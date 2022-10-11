We are starving, says army boss

MASERU – ARMY boss Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela has accused the government of starving the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) of resources which is making it difficult for the army to fulfil its mandate.

Speaking at two different platforms, Lt Gen Letsoela said the army’s vehicles do not have fuel and the soldiers have run out of food.

He was speaking at the funeral of Private Commando Lebuajoang Nonyana on Saturday and at the army parade on Independence Day.

He said when there was a spate of crimes in the country recently and he had to deploy the army in several parts of the country, he sent soldiers without food.

“I did not even know what I would feed you, I just told you to go to work because the nation was at risk,” Lt Gen Letsoela said, thanking businessmen who helped.

“But, I do not want to promise you the businessmen, we are a property of the state, we need food and other resources to perform our job,” he said.

He said according to the military law, the army is not permitted to receive food handouts from donors “but problems can take you to a cannibal’s place while trying to survive”.

Lt Gen Letsoela also thanked all those who participated in fetching the body of deceased soldier, Private Commando Nonyana, who was killed in Mozambique.

He said the Lesotho army in Mozambique is performing exceptionally well and is often on the frontline.

Lt Gen Letsoela appealed to the government to recognise their role as soldiers so they could execute their duties diligently.

Lt Gen Letsoela urged Brigade Commanders to keep on performing their duties despite the hiccups.

Deputy army boss, Major General Matela Matobakele, told the army parade on Tuesday that sometimes when seeking help to get resources for the soldiers in Mozambique some civil servants ask him if it is a priority.

“At that time, the same person is sitting on a heater powered by electricity from Mozambique,” Maj Gen Matobakele said.

“We are fighting for the electricity not to be cut, but here someone says he will soon close electricity and water for us,” he said.

Maj Gen Matobakele said the army spends about M2.5 million on operations in three months.

He said this year they launched several operations including Operation Save Lives which had over 400 soldiers.

He said they also launched Operation Corona together with the Lesotho and South African police at the borders everywhere.

“We also launched an operation in Bohlokong (in the Free State) with the SAPS trying to combat stock-theft and illegal crossing, many arrests were made,” he said.

He added that they encountered several challenges relating to funds.

He said from August until now when they stopped their operations the LDF Airwing used M270 000 on fuel for the first phase and the second phase.

He said the fuel was used to deliver supplies to the operational zones both in the country and in Mozambique.

He said the logistics department has used M1.4 million for petrol and M5 million for food in all the operations.

“I commend them for managing to succeed in the mission with such little funds.”

Finance Ministry spokesperson Litemoso Thatho said she could not comment on the remarks of the Commander.

“I did not attend the burial so I did not hear him (speak),” she said.

The Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, ’Mamonyane Bohloko, said she was at the funeral but she did not hear the army boss complaining about food and fuel.

She said the army spokesperson Captain Sakeng Lekola is the one who could comment on the army boss’ remarks.

Nkheli Liphoto