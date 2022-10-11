News
The ugly cases of child labour
THABA-TSEKA – THE case of a 15-year-old boy who was murdered by cattle raiders in Mokhotlong where he was a herdboy last month has reopened debate about child labour in a country where children as young as eight years old often abandon school to look after livestock.
His lifeless body was found dumped in a ditch in Tlaeeng, not far from his cattle post. The boy had been employed as a shepherd in what the police called another crime against children.
Deprived of education and the joys of childhood, the boy has become the face of the country’s many victims of child labour, a practice rampant in Lesotho for decades.
Many children in mountainous areas drop out of school at primary level to herd animals either for their families or for pay.
Some say their parents impose the decision on them, while others seek work of their own accord due to economic reasons.
“Culturally, in Lesotho, herding takes the first priority and as such prohibits Basotho males’ access to and retention in education,” noted academic, Selloane Pitikoe.
In her doctoral thesis titled Male Herders in Lesotho: Life History, Identities and Educational Ambitions in Lesotho, Pitikoe stated that “the boy in the family becomes the first resort to support the family’s financial needs” when the family becomes economically vulnerable.
“In the end, he will have to withdraw from his educational activities to look for employment,” noted Pitikoe.
Another academic, Ramaele Moshoeshoe found that between 10 and 14 percent of boys of school going age are herders and 18 percent of these are not employed by their own families.
“Herding is the most common form of child labour in Lesotho but it is also the most dangerous,” stated Moshoeshoe in his doctoral thesis on education.
Lesotho’s Labour Code prohibits the employment of children, while the Child Welfare and Protection Act emphasizes the need for children to grow up in a family set up.
“A child (a person under 18) has a right to live with their parents and grow up in a caring and peaceful environment,” reads provisions of the Child Welfare and Protection Act.
It states that a child shall not be subjected to any … practices that are likely to negatively affect the child’s life, health, wealth, dignity or physical, emotional, psychological, mental and intellectual development.
It mandates the government to provide “special protection for a child deprived of family environment”. The law requires parents to provide for their children who are below 18 years.
The Education Act says education is free and compulsory for children below 13 years.
The same law further shows that a child has a right to access education, adequate diet, clothing, shelter, medical attention, social services, protection from exploitative labour or any other service required for the child’s development.
But, as the 15-year-old boy’s case shows, these provisions largely remain on paper. In practice, eradicating child labour, particularly as entrenched as livestock herding, could be a bigger battle.
The boy was looking after 150 sheep and goats, about 70 of which were stolen when he was murdered.
The Director of the Department of Prevention and Combating of Animal Theft in Mokhtlong district, Police Senior Inspector Rakhosi Tšalong, told thepost that the local police are working on the case.
“Investigations have progressed and we hope the suspects of theft and the murder of the shepherd will be found soon,” said Senior Inspector Tšalong.
Senior Inspector Haleeo Leluma of the Mokhotlong police has condemned people who hire children to herd their livestock.
“This is a lesson for the public to report where they know about children being hired so that the police can take legal action,” S/Insp Leluma said.
S/Insp Leluma said police will “ensure that the community stops this crime of exposing minors to dangers such as this”.
“Stock theft has become so common recently because the thieves have realised that the animals are under the watch of young children in cattle posts,” he said.
One of the boys, whom this paper shall call Pitso to protect his identity, said he started working as a herdboy when he was just eight-years-old while he was still a primary school pupil.
Pitso, who is a herdboy in one of Thaba-Tseka’s rangelands, said he had to drop out of school at 11-years to go into herding full-time in 2020. He said his father told him to stop going to school and focus fully on livestock.
“I did but I was devastated because I loved school and I even envisioned myself as a teacher in future,” Pitso said.
He talked about the dire conditions that young herdboys are forced to endure.
“Life at the cattle post is very difficult. I did everything by myself. I neither swept nor did laundry because there was no soap. I only left home with four blankets, a bag of maize flour and salt,” he said. “I ate papa (corn porridge) only or with salt except when one of the animals in the flock was breastfeeding. It is something that I got used to.”
Another herdboy from Thaba-Tseka, 14-year-old Sello, dropped out of school in Grade Six because “the beating was too much and sometimes I got beaten for the things I didn’t do”.
“I woke up every day pretending to go to school only to hide myself,” he said, adding that went on for a week until his seven-year-old brother informed their parents that he had bunked school.
“My parents beat me up as well,” he said.
“I ran to my grandmother’s place and stayed with her and that’s when I started herding her flock until I got employed two months ago.”
He gets paid M500 monthly. He said he gives his mother M300 of the money, leaving him with M200 to spend on crispy potato chips and sweets – because he is just a child.
Sello looks after 29 animals.
“It is my second month staying there alone and I don’t know when I will go back home,” he said, adding that his mother is in favour of him continuing to be a herdboy.
These cases are a few of many victims of child labour. A teacher at ’Makhotso Primary in Thaba-Tseka, Tšoloane Phatšoane, said enrolment is low “not because the village school is small but because we lose some students to cattle herding”.
“Just this year, we had 55 students but the number has declined to 45. We tried to engage with their parents and caregivers and our efforts were in vain as history keeps repeating itself,” Phatšoane said.
’Maletele Suhlane, the Setala Primary School principal in Thaba-Tseka, shared similar sentiments, adding that they have reported some cases to the police but “it was business as usual as they never acted”.
“They will say they will come but they never did until we stopped reporting,” Suhlane said.
She says nine to 11-year-olds drop out of school to do cattle herding. She said the school had 110 children but the number has dropped to 96, with some as young as nine-years old leaving to become herdboys.
She said the children’s parents and guardians claim to be broke so they encourage the practice.
“Quarterly, a child is expected to pay M36 to pay the school security guard and cover costs for sports. Their parents or guardians say that is too much and their children would rather herd animals,” she said.
“It pains us because all we want is to teach the children for them to reach their full potential.”
The Area Chief of Sekoainyaneng in Thaba-Tseka, Chief Mahlomola Moreki, said child labour is rampant as children’s rights to free primary education continues to be violated.
“We reported these cases all the time but nothing has been done to date and this has led to an unpleasant environment,” he said.
Pitikoe, the author of the doctoral thesis titled “Male Herders in Lesotho: Life History, Identities and Educational Ambitions in Lesotho,” observed that Basotho boys, more than girls, are often forced to abandon school in search of employment as herders or in the dangerous mines of South Africa.
In fulfillment of the herding role, she said, the boys are compelled to either look after animals belonging to their own families or are employed by wealthy livestock owners in exchange for money that they use to help their needy families.
Khanya Consultancy Counsellor, Mahlape Moremoholo, said education plays a vital role in a child’s development.
“It develops a child in four dimensions; physical, psychological, spiritual and environmental or social,” Moremoholo said.
She said children staying in cattle posts fail to improve all the four dimensions.
A UNESCO report says almost one in every three Basotho children aged between five and 14 years are forced by poverty to work for a living. The 2014 report, the latest to be published, states that another 25.3 percent of children in that age bracket are combining work and school in a bid to make ends meet.
It notes that lack of resources hampered the government’s ability to fund social and economic programmes for such children. Labour Inspector, Mpho Molise, defined child labour as any work that is done by children who are below the official minimum age of 15 years.
It is a criminal offence to give a child any work that interferes with their schooling by depriving them of the opportunity to attend school, obliging them to leave school prematurely or requiring them to attempt to combine school attendance with excessively long hours and heavy work, Molise said.
“Children are weak and have limited bargaining power. They are easily manipulated and exploited. The problem is compounded by weak enforcement of the relevant laws and regulations protecting children from hazardous work and exploitation,” Molise said.
She said labour laws are mainly applied to the formal sectors, but not in unregulated informal sectors that are major employers of children.
“However, the ministry is in the process of reviewing the Labour Code Order 1992 so as to cover inspections in informal sectors,” said Molise.
Molise said the ministry has conducted Rapid Assessment on the Worst Forms of Child Labour (pending report from the consultant) that would be used to inform the development of child labour policies and the law.
However, in the meantime, thousands of young boys remain in danger of meeting the same fate as the 15-year-old dead Mokhotlong boy.
’Mapule Motsopa
Mojapela says can work with Matekane
MASERU – THE Socialist Revolutionary (SR) leader, Teboho Mojapela, says he will not have any problems cobbling a coalition deal with Sam Matekane’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) after tomorrow’s election.
“It is not that I want but it is because I do not have any option,” Mojapela told thepost in an interview last week.
He says it is difficult to separate the RFP from “these other older parties that are corrupt”.
Mojapela said this was because Matekane’s companies won several lucrative tenders when corrupt governments were still in power.
“The only difference is that the RFP has not been in power directly but (people who lead it have) been winning tenders,” he said.
“Looking at the calibre of people in the RFP,” Mojapela said, “they are those who have corrupted this country.”
He said half the time when he speaks during radio phone-in programmes, “many callers say they believe the SR and RFP could join hands to help this country grow”.
But the visions of the two parties are different, he said.
Mojapela said his party has been fighting tooth and nail for the welfare of Basotho before the RFP was formed.
“We have never condoned corruption at any given time and space,” he said.
Speaking about tomorrow’s election, Mojapela said “there is no transparency because I am competing with thieves”.
He referred to the Auditor General’s report that shows that there are stashes of cash that were unaccounted for.
The Auditor General Monica Besetsa reported that about M6.1 billion went missing while the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) is investigating theft of M50 million.
He said MPs have showered themselves with M5 000 each saying it would be used to fuel their cars when the people had no food in villages.
“They have given themselves a lot of money for no reason,” he said.
He said the outgoing parliament never had any interest to work for Basotho.
He said the MPs in the last Parliament were only interested in enriching themselves.
He said he was not confident about the outcome of the election.
“How could you go to election with thieves and expect the election to be free and fair?”
Mojapela said he refused to sign the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s code of conduct for political parties taking part in the election “because I do not want to be associated with corrupt parties”.
Mojapela said Basotho must always remember that they have only one Lesotho and not more.
He said every Mosotho should head to the polls and make an informed decision when casting their votes.
“Trustworthy leaders are the ones to lift up Lesotho out of this wilderness,” he said.
This country, he said, needs leaders who can stand for their decisions and implement them.
He said many people have lost interest in politics in Africa because their countries’ economies are mismanaged.
Majara Molupe
We are starving, says army boss
MASERU – ARMY boss Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela has accused the government of starving the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) of resources which is making it difficult for the army to fulfil its mandate.
Speaking at two different platforms, Lt Gen Letsoela said the army’s vehicles do not have fuel and the soldiers have run out of food.
He was speaking at the funeral of Private Commando Lebuajoang Nonyana on Saturday and at the army parade on Independence Day.
He said when there was a spate of crimes in the country recently and he had to deploy the army in several parts of the country, he sent soldiers without food.
“I did not even know what I would feed you, I just told you to go to work because the nation was at risk,” Lt Gen Letsoela said, thanking businessmen who helped.
“But, I do not want to promise you the businessmen, we are a property of the state, we need food and other resources to perform our job,” he said.
He said according to the military law, the army is not permitted to receive food handouts from donors “but problems can take you to a cannibal’s place while trying to survive”.
Lt Gen Letsoela also thanked all those who participated in fetching the body of deceased soldier, Private Commando Nonyana, who was killed in Mozambique.
He said the Lesotho army in Mozambique is performing exceptionally well and is often on the frontline.
Lt Gen Letsoela appealed to the government to recognise their role as soldiers so they could execute their duties diligently.
Lt Gen Letsoela urged Brigade Commanders to keep on performing their duties despite the hiccups.
Deputy army boss, Major General Matela Matobakele, told the army parade on Tuesday that sometimes when seeking help to get resources for the soldiers in Mozambique some civil servants ask him if it is a priority.
“At that time, the same person is sitting on a heater powered by electricity from Mozambique,” Maj Gen Matobakele said.
“We are fighting for the electricity not to be cut, but here someone says he will soon close electricity and water for us,” he said.
Maj Gen Matobakele said the army spends about M2.5 million on operations in three months.
He said this year they launched several operations including Operation Save Lives which had over 400 soldiers.
He said they also launched Operation Corona together with the Lesotho and South African police at the borders everywhere.
“We also launched an operation in Bohlokong (in the Free State) with the SAPS trying to combat stock-theft and illegal crossing, many arrests were made,” he said.
He added that they encountered several challenges relating to funds.
He said from August until now when they stopped their operations the LDF Airwing used M270 000 on fuel for the first phase and the second phase.
He said the fuel was used to deliver supplies to the operational zones both in the country and in Mozambique.
He said the logistics department has used M1.4 million for petrol and M5 million for food in all the operations.
“I commend them for managing to succeed in the mission with such little funds.”
Finance Ministry spokesperson Litemoso Thatho said she could not comment on the remarks of the Commander.
“I did not attend the burial so I did not hear him (speak),” she said.
The Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, ’Mamonyane Bohloko, said she was at the funeral but she did not hear the army boss complaining about food and fuel.
She said the army spokesperson Captain Sakeng Lekola is the one who could comment on the army boss’ remarks.
Nkheli Liphoto
Party leaders exchange blows
MASERU – TWO political party leaders were involved in a fistfight during a live Lesotho TV broadcast on Tuesday.
The Revolutionary Alliance of Democrats (RAD)’s Relebohile Lephoto and the All Basotho Victims (ABV)’s William Mohale were fighting over campaign funds they received from the Independent
Electoral Commission (IEC) after they formed a coalition.
Trouble started when Lephoto refused to give Mohale half of the M42 800 deposited in the RAD’s account.
Lesotho TV then invited the two to discuss the issue during a live programme. Tempers however flared during a commercial break when Lephoto allegedly grabbed Mohale and tried to manhandle him.
Mohale retaliated with fists, bruising Lephoto’s face. They were later separated by a soldier who was guarding the studio. An assault case has been opened against Mohale.
“I regret forming the coalition with Mohale as he looks to be interested in spending the funds for his own good,” Lephoto told thepost last night.
He said it is Mohale who suggested a coalition earlier this year.
They then signed an agreement that Lephoto said would remain in force until 2027 “unless the courts say otherwise”. He said they agreed that the campaign funds would be deposited into the RAD’s bank account.
“Shockingly, Mohale wants his share of the fund yet we agreed that we were going to do everything together (as a coalition).”
Lephoto said Mohale is yet to account for the M8 000 he received from the kit.
“He is someone who doesn’t like to account for the funds he uses,” Lephoto said.
Lephoto said last week he was called to a police station and instructed to give Mohale his share.
“But I will not do that, never,” he said, adding that he had since asked police bosses to intervene because juniors seem to be siding with Mohale.
“It would be better if the police stick to their job of combating crime and other illegalities instead of meddling in party politics,” he said.
“I am not going to release the funds to Mohale.”
Mohale told thepost he hit Lephoto in self-defence because “he is the one who started all of this”. Mohale said the fracas started when Lephoto overheard him speaking on the phone during a commercial break.
“The person I was talking to was telling me that Lephoto once took their money and Lephoto then came closer to me and told me that whoever I am talking to will not help me get the money”.
Mohale said he told Lephoto he had no business knowing who he was speaking to on the phone.
“He then came to me and manhandled me, tearing my shirt. I retaliated with my fists but now I am blamed because I hit him”.
“I am aware that Lephoto went to the courts of laws. I am meeting with my lawyers today. That guy is a crook”.
Mohale said he regrets working with Lephoto.
Nkheli Liphoto
