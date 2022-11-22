South Africa raids undocumented Basotho

MASERU – South Africa’s Ministry of Home Affairs has started purging undocumented immigrants, including Basotho, out of the country.

The raids started early for undocumented Basotho in South Africa in light of Minister Aaron Motswaledi’s threat to kick them out of his country starting from January next year.

This week the raids started in Newcastle, Durban, where there are many factories that have hired immigrants.

The raid which targets factory workers without documents (passports and work permits) began on Monday and intensified yesterday.

At the time of going to print yesterday it was not clear how many Basotho had been nabbed but the Lesotho consulate in Durban confirmed that some were arrested (between Monday and Wednesday) while others went into hiding.

Factory workers without documents were seen jumping over the factory wall fences to escape arrest. Others went into hiding in other places.

The police are searching for workers who also stay in the factory premises who have no documents.

Maime James ’Mope who is the chairman of Mahokela, an association formed by Basotho factory workers in Newcastle, said the police were asking for passports and work permits.

“They also search for factory workers who stay inside the factory premises,” ’Mope said.

He said the Lesotho consulate in Durban is aware of their predicament.

He said the office informed them that there is nothing that they could do, especially because the raids were part of the South African government’s policy.

The raids are happening at a time when these factory workers are supposed to come home for the Christmas holidays.

The Lesotho Ministry of Home Affairs delegation is currently in South Africa to sensitise Basotho about human trafficking issues and travelling to other countries without proper papers.

The delegation started in Durban and now it is in Johannesburg.

Home Affairs Principal Secretary, Tumelo Raboletsi, said only the Foreign Affairs Ministry can respond to what Basotho are experiencing in South Africa.

Lesotho’s Consular General’s top official in Durban, ’Mamatsoso Pitso, said they are aware of the raids.

“There is nothing that we can do because those arrested have no documents,” Pitso said.

Pitso said some of those who have passports have overstayed their stay in South Africa.

“They will have to go to court to answer their charges,” she said.

She said normally after being charged and sentenced, they are deported to Lesotho.

Majara Molupe