Storm brews over voters’ roll

Published

1 hour ago

on

MASERU – A storm appears to be brewing over tomorrow’s election amid allegations that the voters’ roll is riddled with fatal mistakes that might compromise the results and trigger post-election disputes.

Although the Independent Election Commission (IEC) has been in defensive mode, insisting that the roll is fine, alarm bells from political parties are ringing louder.

This is despite that the IEC has repeatedly missed its self-imposed schedule to meet certain statutory milestones before the election.

The final roll has been delayed. So has the list of proportional representation candidates.

The commission has been inundated with complaints from individuals and political parties that say the roll is a shambolic mess.

The Basotho Action Party (BAP) yesterday told the IEC, through a letter, that it was concerned that the final voters’ roll had not been released.

The BAP said names of dead people have not been removed from the previous roll that the commission released.

It said transfers and updated voters’ details had not been effected.

The party also said there were “mysterious electors not known to the chiefs and villagers ranging between 50 and 70 per election centre/voting stations in some constituencies”.

The BAP said it wanted clarity on the voters’ roll because it was getting “allegations that people are being imported from neighbouring South Africa to vote in our elections”.

BAP leader Nqosa Mahao said the party will have a special meeting to discuss its next step today.

Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) deputy leader, Tšeliso Mokhosi, said the party is also worried that the final voters’ roll has not been released.

“The transfers do not even appear in that roll of theirs yet people took transfers, what is going to happen?” Mokhosi said.

He said the government should also be blamed for the irregularities in the roll because it delayed releasing funds to the IEC.

“The other thing that led to the IEC’s failure is their forced constituency redraw that needed enough time and resources,” Mokhosi said.

Boiketlo Hanyane, the Basotho National Party BNP deputy leader, said he didn’t even bother to collect the preliminary voters’ roll because it was replete with mistakes.

“I hope this final list will come out clean as we all expect,” Hanyane said.

HOPE’s ‘Machabana Lemphane-Letsie accused the IEC of ignoring their concerns about the roll.

“We asked for a voters’ roll several times but to no avail, until today our party is still waiting,” Lemphane-Letsie said.

“Elections are all about the voters’ roll especially after we signed a pledge to accept the results. It’s as if the IEC doesn’t know that the acceptance of the results starts with the acceptance of the voters’ roll.”

Last week a political campaign company with links to the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) released a report revealing that five percent of the 20 percent sample of the voters’ roll it had analysed had serious irregularities.

Shikamo Political Advisory and Campaign Services’s findings imply that 25 percent of the registered voters had been duplicated, miss dates of birth or have wrong registration numbers.

It is a staggering number when compared to the 587 000 people who cast their votes in the 2017 election. The IEC has however downplayed those findings.

“Those allegations are not correct as the voters’ roll is classified with districts, constituencies and then villages and can be downloaded,” said the commission in a statement last week.

Staff Reporter

DC in trouble

Published

39 mins ago

on

October 6, 2022

By

 MASERU – THE Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) wants nine Democratic Congress (DC) candidates disqualified from tomorrow’s election.
The RFP alleges that the nine could still be civil servants and therefore ineligible to run for political office.
Civil servants are legally required to either resign or retire from public office at least 30 days before officially registering to contest for elections.
The RFP wants the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to investigate if the DC candidates are still government employees or resigned within the stipulated time. The party makes the demands to the IEC through a letter written by its lawyer this week.
“We hereby…request that you kindly investigate whether the aforementioned candidates are eligible or not regard being had to the fact that it is the responsibility and obligation of the IEC to vet and verify the eligibility of the candidates,” the letter reads.
“Failure to abide by this letter will leave our client with no option but to approach the High Court on an urgent basis without further ado.”
The Sam Matekane-led party also wants the commission to investigate if an All Basotho Convention (ABC) candidate resigned before he entered the race.
The candidates being targeted by the RFP are principal secretaries, a councilor, senior officials, a teacher and a police officer.
A disqualification of the candidates could be a massive blow for the DC which has been confident of winning this election.
It means it would start the race on the back foot.
In this highly competitive election, nine seats could be the difference between being in government or the opposition.
The RFP wants the IEC to verify if Advocate Mohau Tšilo, the DC candidate for Koro-Koro, is still the Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Sports and Gender.
It says it suspects Advocate Tšolo Maina, representing the DC in Matsieng constituency, is still the Principal Secretary of Mining.
Maile Masoebe, the DC candidate for Thaba-Phatšoa constituency, is alleged to be still the principal secretary for the Ministry of Trade.
Other DC candidates that the RFP wants investigated are Senior Inspector Letsekang Moloi (Lebakeng), councillor Tšepang Motselekatse (Thuathe), health inspector Tšeliso Nkoefoshe (Tsoelike) and teacher Mohlahlobi Busa (Qacha’s Nek). The party wants the commission to check if Moramang Moleleki, the candidate for Hololo, is still an officer at the Ministry of Education.
The RFP has not specified where Letšoara Letsunyane, the DC candidate in Thetsane works, but he was previously a diplomat.
It says Malefetsane Nchaka, who represents the ABC in Thaba-Phatšoa, is contesting when he is still the principal secretary for the Ministry of Water Affairs.
Nkheli Liphoto

Party leaders exchange blows

Published

47 mins ago

on

October 6, 2022

By

MASERU – TWO political party leaders were involved in a fistfight during a live Lesotho TV broadcast on Tuesday.

The Revolutionary Alliance of Democrats (RAD)’s Relebohile Lephoto and the All Basotho Victims (ABV)’s William Mohale were fighting over campaign funds they received from the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) after they formed a coalition.

Trouble started when Lephoto refused to give Mohale half of the M42 800 deposited in the RAD’s account.

Lesotho TV then invited the two to discuss the issue during a live programme. Tempers however flared during a commercial break when Lephoto allegedly grabbed Mohale and tried to manhandle him.

Mohale retaliated with fists, bruising Lephoto’s face. They were later separated by a soldier who was guarding the studio. An assault case has been opened against Mohale.

“I regret forming the coalition with Mohale as he looks to be interested in spending the funds for his own good,” Lephoto told thepost last night.

He said it is Mohale who suggested a coalition earlier this year.

They then signed an agreement that Lephoto said would remain in force until 2027 “unless the courts say otherwise”.

He said they agreed that the campaign funds would be deposited into the RAD’s bank account.

“Shockingly, Mohale wants his share of the fund yet we agreed that we were going to do everything together (as a coalition).”

Lephoto said Mohale is yet to account for the M8 000 he received from the kit.

“He is someone who doesn’t like to account for the funds he uses,” Lephoto said.

Lephoto said last week he was called to a police station and instructed to give Mohale his share.

“But I will not do that, never,” he said, adding that he had since asked police bosses to intervene because juniors seem to be siding with Mohale.

“It would be better if the police stick to their job of combating crime and other illegalities instead of meddling in party politics,” he said.

“I am not going to release the funds to Mohale.”

Mohale told thepost he hit Lephoto in self-defence because “he is the one who started all of this”. Mohale said the fracas started when Lephoto overheard him speaking on the phone during a commercial break.

“The person I was talking to was telling me that Lephoto once took their money and Lephoto then came closer to me and told me that whoever I am talking to will not help me get the money”.

Mohale said he told Lephoto he had no business knowing who he was speaking to on the phone.

“He then came to me and manhandled me, tearing my shirt. I retaliated with my fists but now I am blamed because I hit him”.

“I am aware that Lephoto went to the courts of laws. I am meeting with my lawyers today. That guy is a crook”.
Mohale said he regrets working with Lephoto.

Nkheli Liphoto

Mojapela says can work with Matekane

Published

52 mins ago

on

October 6, 2022

By

MASERU – THE Socialist Revolutionary (SR) leader, Teboho Mojapela, says he will not have any problems cobbling a coalition deal with Sam Matekane’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) after tomorrow’s election.
“It is not that I want but it is because I do not have any option,” Mojapela told thepost in an interview last week.
He says it is difficult to separate the RFP from “these other older parties that are corrupt”.
Mojapela said this was because Matekane’s companies won several lucrative tenders when corrupt governments were still in power.
“The only difference is that the RFP has not been in power directly but (people who lead it have) been winning tenders,” he said.
“Looking at the calibre of people in the RFP,” Mojapela said, “they are those who have corrupted this country.”
He said half the time when he speaks during radio phone-in programmes, “many callers say they believe the SR and RFP could join hands to help this country grow”.
But the visions of the two parties are different, he said.
Mojapela said his party has been fighting tooth and nail for the welfare of Basotho before the RFP was formed.
“We have never condoned corruption at any given time and space,” he said.
Speaking about tomorrow’s election, Mojapela said “there is no transparency because I am competing with thieves”.
He referred to the Auditor General’s report that shows that there are stashes of cash that were unaccounted for.
The Auditor General Monica Besetsa reported that about M6.1 billion went missing while the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) is investigating theft of M50 million.
He said MPs have showered themselves with M5 000 each saying it would be used to fuel their cars when the people had no food in villages.
“They have given themselves a lot of money for no reason,” he said.
He said the outgoing parliament never had any interest to work for Basotho.
He said the MPs in the last Parliament were only interested in enriching themselves.
He said he was not confident about the outcome of the election.
“How could you go to election with thieves and expect the election to be free and fair?”
Mojapela said he refused to sign the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s code of conduct for political parties taking part in the election “because I do not want to be associated with corrupt parties”.
Mojapela said Basotho must always remember that they have only one Lesotho and not more.
He said every Mosotho should head to the polls and make an informed decision when casting their votes.
“Trustworthy leaders are the ones to lift up Lesotho out of this wilderness,” he said.
This country, he said, needs leaders who can stand for their decisions and implement them.
He said many people have lost interest in politics in Africa because their countries’ economies are mismanaged.
Majara Molupe

