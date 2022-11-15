News-pst
Urban poverty deepens
MASERU – THEY trek to Maseru in their droves in hopes of getting a job and living a better life.
Instead, after failing to land jobs in factories, construction sites, hundreds of people end up living in congested villages around the capital where poverty is rife.
Some resort to other adventures that often land them in jail.
Others, especially young women and girls, become sex workers to survive.
Tankiso Moletoa, 20, lives with her mother in a rented corrugated shack in Ha-Hoohlo towards the border gate of Maseru.
The shack has no windows.
“The environment is unhealthy because we stay within a compound of packed rented shacks,” said Moletoa, whose landlord lives in an old, dilapidated brick house at the premises.
Almost every tenant in the compound is nowhere to be seen during the day.
“They are out to look for piece jobs,” she said.
Each tenant pays M150 per month as rent.
Just outside the shacks, a swarm of flies hovers around. Small tributaries of dirty water run through the compound.
Moletoa’s mother is a factory worker at one of Maseru Industrial Estate factories where she takes home M2 500 a month.
Moletoa says she used to do part time jobs at construction sites in Maseru.
And at times, she would get a job as a part time employee at the factories. Now the piece jobs have dried up and she has to rely on her mother to survive.
Moletoa says her mother used to tell her that the situation would improve once factories reopened, but this is turning into hot air.
Because the buyers from overseas are no longer placing orders like they used to, many factories have remained shut.
As a result, low skilled people such as Moletoa continue to wallow in poverty.
“I cannot get a better job because I did not have a proper education. I only did Form C at school and I did not even write exams because I failed to raise the examination fees,” Moletoa said.
When rural life became too tough for her, Moletoa packed her bags and headed to Maseru to join her mother.
She said problems intensified when her father died and no one could help her pay for her studies.
She says she was split between coming to Maseru to look for work and herding cattle in the rural areas where she would get paid a cow after a year.
Morapeli Lesole, 30, who stays in the same compound as Moletoa, described the situation as extremely difficult.
“I can hardly provide for my small family,” said Lesole, who lives with his wife and a young child.
For him to put food on the table, he seeks jobs at construction sites while his wife does laundry at different homes.
Lesole says he did not go for any formal training to become a builder but gained experience working as a labourer.
He said jobs are hard to come by.
“I have not yet paid rent. Look at the date,” he said.
When he left his home in Mazenod to stay in Maseru in 2016, Lesole hoped he would get a better job to take care of his family.
But it wasn’t to be. He said his family sometimes goes to bed hungry.
“People back home might think that we are hiding in Maseru and living a busy city life oblivious of the fact that we are struggling,” he said.
Tankiso Malepa, 69, who stays in Sea Point, a few metres from the bus-stop, is struggling to cope with city life.
Malepa is unable to work for his family because he is sick.
He said he used to sell cow heads before he fell sick. With the revenue he generated from the sale of cow heads, he paid for his children’s school fees.
Originally, Malepa is from Marakabei and he arrived in Maseru in 1982 to try his fortunes. He secured a small piece of land on a sloppy area where he built two shacks with corrugated iron.
Next to the shacks, he has planted some vegetables for family consumption.
His 19-year-old daughter has enrolled with the Centre for Accounting Studies (CAS) and is in her first year.
He stays in two small shacks with three of his children while the other two have rented accommodation elsewhere.
Running water is a pipe dream. For water, he has to draw from a neighbour’s well and pays M40 per month.
Malepa said his business was booming in the past because many cows were slaughtered locally but of late, they were imported from South Africa as carcasses.
“My family is struggling to survive because we don’t have a reliable and proper source of income,” said Malepa, adding that he informed the then Ministry of Social Development about his illness but was told that the ministry’s coffers were dry.
He said he is still being treated for his illness but sometimes he is told that the clinic has run out of drugs.
“The health centre experiences incessant stock-outs,” Malepa said, his hands shaking as he sits on a chair.
“I would be advised to buy the medication at pharmacies but I won’t have the money to buy the prescribed medication. I feel helpless,” he said.
He said his wife is dead and his children are the ones taking care of him.
Malepa says he hopes the new government will change Basotho lives for the better.
While it is undeniable that food insecurity is an endemic problem in Lesotho’s rural villages, the rural bias of both donors and government ignores the fact that poverty and food insecurity are increasingly important urban issues as well.
A study by a National University of Lesotho’s Urban Planning lecturer, Associate Professor Resetselemang Leduka and others found that Lesotho is urbanising at a rapid rate and this reality needs to be acknowledged, understood and planned for in food security discussions and debates.
“There has been little attention paid to the drivers, prevalence and characteristics of food insecurity in Lesotho’s urban centres,” states the study, which Leduka conducted with five others in 2015.
“Lesotho is experiencing a rapid urban transition with large-scale internal migration to the urban centres, higher urban than rural population growth rates, and depopulation of the more remote mountainous areas of the country,” notes the report.
The number of urban dwellers increased from 127 000 in 1976 to 444 000 in 2006, according to the study.
The UN projects that urbanisation in Lesotho will rise to 39 percent by 2025 and 58 percent by 2050.
Leduka’s study says most of the country’s population live in villages in the lowlands of the country and no one in these areas is more than an hour or two from the nearest urban centre.
Thus, even the country’s “rural” people regularly visit urban centres and have their lives and livelihoods framed by what goes on there.
The study says Lesotho’s rapid urbanisation is evidence of an ongoing shift in household livelihoods away from agriculture and towards wage employment within and outside the country.
“Within the Lesotho agricultural system, farmers themselves have been subordinated as welfare recipients,” the study says.
“Their ranks are dominated by small-scale sharecroppers and small-scale landholders, which are organised only at the household level,” it says.
“Farmers have become passive receivers of technical advice, beneficiaries of public sector subsidised inputs and price takers in local markets, which are particularly volatile because of their small case and isolation from other markets.”
The study found that no effective cooperative or association system operates within the agricultural sector.
It says agriculture has moved further and further from a business undertaking and increasingly toward a mode of social security.
In the process, it says, Basotho families have become increasingly passive in coping with their dwindling resource base.
It says the growing numbers of lowland field owners have done their sums and decided that this kind of production is too risky to continue.
“Lesotho is, and will continue to be, heavily dependent on food imports from South Africa. The only real question in the long-term, especially in urban areas like Maseru, is how to make that food affordable and accessible.”
Unlike many other Southern African cities, the study found, Maseru does not have large areas of informal settlement and shack dwellings.
Most people, including those in the poorer parts of the city, live in basic housing made of brick and tin roofing on clearly demarcated plots.
In the peri-urban areas, traditional rondavels (round huts) are more common as Maseru’s urban sprawl has incorporated neighbouring rural villages.
The study says of the 800 households surveyed, 61 percent lived in houses and nine percent in traditional housing.
Less than 0.5 percent were in informal shacks.
Poor households in Maseru obtain their food from a variety of sources and with varying frequency, the study says.
Around half of the households (47 percent) said they obtain some of their food from urban agriculture, but only 21 percent do so on a regular basis (at least once a week).
A similar proportion of households (49 percent) source food from the informal economy, at least a third on a regular basis and 11 percent daily.
As many as 84 percent of households shop at supermarkets.
The majority (62 percent) do so monthly and 21 percent at least once a week.
Easily the most important source of food on a daily and weekly basis are small retail outlets and fast-food nodes, it says.
Other food-access strategies include the bartering of household goods for food, laundry, babysitting, brewing and sale of wild vegetables in exchange for cash or food, borrowing or buying food on credit, and attending funerals and feasts for free food.
Majara Molupe
Teachers’ unions want Minister out
MASERU – A COALITION of teachers’ associations this week demanded the ouster of newly appointed Education Minister Professor Ntoi Rapapa.
The teachers’ associations sent their petition to Prime Minister Sam Matekane.
The petitioners are the Lesotho Association of Teachers (LAT), the Lesotho Teachers Trade Union (LTTU), and the Lesotho Schools Principal Association (LESPA).
Their spokesman, the LAT secretary general Letsatsi Ntsibolane, was in a combative mood when he spoke to thepost insisting they are not happy with Professor Rapapa’s appointment.
Ntsibolane said they are “aggressively pushing for the removal of Professor Rapapa” from his ministerial position.
“We are not happy with the government’s decision to appoint Professor Rapapa as the new education minister yet he messed up the ministry in 2017 when he was a minister,” Ntsibolane said.
“People voted for change, how will he bring change yet he failed dismally in the past?” he asked.
The teachers’ associations wrote to Matekane this week expressing their unhappiness about the appointment.
“We strongly believe that you will selflessly serve this beautiful country,” the teachers told Matekane in their letter dated November 7.
“As a matter of urgency the education minister should address the pending demands entailed in the 2019 industrial action agreement,” they said.
They said the pending demands include the implementation of Phase Two of the 2019 salary career and salary structure.
They also want the matter of pending promotions for teachers which was in the agreement addressed.
They also want their salary arrears paid.
The teachers said they are still pushing for a 50/50 lump sum take home upon retirement and the appointment of principals on permanent and pensionable terms.
They also want the ministry to fill in frozen vacancies and resume the payment of the hardship allowance to teachers as well as the subvention funds for schools.
Ntsibolane said they have now embarked on a programme to persuade the government to reshuffle Prof Rapapa from the education ministry.
He said the prime minister had pleaded with everyone to work hard in their relevant fields.
“We should be given another minister and Professor Rapapa should be removed.”
He said they had hopes that things would change this time after the government trimmed cabinet from 37 ministers to 15.
Responding to the plea that Professor Rapapa be afforded a second chance, Ntsibolane said “we do not buy anything about Professor Rapapa”.
“We do not have room to give someone a second chance (when he is heading) such a crucial ministry,” he said.
Ntsibolane said Professor Rapapa had failed to deliver when he was education minister.
He blamed Prof Ntoi for the ‘no work no pay’ principle that saw some teachers suffering and wallowing in poverty when he was minister.
Ntsibolane said there are still some teachers who have not been paid their salaries following that strike in 2017.
Contacted for comment yesterday, Professor Rapapa said it is not up to him to decide if he should be removed or not.
“That discretion can only be made by the King or the Prime Minister as they are the ones who appointed me,” he said.
He said he will also study the progress which was made by the ministry in trying to resolve the teachers’ grievances after he left and take it up from there.
Nkheli Liphoto
Gripping details of how soldier was killed
MASERU – THE High Court heard how a famo music gangster, Motlatsi Ranteoana, 24, tried hiding his unlicensed pistol in a toilet pit after he killed a soldier in 2017.
High Court judge Justice ’Mafelile Ralebese heard that Ranteoana, who is facing two counts of murder, attempted murder, and illegal possession of a firearm, insulted the soldier before killing him.
He is also accused of killing a street vendor and injuring another soldier during the fracas.
Ranteoana pleaded not guilty to the murder and attempted murder charges but guilty to the illegal possession of a firearm.
Ranteoane is from Mohale’s Hoek, Ha-Qoane.
The High Court heard that Renteoana was approached by a military intelligence officer near Gate Way Filling Station at the Maseru Border who demanded that he hand over his illegal gun.
He refused.
The judge heard that Ranteoana told the soldier, who was in plain clothes, that he would give him his mother if he came near him.
Telling a Mosotho man that you would give him his mother is regarded as an insult and that you are ready for violence.
When the soldier, Private Katleho Seliane, insisted that Ranteoana hand over the gun and approached him he allegedly pulled the trigger and killed him.
He also killed a nearby street vendor, Moeketsi Makhabane, and injured another soldier who responded to the gunfight, Private Halekhethe Nkonyana.
The court heard that Ranteoana, a famo gangster, was under the impression that he was being attacked and thought he should protect himself.
Ranteoana told the court that the soldiers were dressed in civilian clothes and did not introduce themselves to him.
He said he was also shot in the hand while fighting for the gun with one soldier.
The first witness in this case, Mahali Makoa, 36, who is a street vendor at the Maseru Bridge, said she knew Makhabane as they were working together as street vendors.
Makoa said on May 13, 2017 between 5pm and 6pm at the Gate Way Garage a white sprinter arrived followed by another white car and Ranteoana got out of one of the two cars.
Makoa said Ranteoana was dressed in a brown Brentwood pair of trousers, leather jacket and un-matching socks and shoes.
Makoa told the court that Ranteoana and several other men got out of the cars.
She said one man from the garage approached the men and told them that he was afraid that they were going to make noise and might break property at the garage and therefore asked them to leave.
She said the men left the garage and Ranteoana approached her table holding a gun.
Amid the tension, she approached Makhabane and informed her that the man approaching them had a gun.
Makoa said the man cocked the gun while the soldier approached him saying: “Sir, I am not fighting with you, I want the weapon in your hand.”
Then Ranteoana replied: “If you come to me, wanting my gun, I am not going to give it to you.”
The soldier said to him: “I am an officer of the law and here is my identity card, I want the weapon in your hand.”
Ranteoana said to the soldier: “If you want my gun, I am going to give you your mother.”
Makoa said at this moment Makhabane told Ranteoana that he was not going to give the soldier his mother in their presence.
At that moment, Ranteoana fired in the direction of the soldier.
She said she immediately stood up and fled.
The case continues.
New appointments at thepost
MASERU – The Chief Executive Officer at thepost, Abel Chapatarongo, has announced two senior appointments at the newspaper in the marketing department.
Libuseng Tsakatsi has been appointed the Acting Marketing Manager with effect from November 1, 2022. She takes over as marketing manager from Papali Tsuinyane who has now retired.
Tsakatsi holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Free State.
Nthati Sekese has been appointed a Digital Marketing Executive at thepost. She is a graduate of Limkokwing University of Creative Technology.
Her mandate is to drive sales and traffic on the Newsbot, a new platform that was launched two months ago.
Chapatarongo said the appointments are in line with the vision to position thepost as one of the leading voices in the digital spaces in Lesotho.
Staff Reporter
