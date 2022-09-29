Connect with us

News-pst

RFP in yet another messy fight

Published

5 hours ago

on

MASERU – WITH just a week away from a key election, the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) is finding itself locked in yet another messy court battle after two of its members dragged the party to court.

The two this week filed an urgent application in the High Court challenging the party’s decision to push them out as candidates for next Friday’s election.

Mochaka Monku from the Moselinyane constituency, and Ntang Lesefa from Motete, have asked the High Court to declare the decision by the RFP leader Sam Matekane to replace them with those who lost in primary election unlawful.

The courts have already ruled in favour of 21 candidates who found themselves sidelined by the RFP leadership.

Should the court rule in the two’s favour, that would bring to 23 the number of the RFP members who would have successfully challenged the party over the issue of election candidates.

The two told the High Court in their papers that they were not aware of their rights until after the 16 dissenters won their case in the High Court earlier this month.

Despite winning the primary election, Monku was replaced by Tommy Tayob, a Mosotho man of Indian descent, while Lesefa was replaced by Katleho Masuoane.

Monku and Lesefa, through their lawyer Advocate Fusi Sehapi, told the court that they “are suitable and (were the) democratically elected candidates of the RFP for 2022 general elections”.

They want the court to interdict the party and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) from holding Tayob and Masuoane as candidates for Moselinyane and Motete constituencies.

They also want the court to prevent Tayob and Masuoane from standing in the constituencies under the RFP flag for the October 7 poll.

The two told the court that they joined the RFP when it was founded and were later nominated on July 10 as candidates for the party in the two constituencies for the 2022 general election.

Lesefa said he was competing in the primaries under the RFP flag against Molete Ramohomane who obtained 40 votes, Katleho Masuoane who obtained 29 votes, ’Mamosoati Mokhachane who obtained 13 votes and others who obtained insignificant votes, irrelevant to these proceedings.

“I appeared meritorious having obtained 48 votes, consequently I am the duly nominated candidate for the Motete constituency N0.3 under the RFP flag,” Lesefa said in his founding affidavit.

He said Monku stood for the internal elections for the Moselinyane constituency on the same date.

“He appeared meritorious with 38 votes, Matasane Bulane with 14 votes and Khiba Mohoanyane with 12 votes”, he said.

He stated that the party then arbitrarily substituted their names with the names of Tayob and Masuoane in similar circumstances with the 21 candidates who won a case against the RFP earlier this month.

Lesefa said the court judgment in the case of the 16 RFP objectors is applicable and beneficial not only to the immediate parties but to them as well.

“We verily state that these judgments are readily ascertainable and within this court’s judicial notice,” he said.
Lesefa referred the court to the facts and circumstances of these cases.

Lesefa said he and Monku had orally and in writing objected to their substitutions but all was to no avail.

He said they never acquiesced or waived their right to challenge the party’s conduct.

“On contrary we never knew our legal rights, until the judgment of Banyana J in the CIV/APN/0283/2022 was released, hence we are not estopped from suing,” he said.

Lesefa said the party’s decision “does not only violate our political rights but also violates our rights to a sense of self-worth, an example can be dignity which is an absolute right”.

The High Court in Maseru yesterday said it had no jurisdiction to hear the matter but its northern division does.
Advocate Sehapi moved the case to Tšifa-li-Mali High Court, which has jurisdiction to hear cases in the northern part of the country.

Moselinyane and Motete constituencies are in Leribe district.

Meanwhile, the RFP said it will recruit workers in the public service based on merit not political affiliation.

Consoling the winners who had not been handpicked, the party promised to deploy them in government where it would feel they fitted most.

After those who won in primaries challenged the party in court and won, the RFP has now promised to deploy those it had handpicked but were thrown out by the courts into government offices.

The party’s deputy leader, Nthomeng Majara, told a press conference yesterday that they will not throw away the handpicked candidates.

“We will find them positions in the government because they do have good qualities,” Majara said.

When thepost put it to the party that it was promoting cadre deployment in the civil service, contrary to what it preaches, it responded that people will apply for jobs.

Tlohang Sekhamane, one of the bigwigs in the RFP, said “jobs will be given on merit”.

Tholoana Lesenya

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

13 − = 11

News-pst

Fresh bid to stop election

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 29, 2022

By

 MASERU – THE Democratic Congress (DC) and the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) have filed an urgent High Court application to block next Friday’s election in three constituencies.
The parties say the elections in Matelile, Sempe, Mosalemane should be put on hold until their legal dispute with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has been resolved.
In cases filed separately last night, the parties are seeking to interdict the IEC from holding advanced voting scheduled for tomorrow and the main poll next Friday.
What has irked the two parties is that the IEC rejected their candidates’ nominations to stand for election on grounds that they are still public servants.
The MEC’s candidate for Matelile constituency, Sello Tšukulu, was rejected after two people from his constituency complained to the IEC that he was still the principal secretary in the Ministry of Development Planning.
The DC’s two candidates, Morero Lentša who was to stand in Sempe constituency, and Chepane Mothae from Mosalemane, were also rejected on similar grounds.
The IEC rejected Lentša’s nomination saying he was still a prison warder with the Lesotho Correctional Service when the DC filed his nomination papers.
It also rejected Mothae’s nomination saying he was still a marketing assistant at the Ministry of Home Affairs on a fixed-term contract.
Last week the High Court’s Justice ’Malebona Khabo refused to grant an order to compel the IEC to reverse its decision against the DC’s candidate.
The party and its candidates then took the matter to the Court of Appeal where it is still pending.
It is on the basis of that pending appeal that the DC wants the High Court to stop the election. It argues that the election should be stopped “pending final determination of the proceedings herein and the appeal in” the Court of Appeal.
The DC is asking the court to interdict and restrain the IEC from holding elections scheduled for the Sempe and Mosalemane constituencies.
The party also says the court should declare any election in those constituencies null and void.
The three candidates complain that the IEC has already printed ballot papers without their names and it has not offered their parties any chance to replace them.
This, they say, means the MEC and the DC will not be represented in the constituencies.
The DC candidates told the court that even if the Court of Appeal hears their case the ballot papers will still not have their names because the IEC has proceeded with elections without their names and their party represented.
Lentša, in his founding affidavit, says he reported to his leader, Mathibeli Mokhothu, as soon as the IEC told him that it would continue with the elections without him.
Mokhothu, he said, immediately called the IEC chairman, Mphasa Mokhochane.
“The Chairman informed him that indeed the decision has been made to continue with the elections notwithstanding the pending appeals and that both the DC and myself will not contest in the said constituency,” Lentša said.
“The decision of the IEC is final at the moment that I will not contest and that the DC will not be represented,” he said.
“I aver that we have tried all available remedies, short of launching the current proceedings to resolve the matter, but there are no options left,” he said, adding that Mokhochane “made it clear that only a court order can interdict them from proceeding as they intend”.
He said Mokhothu suggested that an alternative candidate could be provided to contest but the IEC refused.
Mokhothu further suggested that the elections and the ballot paper could be modified so that the elections that take place in the constituency only relate to the Proportional Representation seats but the IEC did not agree.
The MEC argues that it is not correct to say Tšukulu was still the principal secretary when he was nominated to stand in Matelile constituency.
“The legal advice which we got about his resignation was that he had severed bonds with the government,” the MEC said in court papers.
“He had effectively exercised the constitutional right of any employee to tender his resignation at any time and leave the employer with the remedy of damages as the case may be for not giving enough notice for termination of service.”
“We took the legal opinion to be sound in law having regard to Section 9(2) of the constitution which proscribes forced labour.”
The IEC has no constitutional power to disqualify a candidate without a court order, the MEC argues.
The cases are before Justice Tšeliso Mokoko, who instructed that the IEC should be before him today to answer.
Staff Reporter

Continue Reading

News-pst

New appointments at thepost

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 29, 2022

By

 MASERU – The Chief Executive Officer at The Post (Pty) Ltd, Abel Chapatarongo, has this week announced key appointments at the newspaper as it seeks to consolidate its leading position on the digital market.
Shakeman Mugari, who was the Editor, moves to the new position of Editor-in-Chief where he will be responsible for all editorial matters across key media platforms.
Mugari will ensure that thepost maintains its position on the market as the leading media group on all our digital platforms.
Caswell Tlali, a seasoned journalist with vast experience in Lesotho’s newsrooms, has been appointed the Editor of thepost while Molupe Majara is now the Deputy Editor.
Khotsofalang Koloi has been appointed the Head of Digital with Motebang Lepamo and Molise Molise being appointed Executive Producers.
Sub-Editor Tholoana Nkuebe becomes the Assistant Editor Digital.
Nkheli Liphoto has been appointed News Editor while ’Mapule Motsopa becomes Features Editor.
Tlalane Phahla has been appointed Sports Editor with Teboho Molapo moving to the position of Editor-at-Large.
Thabang Sebusi, who was with the circulation department, is now the Digital Marketing Executive.
Chapatarongo said the appointments are meant to ensure that thepost continues to generate content that “resonates with the people’s lives and their communities”.
“Research has shown that while there may be more platforms to distribute news, the key to getting people to read remains the content. We are determined to provide that unique content,” he said.
He said the digital platforms have transformed thepost into a daily newspaper by feeding content – both text and videos – onto the Newsbot as and when the news breaks out.
Chapatarongo said there has been a surge in subscribers for thepost’s innovative platform called the Newsbot through which readers can access news on WhatsApp in the last two weeks.
“This is an excellent platform for advertisers to reach a wider audience. Given the current trend, we are on course to reach our target of 60 000 new subscribers in the next two months,” he said.
Staff Reporter

Continue Reading

News-pst

Firm says voters’ roll flawed

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 29, 2022

By

MASERU – A political campaign company with links to the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) has alleged that the voters’ roll for the upcoming election is replete with serious mistakes.
Shikamo Political Advisory and Campaign Services’s findings come barely a week before an election that some consider the most closely contested polls in years.
The earth-shattering findings are based on a sample of 20 percent of the voters’ roll.
Shikamo denies having a hand in the analysis and any dealings with the RFP.
thepost however understands that the company has been combing through the voters’ roll for the past four weeks at the RFP’s instigation.
It is also behind the RFP’s previous queries to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) about the roll.
The report, which the consultancy is said to have handed to the IEC this week, reveals that about five percent of the sampled 20 percent of the voters’ roll has serious mistakes that could compromise the election’s integrity and credibility.
The major anomalies relate to the mistakes in the voters’ dates of birth, registration numbers and the duplication of details.
Based on the sample used, Shikamo’s findings imply that the details of 313 000 of the 1 253 540 registered voters have been duplicated, miss dates of birth or have wrong registration numbers.
This could mean that 313 000 people might be denied the right to vote if their details are not corrected before the election.
It could also lead to double voting.
The 313 000 is just over half of the 587 000 people who voted in the 2017 election. It is 77 000 votes more than the 235 000 votes that propelled the All Basotho Convention (ABC) to victory in the previous election and double the votes won by the second-placed Democratic Congress (DC).
Districts with the highest number of voters whose dates of birth are missing are Leribe, Quthing and Qacha’s Nek.
Cases of duplicated voters’ details are most prevalent in Quthing and Qacha’s Nek. Leribe and Qacha’s Nek have the highest number of voters whose registration numbers are wrong.
In some cases, voters’ details are either incomplete, wrong or not captured. In some, the whole list of voters from one polling station appears in the list of another polling station.
The IEC’s spokesperson, Tuoe Hantsi, this week dismissed Shikamo’s findings.
“Those allegations are not correct as the voters’ roll is classified with districts, constituencies and then villages and can be downloaded,” Hantsi said.
“The voters’ roll is not duplicated but has some duplicates meaning voters are appearing more than once. We print the voters’ roll to be displayed at centres so that the electorates can make queries to the voters’ roll as we have people sharing names in the country. That works as a form of verification mechanism.”
“The final roll will be much cleaner with the help of the electorate and stakeholders.”
IEC sources that spoke to thepost this week said Shikamo’s findings are close to what they are noticing in the roll.
A source described this election’s roll as the “worst we have seen in years”.
“It’s just chaotic. It’s a mess,” said the source.
“We are battling to clean that mess. Someone just did not do their job because this chaos was foreseen six weeks ago when the first voters’ roll was printed.”
“As we speak now there is a mad race to capture some of the transfers and new registrations. I doubt this will be completed before the election”.
Staff Reporter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending