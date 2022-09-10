News
The business of ice-cream
MASERU – WITH just M150, Tšitso Moshoeshoe started a small-time business selling ice cream from a bucket on the streets in 2016.
Today, he sees himself graduating into the big time and becoming an ice cream entrepreneur of note after moving his business into a big building.
Moshoeshoe is the founder and the manager of Big Belly Ice Cream located in Khubetsoana.
The business has diversified from serving simple ice cream flavours in the streets to a variety of ice cream flavours that include chocolate, strawberry, vanilla and Neapolitan.
The Big Belly Ice Cream does not only come in various flavours, it also entices customers by providing for their desired personal tastes ranging from sour to sweet.
“I proudly tailor-make flavours to suit my customers’ desired tastes,” said Moshoeshoe who grew up in Leribe.
The business also has a mobile division, serving at events such as kids’ festivals.
Moshoeshoe said he was lucky to be hired at one of the Ocean Basket branches from 2012 to 2014.
This was after he completed his Cambridge Overseas School Certificate (COSC) at Leribe High School in 2012 from Leribe High School.
“It was during that time at Ocean Basket that I was privileged to work in different departments. I got the opportunity to work as a bartender where I was mixing drinks, milkshakes and also adding some toppings on desserts.
I was quite good at it,” recalled Moshoeshoe, who enrolled at IBC College in 2013 under a Business studies programme.
He said he used his job at Ocean Basket to execute what he was learning in class in terms of customer service.
“It helped a lot. It evoked my passion for selling,” said Moshoeshoe.
Moshoeshoe says he ventured into a partnership with one of his friends to run a car wash business called Ching Chillas in 2015 after obtaining a Diploma in Business Studies.
The following year, he decided to start something independent of his friends.
“We had about M300 from the car wash business which we had to share among the three of us.”
“I then sat down and thought hard about what I would do next, I had to come up with a plan that would generate income as a newly unemployed graduate,” said Moshoeshoe.
He said he then remembered how people used to like ice cream while he was still working at Ocean Basket.
“After doing my research I found out that there were a few people selling it,” he said, adding that one of his major motivations to establish a business was to avoid being idle since he was not ready to be employed.
“It has been my dream to run a business that creates jobs,” he said.
“Through the research I conducted, I found out that I would need a product which would not limit me.
I then looked through products which had a broad target market, one that would accommodate every gender regardless of age. So ice cream seemed to be perfect for me,” he says.
Moshoeshoe says he then invested his last M150 to stock 2 litres of farmhouse ice cream from Shoprite and 5 litres from Econo.
He said he has been selling his ice cream at Khubetsoana Lerakong stop for the past six years, adding that the market was receptive when he started his business.
“Everyone wanted to have my ice cream,” said Moshoeshoe, adding that he was also privileged to be a member of Nala market where he gained a lot of popularity.
He said he would store his stock in his home fridge and go with just a few litres to his selling space since he was working from an open space.
He said it was challenging to take his stock to his working space and take it back home every day.
“My friends would sometimes help me while sometimes I would have to take the stock on my own.”
“I would run the whole day to collect the ice cream from my home when I ran out of stock,” he said, recalling his challenges as a street vendor.
He said he would sometimes lose customers as a result, fuelling his dream to operate from a building.
“It was not a stroll in a park but I refused to give up on my dream. My ambition and skills on spending habits have been the pillar to my business success. As small as it was, I knew that I had to separate the business and my personal wallet.
We have to separate ourselves from the business and its assets,” he said.
Through this business, Moshoeshoe says he was able to pay himself a salary which would cover most of his living expenses and allow the business to make savings.
He says through the business savings, he was able to buy a vehicle which made his work even easier as he was able to deliver ice cream to events.
“I was also able to pay lobola through this business and now I have a family of my own,” said Moshoeshoe proudly.
He said he has witnessed massive growth in his business, as he is not only serving individual customers, but is also contracted by big companies such as Vodacom and Letshego when they have functions.
As one of his longtime dreams, Moshoeshoe says he managed to employ a permanent employee.
He says he is also seeking to help idle high school boys to help them avoid getting involved in criminal activities by running errands for him during weekends or during school holidays.
Despite his achievements, Moshoeshoe says the major challenge in his line of business is that it is seasonal.
He says the business is very slow in winter because some people don’t eat ice-cream when it is cold.
Regarding the future, Moshoeshoe dreams of manufacturing his own ice cream and exporting it to other countries.
“I want to see my business grow to become an ice cream franchise as well as establish a candy shop,” he said.
Refiloe Mpobole
BREAKING NEWS: Murder documents disappear
MASERU – Documents that the prosecution was relying on to build a case against Qamo Matela, a Berea man who made headlines last year for allegedly battering his wife to death, have disappeared.
Justice Tšeliso Mokoko had to postpone the case to October 12 earlier today, with instructions to the crown to find the missing evidence before Thursday.
Matela is accused of strangling and hitting his wife ’Mahlompho Matela until she died. She sustained fatal injuries on the neck and other parts of the body.
At an emotional funeral in June last year, the Matela family told mourners that ’Mahlomho fell in a bath basin and sustained serious injuries but her maiden family insisted that she was battered by her husband.
The case was supposed to have started today.
High Court judge, Justice Mokoko, said he was unhappy that the evidence has disappeared.
“The court is unhappy about this behaviour but (for) the sake of justice to be served the case will only be postponed till Thursday the 15th September this year,” the judge said.
“I cannot under any circumstances postpone this matter to the 12th October. If on Thursday you are not ready to proceed with this matter, then do something about it,” he said.
Justice Mokoko said that the crown witness should be ready for no further postponements on Thursday.
The crown was asking for a postponement to October 12.
Tholoana Lesenya
BREAKING NEWS: Big blow for reforms
MASERU – The Constitutional Court has this afternoon ruled that the decision by King Letsie III to recall parliament to pass the national reforms violated the constitution.
The decision, made by a coram of three judges – Chief Justice Sakoane Sakoane and Justices Ts’eliso Monaphathi and ‘Mafelile Ralebese – is a serious blow to the reform agenda.
The court ruled that the decision by Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro to declare a state of emergency was null and void.
The case was filed in the Constitutional Court by journalist Kananelo Boloetse.
The court found that factors that Majoro had relied upon to declare the state of emergency so that the King could have the constitutional grounds to recall parliament were unconstitutional.
The decision means that all the Bills that were passed during the recalled parliament are null and void.
Staff Reporter
ABC is broke
MASERU – THE All Basotho Convention (ABC) heads into the final stretch of this year’s election campaign not only fractured but also broke.
thepost can reveal that the party has lost some of its biggest donors over the past two years, forcing it to beg for campaign resources.
Some of its dip-pocketed funders have joined the Sam Matekane’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) while others have scattered to other parties.
Professor Nqosa Mahao’s Basotho Action Party (BAP) has also chiselled some top donors from the ABC.
Those who remain in the party are said to be withholding their support because they are doubtful about the party’s chances of winning enough votes to be part of the next government.
Sources this week told thepost that even monthly contributions from MPs and ministers have also dried up.
The same applies to mandatory monthly donations from those the party deployed as principal secretaries and in foreign missions. Ministers and MPs contribute M1 000 per month. Principal Secretaries pay M700 while those in foreign missions fork out M2 000.
Those contributions are compulsory even though they are not contractual.
The contributions have however not been forthcoming because of the ABC’s internal squabbles and the fact that some are not sure if the party will still be in government after the election.
In Lesotho’s quid pro quo politics, a party is only useful to financial backers if it can parcel out plum jobs, opportunities and tenders.
The ABC’s waning political fortunes and seemingly bleak prospects in the upcoming election have put off some of its existing and potential financiers.
The money problems are also exacerbated by the fact that it doesn’t have the backing of government resources because it has fallen out with most ministers.
Nearly all the ministers it appointed into the government have folded their arms because the party disowned them after they took sides with Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro and refused to resign as instructed by the party.
Some principal secretaries too are either secretly supporting other parties or remain in the party but are not actively participating in its campaigns.
The ministers and principal secretaries are reluctant to bend the rules to help the party’s campaign with targeted government-funded donations and projects to shore up its support. Others are said to have refused to help the party with their official cars.
The party’s financial woes are in stark contrast to its 2017 election campaign when the party was flush with cash.
With coffers dry, the ABC is now struggling to raise enough money to fund rallies of the same size as it did in the last election.
There is not enough to hire buses and print T-shirts.
Several senior ABC officials said the party is also not helping with their campaigns.
“Everyone is for himself now,” the MP said, adding that the party generously funded its candidates in the previous election.
Another MP who is a senior member of the party and is seeking re-election said most ABC candidates are struggling to fund their campaigns.
He said the situation is so bad that some candidates have failed to print T-shirts for supporters.
He said the party has since told them that they have to find their own means to ferry their supporters to a traditional meeting at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s offices on Friday.
“We have to get money to do this,” the MP said.
Several other senior members of the party and MPs have confirmed that the party is in a financial squeeze.
Lebohang Hlaele, the ABC secretary general, however, said the party was not facing financial problems. He said the party had enough to fund its campaign.
ABC leader Nkaku Kabi said he was not aware of any serious cash-flow problems in the party.
He said the campaign is going well.
Majara Molupe
