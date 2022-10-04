News
University students stage protest
MASERU – STUDENTS at the National University of Lesotho (NUL) took to the streets yesterday to protest the delay by the university to release their last semester results.
The students alleged that the delay had resulted in them failing to access their stipends from the National Manpower Development Secretariat (NMDS).
They claimed that the NMDS relies on the lists of registered students from the university who would have passed to process further payments.
The students said they will continue to protest until their grievances are addressed.
Yesterday the students disrupted classes as they marched at the campus in Roma, singing and chanting on the pavements.
They were holding long sticks and singing Mona ha rea tlela masaoana (We have not come here for nonsense) while chanting around the school’s premises.
The NUL SRC president, Tumo Tsanyane, told thepost yesterday that some students who had sat for supplementary exams had not received their results.
He said without the results, the “students are not able to renew their scholarship with (the NMDS)”.
“The students are not able to know their academic stance whether they will be proceeding to the prospective year or are set to repeat the entire courses,” read a letter of grievances addressed to the vice-chancellor.
They also said post-graduate students in the Faculty of Education had also not received their results.
They also complained that some Masters in Clinical Social Work students submitted their academic work in May and are still awaiting dissertation feedback from external examiners.
They complained that the students at the IEMS campus have no Wi-fi at their campus to access internet services even in the computer rooms.
“Results at IEMS have not been issued to this day.”
They said classes at the main campus should be halted until all students are registered.
“Students are suffering an irrecoverable prejudice with lectures continuing while others are stranded,” the letter reads.
“Lecturers have started getting on with their coursework for those who are doing practical courses.”
“Students’ Cards (must) be issued and the university must announce reasonable dates for such to happen.”
They added that the supplementary results should be issued within five working days so that students know their fate.
“We wish to further indicate that failure to respond to such thorny grievances, the students in accordance with the Student Union constitution shall embark on a peaceful and constitutional protest to compel the university to adhere to the grievances mentioned above.”
The NUL Pro-Vice Chancellor, Professor Kananelo Mosito, told thepost that the school system is being fixed and is expected to be operational as soon as possible.
“They gave the vice-chancellor their letter and it will be worked out,” Professor Mosito said.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
We’re ready to govern
MASERU – THE Movement for Economic Change (MEC) leader, Selibe Mochoboroane, says he will push for the government to acquire a 51 percent stake in all companies where it has shares if his party wins election next Friday.
Mochoboroane says that should not rattle investors who currently own as much as 70 percent in diamond mines with the government owning the remaining 30 percent.
He says such a structure will ensure Basotho benefit fully from their natural resources.
“How do you have a say as government over your natural resources with a shareholding of 30 percent? We just do not have control,” he says.
“When I get into power we will ensure that the government increases shareholding to 51 percent so that we are in control. We still need foreign investors but we need to be in control.”
It is strategy that has been tried elsewhere in Africa with devastating consequences as investors, unnerved by the radical rhetoric, quickly fled.
But Mochoboroane is adamant that such a radical economic policy will not trigger investor flight.
“It will not threaten investors. What we will have to do is to buy the shares to have one more share. They’ll still do the work but we have to be in control,” he says.
“A diamond is a non-renewable resource. Once extracted it is gone and will not be replaced.”
An MEC government, Mochoboroane says, will create a sovereign development fund to ensure that Basotho benefit fully from their natural resources.
“When we sell diamonds, a certain percentage has to go to the investment so that the next generation can benefit from the extraction of our diamonds.”
Funds generated from the sale of the diamonds will then be channeled towards infrastructure development “to ensure we leave a legacy for the next generation”.
“We have to have some means of ensuring that the generations to come also benefit from the same resources that we kept. They should not just see the dongas that came as a result of extracting diamonds.”
Mochoboroane is a strong admirer of the Botswana model; how the government has used its vast mineral wealth to educate and place thousands of Batswana into top universities around the world.
“Here in Lesotho we cannot take our students to study at Oxford University because we can’t afford that. But Batswana, with their investments in mining, are able to do that,” he says.
“We must therefore create a sovereign wealth fund so that the future generations can benefit from our resources. Such a fund will save us from borrowing from the IMF and World Bank. We will borrow from our resource.”
Mochoboroane also wants a shake-up of the government’s pension fund which he says is currently working for the benefit of South Africa.
“Look at how fast Sandton is growing. They get these resources from Lesotho and we are not able to tap into our own resource,” he says.
Sandton is the richest square mile in Africa with big businesses headquartered there.
For Mochoboroane the key to fixing what’s ailing Lesotho lies in adopting radical economic transformation programmes for the country.
He thinks he is, judged on past performance alone, the best candidate for the country’s biggest job, come October 7.
He says Basotho should vote for his MEC next Friday “because it preaches the gospel of service delivery”.
“It doesn’t just preach but it also delivers (on its campaign promises),” he says.
Mochoboroane is quick to point to what he says is a “solid track-record” of service delivery first when he was Deputy Minister of Local Government.
“This is the kind of politics I am sharing with the people. They know that was the basis of the formation of the MEC, it is nothing but service delivery,” he says.
“Wherever we are, whether we are in opposition, or in government, we deliver. I served as chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee.
There was never a time when the PAC performed the way it did. Look at the number of motions filed by the deputy leader of the MEC in parliament.”
He says all this is because of the ethos of the MEC – to deliver on their mandate to the people of Lesotho.
He says the MEC should be judged at the ballot box “on the basis of our past performance”.
If the MEC wins the elections next week, Mochoboroane says he wants Lesotho to go back to the ideals of the National Strategic Development Plan that was penned under former Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili.
Under the Maputo Declaration, Mochoboroane says, Lesotho pledged to channel ten percent of its national budget to agriculture.
That grand plan has never been implemented, leaving Lesotho to survive on handouts from international relief agencies.
Instead, what we have seen from successive governments is a starving of the agriculture sector leaving the country food-insecure.
“As we speak, there has never been a time when we go beyond 2.5 percent. We’ve been between two percent and 2.7 percent (being allocated to agriculture). We have not even got to five percent of our total budget yet agriculture is the backbone for the growth of the economy,” he says.
“There is just no way that we as a country can depend on another (to feed ourselves),” he says.
“If you are not able to produce your own products there is no way that you will be able to stimulate the growth of the economy.”
“The declaration Mosisili signed in 2009 in Maputo must be implemented.”
If the MEC wins the polls, Mochoboroane says apart from revamping agriculture, they will also channel their energies on fighting corruption which has resulted in massive leakages in tax mobilisation.
“When Basotho have elected me into power, I will work to (uproot) corruption to ensure that we collect as much revenue as possible.”
To boost Lesotho’s revenue, Mochoboroane says he wants the 1986 Water Treaty signed with South Africa reviewed significantly because the current deal is heavily skewed in Pretoria’s favour.
“That treaty was signed by the apartheid regime and the military regime which was not elected by the people. We are going to engage South Africa to review the treaty,” he says.
“The royalties we get from selling water are far low as compared to the benefits South Africa gets from our water. We will have to sit down with South Africa and convince them that we need to review that treaty.”
Judging by the attendance at his rallies and the aggressive recruitment of members behind the scenes, Mochoboroane says he expects his MEC to put up a stellar show at the polls this time around.
“You will be shocked when the results are announced,” he says.
Mochoboroane was in a bullish mood when thepost spoke to him at his party’s offices this week.
“I’m certain that we are going to do very well looking at how I performed in the previous elections and how we are doing now in terms of the campaign. I’m hopeful that we are going to do well.”
He says they have been on the ground campaigning since the last election in 2017, setting up structures for the MEC.
The results, he says, have been outstanding.
“But looking at the membership and the successes of our rallies, I am certain that at least I will be able to compete in 20 constituencies and participate in the rest of the constituencies.”
Mochoboroane won the Thabana-Morena constituency in the 2017 snap election, the only constituency his MEC won outright.
He hopes to retain that constituency whilst adding a few more.
“I am not quite sure how many seats I am going to win but I will be in a position to compete and when you compete there can only be two outcomes: either you win or you lose. But even if you lose, you lose with very good numbers.”
He says he has no qualms with the manner in which the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has run the election so far.
He however would have wanted voter education and advertising to have been done a little earlier to ensure Basotho access relevant voter education.
Mochoboroane is realistic enough to keep his ambitions in check. He says he acknowledges that no single political party is going to romp to victory and win the necessary 61 seats to form government on its own.
“We are in the era of coalition governments,” he says. “There is no way we can run away from coalition governments. We will have to live with coalition governments for the next 20 years or so.”
He says despite that reality, he still believes the MEC can lead the next coalition government. But even after forming a coalition government, political parties should not use that as an excuse to fail to deliver on their electoral promises.
“Nobody should give an excuse that they failed to deliver because they were in a coalition government. Coalition governments do not stop anyone from delivering quality services,” he says.
“With or without a coalition government we have to deliver.”
He says Basotho must vote for the MEC, a “party that believes in service delivery that has a vision of moving Lesotho from where it is now to a Lesotho that will be prosperous in the next five years”.
The MEC is a fiercely pro-Basotho political formation whose election manifesto promises “to kill corruption” whilst promising to “create jobs” for Basotho.
With an image of a hand watch, the MEC says “2022 should be the dawn of a new Lesotho that turns the tide on the downward trend of the past 10 years”.
“This is a moment of renewal. It is an opportunity to build democratic institutions and return our country to a path of transformation, growth and development,” the party says in its manifesto.
It says an MEC government will be anchored on five thematic areas:
• Fiercely fighting corruption and enforcement of the law
• Promoting private sector development
• Infrastructure development, economic recovery and growth
• Strengthening patriotism and social cohesion
• Improving social security services
Mochoboroane says while there was nothing fundamentally with Zhen Yu Shao, a Mosotho of Chinese descent, joining a political party of his choice, he just cannot understand why the man should be allowed to run for elections in Lesotho.
“That is an insult to Basotho,” he says bluntly.
Shao initially wanted to stand for elections under the MEC banner but was given short thrift by the party that felt he was a liability and would damage the reputation of a party that projects itself as fiercely pro-Basotho.
When the MEC rejected him, Shao packed his bags and formed his Basotho Pele party under which he is running for elections in the Ha-Tsolo constituency.
This week, a group of Basotho launched a legal challenge against Shao’s candidacy.
Mochoboroane says it would be a travesty of justice to Basotho to allow Shao to run in the elections.
“We are Africans living in Africa. We are Basotho living in Lesotho. Now can you think of a parliament run by a Chinese?”
“We have a problem of an economy that is not too strong, that depends on other countries such as China. Now think of a situation where we are now led by a Chinese national. I take that as an insult to Basotho.”
“Even the Basotho who are voting for the Chinese national, does that mean that even amongst themselves no one can stand for elections? Does that mean they have lost hope even in themselves? I take it as an insult to Basotho.”
He says when he first picked information that Shao had joined his party, he immediately dispatched a delegation led by the party’s secretary general “to find out what was happening”.
“We agreed that if it’s true (that Shao was a member) it had come to an end immediately. We cannot afford as a party to have a Chinese national who will stand the elections under the flag of the party.”
Abel Chapatarongo & Khotsofalang Koloi
News
Rights group piles pressure on Lesotho
MASERU – An international human rights group has called on the next Lesotho government to tackle police brutality, torture and killings.
Amnesty International made the call in a statement this week.
It says Lesotho must ensure accountability for human rights crimes beyond the electioneering period for the October 7 election.
“A dangerous pattern of human rights violations, including torture, unlawful killings, and excessive use of force by members of the security forces in Lesotho has been a common feature of the past five years under the current coalition government,” said Muleya Mwananyanda, Amnesty International’s Director for East and Southern Africa.
“Political candidates vying for leadership positions, including parliamentary seats, in the upcoming general elections must make a commitment to put respect for human rights and accountability for past human rights violations front and centre of their campaigns,” Mwananyanda said.
“If elected, they must ensure access to justice and effective remedies for the victims of these human rights crimes.”
Since 2017, Lesotho has seen a number of human rights violations, including excessive and disproportionate use of force by the security forces.
There have also been reports of unlawful killings, torture and other ill-treatment of suspected perpetrators of crime by members of the security forces, including the police and the army.
Amnesty International mentioned several unlawful killings perpetrated by security agencies in the last few years.
The statement refers to the unlawful use of force by police in Lesotho that has resulted in unlawful killings, including on 16 June 2022, when police opened fire at protesting National University of Lesotho (NUL students).
The police killed one student, Kopano Makutoane, and injured several others.
Several police officers were later suspended but there has not been an update on the investigation.
The statement also mentioned Tšeliso Sekonyela who died in custody in September last year at the Thetsane Police Station where he was being held for allegedly stealing alcohol.
Police officers delivered his body at a morgue two days later.
Three police officers were later suspended pending an investigation into Sekonyela’s death.
Amnesty International noted that although some members of the police were suspended for their actions, including the killing of Makutoane, other members of the security forces remain in their posts despite ample evidence and research by human rights organisations pointing to serious human rights violations.
Amnesty International has also documented cases of torture and other ill-treatment by the security forces.
In January this year, Advocate Napo Mafaesa was arrested by the police on allegations of concealing a gun belonging to his client.
Police officers took him to Ha-Mabote Police Station and subjected him to torture to force him to “confess”.
Police allegedly shackled Advocate Mafaesa’s legs and bound his hands before suffocating him with a tyre tube.
They repeatedly poured cold water on his face while assaulting him.
Advocate Mafaesa was freed in the early hours of January 14 in serious pain and is suing the police for the torture he claims he suffered.
In another case, ’Mateboho Matekane, from Ha-Pita in Maseru was arrested on November 30 last year, accused of stealing group savings funds.
She told Amnesty International that she was taken to Lithoteng Police Station where she was beaten with a spade, including on her buttocks, until she urinated on herself and passed out.
She later lost her job because the torture she suffered meant she was in too much pain to be able to work.
On May 19 this year, 35 people were tortured by the police and the army for protesting against power cuts in Liseleng in the district of Thaba-Tseka.
They were later charged with disturbing the peace.
Police authorities, including Police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli, admitted to Amnesty International during a meeting at the police headquarters in Maseru in July that torture and other human rights violations cases have come up within their ranks but blame “rogue police elements”.
“It is the duty of the police to protect the public, yet Lesotho’s track record of police brutality shows that the public have much to fear from their law enforcement officers,” Mwananyanda said.
“It is time for the Lesotho authorities to take a zero-tolerance attitude to unlawful killings, torture and other ill-treatment by their security forces and ensure that those suspected to be responsible are held to account,” he said.
“Victims must be provided with access to justice and effective remedies.”
Staff Reporter
News
The plight of abandoned children
MASERU – A mother left her one-and-a-half year old toddler alone in a locked house with nothing to feed on but a bottle of water.
The village chief and angry neighbours found the child eating his own faeces in a dilapidated rented house on the outskirts of Maseru city.
The woman’s other children aged 15, eight and four years old had also scattered throughout the village.
The four-year-old was found playing in the village after being reported missing by the eight-year-old sibling.
As for the mother, she was found at a beerhouse, drunk.
The chief took her to the police and two weeks ago she was charged at the Maseru magistrate’s court with wrongful, unlawful and intentional “abuse, neglect, abandon(ment) or expos(ure)” of her four children “in a manner likely to cause the children physical, psychological, or emotional injury by leaving them alone unattended”.
The 37-year-old mother, pregnant with a fifth child, pleaded guilty to the charges and faced two years imprisonment.
Seeking her imprisonment, the crown said “it is a growing trend nowadays where a parent neglects their children or leaves them with other children as if it is alright”.
“Such behaviour has to be stopped with immediate effect and our courts have to help us put this under control,” the crown argued.
“No ordinary mother would act as the accused does,” the crown said, adding: “She was found drinking beer by the police while her child ate faeces.”
“Therefore, the fine of M2 000 or two months imprisonment is not a solution. It is too short to rehabilitate her into being a good mother to her children. It is not going to help these children either if (they are) reunited with their mother after two months.”
In another case earlier in September, a 19-year-old woman from a rural part of Maseru was sentenced to five-years in jail without the option of a fine.
The woman, the Maseru magistrate’s court found, left her one-year old toddler alone in a house without food and warm clothes for some days between June 19 and 22 this year.
She pleaded guilty to “unlawfully abusing, neglecting, abandoning or exposing the said child in a manner likely to cause the child physical, psychological or emotional injury or causes or permits the child to be abused, neglected, abandoned or exposed”.
Following her arrest, the child was placed in an alternative care, which is the last resort for the Ministry of Social Development.
Section 44 (1) of the Children Protection and Welfare Act states that a person who abuses, neglects, abandons or exposes a child in a manner likely to cause the child physical, psychological or emotional injury or causes commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding M2 000 or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding two months or both.
The Act further states that “a parent or guardian or other person legally obliged to maintain a child shall be deemed to have neglected the child in a manner likely to cause the child physical, psychological or emotional injury if he fails to provide adequate food, clothing, medical treatment, lodging, care, guidance and protection to the child.”
The Act provides that “a child has a right to live with his parents and grow up in a caring and peaceful environment unless it is proved in court that living with his parents shall…lead to significant harm to the child”.
It also states that a child shall not be subjected to any cultural rites, customs or traditional practices that are likely to negatively affect the child’s life, health, welfare, dignity or physical, emotional, psychological, mental and intellectual development.
The same law states that the government should provide “special protection for a child deprived of family environment and ensure that appropriate alternative family care or institutional placement is available in such cases”.
The Act says a child is in need of care and protection if they have been or there is substantial risk that the child will be physically, psychologically or emotionally injured or sexually abused by the parent or guardian or a member of the extended family or any other person.
The Act provides that a police officer, the Department of Social Welfare, a chief or member of the community who is satisfied on reasonable grounds that a child is in need of care and protection may take the child and place him in a place of safety.
It is the role of the state, through its agencies, to ensure the supervision of the safety, well-being and development of any child placed in alternative care and the regular review of the appropriateness of the care arrangement provided.
Statistics from the Social Development Ministry show that 83 children were found neglected countrywide from April to August this year.
Some of these children were taken to care facilities, while others were placed with their relatives.
Many other cases go unreported. Maseru, for example, has dozens of children roaming the streets, scavenging for food in dustbins and living in dirty, abandoned houses.
The Ministry of Social Development’s Director of Child Protection, Mookho Motheo-Lekhanya, defined child abandonment as when a parent dumps a child while neglect is failure for parents to carry out their responsibilities. However, she said they are interlinked.
She said the ministry is mandated to intervene when a parent feels burdened either with parental skills or psychosocial support.
“We have child grant programmes as a means of curbing these issues. And it can only be granted if such a child or family qualifies and some issues don’t require monetary support but psychosocial support,” she said.
She said it is lawful for a parent to opt for adoption if they are not coping with keeping a child “but we don’t encourage it because every child has a right to grow within a family setting”.
“We counsel them along with their families before a child can be adopted to ensure they understand the procedure to avoid abandonment or negligence.”
The Police spokesman, Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli, said child abandonment and negligence cases are widespread.
“Children are supposed to be left under the care of an old person,” S/Supt Mopeli said.
He said public sensitisation on such issues is vital for all stakeholders.
“We have to be proactive. This has to be done regularly so that even those who see them happening can report such cases.”
The Lesotho Council for Non-Governmental Organisations (LCN)’s Democracy and Human Rights Commission Coordinator, Advocate Lebohang Leeu, said parents should take their responsibilities to raise their children seriously.
She said the child protection law aims to protect and promote children’s welfare and rights.
She said child support should not be about material things only “as it takes a whole family to raise a child”.
“Children need love and maintenance from both parents,” she said.
Advocate Leeu admitted that it is difficult to trace irresponsible parents who leave the country and abandon their children in the process.
’Maleeto Malataliana, a Clinical Psychologist at MM Psychological Services, said there are two different, though equally devastating, ways a child can be abandoned – physically and emotionally.
She said physical abandonment occurs when one or more of the child’s primary caregivers disappear from the child’s life. This may happen due to death or divorce.
Sometimes parents walk away because they cannot handle the responsibility and emotional strain of caring for a young child.
She said emotional abandonment occurs when a caregiver is present but is completely emotionally unavailable.
“Causes of emotional abandonment include mental illness, substance abuse, and caregivers selfishly deciding to put their needs before those of the needs of the child,” Malataliana said.
“Abandonment in any form can lead to serious psychological problems. Abandonment issues involve a deep fear of being hurt, rejected or abandoned,” she said.
Malataliana said fear of abandonment is a form of anxiety that often develops in response to specific painful or traumatic experiences like childhood abuse, neglect, or the loss of a loved one.
She said abandonment issues that begin in childhood are almost always the result of Adverse Childhood Experiences (or ACE’s), which describe different types of stressful and traumatic experiences.
In children, she said abandonment issues often show up as anxiety, especially when separating from a caregiver.
“Children with abandonment issues may be more easily upset and often have difficulty regulating their emotions. They may exhibit negative attention-seeking behaviours and have outbursts or tantrums,” said Malataliana.
They can either demonstrate avoidant or antisocial behaviours, withdrawing from peers, or bullying others, she said.
They may also be either fearful of adults or overly trusting, developing quick dependencies.
One common effect of childhood abandonment, she said, is low self-esteem.
“The child may believe that she was abandoned because she did something wrong or because she simply was not good enough to live up to her parents’ standards. The child with low self-esteem often tries to be extra well behaved,” said Malataliana.
They may become perfectionists or seek to validate their self-worth with achievements. If they fail to reach their often unrealistic goals, they may become depressed or even suicidal, she said.
“This child is often easy prey for pedophiles and other abusers because they will do almost anything to please the people who are important to them,” she said.
The Acting Minister of Social Development, Keketso Sello, said about 1 891 calls depicting various types of emergencies for children have been received from July 2021 to June 2022.
Sello said this during the relaunch of the Lesotho Child Helpline in June 2022.
Of these cases, child neglect ranks highest followed by sexual offences and economic related matters, Sello said.
’Mapule Motsopa
