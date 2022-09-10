‘Sello must hand himself to SA police’

MASERU – FEARED Terene famo music gang leader, Sarele Sello, has been advised to hand himself over to the South African police in connection with the infamous Soweto tavern massacre two months ago.

The leader of the ruling All Basotho Convention (ABC), Nkaku Kabi, told a press conference in Maseru yesterday that he had advised Sello to report to the police in South Africa where he is wanted for the crime.

The ABC has forged a close alliance with the Terene gang. The gang leader, Sello, is often given a platform to speak at the ABC’s campaign rallies.

With about 30 000 Basotho working in the mines, the famo music gangs form a significant constituency in any election.

Speaking at the press conference, Kabi minced no words saying lawyers were ready to defend him in South Africa where he stands accused of the murder of 16 people in Soweto.

“There are lawyers who are ready to deal with this case,” Kabi said without revealing who is sponsoring the defence of Sello and his four co-suspects.

Sello, also known as Lehlanya (The Mad One), is a suspect together with four other Terene gangsters, Tshepiso Elliot Radebe, Thabang Radikatara, Tshediso Moleko, and Keletso Rabasotho.

The mass killings happened when a group of armed men, who were targeting another gang member, walked into the Mdlalose’s Tavern in Soweto and randomly shot at patrons, injuring seven other people on July 10.

The South African police issued a warrant of arrest against the five men last week, shortly after talks between the gang representatives in Gauteng and the police collapsed.

Earlier, Sello had met the South African Police Minister Bheki Cele at the OR Tambo International Airport but they allegedly did not agree on anything.

Speaking shortly after the massacre as well as the rape of eight women near Krugersdorp, Sello denied that his Terene group was involved in the crimes in an interview with the SABC.

Kabi said the ABC was willing to facilitate Sello’s handover to the South African police because they want to see justice done.

He said they would be happy if the suspects hand themselves over so they can give their own side of the story.

Kabi said they forged a strong relationship with the Terene group at a time when tensions within the famo music gangs was high.

At that time, the former leader of ABC, Thomas Thabane, was the Minister of Home Affairs under the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) government.

When Thabane founded the ABC in 2006 Terene gangsters joined him “because they had seen that Thabane was a good person to rally behind”, Kabi said.

“And they helped him to canvas to garner votes for his newly formed party,” he said.

Kabi said they are going out there to campaign for the ABC, asking for their votes.

He said they are sending a message to the people that they want to protect the rule of law.

He said it would be a contradiction if they say they advocate for the rule of law but at the same time shun from the wheels of justice.

Kabi said Thabane had asked him to take care of the Terene gang when he stepped down as party leader last year.

He said it is unfortunate that some leaders are not doing anything to resolve the famo music gang wars.

“They take them as uneducated thugs,” Kabi said, adding that he sees some potential in the Terene gangsters.

He said Seakhi and Fito gangs are yet to join the ABC.

What has delayed the coming in of the two groups, he said, is that they were doubtful of their safety and security in the ABC as Terene has always been in that party.

The gangs have been killing each other over control of closed mines in various parts of South Africa where they dig gold illegally.

Majara Molupe