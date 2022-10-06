Connect with us

News-pst

We are starving, says army boss

Published

59 mins ago

on

MASERU –  ARMY boss Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela has accused the government of starving the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) of resources which is making it difficult for the army to fulfil its mandate.

Speaking at two different platforms, Lt Gen Letsoela said the army’s vehicles do not have fuel and the soldiers have run out of food.

He was speaking at the funeral of Private Commando Lebuajoang Nonyana on Saturday and at the army parade on Independence Day.

He said when there was a spate of crimes in the country recently and he had to deploy the army in several parts of the country, he sent soldiers without food.

“I did not even know what I would feed you, I just told you to go to work because the nation was at risk,” Lt Gen Letsoela said, thanking businessmen who helped.

“But, I do not want to promise you the businessmen, we are a property of the state, we need food and other resources to perform our job,” he said.

He said according to the military law, the army is not permitted to receive food handouts from donors “but problems can take you to a cannibal’s place while trying to survive”.

Lt Gen Letsoela also thanked all those who participated in fetching the body of deceased soldier, Private Commando Nonyana, who was killed in Mozambique.

He said the Lesotho army in Mozambique is performing exceptionally well and is often on the frontline.

Lt Gen Letsoela appealed to the government to recognise their role as soldiers so they could execute their duties diligently.

Lt Gen Letsoela urged Brigade Commanders to keep on performing their duties despite the hiccups.

Deputy army boss, Major General Matela Matobakele, told the army parade on Tuesday that sometimes when seeking help to get resources for the soldiers in Mozambique some civil servants ask him if it is a priority.

“At that time, the same person is sitting on a heater powered by electricity from Mozambique,” Maj Gen Matobakele said.

“We are fighting for the electricity not to be cut, but here someone says he will soon close electricity and water for us,” he said.

Maj Gen Matobakele said the army spends about M2.5 million on operations in three months.

He said this year they launched several operations including Operation Save Lives which had over 400 soldiers.

He said they also launched Operation Corona together with the Lesotho and South African police at the borders everywhere.

“We also launched an operation in Bohlokong (in the Free State) with the SAPS trying to combat stock-theft and illegal crossing, many arrests were made,” he said.

He added that they encountered several challenges relating to funds.

He said from August until now when they stopped their operations the LDF Airwing used M270 000 on fuel for the first phase and the second phase.

He said the fuel was used to deliver supplies to the operational zones both in the country and in Mozambique.

He said the logistics department has used M1.4 million for petrol and M5 million for food in all the operations.
“I commend them for managing to succeed in the mission with such little funds.”

Finance Ministry spokesperson Litemoso Thatho said she could not comment on the remarks of the Commander.

“I did not attend the burial so I did not hear him (speak),” she said.

The Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, ’Mamonyane Bohloko, said she was at the funeral but she did not hear the army boss complaining about food and fuel.

She said the army spokesperson Captain Sakeng Lekola is the one who could comment on the army boss’ remarks.

Nkheli Liphoto

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

+ 23 = 26

News-pst

DC in trouble

Published

40 mins ago

on

October 6, 2022

By

 MASERU – THE Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) wants nine Democratic Congress (DC) candidates disqualified from tomorrow’s election.
The RFP alleges that the nine could still be civil servants and therefore ineligible to run for political office.
Civil servants are legally required to either resign or retire from public office at least 30 days before officially registering to contest for elections.
The RFP wants the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to investigate if the DC candidates are still government employees or resigned within the stipulated time. The party makes the demands to the IEC through a letter written by its lawyer this week.
“We hereby…request that you kindly investigate whether the aforementioned candidates are eligible or not regard being had to the fact that it is the responsibility and obligation of the IEC to vet and verify the eligibility of the candidates,” the letter reads.
“Failure to abide by this letter will leave our client with no option but to approach the High Court on an urgent basis without further ado.”
The Sam Matekane-led party also wants the commission to investigate if an All Basotho Convention (ABC) candidate resigned before he entered the race.
The candidates being targeted by the RFP are principal secretaries, a councilor, senior officials, a teacher and a police officer.
A disqualification of the candidates could be a massive blow for the DC which has been confident of winning this election.
It means it would start the race on the back foot.
In this highly competitive election, nine seats could be the difference between being in government or the opposition.
The RFP wants the IEC to verify if Advocate Mohau Tšilo, the DC candidate for Koro-Koro, is still the Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Sports and Gender.
It says it suspects Advocate Tšolo Maina, representing the DC in Matsieng constituency, is still the Principal Secretary of Mining.
Maile Masoebe, the DC candidate for Thaba-Phatšoa constituency, is alleged to be still the principal secretary for the Ministry of Trade.
Other DC candidates that the RFP wants investigated are Senior Inspector Letsekang Moloi (Lebakeng), councillor Tšepang Motselekatse (Thuathe), health inspector Tšeliso Nkoefoshe (Tsoelike) and teacher Mohlahlobi Busa (Qacha’s Nek). The party wants the commission to check if Moramang Moleleki, the candidate for Hololo, is still an officer at the Ministry of Education.
The RFP has not specified where Letšoara Letsunyane, the DC candidate in Thetsane works, but he was previously a diplomat.
It says Malefetsane Nchaka, who represents the ABC in Thaba-Phatšoa, is contesting when he is still the principal secretary for the Ministry of Water Affairs.
Nkheli Liphoto

Continue Reading

News-pst

Party leaders exchange blows

Published

47 mins ago

on

October 6, 2022

By

MASERU – TWO political party leaders were involved in a fistfight during a live Lesotho TV broadcast on Tuesday.

The Revolutionary Alliance of Democrats (RAD)’s Relebohile Lephoto and the All Basotho Victims (ABV)’s William Mohale were fighting over campaign funds they received from the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) after they formed a coalition.

Trouble started when Lephoto refused to give Mohale half of the M42 800 deposited in the RAD’s account.

Lesotho TV then invited the two to discuss the issue during a live programme. Tempers however flared during a commercial break when Lephoto allegedly grabbed Mohale and tried to manhandle him.

Mohale retaliated with fists, bruising Lephoto’s face. They were later separated by a soldier who was guarding the studio. An assault case has been opened against Mohale.

“I regret forming the coalition with Mohale as he looks to be interested in spending the funds for his own good,” Lephoto told thepost last night.

He said it is Mohale who suggested a coalition earlier this year.

They then signed an agreement that Lephoto said would remain in force until 2027 “unless the courts say otherwise”.

He said they agreed that the campaign funds would be deposited into the RAD’s bank account.

“Shockingly, Mohale wants his share of the fund yet we agreed that we were going to do everything together (as a coalition).”

Lephoto said Mohale is yet to account for the M8 000 he received from the kit.

“He is someone who doesn’t like to account for the funds he uses,” Lephoto said.

Lephoto said last week he was called to a police station and instructed to give Mohale his share.

“But I will not do that, never,” he said, adding that he had since asked police bosses to intervene because juniors seem to be siding with Mohale.

“It would be better if the police stick to their job of combating crime and other illegalities instead of meddling in party politics,” he said.

“I am not going to release the funds to Mohale.”

Mohale told thepost he hit Lephoto in self-defence because “he is the one who started all of this”. Mohale said the fracas started when Lephoto overheard him speaking on the phone during a commercial break.

“The person I was talking to was telling me that Lephoto once took their money and Lephoto then came closer to me and told me that whoever I am talking to will not help me get the money”.

Mohale said he told Lephoto he had no business knowing who he was speaking to on the phone.

“He then came to me and manhandled me, tearing my shirt. I retaliated with my fists but now I am blamed because I hit him”.

“I am aware that Lephoto went to the courts of laws. I am meeting with my lawyers today. That guy is a crook”.
Mohale said he regrets working with Lephoto.

Nkheli Liphoto

Continue Reading

News-pst

Mojapela says can work with Matekane

Published

52 mins ago

on

October 6, 2022

By

MASERU – THE Socialist Revolutionary (SR) leader, Teboho Mojapela, says he will not have any problems cobbling a coalition deal with Sam Matekane’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) after tomorrow’s election.
“It is not that I want but it is because I do not have any option,” Mojapela told thepost in an interview last week.
He says it is difficult to separate the RFP from “these other older parties that are corrupt”.
Mojapela said this was because Matekane’s companies won several lucrative tenders when corrupt governments were still in power.
“The only difference is that the RFP has not been in power directly but (people who lead it have) been winning tenders,” he said.
“Looking at the calibre of people in the RFP,” Mojapela said, “they are those who have corrupted this country.”
He said half the time when he speaks during radio phone-in programmes, “many callers say they believe the SR and RFP could join hands to help this country grow”.
But the visions of the two parties are different, he said.
Mojapela said his party has been fighting tooth and nail for the welfare of Basotho before the RFP was formed.
“We have never condoned corruption at any given time and space,” he said.
Speaking about tomorrow’s election, Mojapela said “there is no transparency because I am competing with thieves”.
He referred to the Auditor General’s report that shows that there are stashes of cash that were unaccounted for.
The Auditor General Monica Besetsa reported that about M6.1 billion went missing while the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) is investigating theft of M50 million.
He said MPs have showered themselves with M5 000 each saying it would be used to fuel their cars when the people had no food in villages.
“They have given themselves a lot of money for no reason,” he said.
He said the outgoing parliament never had any interest to work for Basotho.
He said the MPs in the last Parliament were only interested in enriching themselves.
He said he was not confident about the outcome of the election.
“How could you go to election with thieves and expect the election to be free and fair?”
Mojapela said he refused to sign the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s code of conduct for political parties taking part in the election “because I do not want to be associated with corrupt parties”.
Mojapela said Basotho must always remember that they have only one Lesotho and not more.
He said every Mosotho should head to the polls and make an informed decision when casting their votes.
“Trustworthy leaders are the ones to lift up Lesotho out of this wilderness,” he said.
This country, he said, needs leaders who can stand for their decisions and implement them.
He said many people have lost interest in politics in Africa because their countries’ economies are mismanaged.
Majara Molupe

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending