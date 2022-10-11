News
Victory is certain, says Mahao
MASERU – Professor Nqosa Mahao, the leader of the Basotho Action Party (BAP), sees tomorrow’s watershed election in simple binary terms.
It is a battle of good versus evil; a battle between the old political parties that have given birth to their “little cousins” through splits in the last 56 years and a new, dynamic formation in the form of the BAP.
It is a battle between those with ideas to take Lesotho forward and those without.
“There are only two parties in this election,” Mahao, a distinguished professor of law, says.
“It’s the rest of them that the electorate has experienced over the last 56 years and the BAP on the one hand which is coming out with a truly transformational agenda for this country,” he says.
That is a bold statement on its own. But what he does not say is that there are other new players – such as business tycoon Sam Matekane’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) – who are also contesting the election for the very first time.
It is a congested arena that will have Basotho spoilt for choice. A total of 65 political parties will be on the ballot box tomorrow.
A week from tomorrow, Lesotho will likely have a new government in place and Mahao believes that his BAP will be right in the mix as that discussion unfolds.
In an exclusive interview with thepost this week, Mahao was adamant that his BAP represents a break with Lesotho’s toxic politics that are often blamed for the country’s economic malaise.
The people have been drinking from the same poisoned pool over the last 56 years and it is now time for a break, he says.
The BAP represents a break with that toxic past and the beginning of a new era of clean politics and governance, he says.
Mahao puts his hand up, insisting that he is the best candidate for the biggest job in Lesotho – that of Prime Minister.
It is a claim that will be severely put to the test as Basotho trek to the polls tomorrow.
At the core of Lesotho’s political and economic malaise is the absence of “a leadership with a vision”, Mahao says.
He says that is why he is putting himself up for election tomorrow.
Mahao says Lesotho is currently ranked “the lowest income country in southern Africa” yet the country is endowed with huge natural resources in the form of clean water and minerals such as diamonds.
“Lesotho counts among the poorest in the region and in the world. So something is missing and that is a credible leadership with a vision,” he says.
Once elected into office, Mahao says it will not be business as usual for Lesotho. He wants to set up a “deliverable programme of action” to drag the country out of the mud.
“Everything will be done differently. We have an unprofessional public service and alarming levels of corruption. The result is a very poor mismanagement of public assets,” he says.
“So we have to fix these; that’s why we are talking of good governance and respect for the rule of law.”
Mahao says Lesotho has over the years “lost its way in terms of adhering to the centrality of law in societal interactions”.
It is for that reason that Lesotho now has the dubious distinction of being the country with the highest crime rate in the region and the worst homicide rate, he says.
‘Regimes that have been in charge over the last 56 years have deliberately undermined the rule of law by ensuring we have a very weak legal regime which is not even enforced,’ he says.
Mahao says the BAP wants to see a full restoration of the rule of law to create a better platform for direct foreign investment.
“External investors must be convinced that their investments will be safe and that if there are disputes they must be convinced that the courts of law will preside and arbitrate quickly informed by the law,” he says.
“And they must be assured that their own lives will be safe. But all these things do not exist at the present moment.”
A BAP government will move swiftly to address these concerns, Mahao says. Mahao says the BAP is alive to the frightening disparities between the haves and the have-nots in Lesotho.
That gap must be bridged if we are to have a cohesive society, he says.
“You can’t have a cohesive society when you have such a gap in our midst.”
“Now when you look at all the political parties that are contesting the election, do you see any that has a profound understanding of the structural problems that have put this country where it is today and have come up with concrete policies to address the challenges?”
Asked if he thinks he is the best candidate among the entire crop contesting the polls, Mahao was blunt.
“Who would ever doubt that? I come into politics with a track record in administration and people leadership. I have led at institutions of higher learning. Some of them were literally wild,” he says.
Mahao was at one time the executive dean in the Faculty of Law at the Mafikeng campus for the North West University in South Africa. He also had stints at the University of South Africa (UNISA) and Wits University.
He is the former vice-chancellor at the National University of Lesotho (NUL). He says he came to the NUL at a time when there were serious calls within government corridors to “shut down the university”.
“But within four years, I had transformed that institution. It is now a respectable institution with a focus on socio-economic issues,” he says.
Mahao says it is those leadership qualities that he wants to bring into politics. He however admits that he was not always a political animal and had to be dragged by individuals who felt he should have a role to play in national politics.
“The people were saying, ‘Look at what you have done for the NUL. On the other hand the country is sinking. Why don’t you come out and help in the national effort to salvage the country?”
Asked if the BAP had conducted any internal surveys to gauge their level of support, Mahao was non-committal insisting their strategy was focused on mobilising the grassroots by meeting villagers at lipitso (community gatherings).
“Our strategy has been to hold public gatherings where you sit down with people, talk to them at a community level and engage with them. They ask questions, they challenge you. That has been our strategy – to revolutionise the way we do politics by empowering the electorate.”
He says the BAP that is seen as “the new kid on the block,” is coming into an arena that is already heavily saturated.
That made the campaign extremely tough, he says. But despite the challenges Mahao says it has also been extremely gratifying “with our message being roundly accepted wherever we have been”.
“We haven’t been disappointed by the response of our people and that has been gratifying. On the basis of that we think we will do very well.”
But we also know that any credible election requires a clean voters’ register. Mahao says the current voter register is deeply flawed and could trigger serious post-election disputes.
The fault, he says, lies entirely with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) which had ample time to clean up the register but spectacularly failed to do so.
He says the current IEC commissioners were inaugurated into office in 2020 when he was still Minister of Law and Constitutional Affairs.
Despite clearly spelling out what needed to be done, they did not respond quickly enough, he says. The result is a messy register, the worst that Lesotho has ever had in decades, he says.
“We are going into an election with a database that may be the cause of unnecessary controversies relating to the outcome of the elections. So we are not happy with that.”
But Mahao says the crisis is not entirely of the IEC’s own making. This is an institution that is terribly underfunded by the government.
To make matters worse, the IEC then suspended “a very experienced operations director a few months before going to elections”.
“We don’t know why they did that. So, yes we are not happy. We don’t think the IEC is doing its best in terms of managing the process.”
He says they had conducted their own analysis of the voter register and what they picked was not so good.
In his own constituency, Mahao says they found people at voting stations that are not known in the community.
“Names of people that are known to be deceased (were on the register) and we brought this to the attention of the retaining officer in the constituency. But we haven’t received any feedback yet.”
“So a few days before the elections, we are likely to go to the polling booths with precisely the same mistakes that we spotted.”
Asked if he sees this as a deliberate ploy to massage the election result, Mahao was non-committal, only adding that “this is Africa, anything is possible”.
Mahao says this great country does not deserve the kind of leadership it has been getting over the last 56 years.
It is now time to turn the page by voting for the BAP.
If he is elected Prime Minister, Mahao says he will quickly turn his attention to resuscitating the agriculture sector which he says is central to Lesotho’s economy.
“Our policy thrust is very revolutionary,” he says.
“It (agriculture) is the mainstay of this economy and so it will be accorded the place it deserves. It is a pity that previous regimes have been destroying the little that remains of our land instead of growing crops, we are ‘growing’ houses over the most fertile land.”
He says despite poor governance of our natural resources, we still have a very reasonable reservoir of fertile land.
“We have an abundance of water, clean air and sun as well as the altitude. We must revolutionise our approach to agriculture. We must move away from subsistence production to large scale commercialised agriculture.”
This election has not been without its lighter moments. Thanks to Zheng Yu Shao, a Mosotho of Chinese descent, who is standing in the elections in Ha-Tsolo constituency.
Music and dance are central to Lesotho’s elections, providing relief at a time when Basotho engage in serious national discourse.
Basotho have however watched first with amusement and later with outrage as Shao wowed the crowds at his political rallies in Ha-Tsolo.
While Shao’s decision to contest the election has rattled the political establishment in Lesotho who see his entry as a threat to Lesotho’s sovereignty, some kind of “china-fication” of Lesotho politics, Mahao says they do not hold any grudge against him or any other Chinese national.
We hold no anti-Chinese sentiments against Shao or anyone else, Mahao says.
He however says Shao’s entry into Lesotho politics is a symptom of a serious malaise where Basotho have slowly given up control of their own economy and country to foreign interests.
“They (the Chinese) have taken over the retail trade. If you look at any of the hardwares, it was only a matter of time before they would come into the political arena. The problem is with those who manage the state.”
“Because of corruption we have allowed people who come in here on a clear mission to invest in large scale industrial development to encroach onto the terrain of small businesses and they have captured that now. They also know that the political system is weak and they are now invading that space as well.”
Mahao insists that this is “not about Shao but how we got here”.
“As for Shao, if he impresses the electorate at Ha-Tsolo to vote for him, so be it. We hold no anti-Chinese sentiments against him.”
Abel Chapatarongo
Mojapela says can work with Matekane
MASERU – THE Socialist Revolutionary (SR) leader, Teboho Mojapela, says he will not have any problems cobbling a coalition deal with Sam Matekane’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) after tomorrow’s election.
“It is not that I want but it is because I do not have any option,” Mojapela told thepost in an interview last week.
He says it is difficult to separate the RFP from “these other older parties that are corrupt”.
Mojapela said this was because Matekane’s companies won several lucrative tenders when corrupt governments were still in power.
“The only difference is that the RFP has not been in power directly but (people who lead it have) been winning tenders,” he said.
“Looking at the calibre of people in the RFP,” Mojapela said, “they are those who have corrupted this country.”
He said half the time when he speaks during radio phone-in programmes, “many callers say they believe the SR and RFP could join hands to help this country grow”.
But the visions of the two parties are different, he said.
Mojapela said his party has been fighting tooth and nail for the welfare of Basotho before the RFP was formed.
“We have never condoned corruption at any given time and space,” he said.
Speaking about tomorrow’s election, Mojapela said “there is no transparency because I am competing with thieves”.
He referred to the Auditor General’s report that shows that there are stashes of cash that were unaccounted for.
The Auditor General Monica Besetsa reported that about M6.1 billion went missing while the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) is investigating theft of M50 million.
He said MPs have showered themselves with M5 000 each saying it would be used to fuel their cars when the people had no food in villages.
“They have given themselves a lot of money for no reason,” he said.
He said the outgoing parliament never had any interest to work for Basotho.
He said the MPs in the last Parliament were only interested in enriching themselves.
He said he was not confident about the outcome of the election.
“How could you go to election with thieves and expect the election to be free and fair?”
Mojapela said he refused to sign the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s code of conduct for political parties taking part in the election “because I do not want to be associated with corrupt parties”.
Mojapela said Basotho must always remember that they have only one Lesotho and not more.
He said every Mosotho should head to the polls and make an informed decision when casting their votes.
“Trustworthy leaders are the ones to lift up Lesotho out of this wilderness,” he said.
This country, he said, needs leaders who can stand for their decisions and implement them.
He said many people have lost interest in politics in Africa because their countries’ economies are mismanaged.
Majara Molupe
We are starving, says army boss
MASERU – ARMY boss Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela has accused the government of starving the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) of resources which is making it difficult for the army to fulfil its mandate.
Speaking at two different platforms, Lt Gen Letsoela said the army’s vehicles do not have fuel and the soldiers have run out of food.
He was speaking at the funeral of Private Commando Lebuajoang Nonyana on Saturday and at the army parade on Independence Day.
He said when there was a spate of crimes in the country recently and he had to deploy the army in several parts of the country, he sent soldiers without food.
“I did not even know what I would feed you, I just told you to go to work because the nation was at risk,” Lt Gen Letsoela said, thanking businessmen who helped.
“But, I do not want to promise you the businessmen, we are a property of the state, we need food and other resources to perform our job,” he said.
He said according to the military law, the army is not permitted to receive food handouts from donors “but problems can take you to a cannibal’s place while trying to survive”.
Lt Gen Letsoela also thanked all those who participated in fetching the body of deceased soldier, Private Commando Nonyana, who was killed in Mozambique.
He said the Lesotho army in Mozambique is performing exceptionally well and is often on the frontline.
Lt Gen Letsoela appealed to the government to recognise their role as soldiers so they could execute their duties diligently.
Lt Gen Letsoela urged Brigade Commanders to keep on performing their duties despite the hiccups.
Deputy army boss, Major General Matela Matobakele, told the army parade on Tuesday that sometimes when seeking help to get resources for the soldiers in Mozambique some civil servants ask him if it is a priority.
“At that time, the same person is sitting on a heater powered by electricity from Mozambique,” Maj Gen Matobakele said.
“We are fighting for the electricity not to be cut, but here someone says he will soon close electricity and water for us,” he said.
Maj Gen Matobakele said the army spends about M2.5 million on operations in three months.
He said this year they launched several operations including Operation Save Lives which had over 400 soldiers.
He said they also launched Operation Corona together with the Lesotho and South African police at the borders everywhere.
“We also launched an operation in Bohlokong (in the Free State) with the SAPS trying to combat stock-theft and illegal crossing, many arrests were made,” he said.
He added that they encountered several challenges relating to funds.
He said from August until now when they stopped their operations the LDF Airwing used M270 000 on fuel for the first phase and the second phase.
He said the fuel was used to deliver supplies to the operational zones both in the country and in Mozambique.
He said the logistics department has used M1.4 million for petrol and M5 million for food in all the operations.
“I commend them for managing to succeed in the mission with such little funds.”
Finance Ministry spokesperson Litemoso Thatho said she could not comment on the remarks of the Commander.
“I did not attend the burial so I did not hear him (speak),” she said.
The Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, ’Mamonyane Bohloko, said she was at the funeral but she did not hear the army boss complaining about food and fuel.
She said the army spokesperson Captain Sakeng Lekola is the one who could comment on the army boss’ remarks.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
Party leaders exchange blows
MASERU – TWO political party leaders were involved in a fistfight during a live Lesotho TV broadcast on Tuesday.
The Revolutionary Alliance of Democrats (RAD)’s Relebohile Lephoto and the All Basotho Victims (ABV)’s William Mohale were fighting over campaign funds they received from the Independent
Electoral Commission (IEC) after they formed a coalition.
Trouble started when Lephoto refused to give Mohale half of the M42 800 deposited in the RAD’s account.
Lesotho TV then invited the two to discuss the issue during a live programme. Tempers however flared during a commercial break when Lephoto allegedly grabbed Mohale and tried to manhandle him.
Mohale retaliated with fists, bruising Lephoto’s face. They were later separated by a soldier who was guarding the studio. An assault case has been opened against Mohale.
“I regret forming the coalition with Mohale as he looks to be interested in spending the funds for his own good,” Lephoto told thepost last night.
He said it is Mohale who suggested a coalition earlier this year.
They then signed an agreement that Lephoto said would remain in force until 2027 “unless the courts say otherwise”. He said they agreed that the campaign funds would be deposited into the RAD’s bank account.
“Shockingly, Mohale wants his share of the fund yet we agreed that we were going to do everything together (as a coalition).”
Lephoto said Mohale is yet to account for the M8 000 he received from the kit.
“He is someone who doesn’t like to account for the funds he uses,” Lephoto said.
Lephoto said last week he was called to a police station and instructed to give Mohale his share.
“But I will not do that, never,” he said, adding that he had since asked police bosses to intervene because juniors seem to be siding with Mohale.
“It would be better if the police stick to their job of combating crime and other illegalities instead of meddling in party politics,” he said.
“I am not going to release the funds to Mohale.”
Mohale told thepost he hit Lephoto in self-defence because “he is the one who started all of this”. Mohale said the fracas started when Lephoto overheard him speaking on the phone during a commercial break.
“The person I was talking to was telling me that Lephoto once took their money and Lephoto then came closer to me and told me that whoever I am talking to will not help me get the money”.
Mohale said he told Lephoto he had no business knowing who he was speaking to on the phone.
“He then came to me and manhandled me, tearing my shirt. I retaliated with my fists but now I am blamed because I hit him”.
“I am aware that Lephoto went to the courts of laws. I am meeting with my lawyers today. That guy is a crook”.
Mohale said he regrets working with Lephoto.
Nkheli Liphoto
