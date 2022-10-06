News-pst
Storm brews over voters’ roll
MASERU – A storm appears to be brewing over tomorrow’s election amid allegations that the voters’ roll is riddled with fatal mistakes that might compromise the results and trigger post-election disputes.
Although the Independent Election Commission (IEC) has been in defensive mode, insisting that the roll is fine, alarm bells from political parties are ringing louder.
This is despite that the IEC has repeatedly missed its self-imposed schedule to meet certain statutory milestones before the election.
The final roll has been delayed. So has the list of proportional representation candidates.
The commission has been inundated with complaints from individuals and political parties that say the roll is a shambolic mess.
The Basotho Action Party (BAP) yesterday told the IEC, through a letter, that it was concerned that the final voters’ roll had not been released.
The BAP said names of dead people have not been removed from the previous roll that the commission released.
It said transfers and updated voters’ details had not been effected.
The party also said there were “mysterious electors not known to the chiefs and villagers ranging between 50 and 70 per election centre/voting stations in some constituencies”.
The BAP said it wanted clarity on the voters’ roll because it was getting “allegations that people are being imported from neighbouring South Africa to vote in our elections”.
BAP leader Nqosa Mahao said the party will have a special meeting to discuss its next step today.
Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) deputy leader, Tšeliso Mokhosi, said the party is also worried that the final voters’ roll has not been released.
“The transfers do not even appear in that roll of theirs yet people took transfers, what is going to happen?” Mokhosi said.
He said the government should also be blamed for the irregularities in the roll because it delayed releasing funds to the IEC.
“The other thing that led to the IEC’s failure is their forced constituency redraw that needed enough time and resources,” Mokhosi said.
Boiketlo Hanyane, the Basotho National Party BNP deputy leader, said he didn’t even bother to collect the preliminary voters’ roll because it was replete with mistakes.
“I hope this final list will come out clean as we all expect,” Hanyane said.
HOPE’s ‘Machabana Lemphane-Letsie accused the IEC of ignoring their concerns about the roll.
“We asked for a voters’ roll several times but to no avail, until today our party is still waiting,” Lemphane-Letsie said.
“Elections are all about the voters’ roll especially after we signed a pledge to accept the results. It’s as if the IEC doesn’t know that the acceptance of the results starts with the acceptance of the voters’ roll.”
Last week a political campaign company with links to the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) released a report revealing that five percent of the 20 percent sample of the voters’ roll it had analysed had serious irregularities.
Shikamo Political Advisory and Campaign Services’s findings imply that 25 percent of the registered voters had been duplicated, miss dates of birth or have wrong registration numbers.
It is a staggering number when compared to the 587 000 people who cast their votes in the 2017 election. The IEC has however downplayed those findings.
“Those allegations are not correct as the voters’ roll is classified with districts, constituencies and then villages and can be downloaded,” said the commission in a statement last week.
Staff Reporter
News-pst
DC in trouble
News-pst
Party leaders exchange blows
MASERU – TWO political party leaders were involved in a fistfight during a live Lesotho TV broadcast on Tuesday.
The Revolutionary Alliance of Democrats (RAD)’s Relebohile Lephoto and the All Basotho Victims (ABV)’s William Mohale were fighting over campaign funds they received from the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) after they formed a coalition.
Trouble started when Lephoto refused to give Mohale half of the M42 800 deposited in the RAD’s account.
Lesotho TV then invited the two to discuss the issue during a live programme. Tempers however flared during a commercial break when Lephoto allegedly grabbed Mohale and tried to manhandle him.
Mohale retaliated with fists, bruising Lephoto’s face. They were later separated by a soldier who was guarding the studio. An assault case has been opened against Mohale.
“I regret forming the coalition with Mohale as he looks to be interested in spending the funds for his own good,” Lephoto told thepost last night.
He said it is Mohale who suggested a coalition earlier this year.
They then signed an agreement that Lephoto said would remain in force until 2027 “unless the courts say otherwise”.
He said they agreed that the campaign funds would be deposited into the RAD’s bank account.
“Shockingly, Mohale wants his share of the fund yet we agreed that we were going to do everything together (as a coalition).”
Lephoto said Mohale is yet to account for the M8 000 he received from the kit.
“He is someone who doesn’t like to account for the funds he uses,” Lephoto said.
Lephoto said last week he was called to a police station and instructed to give Mohale his share.
“But I will not do that, never,” he said, adding that he had since asked police bosses to intervene because juniors seem to be siding with Mohale.
“It would be better if the police stick to their job of combating crime and other illegalities instead of meddling in party politics,” he said.
“I am not going to release the funds to Mohale.”
Mohale told thepost he hit Lephoto in self-defence because “he is the one who started all of this”. Mohale said the fracas started when Lephoto overheard him speaking on the phone during a commercial break.
“The person I was talking to was telling me that Lephoto once took their money and Lephoto then came closer to me and told me that whoever I am talking to will not help me get the money”.
Mohale said he told Lephoto he had no business knowing who he was speaking to on the phone.
“He then came to me and manhandled me, tearing my shirt. I retaliated with my fists but now I am blamed because I hit him”.
“I am aware that Lephoto went to the courts of laws. I am meeting with my lawyers today. That guy is a crook”.
Mohale said he regrets working with Lephoto.
Nkheli Liphoto
News-pst
Mojapela says can work with Matekane
DC in trouble
Party leaders exchange blows
Mojapela says can work with Matekane
We are starving, says army boss
Storm brews over voters’ roll
[Breaking News] Police boss dismisses constable
[Breaking News] Shao wins candidacy case
Get ready for heartbreaks
Here comes Shao
The Congo River in literature
Don’t vote for empty promises
Clean up voters’ register
Give women a chance to lead
We’re ready to govern
University students stage protest
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
Row over army secrets
MP charged with stock-theft
Kamoli threatened
End of the road for Letsatsi
Testy exchange in Mahao trial
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
The middle class have failed us
Professionalising education
Lesotho angers SADC
Nthane acquitted of murder charges
No peace plan, no economic recovery
We have lost our moral indignation
Maikutlo a balateli ba ABC
Funeral Service of Commando Private Lebuajoang Nonyana
Mochoboroane’ s full interview
Nobody will stop me
[Exclusive Interview] “Nobody Will Stop Me” Says Shao
𝐂𝐆𝐌 𝐋𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐀 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝
Massive blow for government
The deceased was not assaulted
She was killed for twenty maloti
Matela pleads not guilty in his wife’s murder trial
Council of State Ill-advised The King
𝐊𝐚𝐛𝐢 𝐨 𝐫𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐡𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐚 𝐚 𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐤𝐚 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐚
Judiciary Launched Strategic Plan and Website
National assembly passed 55 bills
Chiefs to Decampaign Politicians
Trending
-
News2 months ago
Moleleki’s security guards, car withdrawn
-
News2 months ago
ABC at war over Thetsane candidate
-
News2 months ago
Deadlock over reforms
-
News1 month ago
MP tells voters off
-
News2 months ago
LEC switches off Prime Minister’s office
-
Business1 month ago
SADC to deploy retired dignitaries to Lesotho
-
Business1 month ago
Small Businesses Minister locked out
-
Business1 month ago
Small-scale mining to resume in Sekamaneng