News
When babies have babies
MOKHOTLONG – AT just 12-years-old, Tšepiso is pregnant with her first child and has been forced to drop out of school. She was doing Grade Six.
Tšepiso is not her real name, thepost will not mention to protect her identity as a matter of policy. The incident has shocked many in her village.
Mokhotlong district has one of the highest rates of unmet need for family planning in the country at 24 percent, compared to 18 percent nationally.
The high Teenage child bearing cases put Mokhotlong in the second place in the country at 24 percent, with Butha-Buthe topping the list with 25 percent. Mokhotlong has the highest fertility rate at 4.4 percent.
It also has the lowest contraceptive prevalence rate (CPR) at 48 percent according to the Lesotho office of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA Lesotho).
This scenario leads to high rates of unplanned pregnancies, school drop-outs, child marriages, teenage pregnancies, unsafe abortions and maternal deaths.
The acting principal at the school that Tšepiso attended said primary students are already engaging in sexual activities from an early age.
“Almost every year we have dropouts due to pregnancy,” the principal said.
“This year is even worse as we have a 12-year-old,” she said, revealing that most are below the age of 15.
She said their policy allows pregnant children to continue with their education at the school but many leave once they fall pregnant.
She said Tšepiso’s mother requested her to leave school until she gives birth.
“Her fears were that she might give birth at school. She wanted to fully monitor her child’s pregnancy until the end,” the principal said.
She said schools after Life Skills Based Sexuality Education (LSBSE) subject from Grade Four to Grade Seven.
This is the kind of education Basotho in general rejected when the Ministry of Education introduced it in primary schools three years ago. Many argued that such a subject would corrode children’s morals.
“We collaborate with nurses to talk to them but children are children, they will just laugh during the lesson and this being (a Roman Catholic Church) school doesn’t help,” she said.
The church, as a matter of religious policy, does not promote the use of contraceptives, let alone by children who are expected to remain celibate until they are grown up and married.
“Children in this era don’t care about education and don’t relate the lessons taught to real life situations. They think they are taught for grades. They don’t understand,” the principal said.
She said the school encourages children to protect themselves but “it’s difficult to control them as once they leave school, they don’t care”.
She said some parents do not have interest in education but “we still encourage them to talk openly about Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) with their children and know their children’s movements”.
The principal said children engage in sex because they do not know about the changes in their bodies.
“Sex education is still a challenge but they should try it.”
’Maitumeleng Lenepa, the Mapholaneng area village health workers supervisor, said teenage pregnancy among students is high and some conceal pregnancies, although she does not have the exact figures.
“Students strangle their newborns or abort while others self-deliver and dump babies,” Lenepa said.
“I encourage them to use contraceptives and they prefer “biscuits”. They boldly ask for them and I distribute them,” she said, referring to condoms as biscuits.
Lenepa says she also warns children on the dangers of being pregnant at a young age.
“We approach parents as well but it seems our messages are ignored because cases of teenage pregnancy are still rampant, some children are even sex workers,” she said.
She narrated the pain she endured when her own daughter became pregnant at 12.
“She was already menstruating but I never thought she was already engaging in sexual activities. If I knew, I would have given her contraceptives,” said Lenepa, adding that her daughter dropped out of school and went to work in Durban.
She said her daughter’s then boyfriend denied responsibility and “although it was painful, it was a blessing in disguise because she was still too young to get married”.
“Pregnancy doesn’t mean marriage.”
Lenepa said she started pushing for the use of contraceptives by teenagers after she felt the pain of having a pregnant child at such a tender age.
“I don’t wish for any mother to experience the pain I went through. It was unbearable because I have contraceptives.”
She said she encourages other parents to introduce their children to family planning once they start menstruating.
“And if they are too shy to take them to the clinic, I accompany them, I don’t have any stress. The pain I experienced I don’t want any mother to feel it as well.”
Tlokoeng village health worker, ’Mabonang Sethathi, described her work as “easy”. She says the village chief often give her a platform to sensitise villagers about contraception during community gatherings.
“The uptake is positive,” Sethathi said.
The Ministry of Education’s CEO for Secondary Education, ’Mabakubung Seutloali, said early pregnancy has resulted in many children dropping out of school.
“We lose a lot of pupils to teenage pregnancy,” Seutloali said.
“Preventing early and unplanned pregnancies is therefore an important component of a wider response to ensure the right to education for all,” she said.
According to a 2017 United Nations Education Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) report, Lesotho is among countries with high rates of early and unintended pregnancies.
In 2013, Eastern and Southern African Ministers of Health and Education committed to teaching Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) to adolescents and young girls in schools and making it compulsory from Grade Four to 12.
“However, we learnt recently that it wasn’t taught in all schools, although teachers were capacitated,” Seutloali said.
“Their explanation was that they were afraid to talk to the children about the subject. We are currently doing follow ups to capacitate teachers again, inclusive of providing psychosocial support,” she said.
What makes teachers feel embarrassed to teach the subject is that they have to teach children about sexual body parts and their functions in sex using Sesotho language.
Many consider it as vulgar to mention private parts in Sesotho, even if it is for educational purposes. This came to the fore when sex education was supposed to be included in the school curriculum a few years ago, and the proposal was met with fierce resistance from parents and churches. About 90 percent of schools in Lesotho are owned by churches.
In 2017, UNESCO conducted an assessment that revealed that 12-14 year olds are initiating sexual activities.
In 2021, the Ministry of Education collaborated with the UNFPA to commission a consultant to develop a policy to manage students’ pregnancies at school and protect them from all forms of abuse.
Data from School Report Cards collected from schools participating in the School Improvement Project indicates that pregnancy and early marriage were the number one reason for girls dropping out of secondary school (46.7 percent in 2018 and 45.7 percent in 2019).
The Ministry of Health’s Family Planning Manager, ’Mankosi Sithole-Tšotetsi, said the goal of family planning is to protect the health of women and adolescent girls by reducing high risk pregnancies.
Sithole-Tšotetsi said it also aims to protect the health of children by allowing sufficient time between pregnancies, reducing abortions, supporting women’s and adolescent’s rights and opportunities.
“Family planning saves the lives of women, newborns, children and teenage girls,” Sithole-Tšotetsi said.
She said many pregnancies pose serious health risks for mothers and their children, specifically pregnancies characterised as too early, too many, too late and too soon.
“Girls under 18 face a higher than normal risk of death or disability from pregnancy and their babies have more health risks,” she said.
She said the most commonly used methods of contraception are injections at 60 percent, followed by pills at 31 percent.
The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Ministry of Health have introduced a self-administered contraceptive injection in some rural districts of the country.
The move is expected to result in more rural women taking up contraceptives and avoid unwanted pregnancies as they will be able to self-inject after every three months than constantly travelling long distances to health centres.
The new contraceptive is called Subcutaneous DMPA (DMPA-SC), under the brand name Sayana Press.
It comes in a pre-filled, all-in-one injection system and is delivered every three months to rural women and girls who have the greatest need for contraceptives but have to travel long distances, often on foot, to access contraceptives.
It is offered for free in public hospitals. This contraceptive is safe, according to officials.
Officials from the Ministry of Health, with assistance from the UNFPA, trained health practitioners on the use and administration of the injection.
The health practitioners passed on the knowledge to village health workers who work with women and girls in rural communities.
The injection has come in handy for those who have to take contraceptives secretly to avoid detection by their husbands or parents.
‘Mapule Motsopa
News
Mojapela says can work with Matekane
MASERU – THE Socialist Revolutionary (SR) leader, Teboho Mojapela, says he will not have any problems cobbling a coalition deal with Sam Matekane’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) after tomorrow’s election.
“It is not that I want but it is because I do not have any option,” Mojapela told thepost in an interview last week.
He says it is difficult to separate the RFP from “these other older parties that are corrupt”.
Mojapela said this was because Matekane’s companies won several lucrative tenders when corrupt governments were still in power.
“The only difference is that the RFP has not been in power directly but (people who lead it have) been winning tenders,” he said.
“Looking at the calibre of people in the RFP,” Mojapela said, “they are those who have corrupted this country.”
He said half the time when he speaks during radio phone-in programmes, “many callers say they believe the SR and RFP could join hands to help this country grow”.
But the visions of the two parties are different, he said.
Mojapela said his party has been fighting tooth and nail for the welfare of Basotho before the RFP was formed.
“We have never condoned corruption at any given time and space,” he said.
Speaking about tomorrow’s election, Mojapela said “there is no transparency because I am competing with thieves”.
He referred to the Auditor General’s report that shows that there are stashes of cash that were unaccounted for.
The Auditor General Monica Besetsa reported that about M6.1 billion went missing while the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) is investigating theft of M50 million.
He said MPs have showered themselves with M5 000 each saying it would be used to fuel their cars when the people had no food in villages.
“They have given themselves a lot of money for no reason,” he said.
He said the outgoing parliament never had any interest to work for Basotho.
He said the MPs in the last Parliament were only interested in enriching themselves.
He said he was not confident about the outcome of the election.
“How could you go to election with thieves and expect the election to be free and fair?”
Mojapela said he refused to sign the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s code of conduct for political parties taking part in the election “because I do not want to be associated with corrupt parties”.
Mojapela said Basotho must always remember that they have only one Lesotho and not more.
He said every Mosotho should head to the polls and make an informed decision when casting their votes.
“Trustworthy leaders are the ones to lift up Lesotho out of this wilderness,” he said.
This country, he said, needs leaders who can stand for their decisions and implement them.
He said many people have lost interest in politics in Africa because their countries’ economies are mismanaged.
Majara Molupe
News
We are starving, says army boss
MASERU – ARMY boss Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela has accused the government of starving the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) of resources which is making it difficult for the army to fulfil its mandate.
Speaking at two different platforms, Lt Gen Letsoela said the army’s vehicles do not have fuel and the soldiers have run out of food.
He was speaking at the funeral of Private Commando Lebuajoang Nonyana on Saturday and at the army parade on Independence Day.
He said when there was a spate of crimes in the country recently and he had to deploy the army in several parts of the country, he sent soldiers without food.
“I did not even know what I would feed you, I just told you to go to work because the nation was at risk,” Lt Gen Letsoela said, thanking businessmen who helped.
“But, I do not want to promise you the businessmen, we are a property of the state, we need food and other resources to perform our job,” he said.
He said according to the military law, the army is not permitted to receive food handouts from donors “but problems can take you to a cannibal’s place while trying to survive”.
Lt Gen Letsoela also thanked all those who participated in fetching the body of deceased soldier, Private Commando Nonyana, who was killed in Mozambique.
He said the Lesotho army in Mozambique is performing exceptionally well and is often on the frontline.
Lt Gen Letsoela appealed to the government to recognise their role as soldiers so they could execute their duties diligently.
Lt Gen Letsoela urged Brigade Commanders to keep on performing their duties despite the hiccups.
Deputy army boss, Major General Matela Matobakele, told the army parade on Tuesday that sometimes when seeking help to get resources for the soldiers in Mozambique some civil servants ask him if it is a priority.
“At that time, the same person is sitting on a heater powered by electricity from Mozambique,” Maj Gen Matobakele said.
“We are fighting for the electricity not to be cut, but here someone says he will soon close electricity and water for us,” he said.
Maj Gen Matobakele said the army spends about M2.5 million on operations in three months.
He said this year they launched several operations including Operation Save Lives which had over 400 soldiers.
He said they also launched Operation Corona together with the Lesotho and South African police at the borders everywhere.
“We also launched an operation in Bohlokong (in the Free State) with the SAPS trying to combat stock-theft and illegal crossing, many arrests were made,” he said.
He added that they encountered several challenges relating to funds.
He said from August until now when they stopped their operations the LDF Airwing used M270 000 on fuel for the first phase and the second phase.
He said the fuel was used to deliver supplies to the operational zones both in the country and in Mozambique.
He said the logistics department has used M1.4 million for petrol and M5 million for food in all the operations.
“I commend them for managing to succeed in the mission with such little funds.”
Finance Ministry spokesperson Litemoso Thatho said she could not comment on the remarks of the Commander.
“I did not attend the burial so I did not hear him (speak),” she said.
The Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, ’Mamonyane Bohloko, said she was at the funeral but she did not hear the army boss complaining about food and fuel.
She said the army spokesperson Captain Sakeng Lekola is the one who could comment on the army boss’ remarks.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
Party leaders exchange blows
MASERU – TWO political party leaders were involved in a fistfight during a live Lesotho TV broadcast on Tuesday.
The Revolutionary Alliance of Democrats (RAD)’s Relebohile Lephoto and the All Basotho Victims (ABV)’s William Mohale were fighting over campaign funds they received from the Independent
Electoral Commission (IEC) after they formed a coalition.
Trouble started when Lephoto refused to give Mohale half of the M42 800 deposited in the RAD’s account.
Lesotho TV then invited the two to discuss the issue during a live programme. Tempers however flared during a commercial break when Lephoto allegedly grabbed Mohale and tried to manhandle him.
Mohale retaliated with fists, bruising Lephoto’s face. They were later separated by a soldier who was guarding the studio. An assault case has been opened against Mohale.
“I regret forming the coalition with Mohale as he looks to be interested in spending the funds for his own good,” Lephoto told thepost last night.
He said it is Mohale who suggested a coalition earlier this year.
They then signed an agreement that Lephoto said would remain in force until 2027 “unless the courts say otherwise”. He said they agreed that the campaign funds would be deposited into the RAD’s bank account.
“Shockingly, Mohale wants his share of the fund yet we agreed that we were going to do everything together (as a coalition).”
Lephoto said Mohale is yet to account for the M8 000 he received from the kit.
“He is someone who doesn’t like to account for the funds he uses,” Lephoto said.
Lephoto said last week he was called to a police station and instructed to give Mohale his share.
“But I will not do that, never,” he said, adding that he had since asked police bosses to intervene because juniors seem to be siding with Mohale.
“It would be better if the police stick to their job of combating crime and other illegalities instead of meddling in party politics,” he said.
“I am not going to release the funds to Mohale.”
Mohale told thepost he hit Lephoto in self-defence because “he is the one who started all of this”. Mohale said the fracas started when Lephoto overheard him speaking on the phone during a commercial break.
“The person I was talking to was telling me that Lephoto once took their money and Lephoto then came closer to me and told me that whoever I am talking to will not help me get the money”.
Mohale said he told Lephoto he had no business knowing who he was speaking to on the phone.
“He then came to me and manhandled me, tearing my shirt. I retaliated with my fists but now I am blamed because I hit him”.
“I am aware that Lephoto went to the courts of laws. I am meeting with my lawyers today. That guy is a crook”.
Mohale said he regrets working with Lephoto.
Nkheli Liphoto
Mojapela says can work with Matekane
We are starving, says army boss
Party leaders exchange blows
Storm brews over voters’ roll
Victory is certain, says Mahao
When babies have babies
Textile industry on its knees
An app that directs visitors to your home
The ugly cases of child labour
PS quits ABC for DC
Artistes cry foul over discrimination
Mamoth introduces ‘legal will’ package
22 coaches enrol for CAF-A Licence course
Sonopo finds his mojo
Matlama boss plays down favourites tag
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
Row over army secrets
MP charged with stock-theft
Kamoli threatened
End of the road for Letsatsi
Testy exchange in Mahao trial
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
The middle class have failed us
Professionalising education
No peace plan, no economic recovery
Lesotho angers SADC
We have lost our moral indignation
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
Prof Mahao Full interview
Maikutlo a balateli ba ABC
Funeral Service of Commando Private Lebuajoang Nonyana
Mochoboroane’ s full interview
Nobody will stop me
[Exclusive Interview] “Nobody Will Stop Me” Says Shao
𝐂𝐆𝐌 𝐋𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐀 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝
Massive blow for government
The deceased was not assaulted
She was killed for twenty maloti
Matela pleads not guilty in his wife’s murder trial
Council of State Ill-advised The King
𝐊𝐚𝐛𝐢 𝐨 𝐫𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐡𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐚 𝐚 𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐤𝐚 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐚
Judiciary Launched Strategic Plan and Website
National assembly passed 55 bills
Trending
-
News2 months ago
MP tells voters off
-
Business1 month ago
SADC to deploy retired dignitaries to Lesotho
-
Business1 month ago
LRA rebrands to Revenue Services Lesotho
-
Business2 months ago
Small Businesses Minister locked out
-
Business1 month ago
Women urged to break into energy sector
-
Business1 month ago
Small-scale mining to resume in Sekamaneng
-
Business1 month ago
M780m to boost small businesses
-
Business1 month ago
Minister praises women in tourism