State-run clinics run out of drugs
MASERU – MANY state-owned and community health centres countrywide have run out of drugs, resulting in patients being forced to buy prescribed medicines from expensive private pharmacies.
Some health officials have blamed the supplier of drugs, the National Drug Service Organisation (NDSO), for delaying distribution of medicines to clinics. The Ministry of Health spokesperson, ’Mamolise Falatsa, was not available for comment.
NDSO Public Relations Officer, Bokang Ntsoeu said the institution delivers medicines to clinics on a weekly basis to the North, South, Central and Highland regions.
“Orders are dealt with within five working days but when there is a crisis of any illness, an emergency request is made and we have never received such from any facilities.
“We were all surprised to learn about that,” she said.
She said the NDSO made deliveries to the central region “without any problems” this week for those that made requisitions on time.
“It’s not true that we delay deliveries when everything is done properly,” she said, revealing that on Tuesday, a driver returned with Domiciliary Clinic drugs with the explanation that employees said they had already knocked off and there was no one to take delivery of the drugs.
The lack of some drugs in the clinics has frustrated patients, some of whom are too poor to afford medicines from private pharmacies.
This became evident in the case of the Maseru City Council (MCC)’s two health centres that have run out of flu medications.
Thamae and Khubetsoana Clinics ran out of drugs from August to early September, forcing their chemists to direct patients to private establishments in the city. This happened at a time when there was a high prevalence of flu in Maseru.
The Principal Health Inspector at the MCC’s Thamae Clinic, ’Maseitshiro Khooe, said they have since placed orders but have not received the drugs.
“The challenge is communication with our supplier as often it’s back and forth (thereby) delaying delivery,” Khooe said.
“At first, I thought it was monetary issues but that one I ruled out after approaching our finance department,” she said, refusing to reveal the supplier.
However, thepost has established through the Health Ministry that the supplier of drugs in all health facilities in the country is the NDSO.
The NDSO was established as a non-profit organisation in 1979 to procure, store, and distribute quality medicines and medical commodities for health institutions in Lesotho.
The health institutions include government hospitals and health centres, Christian Health Association of Lesotho (CHAL) facilities and private clinics and pharmacies.
She said they end up sharing “the little we have” with a sister clinic in Khubetsoana.
She said they cannot ask their other partners to share their drug stock “because they too are running low”.
“We crossed fingers hoping that we don’t run out of essential drugs (for those with chronic illnesses) before receiving our consignment,” she said.
“Limited competition or serving a lot of clinics overwhelms the supplier as other clinics complain about experiencing similar problems.
“We then become victims as the market seems monopolised. I am not really sure what the reason behind the delay is,” said Khooe.
She said the clinics record about 80 patients, children and adults, suffering from flu weekly.
She said the number of flu patients has doubled in Khubetsoana.
However, she said their analysis revealed that this is not linked to Covid-19 as many people had earlier suspected.
“It does not sit well with us that we don’t give full services… it is beyond us and our clientele should bear with us because we want to provide quality service.”
’Maselloane Mofosi (names changed at request) who brought her two-year-old son to Thamae Clinic when thepost visited the clinic on Monday last week said the child had been suffering from flu for two weeks.
“It is the second time I brought him back here because during the first visit there was no medication,” Mofosi said.
“We were only given a prescription and they recommended that I buy the medicines from a private chemist,” she said.
“I didn’t buy any of the four recommended drugs because I am broke so I came back again hoping drugs were now available. I am disappointed to learn they still don’t have them,” said the patient.
Asked why she did not go to other clinics, she said apart from Thamae being nearer to her, health workers there are “friendly”.
Another patient, Neo Sello, said he had been battling with flu for a week before visiting the health facility.
He too was prescribed medication to buy from a private chemist.
“I am disappointed because I already paid to get services. I wouldn’t have wasted my M20 if I knew there was no medication,” Sello said, adding: “I will buy the drugs from a private chemist because I don’t have any other choice.”
Sello suggested that the clinic puts up a memo that informs flu patients of the drug shortages “so that people don’t waste their time and money paying for half services”.
Health services are paid for at the MCC clinics as opposed to other government and CHAL-owned health institutions countrywide.
The CHAL spokesperson, Lebohang Liphapang, said shortage of medication is a general problem faced by their health facilities.
“It has been a challenge for years. It’s a general problem deriving from subvention (delay),” Liphapang said.
She said the major challenge is that the government gives CHAL the same amount of subvention money even though medication is getting expensive due to inflation.
“We can’t afford the medication and if we still get the same amount, there is no way that it will cater for all the needs of the facility’s operations. Operations and drugs are already a challenge,” she said.
“If any medical equipment breaks down, servicing it will be a problem because we don’t have that included in our budget,” she said.
She said at some of their clinics that have run out of flu drugs, officials employ different strategies depending on work for the clinic.
“Some prescribe medication for patients to buy them at a private pharmacy while others who don’t have enough drugs will give out any of the available drugs.”
Liphapang said they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which determines their operation with the Health Ministry more than a decade ago.
“It expired a long time ago and this is hindering the smooth operations of facilities. By right it was supposed to be reviewed each and every three years to improve the partnership,” she said.
“The biggest challenge is that the government delays its review because it knows that the review will have financial implications on it.”
The NDSO does not receive funding directly from the government and must recover all its costs through a handling (mark-up) fee system.
Sales of drugs and other medical equipment are ideally the sole source of revenue and income that must cover the NDSO’s total expenditures.
An official at the NDSO who chose to remain anonymous as she was not authorised to comment said health facilities, especially government-owned, do not receive timely information about their budget situation.
As a result, they fail to submit corresponding health supplies purchase orders to the NDSO.
The official blamed health centres for poor inventory management, lack of knowledge about their budgets and failure to follow procurement procedures for the scarce drug stock.
’Mapule Motsopa
Matekane’s big headache
MASERU – INCOMING Prime Minister, Sam Matekane, will next week take over a government whose coffers are empty.
Matekane, who is already selecting his cabinet, will find huge holes in the government’s finances.
The government has been battling to pay salaries for the past six months and has suspended payments to suppliers.
Last month, the government borrowed M500 million from the local market, through treasury bills, to pay salaries.
By Monday this week officials in the Ministry of Finance were reporting that the government owes local suppliers a staggering M1.2 billion, with some of the debts dating several years back.
Sources this week told thepost that officials in the Ministry of Finance are not agreeing on the exact amount of the arrears.
Part of the problem, several sources said, is that the government’s accounting is a mess. “The figures keep fluctuating and no one knows what the government owes to the local companies,” said one source.
“The truth is that no one in finance has the exact amount,” said another source.
thepost understands that the Ministry of Finance has been negotiating with local banks for a financial package to help clear the arrears.
The negotiations are said to have started three weeks ago but have been slow because there is no clarity on the arrears.
Also complicating the negotiations is that the government doesn’t want the loan to be deposited into its accounts but paid directly to the suppliers.
That, however, is not possible unless the Ministry of Finance knows exactly how much it owes. thepost has been told that finance officials met the bankers again yesterday afternoon.
Apart from the arrears, the government is also struggling with its M600 million month wage bill which has been ballooning over the years despite stern warnings from local and international economists.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has repeatedly advised Lesotho to cut the wage bill. Successive governments have not made good on their promises to put a cap on recruitment and weed out ghost workers.
The source said the government only has enough money to cover salaries for this month and the next.
“December is likely to be a huge problem,” the source said.
Matekane takes over at a time when revenues from local, regional and international sources have dwindled.
The impact of the Covid-19 lockdowns still lingers, with companies struggling to get back on their feet and others shutting down.
The companies, especially those owed by the government, have been unable to keep up with their tax obligations to the Revenue Services Lesotho (RSL).
At the same time, VAT receipts have been low due to poor demand. Revenues from the Southern African Customs Union have been slow to recover from the impact of the pandemic. Donor fatigue has also set in as rich countries focus on their own problems or shift aid to Ukraine.
Matekane’s coalition partners have already started raising alarm bells about the government’s financial problems. Liteboho Kompi, the spokesperson for the Movement for Economic Change (MEC), told thepost that they already know “the government’s bag is empty”.
The MEC, Alliance of Democrats (AD) and Matekane’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) have cobbled up a deal to form a government.
“We have employed a local consultant who told us that the government has no money,” Kompi said.
Kompi said their priority as the new government will be to collect money from all government sources.
However, the outgoing Finance Minister Thabo Sophonea told thepost last night it is not true that the government is totally broke.
“Every day the revenue authority is collecting, every month we get money from SACU and the water royalties,” Sophonea said.
“Under these circumstances, how can one say there is zero balance in the government coffers?” he said.
Sophonea cautioned that social media sources could be misleading because “you don’t even know their source of information”.
“Even if the information does not come from social media, where did they get the zero balance information from?” he said.
He however referred other questions to the accountant general.
Accountant General ‘Malehlohonolo Mahase said it is not true that the government’s coffers are empty.
“You can even come and see for yourself but don’t bring the camera,” she said.
Majara Molupe
Soldiers’ defence lawyers say might pull out
MASERU – LAWYERS defending soldiers in the Lieutenant General Maaparankoe murder case say they will not appear before the court unless the government pays their legal fees.
The accused are the former army boss, Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli and eight others.
High Court judge, Justice Charles Hungwe, had to postpone the case to November 17 as he ponders on the lawyers’ arguments.
For the last three years, the irate lawyers have not been given any payment to deal with the case.
“We have assembled here because the crown is prosecuting the accused,” Justice Hungwe said.
“It is up to the crown to push this further,” the judge said.
Justice Hungwe said the crown “has to see to it that all the obstacles are cleared”.
He said the task of ensuring that the defence lawyers are paid is squarely on the shoulders of the crown.
One of the defence lawyers, Advocate Kabelo Letuka, said he could no longer continue to represent the accused unless the office of the registrar makes a commitment that the pro deo fees that he has been promised will be paid.
Advocate Letuka said he believes this stance is similar to the position that was taken by the crown a while ago.
“The crown made it clear that Advocate Shawn Abrahams would not be in court unless there was a commitment to that effect,” Advocate Letuka said.
So he was adopting the same stance.
Advocate Letuka further told the court that he has “now run out of charity funds that I could have to transport me to the court and prepare for the cases”.
“I am not saying I am withdrawing from the matter,” he said.
“But all I am saying is that if we are to proceed any time this week or next week or next month and there is no commitment for such, then I would not be able to come to court,” he said.
The government is battling a severe financial crunch that is likely to hit the delivery of justice in Lesotho.
Advocate Motene Rafoneke, on behalf of the crown, said the defence lawyers were keeping them in the dark about this matter.
“We tried to find out which ways we could help in this matter,” Advocate Rafoneke said.
“But the defence team did not communicate with us,” he said.
Advocate Rafoneke said the crown is “ready to continue with the case anytime the court pleases”.
He said it is their expectation to see this matter continuing in the courts and reaching finality.
Tholoana Lesenya
Ramats’ella says to appeal against judgment
MASERU – Bokang Ramatšella, of the Democratic Congress (DC) party, says he is appealing against “the slap on the wrist” judgement delivered against tycoon Lebona Lephema.
Ramatšella said he was not happy with the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) tribunal judgment which he said was “ineffective”.
He wants his appeal to be heard by the High Court.
Lephema, who was standing in for the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), won the Teya-Teyaneng constituency.
Ramatšella, Liteboho Mofolo of the All Basotho Convention (ABC), and representatives of the United for Change (UFC), and the Basotho Patriotic Party (BPP) accused Lephema of contravening two sections of the elections law.
They accused the businessman of making promises to build a mall in Teya-Teyaneng and moved his earth-moving equipment to a site in Ha-Mphele, within the constituency, where the mall was to be built.
The IEC tribunal, made up of Sofonea Shale, ’Mantsoaki Moorosi, and Advocate Moeti Marai, last week found that Lephema had violated the electoral law.
The tribunal also found that moving the equipment to the site where the mall would be built “was likely to influence voters in a manner that the Electoral Code of Conduct does not approve”.
The tribunal slapped Lephema with a fine of M3 000 payable within seven days.
But Ramatšella told thepost that they as the DC and him as an interested party are not satisfied with the fine given to Lephema.
“What is M3 000 to that man?” Ramatšella said.
“He is filthy rich, he will not even feel the pinch,” he said.
He complained that the fine is not helping people to respect the electoral laws as they know that the tribunal would be lenient with them.
“He violated both section 122 and section 153, but he is being fined for violating just one section.”
Ramatšella suggested that at least M250 000 “would be enough to teach Lephema and others to respect the law”.
He also lashed at the IEC for not delivering the fine before the election as their complaint came days before the October 7 polls.
“Now they release the judgment after three days from election. What help and difference will it make?”
He stated that they have been watching the IEC and are not pleased with the way it handles some issues.
“We will take them to court so that they take us seriously,” he said.
He criticised the IEC for delaying to notify him of their meeting to discuss the case.
“They told me at 3pm that I should come to their offices, that is so unprofessional. I was in Mafeteng,” he said, adding: “Maybe they thought I would not come, but I did.”
Both Lephema and the IEC spokesman were unavailable for comment.
Nkheli Liphoto
