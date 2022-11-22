News
Power struggle could trigger fresh LCD split
MASERU – THE leadership tussle in the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) is so intense that it might trigger another split that would further weaken the beleaguered party.
The power battle is allegedly between leader Mothetjoa Metsing and secretary general Teboho Sekata. Party insiders say they fear that the history of the party’s splits is about to repeat itself.
The LCD arguably holds the dubious record of having sired the highest number of political parties through splits.
The party has had five splits since 1997 when it broke away from the Basotho Congress Party (BCP) and instantly became the ruling party after winning the disputed 1998 election with 79 of the 80 seats and 359 764 votes.
Each split has whittled down the party’s support. When former deputy leader Kelebone Maope left to form the Lesotho People’s Congress (LPC), the LCD’s votes dropped to 304 316 votes which translated to 77 of the 120 seats.
The LPC won one constituency and got 27 proportional representation seats for its 32 046 votes. That decline continued in the 2007 election when the party won 62 of the 120 seats.
Tom Thabane defected to form the All Basotho Convention (ABC) in 2006. The LCD won 225 098 votes while the ABC garnered 125 880 to get 17 seats in the 2007 elections.
These dwindling numbers were before Metsing could lead the party. Before the 2012 general election, the party split again with incumbent Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili forming the Democratic Congress (DC), leaving Metsing to take over the party leadership.
The LCD got 121 076 votes (21.94 percent) and 26 seats, having won only one constituency – Metsing’s Mahobong constituency.
Mosisili’s DC won 218 366 voters and 48 seats. However, the LCD entered into a coalition government with the ABC and the Basotho National Party (BNP), thus making the DC the opposition.
In December 2014 the Reformed Congress of Lesotho (RCL) was formed as a breakaway from the LCD and in the following year was voted by 6 731 people who could have voted for the LCD.
The RCL got two proportional representation seats. The LCD’s voters had further dwindled to 56 467, which was a measly 9.91 percent of the total vote, and got only 12 seats after Metsing again won his Mahobong constituency.
The LCD again entered into another coalition government with the DC and five other smaller parties. In 2017, the LCD was voted for by 52 052 people translating to 8.95 percent of the total vote, giving the party only three seats including Metsing’s Mahobong constituency.
At the time, the LCD had suffered yet another split that saw then secretary general Selibe Mochoboroane defecting to form the Movement for Economic Change (MEC).
The MEC was voted for by 29 420 people who could have voted for the LCD. The MEC got six seats including Mochoboroane’s Thabana-Morena constituency. The LCD became an opposition party for the first time since its establishment.
In October this year Metsing lost his constituency and the party got voted for by 12 174 people, giving him only three seats. The party is supporting the government and its member of the NEC, Sehloho Monatsi, has been appointed to the Senate.
Staff Reporter
News
Abrahams faces criminal charge
MASERU – A local lawyer, Advocate Fusi Sehapi, is today expected to file a criminal charge against Advocate Shaun Abrahams for allegedly “defeating the ends of justice”.
Advocate Sehapi, told thepost last night that he will be at the Maseru Central Police Station today to file the charge against Advocate Abrahams following advice he got from the police boss.
Advocate Sehapi, who said he is neither involved nor interested in any cases Advocate Abrahams is prosecuting against 48 soldiers, said the top lawyer’s charge will be “defeating the ends of justice”.
He said he decided to lay the charge against Abrahams after a crown witness in a case in which former army boss, Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli, is being tried said the prosecutor had fabricated his testimony to implicate the retired army commander.
Colonel Thato Phaila told the High Court in July this year that his written testimony was fabricated by Advocate Abrahams “in order to falsely implicate” Lt Gen Kamoli.
“This was a serious allegation made under oath of commission of a serious offence of defeating or obstructing the course of justice,” Advocate Sehapi said in a sworn statement prepared as the basis of the criminal charge to be laid against Advocate Abrahams.
Lt Gen Kamoli and eight other soldiers are facing a murder charge following the killing of Lieutenant General Maaparankoe Mahao.
The army said Lt Gen Mahao was killed during an operation that went awry in June 2015. His family insists he was murdered.
Lt Gen Kamoli and his co-accused could be sentenced to death if found guilty.
“It does not sit well with my conscience that such a serious allegation implicating a role occupant in our Kingdom’s Prosecuting Authority (which is an embodiment of the rule of law) has not precipitated appropriate investigation of the matter,” Advocate Sehapi said.
“I hereby lay a complaint of a commission of the said offence against Adv Shaun Abrahams before the Lesotho Mounted Police Service so that justice may not only be done but should manifestly be seen to be done,” he said.
Advocate Sehapi told the Commissioner of Police Holomo Molibeli in a letter he sent him on Monday that he was turned away at the Maseru Central Charge Office on November 4 when he wanted to lay a charge against Advocate Abrahams.
He said an attending officer who identified herself as Mrs Sehe referred him to the police headquarters saying “cases of this nature are only lodged” there.
Advocate Sehapi told thepost yesterday that the office of the Commissioner of Police referred him back to the Maseru Central Charge Office saying he should ask for the commander if he was not helped.
In February this year, Colonel Phaila, who took the witness stand with the expectation that his testimony would buttress the crown’s case, appeared to exonerate Lt Gen Kamoli.
Turning the tables against the state, Colonel Phaila alleged that the crown counsel, Advocate Abrahams, had fabricated evidence against the former army commander.
Col Phaila told the court that Advocate Abrahams had fabricated his affidavit to give the impression that he had implicated Lt Gen Kamoli.
He said Lt Gen Kamoli could not be associated with Lt Gen Mahao’s murder because he was on leave when it happened.
Col Phaila made the allegations as he was being re-examined by Advocate Abrahams who appeared taken aback by the answers he was getting from a man he thought would corroborate the crown’s case.
There were tense moments when Col Phaila accused Advocate Abrahams of putting words into his mouth.
Advocate Abrahams could not be reached for comment before going to print last night.
Col Phaila told the court that he was “forced to sign an affidavit full of fabrications, which I had insisted should be corrected but that did not happen”.
Caswell Tlali
News
South Africa raids undocumented Basotho
MASERU – South Africa’s Ministry of Home Affairs has started purging undocumented immigrants, including Basotho, out of the country.
The raids started early for undocumented Basotho in South Africa in light of Minister Aaron Motswaledi’s threat to kick them out of his country starting from January next year.
This week the raids started in Newcastle, Durban, where there are many factories that have hired immigrants.
The raid which targets factory workers without documents (passports and work permits) began on Monday and intensified yesterday.
At the time of going to print yesterday it was not clear how many Basotho had been nabbed but the Lesotho consulate in Durban confirmed that some were arrested (between Monday and Wednesday) while others went into hiding.
Factory workers without documents were seen jumping over the factory wall fences to escape arrest. Others went into hiding in other places.
The police are searching for workers who also stay in the factory premises who have no documents.
Maime James ’Mope who is the chairman of Mahokela, an association formed by Basotho factory workers in Newcastle, said the police were asking for passports and work permits.
“They also search for factory workers who stay inside the factory premises,” ’Mope said.
He said the Lesotho consulate in Durban is aware of their predicament.
He said the office informed them that there is nothing that they could do, especially because the raids were part of the South African government’s policy.
The raids are happening at a time when these factory workers are supposed to come home for the Christmas holidays.
The Lesotho Ministry of Home Affairs delegation is currently in South Africa to sensitise Basotho about human trafficking issues and travelling to other countries without proper papers.
The delegation started in Durban and now it is in Johannesburg.
Home Affairs Principal Secretary, Tumelo Raboletsi, said only the Foreign Affairs Ministry can respond to what Basotho are experiencing in South Africa.
Lesotho’s Consular General’s top official in Durban, ’Mamatsoso Pitso, said they are aware of the raids.
“There is nothing that we can do because those arrested have no documents,” Pitso said.
Pitso said some of those who have passports have overstayed their stay in South Africa.
“They will have to go to court to answer their charges,” she said.
She said normally after being charged and sentenced, they are deported to Lesotho.
Majara Molupe
News
IEC probed over ballot papers
MASERU – THE Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) is investigating the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for alleged corruption in the procurement of ballot papers used in the October 7 election.
The DCEO launched the probe two weeks before the election following a complaint from a small political party called HOPE As part of the investigation, the anti-corruption unit raided the IEC’s offices and confiscated documents linked to the tender for the printing and supply of the ballots.
DCEO spokesperson ’Matlhokomelo Senoko said they have already confiscated the site inspection score sheets and the evaluation documents that were used when choosing a suitable printing company.
“The matter is still under investigation. We have confiscated some documents from the IEC,” Senoko said, adding that she could not give further details.
She however said they are yet to decide if they are looking at corruption or fraud.
HOPE spokesman, Nkopane Seutloali, said he reported the allegations to the DCEO a few weeks before the election after suspecting that the IEC could have cut some corners. The tender was awarded to Uniprint, a Durban-based printing company.
Seutloali said the tender process was not transparent. He said they wanted the DCEO to stop the procurement and the IEC to postpone the election.
The IEC director of elections, Advocate Mpaiphele Maqutu, told thepost last night that Seutloali’s allegations and report to the DCEO were baseless.
Maqutu said the ballot procurement process was an open process in which the media, police, and political parties participated.
He said Seutloali is bitter because he wasn’t part of the team that travelled to South Africa to inspect six companies that had submitted bids for the tender.
“The complainant is just fighting because he did not get a per diem,” Maqutu said, adding those who were part of the inspection team were selected by political parties.
“He came to my office wanting me to tamper with the election of political parties that selected representatives (to visit Uniprint) but I refused,” he said.
“His gripe is that he was not among the selected ones and he did not go to South Africa.”
Maqutu said Seutloali’s complaint is that the IEC handpicked Uniprint for the contract despite the technical evaluation team’s recommendations. Maqutu said the tender committee gave him the name of the winning bidder and he made the final decision.
He said he realised that the tender committee made the mistake of using only a technical evaluation team’s report and not one done by the inspection team that visited the six printing companies in South Africa.
Adv Maqutu said he met the committee and they used the documents signed by the team that inspected the companies. He said after including the reports from the inspection team they realised that the company initially recommended by the committee was not the winner.
“We did not change anything. We just included the results from the inspection team,” Adv Maqutu said.
And while evaluating again, the company that was awarded still won.
“I fail to understand what these people want,” he said.
Maqutu said he did not take part in the scoring because he is the director and has no interest in which company wins a contract. He said he surrendered all the procurement documents to the DCEO because the IEC has nothing to hide.
Maqutu said “some parties are taking chances with unfounded complaints”.
“They lost elections and now they want to hold on to everything that passes. That is baseless,” he said.
“The complainant has baseless and nonsensical complaints,” he said.
“He is just mad that he was not part of the team that went to South Africa.”
Meanwhile, the Democratic Congress (DC) has written to the IEC seeking the ballot paper procurement and evaluation report. The DC is also questioning how the IEC procured the ballot papers.
The IEC is however yet to comply with the DC’s request. Maqutu said the DCEO has taken all the documents that the DC wanted. The DC spokesman, Serialong Qoo, told thepost that they are still expecting the report from the
IEC.
Nkheli Liphoto
