure about what they looted from the government.
If there are discrepancies between what was declared and what was discovered by the investigation, the culprit will lose the amnesty.
Shelile said investigations will be continuing during the amnesty period.
“Once the amnesty period has lapsed, prosecutions of those who would not have come clean will start. The law will take its course,” he said.
He said the government will establish strong whistleblowing mechanisms that include rewards for people to come forward with information on corrupt activities.
He however said even those who would have come forward should not expect their confessions and surrender of stolen money to be kept a secret.
“We will announce that so and so has brought back this much stolen from this ministry and in what way. The public deserves to know this information.”
Shelile said the amnesty will be modelled along the same lines as the one used by the Revenue Services Lesotho (RSL) or the police’s reprieve to those who own illegal guns.
Staff Reporter
News-pst
Cabinet to be announced tomorrow
MASERU – PRIME Minister Sam Matekane announces his much-anticipated cabinet tomorrow. Matekane has kept the list of cabinet ministers a closely guarded secret even to some in his inner circle.
So meticulous has been his selection that he is only likely to finalise the list today.
Hints of what he is brewing can however be gleaned from the list of Senators to be sworn in today. thepost understands that a few of those Senators will be in the cabinet which with 15 members will be the smallest Lesotho has had in decades.
One of those Senators likely to make the final cut for the ministerial position is Matjato Moteane, a prominent architect highly regarded in business circles and credited for driving the Sekhametsi Investment Consortium into a multi-billion maloti company.
Also speculated to be on Matekane’s list is Limpho Tau, the leader of the Democratic Party of Lesotho (DPL) which folded into the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP).
Other potential cabinet members seem quite straightforward.
Dr Retselisitsoe Matlanyane, the former governor of the Central Bank of Lesotho, is highly likely to be a minister.
The same applies to former Chief Justice Nthomeng Majara who is Matekane’s deputy in the RFP.
Nthati Moorosi, secretary general, could also be in the cabinet. So is Mokhethi Shelile, the spokesperson.
Businessmen Teboho Kobeli and Lebona Lephema are also said to be on the list. Whoever is appointed to cabinet would however have to use their personal vehicles as part of Matekane’s austerity measures.
They are also expected to sign performance contracts as Matekane promised in his inauguration speech last week.
Matekane has set the example by using his own vehicle as part of the motorcade.
Matekane has set the example by using his own vehicle as part of the motorcade.
The RFP’s coalition partners, Monyane Moleleki’s Alliance of Democrats (AD) and Selibe Mochoboroane’s Movement for Economic Change (MEC), are expected to each provide one minister to the cabinet.
Mochoboroane is expected to be a minister but Moleleki is expected to pass the opportunity to his deputy Professor Ntoi Rapapa.
Staff Reporter
News-pst
Tsatsanyane brothers fight over estate
MASERU – TWO sons of the late businessman, Chaltin Tsatsanyane, Mokherane and Moorosi, are locked in a bitter fight over their late father’s estate.
Tsatsanyane, who died late last year from Covid-19 related illness, did not leave a will stating how his vast estate would be distributed.
The colourful businessman and politician had several businesses that include a vehicle repairing workshop, a textile factory, a radio station, and vast buildings in Maseru.
He also had several sites, developed and undeveloped, in the Maseru city.
Now his sons, who are also political rivals after Mokherane defected from the All Basotho Convention (ABC) to the Alliance of Democrats (AD) and lately to the Democratic Congress (DC), are in a tug-of-war over the estate.
Moorosi has remained with the ABC and will contest for a parliamentary seat for his party on December 16.
Last night, Moorosi complained that his brother is bossy to the extent that he pointed a gun at him in one of their quarrels.
“He also has this guy who wears military uniform whom he deploys to scare me off,” Moorosi said.
He said his father did not sign a will but he made it clear that the estate should be his.
And instead of sitting down on a round-table to discuss how they could share the estate, “my brother took everything left as the estate”.
Moorosi said his brother told him that he is the elder son and therefore everything belongs to him and his family alone.
Amid the simmering tensions over the estate, Moorosi said their stepmother supports Mokherane so that he could inherit one of the factories.
“I injected over a million maloti for the factory to be built and the machines to be bought,” Moorosi said.
He said he has court orders that block his brother from visiting some properties left by their father.
“But he defies those orders of the courts.”
Mokherane said his brother is the one causing trouble in the family. “I am the elder brother here and therefore I have to inherit the property of my father since there was no will,” Mokherane said.
He said it is not true that he is taking some estate by force.
He said he is assisting the radio station with daily operational costs.
Mokherane said his brother wants to enjoy the rent and everything alone yet he is not the only child of Tsatsanyane.
He said he even told Ben Mosala who runs the PRM Radio that he does not need the radio dividends at all “to show that I am not greedy”.
He said some of the companies do not get orders anymore because his brother fleeced M900 000 from them.
Mokherane said his brother is doing things fraudulently.
He said he does not like the approach of his brother regarding family matters.
He said his brother wants to scare him away by calling the police when they have to discuss family issues.
“But I will not be scared, I will fight,” he said.
Nkheli Liphoto
