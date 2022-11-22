News
The bridge to nowhere
MASERU – THE Tsoaing Bridge collapsed following torrential rains on Boxing Day last year leaving thousands of villagers stranded.
The bridge connects four constituencies in the district of Mafeteng, Maseru and Mohale’s Hoek.
But a year after it was damaged, the bridge remains unfixed with the Roads Directorate that is in charge of fixing road infrastructures saying it does not have the funds to carry out the repairs.
Roads Directorate public relations manager, Nozesolo Mpopo, said former Prime Minister Dr Moeketsi Majoro launched a campaign called Phau Manyetse to rebuild all bridges that were damaged under the Disaster Management Authority (DMA).
She said the Tsoaing Bridge was part of the bridges that were to be rebuilt under the campaign.
“The money to deal with the affected bridges was going to come through the DMA,” Mpopo said.
Mpopo said the construction work will begin as soon as they have the funds. She said they will need between M40 million to M50 million to fix the bridge.
Mpopo said this at a time when heavy rains have begun pounding Lesotho again with the Lesotho Meteorological Service forecasting that the downpours will continue until March next year.
There are reports of rivers overflowing and threatening to wash away other bridges in some parts of the country. The Tsoaing Bridge connects people from four constituencies of Matelile, ’Maliepetsane, Mpharane and Makhaleng.
“The design of the bridge is complete but we don’t have funds,” Mpopo said.
Villagers are now struggling to cross the river. This bridge buckled under the strain of heavy rains in December last year.
Cars ferrying people from Mafeteng town and Maseru city are unable to cross over.
They have to offload passengers so that they can cross on foot and get other cars on the other side of the bridge.
There are groups of young men and boys at the bridge who help the passengers with their luggage to the other side of the bridge.
They use wheelbarrows to carry goods across the river-bed. Those who do not have wheelbarrows carry the goodies on their shoulders.
The place is busy.
“Christmas is fast approaching and we are going to make lots of money,” a young man pushing a wheelbarrow says.
He says Basotho working in South Africa are set to come back home for the holidays adding that they expect their business to thrive as a result. A taxi driver from Matelile, Bokang Sehlabo, said business is not good.
“We have to buy petrol from these young boys who sell it at fairly high prices,” Sehlabo says.
He says it was better for them to go to filling stations to fill up their cars instead of buying fuel from the street vendors.
He says they have been running their businesses at a loss because they have to wait at the bridge for the taxis to offload passengers from both Mafeteng and Maseru.
It consumes a lot of time for both the passengers and taxi operators. People who come from the villages of Ribaneng and Mpharane sometimes opt to go through Mohale’s Hoek when they want to go to Maseru, a route that is more costly in terms of fuel use.
Apart from that, the taxi operators have to increase the taxi fare for the passengers because they use a longer route.
For example, people from Matelile Ha-Sekhaupane normally pay M80 to come to Maseru but now they pay M110 because they have to take a longer route.
Thuso Tumane, 50, a businessman from Matelile Ha-Lesoma, says the higher transport costs have whittled down his profits. Tumane is running a village grocery shop.
“I am just sticking to this business because I have been doing it for years,” Tumane says.
“If I could have other means of survival I could leave this project because it is difficult now.”
Tumane says after buying stock in Maseru or Mafeteng he takes it in a taxi and when he arrives at the bridge, he has to offload his stock.
He says the young men at the bridge also charge him to take his parcels to the other side of the river to take another taxi which also charges him.
The Matelile MP, Maimane Maphathe, says he informed former Prime Minister Dr Moeketsi Majoro about the collapsed bridge.
Majoro visited the place with a delegation of some ministers to observe the situation on the ground.
Majoro said the collapsed bridge would be categorised under the Disaster Management Authority (DMA), which falls under the Prime Minister’s Office.
But Majoro left office without having rebuilt the bridge. Maphathe said he is about to set a fresh appointment with the new Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Limpho Tau, about the bridge.
“I want to take the matter to the Prime Minister’s Office before meeting the Ministry of Public Works,” Maphathe said.
Maphathe is worried that “more damage is likely to happen when it keeps on raining like this”.
“The remaining part of the bridge could fall off at any time,” he said.
Majara Molupe
News
Abrahams faces criminal charge
MASERU – A local lawyer, Advocate Fusi Sehapi, is today expected to file a criminal charge against Advocate Shaun Abrahams for allegedly “defeating the ends of justice”.
Advocate Sehapi, told thepost last night that he will be at the Maseru Central Police Station today to file the charge against Advocate Abrahams following advice he got from the police boss.
Advocate Sehapi, who said he is neither involved nor interested in any cases Advocate Abrahams is prosecuting against 48 soldiers, said the top lawyer’s charge will be “defeating the ends of justice”.
He said he decided to lay the charge against Abrahams after a crown witness in a case in which former army boss, Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli, is being tried said the prosecutor had fabricated his testimony to implicate the retired army commander.
Colonel Thato Phaila told the High Court in July this year that his written testimony was fabricated by Advocate Abrahams “in order to falsely implicate” Lt Gen Kamoli.
“This was a serious allegation made under oath of commission of a serious offence of defeating or obstructing the course of justice,” Advocate Sehapi said in a sworn statement prepared as the basis of the criminal charge to be laid against Advocate Abrahams.
Lt Gen Kamoli and eight other soldiers are facing a murder charge following the killing of Lieutenant General Maaparankoe Mahao.
The army said Lt Gen Mahao was killed during an operation that went awry in June 2015. His family insists he was murdered.
Lt Gen Kamoli and his co-accused could be sentenced to death if found guilty.
“It does not sit well with my conscience that such a serious allegation implicating a role occupant in our Kingdom’s Prosecuting Authority (which is an embodiment of the rule of law) has not precipitated appropriate investigation of the matter,” Advocate Sehapi said.
“I hereby lay a complaint of a commission of the said offence against Adv Shaun Abrahams before the Lesotho Mounted Police Service so that justice may not only be done but should manifestly be seen to be done,” he said.
Advocate Sehapi told the Commissioner of Police Holomo Molibeli in a letter he sent him on Monday that he was turned away at the Maseru Central Charge Office on November 4 when he wanted to lay a charge against Advocate Abrahams.
He said an attending officer who identified herself as Mrs Sehe referred him to the police headquarters saying “cases of this nature are only lodged” there.
Advocate Sehapi told thepost yesterday that the office of the Commissioner of Police referred him back to the Maseru Central Charge Office saying he should ask for the commander if he was not helped.
In February this year, Colonel Phaila, who took the witness stand with the expectation that his testimony would buttress the crown’s case, appeared to exonerate Lt Gen Kamoli.
Turning the tables against the state, Colonel Phaila alleged that the crown counsel, Advocate Abrahams, had fabricated evidence against the former army commander.
Col Phaila told the court that Advocate Abrahams had fabricated his affidavit to give the impression that he had implicated Lt Gen Kamoli.
He said Lt Gen Kamoli could not be associated with Lt Gen Mahao’s murder because he was on leave when it happened.
Col Phaila made the allegations as he was being re-examined by Advocate Abrahams who appeared taken aback by the answers he was getting from a man he thought would corroborate the crown’s case.
There were tense moments when Col Phaila accused Advocate Abrahams of putting words into his mouth.
Advocate Abrahams could not be reached for comment before going to print last night.
Col Phaila told the court that he was “forced to sign an affidavit full of fabrications, which I had insisted should be corrected but that did not happen”.
Caswell Tlali
News
South Africa raids undocumented Basotho
MASERU – South Africa’s Ministry of Home Affairs has started purging undocumented immigrants, including Basotho, out of the country.
The raids started early for undocumented Basotho in South Africa in light of Minister Aaron Motswaledi’s threat to kick them out of his country starting from January next year.
This week the raids started in Newcastle, Durban, where there are many factories that have hired immigrants.
The raid which targets factory workers without documents (passports and work permits) began on Monday and intensified yesterday.
At the time of going to print yesterday it was not clear how many Basotho had been nabbed but the Lesotho consulate in Durban confirmed that some were arrested (between Monday and Wednesday) while others went into hiding.
Factory workers without documents were seen jumping over the factory wall fences to escape arrest. Others went into hiding in other places.
The police are searching for workers who also stay in the factory premises who have no documents.
Maime James ’Mope who is the chairman of Mahokela, an association formed by Basotho factory workers in Newcastle, said the police were asking for passports and work permits.
“They also search for factory workers who stay inside the factory premises,” ’Mope said.
He said the Lesotho consulate in Durban is aware of their predicament.
He said the office informed them that there is nothing that they could do, especially because the raids were part of the South African government’s policy.
The raids are happening at a time when these factory workers are supposed to come home for the Christmas holidays.
The Lesotho Ministry of Home Affairs delegation is currently in South Africa to sensitise Basotho about human trafficking issues and travelling to other countries without proper papers.
The delegation started in Durban and now it is in Johannesburg.
Home Affairs Principal Secretary, Tumelo Raboletsi, said only the Foreign Affairs Ministry can respond to what Basotho are experiencing in South Africa.
Lesotho’s Consular General’s top official in Durban, ’Mamatsoso Pitso, said they are aware of the raids.
“There is nothing that we can do because those arrested have no documents,” Pitso said.
Pitso said some of those who have passports have overstayed their stay in South Africa.
“They will have to go to court to answer their charges,” she said.
She said normally after being charged and sentenced, they are deported to Lesotho.
Majara Molupe
News
IEC probed over ballot papers
MASERU – THE Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) is investigating the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for alleged corruption in the procurement of ballot papers used in the October 7 election.
The DCEO launched the probe two weeks before the election following a complaint from a small political party called HOPE As part of the investigation, the anti-corruption unit raided the IEC’s offices and confiscated documents linked to the tender for the printing and supply of the ballots.
DCEO spokesperson ’Matlhokomelo Senoko said they have already confiscated the site inspection score sheets and the evaluation documents that were used when choosing a suitable printing company.
“The matter is still under investigation. We have confiscated some documents from the IEC,” Senoko said, adding that she could not give further details.
She however said they are yet to decide if they are looking at corruption or fraud.
HOPE spokesman, Nkopane Seutloali, said he reported the allegations to the DCEO a few weeks before the election after suspecting that the IEC could have cut some corners. The tender was awarded to Uniprint, a Durban-based printing company.
Seutloali said the tender process was not transparent. He said they wanted the DCEO to stop the procurement and the IEC to postpone the election.
The IEC director of elections, Advocate Mpaiphele Maqutu, told thepost last night that Seutloali’s allegations and report to the DCEO were baseless.
Maqutu said the ballot procurement process was an open process in which the media, police, and political parties participated.
He said Seutloali is bitter because he wasn’t part of the team that travelled to South Africa to inspect six companies that had submitted bids for the tender.
“The complainant is just fighting because he did not get a per diem,” Maqutu said, adding those who were part of the inspection team were selected by political parties.
“He came to my office wanting me to tamper with the election of political parties that selected representatives (to visit Uniprint) but I refused,” he said.
“His gripe is that he was not among the selected ones and he did not go to South Africa.”
Maqutu said Seutloali’s complaint is that the IEC handpicked Uniprint for the contract despite the technical evaluation team’s recommendations. Maqutu said the tender committee gave him the name of the winning bidder and he made the final decision.
He said he realised that the tender committee made the mistake of using only a technical evaluation team’s report and not one done by the inspection team that visited the six printing companies in South Africa.
Adv Maqutu said he met the committee and they used the documents signed by the team that inspected the companies. He said after including the reports from the inspection team they realised that the company initially recommended by the committee was not the winner.
“We did not change anything. We just included the results from the inspection team,” Adv Maqutu said.
And while evaluating again, the company that was awarded still won.
“I fail to understand what these people want,” he said.
Maqutu said he did not take part in the scoring because he is the director and has no interest in which company wins a contract. He said he surrendered all the procurement documents to the DCEO because the IEC has nothing to hide.
Maqutu said “some parties are taking chances with unfounded complaints”.
“They lost elections and now they want to hold on to everything that passes. That is baseless,” he said.
“The complainant has baseless and nonsensical complaints,” he said.
“He is just mad that he was not part of the team that went to South Africa.”
Meanwhile, the Democratic Congress (DC) has written to the IEC seeking the ballot paper procurement and evaluation report. The DC is also questioning how the IEC procured the ballot papers.
The IEC is however yet to comply with the DC’s request. Maqutu said the DCEO has taken all the documents that the DC wanted. The DC spokesman, Serialong Qoo, told thepost that they are still expecting the report from the
IEC.
Nkheli Liphoto
