We’ll boycott courts until we get paid: lawyers
MASERU – Defence lawyers representing some soldiers who are charged with various crimes say they will not appear in court unless the government coughs up.
The lawyers told thepost yesterday that they are not happy that the government was paying huge amounts of money to prosecutors while they had been promised paltry amounts.
What has however incensed them more is the fact that the government has not even paid them those smaller amounts.
The lawyers say they will not appear in court until they are paid.
The soldiers are being charged with the murder of former army commander, Lieutenant General Maaparankoe Mahao, and the killing of three men whose bodies were later dumped in Mohale Dam.
The arrangement was that the defence lawyers would be paid a fee of M1 500 every time they appeared in court.
Advocate Kabelo Letuka has two pro deo cases where he is representing a soldier in the Mahao murder case and the Mohale Dam case respectively.
He also charges M1 500 to prepare a case before court. Advocate Letuka has so far appeared in court 41 times. His fees for appearance and preparation of the case could get to a staggering M63 000.
However, Advocate Letuka could not confirm the exact amounts he is owed.
“I cannot participate in the proceedings any further unless and until the office of the registrar has given a commitment that the pro deo fees that I have been promised will be paid,” he said.
Meanwhile, Advocate Napo Mafaesa said he is struggling to pay rent and other bills because the government owes him.
Advocate Mafaesa is representing four soldiers in the Mahao murder case, two in the Mohale Dam, one in a treason case and two in bombings at Moshoeshoe II which happened in 2014.
Advocate Mafaesa declined to reveal how much he is owed.
Advocate Letuka Molati, who is appearing for former army boss Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli, said the government pays about M40 000 to the two prosecution lawyers, Advocates Abrahams and Motene Rafoneke, while a defence lawyer is paid a paltry M1 500 per appearance.
thepost understands that the government could be coughing about M1.1 million in 30 days to pay the two prosecutors.
Advocate Abrahams, thepost has learnt, is paid M25 000 per day while Advocate Rafoneke is paid M13 000.
Advocate Molati said they were appointed on pro deo, meaning the government was going to pay for the accused’s legal bills.
He said for every 30 days he appears for an accused, he is entitled to be paid M45 000 while the government pays more than one million maloti to the prosecution team.
“I can’t break down the figure to a daily fee as it is a closely guarded information,” he said.
The cases still need at least 300 days in court and this means they might be completed in 2025.
In the event of the cases going beyond 2025, the government would still need to pay prosecutors M30 million on top of the M10 million that has already been paid to the prosecution team.
“We have had more than two incidents where cases could not proceed because the prosecution was owed legal fees,” he said.
“The prosecution has so far been paid more than M10 million. The defence lawyers have been paid zero maloti.”
Advocate Molati said because the court had allowed the prosecution to stop the cases from proceeding when the prosecution team had not been paid, “I am adopting a similar strategy”.
“I won’t show up in court unless I have been paid,” he said.
He cites the constitutional right to equality which is “do unto the defense lawyer(s) what you did to the prosecution lawyer(s)”.
“Yes the cases might be in limbo until such time that the defence lawyers have been paid.”
He says he is willing to suffer the indignity of being paid for a month’s work what prosecutors earn in one day “but I am not willing to suffer the indignity of having to beg for the paltry pro deo fees to be released”.
“Otherwise I will be becoming irresponsible by being complicit in a grave constitutional rights violation escapade,” he said.
The greatest tragedy in this whole affair, he said, is that only prosecutors and judges were catered for “while defence lawyers were intentionally excluded”.
Majara Molupe
Matekane ouster plot collapses
MASERU – A plot by the Democratic Congress (DC) to block Sam Matekane’s appointment as Prime Minister collapsed this week.
The first part of the plan hatched two days after the election was to persuade the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP)’s Dr Mahali Phamotse to defect to the DC together with some disgruntled MPs.
The DC was banking on attracting more than a dozen RFP MPs who had sued the party to contest under its flagship after being initially side-lined by the leadership despite winning primary elections.
The second phase of the plot was to then test the RFP’s support in parliament during the election of a Speaker.
The challenge to the RFP’s candidate for the Speaker was to test the level of Matekane’s support among his MPs.
The DC also wanted to gauge Matekane’s support from the MPs in the Alliance of Democrats (AD) with which the RFP has formed a coalition government together with the Movement for Economic Change (MEC).
This explains why the DC supported the AD’s deputy chairman Kose Makoa’s candidacy for the Speaker’s position against the RFP’s Tlohang Sekhamane.
The DC targeted Makoa because of his nasty fallout with the AD during the primary elections. Makoa had to sue the AD to be its candidate in Mt Moorosi.
The entire plan however unravelled when all MPs from the RFP, AD and MEC voted for Sekhamane.
DC spokesperson, Serialong Qoo, confirmed the plot and claimed that Phamotse was central to it.
“The plan was that we would vote for Kose Makoa as the Speaker. Succeeding in this would signal to us that we could vote for the prime minister,” he said.
Qoo said it was Dr Phamotse who came up with the idea after she had agreed to work with the DC in exchange for being appointed deputy prime minister if the party formed a coalition government.
“It is her (Dr Phamotse) who came up with this idea,” Qoo said, adding that Dr Phamotse approached DC leader, Mathibeli Mokhothu, with the plan a few days after the election.
He said Dr Phamotse promised to bring along the disgruntled RFP MPs.
Dr Phamotse has however vehemently denied Qoo’s allegations, insisting that it was the DC that approached her and she rebuffed them.
“The DC is the one that gave me an offer of becoming the deputy prime minister,” said Dr Phamotse who is the former secretary general of AD.
“The DC people approached me early after the election. It was very early. They came to me and asked for a meeting. I don’t know who told them that there could be RFP MPs who were dissatisfied but they came to me in the belief that I could influence them.”
“They thought these MPs could be so vulnerable that they could defect.”
She said she immediately informed the RFP about the DC’s approach, adding that Qoo is now making the allegations because she rejected their overtures.
“They became mentally disturbed when I rejected their offer.”
“There have been massive rounds of lobbying after the elections. Lobbying has not stopped.”
Makoa said he was approached by some DC MPs to contest for the Speaker’s position.
He also said he was also encouraged by some AD members “who said they were not satisfied with the way the RFP is treating our party”.
“The RFP is treating us like we are not partners. They treat us like they have just given us a lift. So, some members of the AD who were not satisfied approached me with the proposal that I avail myself for election,” Makoa said.
The AD has since distanced itself from Makoa’s move and says it would soon summon him for an explanation.
Makoa, however, said he is surprised that some AD MPs are now pretending that they were not part of the plan.
“I say the AD has always been part of this plan from the beginning, I only got surprised when they now acted like they knew nothing,” he said.
“Perhaps it is because they see that they will benefit personally. But I want to confirm to you that the AD was part of this plan from the beginning.”
With the DC’s plan in tatters, Matekane is set to be inaugurated tomorrow at an event that is expected to be attended by an unprecedented number of foreign delegates. Among them is Nigeria business mogul Aliko Dangote.
The presidents of South Africa, Namibia and Rwanda are also expected. So are some of Matekane’s business friends.
But Qoo said the DC has not abandoned its fight against Matekane.
“I will remove him despite the fact that I’m not in parliament,” Qoo said.
“I’m used to that.”
Majara Molupe
Christian Council of Lesotho warns Matekane
MASERU – THE Christian Council of Lesotho (CCL) has warned Sam Matekane’s government to avoid pitfalls that might destabilise the country.
Matekane, leader of the Revolutionary for Prosperity (RFP), is set to be inaugurated as Prime Minister tomorrow morning.
His coalition that includes the Alliance of Democrats (AD) and the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) is expected to announce a 15-member cabinet early next week.
The CCL, which has always played a mediation role in Lesotho’s fractious politics, has moved quickly to caution the incoming government about the dangers of interfering with state security agencies.
In a statement this week, the CCL said the government should respect the rule of law and deliver on its campaign promises.
“There should be equality before the law,” the CCL said, adding that the new government should also uproot corruption in all its forms that has plunged this country into darkness.
It said the new government should respect the Basotho nation and deliver services to them. Education and health, the CCL said, should be among Matekane’s priorities.
The ecumenical council also urged the government to focus on agriculture and deal with the impact of climate change.
Other recommendations include strong policies to create employment especially for the youth.
The CCL also commended the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for delivering peaceful election regardless of the challenges it faced in preparing for the election.
It also praised the security agencies, political parties, the media and public for their contributions during the election.
Staff Reporter
Makoa in hot soup
MASERU – Alliance of Democrats (AD) stalwart, Kose Makoa, could be in trouble after he allegedly “connived” to work with the opposition to frustrate his own party’s position on the Speaker of Parliament.
Makoa was on Tuesday nominated by the opposition Democratic Congress (DC) party for the position of Speaker in flagrant violation of his own party and its coalition partners’ position.
Makoa lost the Speaker’s position to the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP)’s Tlohang Sekhamane. He also lost in his Mount Moorosi constituency to the RFP during the October 7 election.
Sekhamane was backed for the position of Speaker by the RFP and its coalition partners, the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) and the AD.
Makoa told thepost last night that his conscience was clear and he had not done anything wrong.
“I cannot say we plotted but I can only say I was approached by some MPs of the DC including some in the AD who said they were not satisfied with the way the RFP is treating our party,” he said.
The AD spokesman, Thuso Litjobo, told thepost yesterday that the party is yet to sit down to decide what to do.
“The national executive committee has not sat down to discuss the matter yet,” Litjobo said.
“We are yet to sit down and we will make a resolution based on what will be brought before us at that time.”
Asked if internal clashes ahead of the parliamentary election that prompted Makoa to sue the party did not contribute in him agreeing to be nominated by the DC, Litjobo said Makoa “is the best person to answer this question”.
Prior to the parliamentary polls, Makoa hauled the AD executive committee to the High Court over his right to stand for election in his constituency. He won the case.
His decision to agree to be nominated by the DC came as a shock to observers who expected him to toe his own party’s line.
During the elections for Speaker, Sekhamane bagged 69 votes while Makoa got 49.
A total of 118 votes were cast during the election.
In his welcome remarks after his victory, Sekhamane said the incoming government had received a thumping endorsement from Basotho during the elections.
He appealed to the new MPs to put their political differences aside and work for the good of Basotho.
He said while Basotho have put trust in the new government, the road ahead will be bumpy.
The deputy leader of the Movement for Economic Change (MEC), Tšepang Tšita-Mosena, was elected unopposed to the position of Deputy Speaker.
She however had to first resign as the MEC Proportional Representation (PR) MP.
She was second on the MEC PR list after her leader, Selibe Mochoboroane.
She thanked the MPs for trusting her with this huge responsibility.
“I also thank God for this position,” she said, adding that she is ready to deputise and serve under the leadership of Sekhamane.
Tšita-Mosena was an MP in the previous 10th parliament.
“We are going to finish the unfinished business of the national reforms because they are the cornerstone for deepened democracy in our country,” she said.
Tšita-Mosena said they know the issues that need to be fast-tracked in parliament, highlighting that the confidence that the MPs have in her is not misplaced.
Parliament was then adjourned sine die to give the MPs time to rest after a rigorous election campaign.
Speaking at the parliament grounds shortly after the swearing-in of MPs, the Prime Minister-designate Sam Matekane said he still wants to see the new government adopting austerity measures to curb the high expenditure.
Matekane, who will be inaugurated as premier tomorrow, said his government will conduct lifestyles audits.
“To show you how serious I am, it will start with me,” Matekane said.
Majara Molupe
