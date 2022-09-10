The business of ice-cream

MASERU – WITH just M150, Tšitso Moshoeshoe started a small-time business selling ice cream from a bucket on the streets in 2016.

Today, he sees himself graduating into the big time and becoming an ice cream entrepreneur of note after moving his business into a big building.

Moshoeshoe is the founder and the manager of Big Belly Ice Cream located in Khubetsoana.

The business has diversified from serving simple ice cream flavours in the streets to a variety of ice cream flavours that include chocolate, strawberry, vanilla and Neapolitan.

The Big Belly Ice Cream does not only come in various flavours, it also entices customers by providing for their desired personal tastes ranging from sour to sweet.

“I proudly tailor-make flavours to suit my customers’ desired tastes,” said Moshoeshoe who grew up in Leribe.

The business also has a mobile division, serving at events such as kids’ festivals.

Moshoeshoe said he was lucky to be hired at one of the Ocean Basket branches from 2012 to 2014.

This was after he completed his Cambridge Overseas School Certificate (COSC) at Leribe High School in 2012 from Leribe High School.

“It was during that time at Ocean Basket that I was privileged to work in different departments. I got the opportunity to work as a bartender where I was mixing drinks, milkshakes and also adding some toppings on desserts.

I was quite good at it,” recalled Moshoeshoe, who enrolled at IBC College in 2013 under a Business studies programme.

He said he used his job at Ocean Basket to execute what he was learning in class in terms of customer service.

“It helped a lot. It evoked my passion for selling,” said Moshoeshoe.

Moshoeshoe says he ventured into a partnership with one of his friends to run a car wash business called Ching Chillas in 2015 after obtaining a Diploma in Business Studies.

The following year, he decided to start something independent of his friends.

“We had about M300 from the car wash business which we had to share among the three of us.”

“I then sat down and thought hard about what I would do next, I had to come up with a plan that would generate income as a newly unemployed graduate,” said Moshoeshoe.

He said he then remembered how people used to like ice cream while he was still working at Ocean Basket.

“After doing my research I found out that there were a few people selling it,” he said, adding that one of his major motivations to establish a business was to avoid being idle since he was not ready to be employed.

“It has been my dream to run a business that creates jobs,” he said.

“Through the research I conducted, I found out that I would need a product which would not limit me.

I then looked through products which had a broad target market, one that would accommodate every gender regardless of age. So ice cream seemed to be perfect for me,” he says.

Moshoeshoe says he then invested his last M150 to stock 2 litres of farmhouse ice cream from Shoprite and 5 litres from Econo.

He said he has been selling his ice cream at Khubetsoana Lerakong stop for the past six years, adding that the market was receptive when he started his business.

“Everyone wanted to have my ice cream,” said Moshoeshoe, adding that he was also privileged to be a member of Nala market where he gained a lot of popularity.

He said he would store his stock in his home fridge and go with just a few litres to his selling space since he was working from an open space.

He said it was challenging to take his stock to his working space and take it back home every day.

“My friends would sometimes help me while sometimes I would have to take the stock on my own.”

“I would run the whole day to collect the ice cream from my home when I ran out of stock,” he said, recalling his challenges as a street vendor.

He said he would sometimes lose customers as a result, fuelling his dream to operate from a building.

“It was not a stroll in a park but I refused to give up on my dream. My ambition and skills on spending habits have been the pillar to my business success. As small as it was, I knew that I had to separate the business and my personal wallet.

We have to separate ourselves from the business and its assets,” he said.

Through this business, Moshoeshoe says he was able to pay himself a salary which would cover most of his living expenses and allow the business to make savings.

He says through the business savings, he was able to buy a vehicle which made his work even easier as he was able to deliver ice cream to events.

“I was also able to pay lobola through this business and now I have a family of my own,” said Moshoeshoe proudly.

He said he has witnessed massive growth in his business, as he is not only serving individual customers, but is also contracted by big companies such as Vodacom and Letshego when they have functions.

As one of his longtime dreams, Moshoeshoe says he managed to employ a permanent employee.

He says he is also seeking to help idle high school boys to help them avoid getting involved in criminal activities by running errands for him during weekends or during school holidays.

Despite his achievements, Moshoeshoe says the major challenge in his line of business is that it is seasonal.

He says the business is very slow in winter because some people don’t eat ice-cream when it is cold.

Regarding the future, Moshoeshoe dreams of manufacturing his own ice cream and exporting it to other countries.

“I want to see my business grow to become an ice cream franchise as well as establish a candy shop,” he said.

