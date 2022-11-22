News
When teaching is a calling
HLOTSE – GROWING up under the inspiration of her Principal at Leribe English Medium School (LEMS), Beata Matasane knew she only had one profession to follow: Education.
“I just loved how she dressed, walked, managed the school and conducted herself. I knew as a kid what career path I wanted to take because of her,” said Matasane, referring to ‘Makabelo Mosothoane, the principal.
Matasane, who grew up in Mankoaneng, said her love to drive positive change and help people also fuelled her love for education.
“I believe education, formal or informal, is vital to everyone and we all need to access it,” said Matasane, a Bachelor’s Degree in Education holder from the National University of Lesotho (NUL).
Matasane specialised in Sesotho and Development Studies before pursuing an Honours Degree in Educational Management, Leadership and Policy Studies at the same institution.
She further obtained an Honours Degree in South African Sign Language and Interpreting at the University of the Free State (UFS) where she passed with a distinction.
Matasane also holds a certificate in Lesotho Sign Language and SA sign language and obtained a distinction in both of them. Currently, she is pursuing her MA in South African Sign Language at the UFS.
She was one of the Mandela Washington Fellowship (MWF) 2022 fellows and one of the MWF Professional Development Experience Alumni who will be attached virtually at one of the “biggest” institutions in the United States of America.
Apart from being an interpreter, Matasane is a part-time lecturer at the NUL, a businesswoman, a sign language translation and interpreting consultant and Early Childhood Care Development (ECCD) inclusive education officer at the Lesotho National Federation of the Disabled Lesotho (LNFOD).
Since 2015, her focus has been to improve access to quality education for deaf students.
“It is a very long journey but I believe that there is hope for tomorrow,” she said.
Her biggest achievement, she said, was being chosen out of about 200 applicant for the Mandela Washington Fellowship to represent Lesotho in the United States.
“Also, being one of the people who assisted in producing the very first deaf student to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree in 2022 is one of my huge accomplishments as an interpreter,” said Matasane, who grew up in a family that struggled to put food on the table.
“At times, we delayed paying school fees and got expelled with my siblings but we still went back regardless and pretended that nothing had happened. I am super grateful for all those who helped me overcome the challenges that included bullying at school. Had it not been of them, I think I would not have made it this far. I had to grow a thick skin,” she said, adding: “I come from a very hardworking and supportive family. My dad, mother and sisters played an important role and I am here because of their continuous support. It was very easy for me to accomplish my dreams because every time I feel like I am tired and want to quit I have them by my side to encourage me to do more and better.”’
She describes her parents as her “best friends as we communicate almost everything”.
“If I have a beautiful idea or project that I am interested in, I know they will help me make it better. Their hard work and support has turned me into a very hard working woman, someone who is very confident, caring and loving. I have learned that I cannot achieve anything in life unless I work very hard to achieve it.”
Matasane is concerned about the prevailing situation relating to education of people with disabilities due to stigma and other “numerous” challenges they continue to encounter.
“No specific person is to be blamed. We are all responsible for the unsuccessful implementation of the 2018 Inclusive Education Policy,” she said, noting that the policy “only exists on paper.”
“How practical is it? How come there are still a lot of dropouts of students and learners with disabilities?” she queried.
“As society, we are the ones causing people with disability to feel excluded because we fail to meet their needs,” she said, citing that to date, there are no sign language interpreters in centres that offer basic services such as clinics.
“We are causing hearing disability by not engaging professional sign language interpreters in those areas.
“If we do engage them then we will not have any form of disability as the social model of disability concurs with the above statement that disability is caused by barriers in our different communities like access to certain services.
“There is a dire need for sensitisation and it should start within our families such that as parents we should refrain from using words like ‘likooa kapa batho ba phelang le bokooa’ as that is very discriminatory. Rather we should say ‘batho ba nang le bokooa’.”
Matasane added: “We have to teach our children that there is nothing wrong with having a child with disability or playing with them. That way as they play together in schools, it will not be a foreign thing when they see any kind of disability as that becomes normalised.
“We need to engage the organisations of PWDs in all the policy discussions and plans so that they have a say because they are usually left behind. We also need to have strong and strict laws that support and protect people with disabilities.”
She said Lesotho is a member state of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).
Article 24 of the Convention states that “all member states need to recognise the right of persons with disabilities to education and shall ensure an inclusive education system at all levels.”
“However, this does not happen in Lesotho,” she said.
She said Lesotho also has a free primary policy but “to date there are children that do not go to school due to various reasons and no one is held accountable such that we see early child marriages and child labour challenges”.
Matasane said she shifted from education to being a sign language interpreter because of her love to effect positive change. “I take pride in being part of the people that bring happiness to segregated groups.”
She said she has observed with agony the “very low” school enrolments of deaf people.
“Then I asked myself how I can assist and that is when I decided to be a sign language interpreter. Also I am someone who is very curious to learn about exclusion.
“I am super happy with my choice as I see light at the end of the tunnel and I am glad to be part of the people bringing that light,” said Matasane.
For the past seven years she has been practicing as an interpreter, Matasane describes one of her biggest challenges as “being challenged in different ways by some of the people I serve as there are so many untold stories that I face as I interpret”.
“Despite it all, I soldier on because I love what I do and have a vision for the deaf in Lesotho,” she said.
“I am already working with different organisations and individuals to increase public awareness either through the interpreting I do on my Youtube channel, on LNBS, NUL or any platforms. Sign language is heading to a more inclusive side where we will see different sectors having interpreters to accommodate the deaf.”
Matasane said currently people living with disability face common challenges. These include access to information, access to buildings, dealing with unqualified support staff, a non-flexible curriculum, lack of relevant assistive devices and attitudinal barriers.
“I feel like education is everyone’s responsibility for the betterment of our citizens. As such, political will has to be there to fully support the inclusive education policy by resources, finances, reviewing the existing policy and engaging organisations of people living with disabilities,” said Matasane.
“The best way to solve these issues is to fully engage organisations that represent people with disabilities, their families and the community at large in any decision making as well as the need to fully practice what is in the policy,” said Matasane.
’Mapule Motsopa
News
Abrahams faces criminal charge
MASERU – A local lawyer, Advocate Fusi Sehapi, is today expected to file a criminal charge against Advocate Shaun Abrahams for allegedly “defeating the ends of justice”.
Advocate Sehapi, told thepost last night that he will be at the Maseru Central Police Station today to file the charge against Advocate Abrahams following advice he got from the police boss.
Advocate Sehapi, who said he is neither involved nor interested in any cases Advocate Abrahams is prosecuting against 48 soldiers, said the top lawyer’s charge will be “defeating the ends of justice”.
He said he decided to lay the charge against Abrahams after a crown witness in a case in which former army boss, Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli, is being tried said the prosecutor had fabricated his testimony to implicate the retired army commander.
Colonel Thato Phaila told the High Court in July this year that his written testimony was fabricated by Advocate Abrahams “in order to falsely implicate” Lt Gen Kamoli.
“This was a serious allegation made under oath of commission of a serious offence of defeating or obstructing the course of justice,” Advocate Sehapi said in a sworn statement prepared as the basis of the criminal charge to be laid against Advocate Abrahams.
Lt Gen Kamoli and eight other soldiers are facing a murder charge following the killing of Lieutenant General Maaparankoe Mahao.
The army said Lt Gen Mahao was killed during an operation that went awry in June 2015. His family insists he was murdered.
Lt Gen Kamoli and his co-accused could be sentenced to death if found guilty.
“It does not sit well with my conscience that such a serious allegation implicating a role occupant in our Kingdom’s Prosecuting Authority (which is an embodiment of the rule of law) has not precipitated appropriate investigation of the matter,” Advocate Sehapi said.
“I hereby lay a complaint of a commission of the said offence against Adv Shaun Abrahams before the Lesotho Mounted Police Service so that justice may not only be done but should manifestly be seen to be done,” he said.
Advocate Sehapi told the Commissioner of Police Holomo Molibeli in a letter he sent him on Monday that he was turned away at the Maseru Central Charge Office on November 4 when he wanted to lay a charge against Advocate Abrahams.
He said an attending officer who identified herself as Mrs Sehe referred him to the police headquarters saying “cases of this nature are only lodged” there.
Advocate Sehapi told thepost yesterday that the office of the Commissioner of Police referred him back to the Maseru Central Charge Office saying he should ask for the commander if he was not helped.
In February this year, Colonel Phaila, who took the witness stand with the expectation that his testimony would buttress the crown’s case, appeared to exonerate Lt Gen Kamoli.
Turning the tables against the state, Colonel Phaila alleged that the crown counsel, Advocate Abrahams, had fabricated evidence against the former army commander.
Col Phaila told the court that Advocate Abrahams had fabricated his affidavit to give the impression that he had implicated Lt Gen Kamoli.
He said Lt Gen Kamoli could not be associated with Lt Gen Mahao’s murder because he was on leave when it happened.
Col Phaila made the allegations as he was being re-examined by Advocate Abrahams who appeared taken aback by the answers he was getting from a man he thought would corroborate the crown’s case.
There were tense moments when Col Phaila accused Advocate Abrahams of putting words into his mouth.
Advocate Abrahams could not be reached for comment before going to print last night.
Col Phaila told the court that he was “forced to sign an affidavit full of fabrications, which I had insisted should be corrected but that did not happen”.
Caswell Tlali
News
South Africa raids undocumented Basotho
MASERU – South Africa’s Ministry of Home Affairs has started purging undocumented immigrants, including Basotho, out of the country.
The raids started early for undocumented Basotho in South Africa in light of Minister Aaron Motswaledi’s threat to kick them out of his country starting from January next year.
This week the raids started in Newcastle, Durban, where there are many factories that have hired immigrants.
The raid which targets factory workers without documents (passports and work permits) began on Monday and intensified yesterday.
At the time of going to print yesterday it was not clear how many Basotho had been nabbed but the Lesotho consulate in Durban confirmed that some were arrested (between Monday and Wednesday) while others went into hiding.
Factory workers without documents were seen jumping over the factory wall fences to escape arrest. Others went into hiding in other places.
The police are searching for workers who also stay in the factory premises who have no documents.
Maime James ’Mope who is the chairman of Mahokela, an association formed by Basotho factory workers in Newcastle, said the police were asking for passports and work permits.
“They also search for factory workers who stay inside the factory premises,” ’Mope said.
He said the Lesotho consulate in Durban is aware of their predicament.
He said the office informed them that there is nothing that they could do, especially because the raids were part of the South African government’s policy.
The raids are happening at a time when these factory workers are supposed to come home for the Christmas holidays.
The Lesotho Ministry of Home Affairs delegation is currently in South Africa to sensitise Basotho about human trafficking issues and travelling to other countries without proper papers.
The delegation started in Durban and now it is in Johannesburg.
Home Affairs Principal Secretary, Tumelo Raboletsi, said only the Foreign Affairs Ministry can respond to what Basotho are experiencing in South Africa.
Lesotho’s Consular General’s top official in Durban, ’Mamatsoso Pitso, said they are aware of the raids.
“There is nothing that we can do because those arrested have no documents,” Pitso said.
Pitso said some of those who have passports have overstayed their stay in South Africa.
“They will have to go to court to answer their charges,” she said.
She said normally after being charged and sentenced, they are deported to Lesotho.
Majara Molupe
News
IEC probed over ballot papers
MASERU – THE Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) is investigating the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for alleged corruption in the procurement of ballot papers used in the October 7 election.
The DCEO launched the probe two weeks before the election following a complaint from a small political party called HOPE As part of the investigation, the anti-corruption unit raided the IEC’s offices and confiscated documents linked to the tender for the printing and supply of the ballots.
DCEO spokesperson ’Matlhokomelo Senoko said they have already confiscated the site inspection score sheets and the evaluation documents that were used when choosing a suitable printing company.
“The matter is still under investigation. We have confiscated some documents from the IEC,” Senoko said, adding that she could not give further details.
She however said they are yet to decide if they are looking at corruption or fraud.
HOPE spokesman, Nkopane Seutloali, said he reported the allegations to the DCEO a few weeks before the election after suspecting that the IEC could have cut some corners. The tender was awarded to Uniprint, a Durban-based printing company.
Seutloali said the tender process was not transparent. He said they wanted the DCEO to stop the procurement and the IEC to postpone the election.
The IEC director of elections, Advocate Mpaiphele Maqutu, told thepost last night that Seutloali’s allegations and report to the DCEO were baseless.
Maqutu said the ballot procurement process was an open process in which the media, police, and political parties participated.
He said Seutloali is bitter because he wasn’t part of the team that travelled to South Africa to inspect six companies that had submitted bids for the tender.
“The complainant is just fighting because he did not get a per diem,” Maqutu said, adding those who were part of the inspection team were selected by political parties.
“He came to my office wanting me to tamper with the election of political parties that selected representatives (to visit Uniprint) but I refused,” he said.
“His gripe is that he was not among the selected ones and he did not go to South Africa.”
Maqutu said Seutloali’s complaint is that the IEC handpicked Uniprint for the contract despite the technical evaluation team’s recommendations. Maqutu said the tender committee gave him the name of the winning bidder and he made the final decision.
He said he realised that the tender committee made the mistake of using only a technical evaluation team’s report and not one done by the inspection team that visited the six printing companies in South Africa.
Adv Maqutu said he met the committee and they used the documents signed by the team that inspected the companies. He said after including the reports from the inspection team they realised that the company initially recommended by the committee was not the winner.
“We did not change anything. We just included the results from the inspection team,” Adv Maqutu said.
And while evaluating again, the company that was awarded still won.
“I fail to understand what these people want,” he said.
Maqutu said he did not take part in the scoring because he is the director and has no interest in which company wins a contract. He said he surrendered all the procurement documents to the DCEO because the IEC has nothing to hide.
Maqutu said “some parties are taking chances with unfounded complaints”.
“They lost elections and now they want to hold on to everything that passes. That is baseless,” he said.
“The complainant has baseless and nonsensical complaints,” he said.
“He is just mad that he was not part of the team that went to South Africa.”
Meanwhile, the Democratic Congress (DC) has written to the IEC seeking the ballot paper procurement and evaluation report. The DC is also questioning how the IEC procured the ballot papers.
The IEC is however yet to comply with the DC’s request. Maqutu said the DCEO has taken all the documents that the DC wanted. The DC spokesman, Serialong Qoo, told thepost that they are still expecting the report from the
IEC.
Nkheli Liphoto
Abrahams faces criminal charge
South Africa raids undocumented Basotho
IEC probed over ballot papers
Matekane piles pressure on parastatals
Knives out for Metsing
Power struggle could trigger fresh LCD split
Sekata demands Senate seat
When teaching is a calling
Four soldiers batter Qacha’s Nek woman to death
The bridge to nowhere
The bridge to nowhere
Fighting teen pregnancies
Energy Research Centre shines
Restoring a sense of humanity
Bank renews contract with LETOFE
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
MP charged with stock-theft
Row over army secrets
End of the road for Letsatsi
Kamoli threatened
Testy exchange in Mahao trial
The middle class have failed us
Professionalising education
No peace plan, no economic recovery
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
We have lost our moral indignation
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
Coalition politics are bad for development
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng liphuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng liphuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
The Socialist Revolution (SR) leader Teboho Mojapela, held a brief celebration in his Motete Constituency to thank voters over the weekend. Listen to his full speech.
1 Power to Electrify 7 000 Homes
Prof Mahao Full interview
Trending
-
News1 month ago
Why ABC lost the elections
-
News4 weeks ago
Matekane ouster plot collapses
-
Business2 months ago
Botho begins building campus
-
News3 weeks ago
‘Sex work is work’
-
Business2 months ago
New push to revive tourism sector
-
Business1 month ago
Artistes cry foul over discrimination
-
Insight3 weeks ago
The secretive lives of diplomats
-
Business1 month ago
Mamoth introduces ‘legal will’ package